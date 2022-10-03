Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Dallas, TX, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO.
The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors by utilizing a compelling 1031 like-kind exchange provision approach to energy investing. The move to name Beth Good, formerly CFO, to become the company’s CEO is a natural evolution for the firm as it recognizes the abilities of key individuals like Good, to lead the company forward.
Founder and now Chairman, Bob Howard explained, “In addition to an in-depth knowledge of all facets of the industry, Beth has a great passion for the business. She has been a vital member of the executive management team for more than a decade and has helped create eighteen royalty offerings during her time as CFO. Beth is a talented leader and we are thrilled to have her in the role of CEO.”
Good added, “I want to thank Bob Howard for his encouragement and support. Along with my new duties, I will continue to assist the engineering team in constructing royalty portfolios that emphasize current income as well as growth. As always, our main goal is to continue a tradition of excellent financial performance.”
The management transition will be completed by year end. Resource Royalty offers private placements in the independent broker community and has raised over $129 million building portfolios comprised of producing oil & gas minerals.
For more information:
Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, LLC
5949 Sherry Ln. Suite 1100
Dallas, TX 75225
(913) 901-6812
bgood@resourceroyaltyllc.com
www.ResourceRoyaltyLLC.com
The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors by utilizing a compelling 1031 like-kind exchange provision approach to energy investing. The move to name Beth Good, formerly CFO, to become the company’s CEO is a natural evolution for the firm as it recognizes the abilities of key individuals like Good, to lead the company forward.
Founder and now Chairman, Bob Howard explained, “In addition to an in-depth knowledge of all facets of the industry, Beth has a great passion for the business. She has been a vital member of the executive management team for more than a decade and has helped create eighteen royalty offerings during her time as CFO. Beth is a talented leader and we are thrilled to have her in the role of CEO.”
Good added, “I want to thank Bob Howard for his encouragement and support. Along with my new duties, I will continue to assist the engineering team in constructing royalty portfolios that emphasize current income as well as growth. As always, our main goal is to continue a tradition of excellent financial performance.”
The management transition will be completed by year end. Resource Royalty offers private placements in the independent broker community and has raised over $129 million building portfolios comprised of producing oil & gas minerals.
For more information:
Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, LLC
5949 Sherry Ln. Suite 1100
Dallas, TX 75225
(913) 901-6812
bgood@resourceroyaltyllc.com
www.ResourceRoyaltyLLC.com
Contact
Resource Royalty LLCContact
Bob Howard
214-691-5234
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Bob Howard
214-691-5234
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Categories