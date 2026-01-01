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Press Release Services

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Command Control Protection Dogs

Command Control Protection Dogs

Command Control Protection Dogs specializes in providing elite executive personal protection dogs for family home estate security. CCP offers World renowned German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois.The...

ELV Agency

ELV Agency

ELV Agency is the culmination of a marketing and branding company with almost a decade of experience paired with a writing team with over 6000 thought leadership clients over the past 12 years. ELV...

Full Scale Media Group LLC

Full Scale Media Group LLC

Media Placement Campaigns We have collectively pitched, booked, coordinated, co-produced and overseen countless media appearances for clients over the past ten years. Our ability to predict what...

OvationMR

OvationMR

OvationMR is a leading marketing insights agency based in New York City offering access to global audiences and insights for business decision-makers and research practitioners supporting global...

PR.com

PR.com

Businesses and public figures distribute their news via PR.com's industry-leading press release distribution platform to improve brand recognition, increase visibility online and via traditional...

Gold Company Profiles

Dixie's Lower Antelope Canyon Tours

Dixie's Lower Antelope Canyon Tours

antelopelowercanyon.com/ -- Dixie's Lower Antelope Canyon Tours is founded and owned by Dixie, a woman who was born and raised in the surrounding areas of Antelope Canyon. Dixie's mother's passion...

Ghostwriters Central, Inc.

Ghostwriters Central, Inc.

Provider of professional writing services to clients worldwide since 2002. Our firm also handles press release writing services and crisis management services.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

RMC MINING

RMC MINING

Company Name: RMC Mining Website: https://rmcmining.com/ Contact: Janice Juliet Tel: +44-74-4279-3710 Email: info@rmcmining.com

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Karen Ross brings a unique and stylish blend of expertise to her work as a Celebrity Publicist & Music Manager. Celebrating more than 32 years in the Entertainment, Music & Fashion Industry,...

Company Profiles

7AM-digital.com

7AM-digital.com

Good digital morning! We sell ideas! Do you want to buy? We concetrate on improving the image of companies. Let's talk!

Absolutely Public Relations

Absolutely Public Relations

Absolutely PR puts the power of PR to work for you with local, trade press or national awareness plans -- newsmaker and crisis response strategies -- or feature article placement programs.

Aduro

Aduro

Strategy oriented. Results driven. It's not just our tagline, it's our motto. Enterprise Public Relations is NOT your typical PR agency. Forget about big retainers and year-long commitments. We...

Affordable Database and Computer Programming

Affordable Database and Computer Programming

Affordable Database and Computer Programming. Specializing in Web and Database applications using SQL Server and C#.

Ambilogue Inc.

Ambilogue Inc.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Ambilogue Inc. is an independent professional PR agency with extensive experience in serving local and international clients in a wide spectrum of industries including...

Ameredia

Ameredia

Ameredia is a full-service multicultural advertising agency and marketing communications firm specializing in Asian American, Middle Eastern, European American and Latin American markets.

AtBusiness Resources

AtBusiness Resources

AtBusiness Resources provides press release writing, search engine optimization and positioning, web site design and maintenance services for small businesses.

B.Long & Wynn

B.Long & Wynn

B.Long & Wynn is a full service public relations firm specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle accounts. Combining the social outreach and product placement expertise of Brian Long and Mandy...

Bakari Media Group

Bakari Media Group

When you are looking for a way to penetrate the urban market, look no further than Bakari Media Group--"The Urban Ad Company." Bakari Media Group, a full-service advertising agency, located...

Baxter Public Relations

Baxter Public Relations

Many companies have said there are only two options when it comes to public relations agencies: big and expensive or low-cost and small (a.k.a. limited in skills.) Meet the Dallas agency that...

BigNews.biz

BigNews.biz

Public relations and Internet marketing service.

Blue Ice Entertainment

Blue Ice Entertainment

Blue Ice Entertainment is a boutique Public Relations firm that caters to the Fashion, Beauty and Entertainment industries through a one-on-one personal and organic approach to PR.

Blue Lotus Communications Consultancy

Blue Lotus Communications Consultancy

Blue Lotus Communications Consultancy is among the fastest growing PR agencies in Mumbai, India. With over 50 consultants and 5 metro branches Blue Lotus provides its clients with seamless public...

Blueline Editorial

Blueline Editorial

We Make Every Word Count For You. Publicity, public relations, marketing campaigns, marketing consulting and communications auditing and planning, business and technical communications, corporate...

Brand Fever

Brand Fever

With a reputation for creative excellence, Brand Fever is a catalyst for driving brand value online, offline and mobile.

Caravan to Midnight Inc.

Caravan to Midnight Inc.

Caravan To Midnight Caravan to Midnight is a nightly cyber delivered television show like no other! Hosted by John B Wells with new shows Tuesday – Friday with a terrestrial radio adjunct on...

