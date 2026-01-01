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Within Financial Services Regulatory Agencies

Products & Services

Basel ii and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD)

Basel ii and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD)

Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Basel ii and Capital Requirements Directive Training: The new Basel Accord (Basel ii) and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) 5...

Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors

Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors

Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors One day Objectives: This course has been designed to help professionals working for regulatory bodies and supervisory...

Compliance related confidential research

Compliance related confidential research

Compliance LLC

Service

Do you need a (compliance related) confidential research? We specialize in Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii confidential research and Board of Directors Protection. We offer results, absolute...

Course Title: Sarbanes Oxley and Basel II Compliance Training:

Course Title: Sarbanes Oxley and Basel II Compliance Training:

Compliance LLC

Service

Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii... ...engaged in both projects? Course Title Sarbanes Oxley and Basel II Compliance Training: Impact on IT and Information Security 5 days Objectives: The seminar has been...

Course Title: The New Basel Capital Accord (Basel II) - Implementation and Compliance Training

Course Title: The New Basel Capital Accord (Basel II) - Implementation and Compliance Training

Compliance LLC

Service

Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and support Basel II compliance. Target Audience: This course is intended for managers...

Credit Repair for Consumers with Bad Credit

Credit Repair for Consumers with Bad Credit

RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

Service

RepairMyCreditNow.com offers credit repair, restoration and education for clients with bad credit. There are over 300 million people in the United States and stasticaly 74% of credit reports contain...

Information Security Awareness and Training

Information Security Awareness and Training

Compliance LLC

Service

In-company Training Courses The first choice for many companies. Fully tailored training. Presented exclusively for your own people. A. Security Awareness and Compliance Awareness training...

Litigation Consulting and Expert Witness Services

Litigation Consulting and Expert Witness Services

Compliance LLC

Service

The legal approach to screening expert witnesses has undergone significant change over the past decade. Technology law decisions are often based on the performance of technologists, who are often...

Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID): Implementation and Compliance Training

Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID): Implementation and Compliance Training

Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID): Implementation and Compliance Training Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to...

Sarbanes Oxley / Basel ii Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers and service providers

Sarbanes Oxley / Basel ii Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers and service providers

Compliance LLC

Service

Objectives: Participants will develop the ability to understand the challenges executive managers face. They will be able to speak their customers' language, and this has the potential for...

Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers, service providers

Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers, service providers

Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Sarbanes Oxley Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers and service providers 1-5 Days. This seminar will be tailored to your needs Objectives: Participants will...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance and Product Repositioning for vendors, suppliers and service pr

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance and Product Repositioning for vendors, suppliers and service pr

Compliance LLC

Service

Sales teams struggle to achieve targets. This is because many times suppliers fail to stand in the shoes of executives and experience the business challenges their customers face. Competition is...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Assessment

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Assessment

Compliance LLC

Service

In order to determine the weaknesses in your Sarbanes Oxley / Basel ii effort, a confidential SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats Analysis) of your current compliance...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Awareness

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Awareness

Compliance LLC

Service

If someone is not aware of the legal requirements, appropriate controls and protection are hardly likely to be employed. People must be motivated to take compliance seriously. Awareness is used...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Keynotes and Breakouts

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Keynotes and Breakouts

Compliance LLC

Service

George Lekatis is an experienced speaker who presents motivating and informative talks. He designs his keynotes and breakouts with more humour, motivation and drama than seminars or training and...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Needs Analysis

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Needs Analysis

Compliance LLC

Service

In order to determine the compliance needs, we will conduct a needs assessment. This systematic exploration of the way things are and the way they should be is the systematic basis for decisions...

Solvency ii Training

Solvency ii Training

Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Preparing for the Solvency ii and the Reinsurance directives: Implementation and Compliance Training Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with...

Training Course Title: Sarbanes Oxley Compliance Training - Impact on IT and Information Security

Training Course Title: Sarbanes Oxley Compliance Training - Impact on IT and Information Security

Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance Training: Impact on IT and Information Security 3 days Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to...

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