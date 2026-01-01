Products & Services

Within Medical Products Distribution

Gold Products & Services

Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Blastomyces dermatitidis is the causative agent for blastomycosis, an endemic fungal infection prevalent in...

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Gotham Biotech conducts research for immunodiagnostics with utility in the fields of human, veterinary as...

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. INTENDED USE The Gotham Biotech Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA is an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) intended to...

Products & Services

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Herbion International

Product

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department...

AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter

AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

The AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter is one of the most popular electric dumbwaiters available. Many of the components come pre-assembled, so installation is greatly simplified. The standard weight...

AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift

AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an internal vehicle wheelchair lift. It is can be used with mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs and has a lifting capacity of up to 325 pounds. This wheelchair lift works great with...

AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery

AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an external vehicle wheelchair lift. It can be attached to a class 2 or class 3 hitch, but to utilize its full 350 pound lifting capacity, it needs to be attached to a class 3 hitch.

AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift

AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

AmeriGlide's Stair Lifts are well known for their quality and ease of installation. This stair lift is no exception, but it is also very powerful and sturdy. The AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift can...

AmeriGlide Hercules Residential Vertical Platform Lift

AmeriGlide Hercules Residential Vertical Platform Lift

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This wheelchair lift is very powerful, with a lifting capacity of up to 750 pounds. It comes fully assembled, so when it arrives, there is very little that the homeowner must do. With a standard...

AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift

AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

The AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift supports up to 450 pounds and is designed for use by people in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, or other kinds of mobility vehicles. It also offers a fold down...

AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift

AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

Stair lifts are used to carry an individual up and down the staircase. The newly redesigned AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift offers ultimate comfort and ultimate style. This stair lift is...

AmeriGlide Ultra Stair Lift

AmeriGlide Ultra Stair Lift

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This stair lift is part of AmeriGlide's Ultra Series of stair lifts. It is capable of supporting up to 300lbs and is covered by a very impressive warranty. Like all of the stair lifts offered by...

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$23,000.00Product

2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual FREE USA Delivery & Installation Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines...

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$43,000.00Product

Model: DRX 9000 Manufacturer: Axiom Worldwide Year: 2006 Condition: Great Price: $43,000

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone,...

Bionpad

Bionpad

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

$450.00Product

--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce...

Bonjigar

Bonjigar

Herbion International

Product

Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation...

CATCH

CATCH

Flaghouse

Service

CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) Seeks to affect children’s attitudes and behaviors towards nutrition and physical activity. In the largest school-based health promotion study...

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$9,000.00Product

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table Includes: • Chattanooga Triton DTS • FREE USA & Canada Delivery • Harnesses & Pillows • Triton Traction Unit •...

Dental Implants

Dental Implants

Helvetic Dental Clinics

Product

The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic,...

DermaPen - Needling Pen

DermaPen - Needling Pen

Equipmed

Product

DermaPen is much safer and effective in piercing the skin than Needling Rollers. It has a superior effect on collagen and elastin rejuvenation, direct EGF supply into deeper layers of the skin...

Entoban Syrup/Capsule

Entoban Syrup/Capsule

Herbion International

Product

Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.

Evica

Evica

Herbion International

Product

Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear,...

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are...

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically...

GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT

GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically...

Insty - Herbal Tea

Insty - Herbal Tea

Herbion International

Product

Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.

Intellan

Intellan

Herbion International

Product

Intellan is an original formulation of herbal extract of well known medicinal herbs Ginkgo biloba, Centella asiatica, Herpestis monniera, Coriandrum sativum, Amomum subulatum, and Emblica officinalis...

Linkus Lozenges

Linkus Lozenges

Herbion International

Product

Linkus Lozenges have been developed with balanced blend of selected herbs to provide immediate relief from irritaion of throat and cough.Its significantly reduces the duration and severity of cough.

Linkus Syrup

Linkus Syrup

Herbion International

Product

Herbion Linkus Syrup: Linkus is an optimally balanced combination of carefully selected plants to exert potent anti tussive, expectorant and decongestant actions. Linkus by virtue of their...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Dynamics West

Product

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries...

Misc. products

Misc. products

Flaghouse

Product

Flaghouse offers a wide variety of products pertaining to the development and education of children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Products range in price, complexity,...

Mobile Suction Units

Mobile Suction Units

Supreme Enterprises

Product

The Eterno is a multi-powered aspirator that can be used in a wide variety of situations by emergency services, paramedic units and for patient transport (AMBULANCE) because of its battery...

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA

Global Decompression

$2,100.00Service

Global Decompression offers the experience and expertise of more than 400 Spinal Decompression moves & installs over the last 5 years. The technicians of Global Decompression have meticulously...

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is...

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...

North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$49,000.00Product

Model: Accu-Spina Manufacturer: North American Worldwide Year: 2008 Condition: Outstanding Price: $49,000

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

Formed for the future, Tryten’s Nova Pro combines limitless modularity with timeless simplicity. Designed and manufactured by Tryten, this mobile medical tablet station secures an uninhibited...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

NOVA Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic Plus: Work Surface Tray Supply / Instrument Basket Powered Wipeable JBL Bluetooth Room Speaker/Microphone Hospital...

Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC

Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

NOVA Pro Medical Point of Care Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Premium Medical Tablet Station Plus: PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope PCP-SSP Stethoscope Filtering Software USB Echo Cancelling...

PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only

PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only

MobilDrTech, Inc.

$165.00Service

PCP-SSP - Single User Software License - Perpetual Use - No Recurring Fees In-Band Solution Simple, Easy to Use Interface - No Technical Training Required Integrates into Audio Channel of Existing...

PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope

PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope

MobilDrTech, Inc.

$489.00Product

The PCP-USB telemedicine stethoscope features a single head design with amplification and Piezo sensing microphone imbedded in the chestpiece. Also imbedded in the chestpiece are analog to digital...

PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM

PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect...

PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System

PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

Eden Spine’s new dynamic posterior stabilization system, the PERFX-2™, is the result of 15 years of clinical and biomechanical research with dynamic devices. Mourad B. Mokhtar, with the...

Slow Suction Units

Slow Suction Units

Supreme Enterprises

Product

The Minic is a compact and lightweight medical aspirators that has low vacuum/low flow performance. It is specifically designed for use in intensive care, recovery rooms and pediatric wards where...

Snoezelen

Snoezelen

Flaghouse

Product

The SNOEZELEN environment is safe and non-threatening. Children and adults with disabilities or other limiting conditions enjoy gentle stimulation of the primary senses. There is no need for...

Sphere810 - Hair Removal Laser

Sphere810 - Hair Removal Laser

Equipmed

Product

Sphere810 - Hair removal Laser Sphere 810 is the high powered 810nm diode laser for permanent hair removal. More enhanced power provides shorter pulse width so that it reduces patients’ pains.

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA

Global Decompression

$675.00Product

These are excellent Harnesses that are made from High Strength fabric. Each harness is hand made and includes quality velcro. Includes • Small, Medium & Large Lower Harness • Medium...

Stop Smoking

Stop Smoking

AcuAids

$39.99Product

AcuAids therapy is considered a non-medical procedure combining the affects of acupuncture hypnosis and Neuroprogramming.Treatment with AcuAids acupuncture therapy helps to promote the release of...

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