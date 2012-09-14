Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events , from Sales Experts, Inc.



Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of Sales...

Candidate Sourcing , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Outsourcing of candidate identification and general screening for specific assignments.

Child Care , from Delegate Source



Delegate Source uses Red Cross certified childcare delegates. Whether it's occasional babysitting, regular babysitting, a full-time nanny, child pick-up or drop-off, our delegates are standing by to cater...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data



Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

Culinary Services , from Delegate Source



Delegate Source offers the benefit of in-home dining with a personal chef or catering services. Just visit www.delegatesource.com for details.

Data-Driven Market Insight , from Discovery Data



It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...

Email Marketing and Tracking , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Delivery of client email messages in coordinated fashion with sales team.

Employee Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...

Errands , from Delegate Source



Everyone has errands to get done. But your time is precious, let Delegate Source take care of the things you don't want to do. Go to www.delegatesource.com for details.

Executive Recruiting , from Palladian International, LLC



Palladian utilizes a variety of search strategies to uncover candidates. Each strategy has advantages, and our success is a result of using all of them in combination. In today’s environment talent...

Executive Search (retained) , from Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00

Retained search firms are paid a retainer equal to one-third of the fee up front to launch the search process, a third of the fee thirty days from launch and the final third sixty days from launch. If...

Financial Services Industry Database , from Discovery Data



Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 600,000 professionals. Annual subscriptions to the database include...

Guest Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with "bounce...

Home Care/Housekeeping , from Delegate Source



When you've already spent 50+ hours working during the week, do you really want to spend your leisure time cleaning? Delegate Source will manage all your household tasks for you. Visit www.delegatesource.com...

Insurance Agent Database , from Discovery Data



The Insurance Agent database provides extensive information on 1.6 million insurance agents such as business and home contact information, carrier appointments and licenses. With over 8.6 million carrier...

Interview Coaching , from Palladian International, LLC



The Palladian Interview Coaching Course will help you master the interview skills you need to be successful in your next interview. The course will teach you, step-by-step, how to interview effectively. I...

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine & food...

Music Lessons , from Delegate Source



Whether it's the piano, violin, guitar, singing lessons, etc., Delegate Source ensures that a qualified instructor is provided for our members. Check www.delegatesource.com for details.

Network Membership , from Horizon Career



With a large number of users everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest network for you to advance your career. Easy: Post your profile on the network in minutes Quick: Start building your own...

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and in-person...

Personal Assistant/Concierge , from Delegate Source



Delegate Source offers its members a professional team of delegates ready to accomplish any requests imaginable. Delegate a task and our personal assistants will take care of it. Visit www.delegatesource.com...

Pet Care , from Delegate Source



Our delegates are ready to help you by caring for your pet when you want it. Whether it's a walk once or twice a day, transporting to doggy day care, grooming, or full pet sitting, our delegates are up...

Post Jobs , from Horizon Career



With a large audience everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest exposure for your jobs to qualified talents in the world. Easy: Post your jobs in minutes Quick: Start receiving resumes immediately...

Professional Services , from Delegate Source



If you are seeking a corporate finance professional, a human resources professional, or an analyst to help with reporting, Delegate Source can provide them. Visit www.delegatesource.com to learn more.

Recruiting and Staffing Services - Global Reach , from Fintech Recruiters



We provide recruiting and staffing services for Fintech companies in key fintech hubs such as New York, Toronto, London, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Singapore and various emerging markets.

Recruiting Support Services , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Assisting recruiting companies with hiring authority and candidate lead generation research.

Regular Placement (contigency) , from Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00

Contingency based placement service shall be paid at the conclusion of the search process. Free quarantee is provided for 3 months with one replacement.

Resume Assessment , from Palladian International, LLC



Palladian offers a thorough assessment of your resume with specific recommendations for how you can improve it. Developing a good resume is a critical step in a job search. Most people write their own...

Resume Writing , from Palladian International, LLC



Resume Writing Developing a great resume is the first step in a successful career search. Your resume is your introduction to an employer. Making the right impression can be critical to your success. Palladian's...

Sales Lead Packages , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Customized research projects to gather valuable sales lead contact information.

Search Resumes , from Horizon Career



With a large database of resumes, Horizon Career allows you to find the right candidates you want for your jobs. Easy: Search resumes easily with search filters (e.g. keyword, category, education level).

Surveillance , from AG Investigations

$0.00

AG Investigations offers comprehensive investigative services in all areas listed below. Experience is important, and our clients can be assured that we have highly-trained investigators who have passed...

Temporary Staffing , from Delegate Source



Whether your need is for a receptionist, a bartender, a server, a customer service representative, or more professional positions, let your membership with Delegate Source provide you with the talent you...

Training & Operations , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



At Outside the Lines, Inc. we believe in thinking, well...outside the lines. We provide customized solutions for your company's recruiting, training, and human resource needs. Everything your employees...

Tutoring , from Delegate Source



Delegate Source provides private tutoring for our members. Visit www.delegatesource.com to learn more.