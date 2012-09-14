|
4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$188.00 - Product
◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth
◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct
◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs
◆Full detachable front panel with carry...
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA
Product
Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
ADR3, from ADR Engineering
Product
The ADR3 : The ADR3 is designed to accept both the Suzuki Hayabusa Motorcycle engine as well as the Honda K20 2 litre car engine mated to the Hewland FTR gearbox. This gives the driver superb opportunity...
BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike, from Kacangkoro.net
$2,520.00 - Product
frame
APS Carbon
Fork
Fox 32 Float CTD FIT Performance - 100mm
Rear Shock
Float CTD Adj BV Factory Kashima
Headset
Integrated
Seatpost
Easton EC70 Zero
Front Derailleur
Sram XO
Rear Derailleur
Sram XO...
brake disc, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake disc rotors and drums are suitable for Japanese, Korean, and Euro American cars, buses, trucks and York heavy trucks. Meanwhile, we can supply auto parts according to customers' samples and drawings.
brake pad, brake shoe, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake pad & brake shoe factory is founded in 2001, as a leading and professional manufacturer we are making automobile brake pads & shoe, we introduces the most advanced equipments such as...
Buzzer Type Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged
Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle
2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...
Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$32.00 - Product
Number
Type
Needle dia.
(mm)
Number of Spray hole
Application
1
8N7005
4
9
Shanghai Diesel C121
Caterpillar 3306
2
4W7015
4
4
Caterpillar 3204
3
4W7016
4
4
Caterpillar 3208
4
4W7017
4
6
Caterpillar...