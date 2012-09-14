|
|
|
|
|
Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors, from Compliance LLC
Service
Course Title
Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors
One day
Objectives:
This course has been designed to help professionals working for regulatory bodies and supervisory agencies...
|
|
|
|
Compliance related confidential research, from Compliance LLC
Service
Do you need a (compliance related) confidential research?
We specialize in Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii confidential research and Board of Directors Protection. We offer results, absolute confidentiality,...
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Repair for Consumers with Bad Credit, from RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
Service
RepairMyCreditNow.com offers credit repair, restoration and education for clients with bad credit. There are over 300 million people in the United States and stasticaly 74% of credit reports contain errors.
|
|
|
|
Information Security Awareness and Training, from Compliance LLC
Service
In-company Training Courses
The first choice for many companies. Fully tailored training.
Presented exclusively for your own people.
A. Security Awareness and Compliance Awareness training programs...
|
|
|
|
Litigation Consulting and Expert Witness Services, from Compliance LLC
Service
The legal approach to screening expert witnesses has undergone significant change over the past decade.
Technology law decisions are often based on the performance of technologists, who are often ill...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Assessment, from Compliance LLC
Service
In order to determine the weaknesses in your Sarbanes Oxley / Basel ii effort, a confidential SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats Analysis) of your current compliance situation...
|
|
|
|
Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Awareness, from Compliance LLC
Service
If someone is not aware of the legal requirements, appropriate controls and protection are hardly likely to be employed.
People must be motivated to take compliance seriously. Awareness is used to...
|
|
|
|
Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Keynotes and Breakouts, from Compliance LLC
Service
George Lekatis is an experienced speaker who presents motivating and informative talks. He designs his keynotes and breakouts with more humour, motivation and drama than seminars or training and tailors...
|
|
|
|
Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Needs Analysis, from Compliance LLC
Service
In order to determine the compliance needs, we will conduct a needs assessment. This systematic exploration of the way things are and the way they should be is the systematic basis for decisions about...
|
|
|
|
Solvency ii Training, from Compliance LLC
Service
Course Title
Preparing for the Solvency ii and the Reinsurance directives: Implementation and Compliance Training
Objectives:
The seminar has been designed to provide with the...
|