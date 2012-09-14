Basel ii and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) , from Compliance LLC



Course Title Basel ii and Capital Requirements Directive Training: The new Basel Accord (Basel ii) and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) 5 days...

Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors , from Compliance LLC



Course Title Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors One day Objectives: This course has been designed to help professionals working for regulatory bodies and supervisory agencies...

Compliance related confidential research , from Compliance LLC



Do you need a (compliance related) confidential research? We specialize in Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii confidential research and Board of Directors Protection. We offer results, absolute confidentiality,...

Course Title: Sarbanes Oxley and Basel II Compliance Training: , from Compliance LLC



Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii... ...engaged in both projects? Course Title Sarbanes Oxley and Basel II Compliance Training: Impact on IT and Information Security 5 days Objectives: The seminar has been designed...

Course Title: The New Basel Capital Accord (Basel II) - Implementation and Compliance Training , from Compliance LLC



Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and support Basel II compliance. Target Audience: This course is intended for managers and...

Credit Repair for Consumers with Bad Credit , from RMCN Credit Services, Inc.



RepairMyCreditNow.com offers credit repair, restoration and education for clients with bad credit. There are over 300 million people in the United States and stasticaly 74% of credit reports contain errors.

Information Security Awareness and Training , from Compliance LLC



In-company Training Courses The first choice for many companies. Fully tailored training. Presented exclusively for your own people. A. Security Awareness and Compliance Awareness training programs...

Litigation Consulting and Expert Witness Services , from Compliance LLC



The legal approach to screening expert witnesses has undergone significant change over the past decade. Technology law decisions are often based on the performance of technologists, who are often ill...

Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID): Implementation and Compliance Training , from Compliance LLC



Course Title Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID): Implementation and Compliance Training Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to understand...

Sarbanes Oxley / Basel ii Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers and service providers , from Compliance LLC



Objectives: Participants will develop the ability to understand the challenges executive managers face. They will be able to speak their customers' language, and this has the potential for immediate...

Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers, service providers , from Compliance LLC



Course Title Sarbanes Oxley Sales Training: A new market for vendors, suppliers and service providers 1-5 Days. This seminar will be tailored to your needs Objectives: Participants will develop...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance and Product Repositioning for vendors, suppliers and service pr , from Compliance LLC



Sales teams struggle to achieve targets. This is because many times suppliers fail to stand in the shoes of executives and experience the business challenges their customers face. Competition is fierce...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Assessment , from Compliance LLC



In order to determine the weaknesses in your Sarbanes Oxley / Basel ii effort, a confidential SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats Analysis) of your current compliance situation...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Compliance Awareness , from Compliance LLC



If someone is not aware of the legal requirements, appropriate controls and protection are hardly likely to be employed. People must be motivated to take compliance seriously. Awareness is used to...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Keynotes and Breakouts , from Compliance LLC



George Lekatis is an experienced speaker who presents motivating and informative talks. He designs his keynotes and breakouts with more humour, motivation and drama than seminars or training and tailors...

Sarbanes-Oxley / Basel ii Needs Analysis , from Compliance LLC



In order to determine the compliance needs, we will conduct a needs assessment. This systematic exploration of the way things are and the way they should be is the systematic basis for decisions about...

Solvency ii Training , from Compliance LLC



Course Title Preparing for the Solvency ii and the Reinsurance directives: Implementation and Compliance Training Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the...