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Medical Products Distribution

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Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech is a new startup specializing in the development of ELISA based immunodiagnostic assays and in the non-invasive detection of fungal pneumonia pathogens, headquartered in Portland,...

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE® Srl is an Italian reference company in the luxury wellness, spa, and hospitality sector, with over 40 years of history, operating as a direct manufacturer of professional solutions...

Life-Assist

Life-Assist

Life-Assist is a trusted provider of emergency medical supplies, equipment and solutions designed to support First Responders since 1977. In July 2022 Life-Assist became an employee-owned company.

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

Neurosolution

Neurosolution

The Neurosolution Center of Austin is a leading provider of cutting-edge treatments and innovative solutions for neurological disorders, providing personalized care and improving patients' quality of...

Company Profiles

AcuAids

AcuAids

Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift and more. The company AcuAids was developed by a holistic...

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts is the leading online distributor of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and other mobility lifting aids. With more than five years experience, AmeriGlide is well known and...

Anna's, LLC

Anna's, LLC

Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6 pound infant. The Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) line provides...

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce...

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group  Perfumes and Cosmetics distribution in the Baltic States and Finland http://www.balticdevelopmentgroup.com

Dynamics West

Dynamics West

Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. Our executive staff all have at least 10 years of experience...

Eden Spine, LLC

Eden Spine, LLC

Eden Spine LLC is a privately held, technology driven, spine organization. The Eden Spine Group is headquartered in Florida, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Geneva, Switzerland. It is currently...

Equipmed

Equipmed

Equipmed was established in 1984 and has grown into a significant, independent distributor of innovative cosmetic, dermatological and disinfection equipment. The global reach of the company now...

Flaghouse

Flaghouse

FlagHouse is a global supplier of physical education equipment and products, equipment and programs to both physical education and recreation professionals, as well as professionals who deal with...

Global Decompression

Global Decompression

Global Decompression has a simple goal: to deliver Used DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression equipment at a lower cost than the manufacturer, provide simple hands-off transactions, and deliver quality...

GPC Medical Ltd.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India.  Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest growing Indian company, manufacturing and exporting...

Helvetic Dental Clinics

Helvetic Dental Clinics

Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality dental care while saving 50 to 70% on your bill compared to...

Herbion International

Herbion International

An internationally renowned name in the herbal medicine industry Herbion, a company established in 1983, started its operations in Russian Federation in the year 1999 by launching its block buster...

ISH Professional

ISH Professional

ISH professional is the manufacturer of the brand, Ionic Rescue, a High End Salon Hair Products that we wholesale and private label. Ionic Rescue has been featured in many major beauty magazines (e.g.

KB Distribution

KB Distribution

KB Distributes Titan Toners and Herbal Beauty, Health, and Athletic products for you and your family. Look younger NOW.  Love yourself? Stay Healthy! Treat yourself Naturally! KB also...

Medical Point

Medical Point

Medical Point was founded in year 1994 to meet the needs of various specialists of medical field. At Medical Point, our goal is to continue to bring you not just the innovative equipment but also the...

MobilDrTech, Inc.

MobilDrTech, Inc.

MobilDrTech, Inc. (www.mobildrtech.com) is a full-service telemedicine systems and equipment provider. Founded in 2009 and based in Sugar Land, (Houston) TX, MobilDrTech provides telemedicine...

Natures Benefit

Natures Benefit

Natures Benefit Inc. markets dietary supplements that are physician formulated through Holt MD Labs. The company provides only evidence-based dietary supplements that are backed by education for...

New Concepts Enterprises Limited

New Concepts Enterprises Limited

We are wholesale and sole distributor of "Tonus Elast" medical elastic products in UK: 1) medical elastic bandages 2) elastic belts, posture correctors and fixers 3) elastic bandages and...

Northwest Health and Safety Inc.

Northwest Health and Safety Inc.

Medical and Home Healthcare Supplies.

Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc.

Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc.

Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc., based in Rochester, NH, is the innovative leader and turnkey contract manufacturer of single-use disposable medical devices. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc.,...

Saeidan

Saeidan

About Ask Claire: Ask Claire, an innovation by Saeidan, is an independent and free digital guidance platform for those using or considering Medicare. Launched in 2020, Ask Claire helps users...

Supreme Enterprises

Supreme Enterprises

Commitment to quality practice and continuous innovation for better quality products at the most reasonable price, has been the guiding principle of Supreme Enterprises. While we specialize in the...

Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. provides medical equipment at honest prices. Your business means friendship and trust - at Tankar, we will honor that relationship. Our inventory is growing and...

Vibcare Pharma

Vibcare Pharma

Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is a growing PCD Pharma company in India and is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare by developing, producing and marketing affordable pharmaceutical...

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