Cooper Smith Agency

Cooper Smith Agency

Sometimes it's not what people are saying about you... it's what they're not saying.  Silence can be deafening, especially in business.  Cooper Smith Agency can help you reach out to...

Count On Us PR

Count On Us PR

Offering low cost online press release distribution, press release writing, website copywriting, sales copy writing, search engine optimization, and more. www.countonuspr.com

Creative Genius Communications Inc.

Creative Genius Communications Inc.

Creative Genius Communications Inc. is a full-service Advertising Agency based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Our skilled staff provide clients of all sizes with first-class creative and cutting edge...

CRL Media

CRL Media

CRL Media is an advertising and public relations agency specialized in connecting you with the Hispanic community. We are the only advertising and PR firm in Palm Beach County that specializes in...

Crosby-Volmer International Communications

Crosby-Volmer International Communications

Crosby-Volmer International Communications is among the fastest-growing communications firms in the United States. Traditional agency services are expanded through research, teamwork and creative...

Delamere-Pennine Associates

Delamere-Pennine Associates

Services for market research, media/press releases and communications, ProAV, and public relations.

Deveaux Agency PR

Deveaux Agency PR

DeVeaux Agency (“DVA”), a division of DeVeauxted Enterprises, is a full-service public relations firm providing informative and insightful, yet cutting-edge material to the global...

Diversity City Media

Diversity City Media

Founded in the year 2000, Diversity City Media is an African American marketing and public relations firm based in Columbus, Ohio. The company has a staff of six, annual revenues of $500,000 and...

Dogon Village

Dogon Village

DogonVillage.com is a grassroots site dedicated to providing a vehicle for Blacks of the Diaspora to get the word out to the community globally. Since 1995 Dogon Village members have actively engaged...

DPK Public Relations

DPK Public Relations

Guided by Oregon and Texas public relations firm veteran Dan Keeney, APR, DPK Public Relations helps organizations define, package and communicate their stories. Through an array of public relations...

eFang

eFang

eFang is a unique group of cross cultural marketing specialists headquartered in Beijing, China. In an age of globalization, every business owner wants to expand into new markets and increase profits.

Elemental Communications Limited

Elemental Communications Limited

We're a communications consultancy that helps brands and consumers get along. We work with niche, SMEs and global brands. You can learn more about us at our delightful little showreel...

EMSI Public Relations

EMSI Public Relations

With a 24-hour TV, radio, print and online news cycle, digital media now delivers the news faster and in ways previously unimagined through the airways and the Internet, appearing on televisions,...

Fast Results Copywriting

Fast Results Copywriting

Fast Results Copywriting will help your business get great results everytime you advertise. If you choose us, you can expect to: *Get better conversions and response with your Sales...

Furlong PR Ltd

Furlong PR Ltd

Furlong PR specialises in public relations for marketing & technology companies serving the fast growing digital marketing space. Whether you're a digital agency, e-commerce platform, data,...

Gregory FCA

Gregory FCA

Our clients are changing the world. We make sure the world knows it. Gregory FCA is a full service, strategically integrated public relations firm with over 25 years of experience in national media...

Holy Cow Original Branding, Inc.

Holy Cow Original Branding, Inc.

Holy Cow Original Branding is a full-service creative agency, providing businesses with the advertising solutions, branding strategies and graphic design needed to set them apart from their...

Impact PR Limited

Impact PR Limited

Impact PR is an Auckland public relations agency. Acting also as an advertising agency, Impact PR offers a range of marketing and PR services. Impact PR specialises in marketing of consumer products...

Ingenex Digital Marketing

Ingenex Digital Marketing

Ingenex is an Ann Arbor, Michigan based Digital Marketing firm that provides a full suite of Digital Marketing services including Interactive Branding™, web site design, search engine...

Intrapromote LLC.

Intrapromote LLC.

Intrapromote is a privately held search engine optimization company headquartered in the Midwest with offices spread throughout the US and Canada. Sparked by disenchantment with conventional...

iProspect AB

iProspect AB

iProspect AB is one of the leading SEO firms in Scandinavia and is today based in Stockholm, Sweden. Our services mainly consist of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC) and SEO...

JBLH Communications

JBLH Communications

With more than 20 years' experience, JBLH Communications, a NYC-based PR consultancy, is well-versed in all aspects of communications and understands how to generate "buzz". JBLH welcomes...

Keith Cash

Keith Cash

Organic SEO – ranking high in search engines. Consulting organic SEO Maximizing website traffic with getting ranked front page of a search engine under a keyword enables your business to get...

LicenZing, LLC

LicenZing, LLC

LicenZing LLC is a brand building agency specializing in PR, marketing and brand licensing. The agency offers clients a reliable resource for strategic brand and business development, as well as...

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