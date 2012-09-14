Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...

Business Directory , from PR.com

PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...

Job & Employment Website , from PR.com

PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...

Press Release Distribution , from PR.com

PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...

Products & Services Directory , from PR.com

Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...

Website Development , from PR.com

Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...

AdFocus , from eFang

eFang's unique AdFocus bilingual web-based marketing solutions provide you with quality web marketing services. Our carefully selected Chinese translators, marketing consultants, and localization engineers...

Advertising & Marketing , from Cooper Smith Agency

From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact advertising...

Analyst Relations , from Aduro

Analysts can have a powerful impact on your company's reputation in the marketplace. Enterprise PR works to identify the key analysts in your industry and to establish relationships that can help your...

Arranging TV Appearances , from EMSI Public Relations

TV is a powerful, visual medium which can create trends and lend great credibility to your company, product, service or book. Being a featured guest on a local or national TV show can exponentially increase...

Book Promotion , from EMSI Public Relations

For twenty years one of EMSI’s specialities has been book promotion. We have a strong history of successful PR campaigns for authors of recently-published books. EMSI’s reknown and success...

Bylined Articles , from Aduro

What can a company do when getting in front of the right editors and analysts is difficult? Enterprise PR will team with a client’s executives, marketing specialists, or customers to write timely, compelling...

Case Studies , from Aduro

Enterprise PR is known for its ability to deliver high-profile case studies that can dramatically enhance a company’s corporate image.

ChinaPR , from eFang

Press releases and targeted press release distribution have been one of the most powerful forms of marketing and advertising available in today's business world. Byworking closely with the mainstream financial...

Corporate Communications , from The In-House Writer

- Press Statements - Executive Quotes and Talking Points - Internal Messaging - Corporate Profiles/Executive Bios - Personnel Announcements

Crisis Communications , from Aduro

It's an unfortunate truth that when a crisis arises, inexpert handling can make a bad situation worse. The reputation of your products, services, and even your company, can be at risk. When so much is...

Crisis Public Relations , from EMSI Public Relations

No company knows when a public relations crisis will hit, and when it does it, there’s generally little time to plan a response. Most companies get caught up in the media whirlwind, and take the...

Denver Public Relations Newsroom , from Absolutely Public Relations

The online Denver-focused newsroom for Absolutely Public Relations, the PR consultancy of Maggie Chamberlin Holben, APR. Here news releases, background information, bylined articles and photographs are...

High ranking in Search Engines , from Keith Cash

Increase your website traffic. More Traffic means more sales. Generate more customer sales leads. Get top ranking in search results. Proven Results. 90 percent of all sales will happen by being ranked...

Interviews on Talk Radio , from EMSI Public Relations

A series of talk radio interviews is an excellent promotional strategy that provides broad and immediate national exposure for our clients. Why talk radio? It’s a desirable audience. Talk radio...

Marketing Writing Services , from The In-House Writer

- Copywriting (brochures, ads, catalogues) - Web Content - Sales Proposals

Media Relations , from Aduro

We have the experience and relationships with key publications in a number of spaces, including business, technology, logistics/supply chain, life sciences, and specific vertical markets. Enterprise PR...

Media Tours , from Aduro

For major announcements, nothing beats face-to-face meetings with the key editors in your industry. Whether you need a traveling, city-to-city tour, or a trade show blitz, we can schedule in-person interviews...

National Print Campaign , from EMSI Public Relations

With over 137 million Americans regularly reading a daily newspaper and more than 31,000 publications ranging from antiques to zoology, plus news websites attracting nearly 100 million unique monthly visitors,...

Newsletters, e-Newsletters, Websites & Blogs , from Cooper Smith Agency

Talking directly to customers, clients and employees is an essential part of every business. Unfortunately, it's often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of everyday business matters. Cooper Smith Agency...

Online Information For Journalists , from Absolutely Public Relations

The online "Expert Information for Journalists" site is utilized for clients of Absolutely Public Relations. Here expert profiles assist the media in backgrounding and writing news articles and features.

Online Press Kit , from Absolutely Public Relations

The online press/media kit product for Absolutely Public Relations (APR), Maggie Chamberlin Holben's PR consultancy in Denver, CO. Presently this site is hosting a sample media kit for Holben Building...

Other Writing Services , from The In-House Writer

- Business Plans - Resumes - Proofreading - Research - Grant Proposals

Press Release Development and Distribution , from Aduro

Enterprise PR will work to develop and distribute a steady stream of positive news about your company. From new customer wins and new product announcements, to new funding, personnel and company award...

Press Release Optimization , from TopRank Online Marketing

Optimized Press Release Service: Keyword research is performed to identify target phrases Based on your targeted products/service,...

Product Launches , from Aduro

We know that you have made a significant investment in your products before you are ready to debut them to the world. We can help you ensure success by developing a product launch plan to differentiate...

Public Relations , from Cooper Smith Agency

Public relations is a powerful tool that can be leveraged to reach out to any audience that's important to you and your business. Whether your target is clients, prospective customers, employees or local...

Public Relations , from The Image Generators, Inc.

Using a variety of media and strategies to shape public opinion. This includes: Developing media messages and strategies Offering recommendations of media sources for placement of campaigns Preparing...

Public Relations Newsroom , from Absolutely Public Relations

The online "National Newsroom" site utilized for clients of Absolutely Public Relations. Here news releases, background information, bylined articles and photographs are posted for media access and assistance.

Publicity Writing Services , from The In-House Writer

- Press Releases and Product Announcements - Media Kits - Production Notes for Film and Television - Talent and Executive Bios

Review and Awards Programs , from Aduro

What could be more powerful than a positive review or award from a publication your customers trust? Enterprise PR has proven success in securing product reviews, awards, and buyers' guide listings for...

Satellite TV Tours , from EMSI Public Relations

A Satellite TV Tour is one of the ways we get coverage for our clients on TV news shows across the country – without our clients having to travel to each city. Although nothing surpasses the value...

Search Engine Optimization Consulting , from TopRank Online Marketing

Web Site Optimization Process: Identify measurable client objectives - Rankings, Traffic, Leads, Sales. Perform competitive analysis - Identifies distinguishing characteristics...

Social Media Marketing , from EMSI Public Relations

The massive value of utilizing social networking sites such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter can only be realized for those who understand how to use them. The good news about our service is that you...

Speaking Engagements , from Aduro

What better way to let the world know that your company's executives, partners, and customers are true industry thought leaders than to get them in front of key decision makers at industry events, trade...

Special Events , from Aduro

Planning a special event can be a daunting task. We have experience coordinating and publicizing a variety of events, including user conferences, industry conferences, and shareholder meetings. We can...

Special Events , from Cooper Smith Agency

Whether it's a grand opening or a time-honored tradition, our event management expertise will provide you peace of mind so that you can take care of your most important audience: your clients.

Strategy and positioning , from Aduro

We will conduct a thorough analysis of your company, products, marketplace, and competition to help you develop a strategy to support your long-range goals. Because we know that you can't get where you...

Technical Writing Services , from The In-House Writer

- White Papers - Case Studies - Help Pages - User Manuals

Telemmercials(R) , from The Image Generators, Inc.

Step 1. Can your phone system handle Music On Hold playback (if you have music playing, you can do this! Step 2. Let's write your on hold script. This form will give you some ideas. We will help you write...

Trade Shows , from Aduro

Trade shows serve as gathering places for your marketplace. The key editors in your industry, your customers, and your competition are all together. We can help you leverage trade shows into powerful,...