Products & Services

Within Human Resources & Executive Search Consulting Services

Products & Services

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events

Sales Experts, Inc.

Service

Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of...

Child Care

Child Care

Delegate Source

Service

Delegate Source uses Red Cross certified childcare delegates. Whether it's occasional babysitting, regular babysitting, a full-time nanny, child pick-up or drop-off, our delegates are standing by to...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds

Discovery Data

Service

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer...

Culinary Services

Culinary Services

Delegate Source

Service

Delegate Source offers the benefit of in-home dining with a personal chef or catering services. Just visit www.delegatesource.com for details.

Data-Driven Market Insight

Data-Driven Market Insight

Discovery Data

Service

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the...

Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary

Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary

Discovery Data

Product

Within this special report from Discovery Data is an analysis of rep movement for the three year period of 2009 to 2011 as well as separate analyses of the years 2010 and 2011. Which BD channels were...

Employee Satisfaction Surveys

Employee Satisfaction Surveys

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees...

Errands

Errands

Delegate Source

Service

Everyone has errands to get done. But your time is precious, let Delegate Source take care of the things you don't want to do. Go to www.delegatesource.com for details.

Executive Recruiting

Executive Recruiting

Palladian International, LLC

Service

Palladian utilizes a variety of search strategies to uncover candidates. Each strategy has advantages, and our success is a result of using all of them in combination. In today’s environment...

Executive Search (retained)

Executive Search (retained)

Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00Service

Retained search firms are paid a retainer equal to one-third of the fee up front to launch the search process, a third of the fee thirty days from launch and the final third sixty days from launch.

Financial Services Industry Database

Financial Services Industry Database

Discovery Data

Service

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 600,000 professionals. Annual subscriptions to the database...

Guest Satisfaction Surveys

Guest Satisfaction Surveys

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with...

Home Care/Housekeeping

Home Care/Housekeeping

Delegate Source

Service

When you've already spent 50+ hours working during the week, do you really want to spend your leisure time cleaning? Delegate Source will manage all your household tasks for you. Visit...

Insurance Agent Database

Insurance Agent Database

Discovery Data

Service

The Insurance Agent database provides extensive information on 1.6 million insurance agents such as business and home contact information, carrier appointments and licenses. With over 8.6 million...

Interview Coaching

Interview Coaching

Palladian International, LLC

Service

The Palladian Interview Coaching Course will help you master the interview skills you need to be successful in your next interview. The course will teach you, step-by-step, how to interview...

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine &...

Music Lessons

Music Lessons

Delegate Source

Service

Whether it's the piano, violin, guitar, singing lessons, etc., Delegate Source ensures that a qualified instructor is provided for our members. Check www.delegatesource.com for details.

Network Membership

Network Membership

Horizon Career

Service

With a large number of users everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest network for you to advance your career. Easy: Post your profile on the network in minutes Quick: Start building your...

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and...

Payroll Timesheet

Payroll Timesheet

Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Payroll Timesheet is a single integrated solution that manages all aspects of payroll time tracking and payroll time processing - from time capture, time off tracking, accruals, rules...

Personal Assistant/Concierge

Personal Assistant/Concierge

Delegate Source

Service

Delegate Source offers its members a professional team of delegates ready to accomplish any requests imaginable. Delegate a task and our personal assistants will take care of it. Visit...

Pet Care

Pet Care

Delegate Source

Service

Our delegates are ready to help you by caring for your pet when you want it. Whether it's a walk once or twice a day, transporting to doggy day care, grooming, or full pet sitting, our delegates are...

Post Jobs

Post Jobs

Horizon Career

Service

With a large audience everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest exposure for your jobs to qualified talents in the world. Easy: Post your jobs in minutes Quick: Start receiving resumes...

Professional Services

Professional Services

Delegate Source

Service

If you are seeking a corporate finance professional, a human resources professional, or an analyst to help with reporting, Delegate Source can provide them. Visit www.delegatesource.com to learn more.

Project Time Tracking

Project Time Tracking

Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Project Timesheet is simple, flexible, and easy to use. It allows project managers to easily create and manage portfolios, products, customers, projects and tasks.

Recruiting and Staffing Services - Global Reach

Recruiting and Staffing Services - Global Reach

Fintech Recruiters

Service

We provide recruiting and staffing services for Fintech companies in key fintech hubs such as New York, Toronto, London, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Singapore and various emerging markets.

Regular Placement (contigency)

Regular Placement (contigency)

Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00Service

Contingency based placement service shall be paid at the conclusion of the search process. Free quarantee is provided for 3 months with one replacement.

Resume Assessment

Resume Assessment

Palladian International, LLC

Service

Palladian offers a thorough assessment of your resume with specific recommendations for how you can improve it. Developing a good resume is a critical step in a job search. Most people write their...

Resume Writing

Resume Writing

Palladian International, LLC

Service

Resume Writing Developing a great resume is the first step in a successful career search. Your resume is your introduction to an employer. Making the right impression can be critical to your...

SaaS Timesheet Software

SaaS Timesheet Software

Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Timesheet, using advanced SaS 70 certified cloud computing platforms, is delivering SaaS Timesheet for payroll time tracking, time and attendance, time off and absence management, and project...

Search Resumes

Search Resumes

Horizon Career

Service

With a large database of resumes, Horizon Career allows you to find the right candidates you want for your jobs. Easy: Search resumes easily with search filters (e.g. keyword, category, education...

Surveillance

Surveillance

AG Investigations

$0.00Service

AG Investigations offers comprehensive investigative services in all areas listed below. Experience is important, and our clients can be assured that we have highly-trained investigators who have...

Temporary Staffing

Temporary Staffing

Delegate Source

Service

Whether your need is for a receptionist, a bartender, a server, a customer service representative, or more professional positions, let your membership with Delegate Source provide you with the talent...

Time and Attendance Software

Time and Attendance Software

Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific timesheet significantly streamlines and reduces the cost of employee time and attendance tracking. Biometric time clocks and smart cards authenticate clock ins and clock outs. Dashboards...

Time Off Management Software

Time Off Management Software

Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Timesheet time off and absence management provides a comprehensive solution unmatched in industry today.

Training & Operations

Training & Operations

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

At Outside the Lines, Inc. we believe in thinking, well...outside the lines. We provide customized solutions for your company's recruiting, training, and human resource needs. Everything your...

Tutoring

Tutoring

Delegate Source

Service

Delegate Source provides private tutoring for our members. Visit www.delegatesource.com to learn more.

WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry

WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

WineAndHospitalityJobs.com is the first and best job site that is 100% dedicated to Wine and Hospitality recruitment. It is the result of our commitment to participate in the growth of the industry...

Products & Services 1 - 38 of 38