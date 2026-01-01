Products & Services
Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events
Sales Experts, Inc.
Service
Child Care
Delegate Source
Service
CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds
Discovery Data
Service
Culinary Services
Delegate Source
Service
Data-Driven Market Insight
Discovery Data
Service
Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary
Discovery Data
Product
Employee Satisfaction Surveys
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Errands
Delegate Source
Service
Executive Recruiting
Palladian International, LLC
Service
Executive Search (retained)
Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00Service
Financial Services Industry Database
Discovery Data
Service
Guest Satisfaction Surveys
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Home Care/Housekeeping
Delegate Source
Service
Insurance Agent Database
Discovery Data
Service
Interview Coaching
Palladian International, LLC
Service
Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Music Lessons
Delegate Source
Service
Network Membership
Horizon Career
Service
Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Payroll Timesheet
Pacific Timesheet
Product
Personal Assistant/Concierge
Delegate Source
Service
Pet Care
Delegate Source
Service
Post Jobs
Horizon Career
Service
Professional Services
Delegate Source
Service
Project Time Tracking
Pacific Timesheet
Product
Recruiting and Staffing Services - Global Reach
Fintech Recruiters
Service
Regular Placement (contigency)
Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00Service
Resume Assessment
Palladian International, LLC
Service
Resume Writing
Palladian International, LLC
Service
SaaS Timesheet Software
Pacific Timesheet
Product
Search Resumes
Horizon Career
Service
Surveillance
AG Investigations
$0.00Service
Temporary Staffing
Delegate Source
Service
Time and Attendance Software
Pacific Timesheet
Product
Time Off Management Software
Pacific Timesheet
Product
Training & Operations
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Tutoring
Delegate Source
Service
WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service