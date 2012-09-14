Meeting Rooms for Rent , from Daily Disciples Ministries

$0.00

The Daily Disciples Center has multiple ROOMS that are available for LEASE; the following can be "rented" by the Month, Week, Day, or Hour. 1. Sanctuary, Chapel-5,000 square foot Church 2. Fellowship...

Eventene Event Planning , from Eventene



The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...

Group Tennis Lesson , from Play! Tennis

$160.00

Join our popular group tennis classes where you get to pick up a sport, make new friends, and get some great exercise, all in a fun-filled two hours session. These sessions are suitable for all levels...

A Full Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC



The full show is like "a party in a box". This is the concert version plus we take care of the decorations, pre-show activities (face painting, stilt walkers, balloon artists, MC, etc...). Then...

A Mini-Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC



The Party Animals (Kaiya, Walter, Brandon, Lance, Dee and Jay) provide a 50 minute interactive concert where they sing, dance and act to Rock n Roll music suitable for children of all ages. An MC will...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM , from Four Zero Two



Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...

Advertising & Marketing , from Cooper Smith Agency



From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact advertising...

Advertising Services , from NM Marketing Communications



Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade show...

Artist Booking , from Time and Place Talent Group



Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...

Artist Endorsements , from RS Entertainment & Management



Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more

ARTIST MANAGEMENT , from Four Zero Two



Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail planning 100%...

Ballon Artists , from The Party Animals, LLC



We can provide you with balloon artists that are able to twist and turn balloons to make many colorful designs. The children at your event will have a blast as the balloon artist makes them laugh as well...

Beauty/Fashion , from EKC PR



Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Brand Development , from EKC PR



Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a loyalty...

Branding , from CAP Creative



CAP Creative has developed the SUMMIT(TM) System to help companies define, build and maintain their Brand.

Branding Campaigns , from Heidelberg PR



Heidelberg PR digs deep into our clients’ organizational cultural and goals to determine the best branding platform and supporting campaign elements required to portray the right messages and image. Case...

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING , from Four Zero Two



Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects at...

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING , from Four Zero Two



Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest Prices...

Clips by Dominique , from VIDA PR & Marketing Group



Print Clip Service

Communications Strategy , from NM Marketing Communications



Our first step with every client is to develop a communications strategy. This process provides a roadmap for each client's program. Communications Strategy:...

Comprehensive event production services , from ProAdvance

$0.00

ProAdvance offers comprehensive event production services, helping our clients take their ideas from concept to execution. With ProAdvance, you get a team of highly seasoned professionals expert in advanced...

Consulting , from EKC PR



Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance through...

Coporate Concierge , from Premier Concierge, Inc.



Onsite and offsite concierge services for small and large corporations.

Copywriting , from Cascade Communications

$0.00

Assistance with website and promotional materials writing, editing, design, production and printing.

Corporate Event Planning and Management , from EventPro



Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single events...

Direct Marketing , from NM Marketing Communications



Targeting customers with a well-conceived direct mail campaign is still one of the most cost-effective tools in the marketer's arsenal. Concepts can be as simple...

Editorial Services , from NM Marketing Communications



NM Marketing Communications values the power of the written word. We help clients put their best word forward in a variety of ways, from writing speeches or ...

Entertainers , from Warble Entertainment Agency

$250.00

From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked at...

Entertainment , from EKC PR



We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.

Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling , from Radical Promotions





Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing , from Radical Promotions





Event / Convention staffing and marketing , from Radical Promotions





Event and Venue Booking , from Time and Place Talent Group



Do you have an upcoming event that needs a liitle bit of pep on the entertainment side of the house? Is your venue only profitable three to four nights out of the week? Time and Place Talent Group can...

Event Development and Planning , from Cascade Communications



Assist in the overall creation, implementation and management of events for clients, including corporate announcements, new products and services, media tours, grand openings and more.

EVENT PLANNING , from Four Zero Two



Public and Corporate Events Generated press coverage for your campaign National and heavy regional exposure Celebrity & High-Profile personalities Establish a brand name with a massive public event Joint...

Event Production , from Time and Place Talent Group



Whether you are entertaining thousands or creating a perfect moment for a big sale or proposal, Time and Place Talent Group can produce the desired environment for your event's success.

Face Painters/Air Brush Artists , from The Party Animals, LLC



We can provide Face Painters and/or Air Brush Artist for you next Party, Event, or Occasion. This is the perfect addition to liven up any celebration with children. The amount of face painters necessary...

Graphic Art , from EKC PR



Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.

Graphic Design , from NM Marketing Communications



Our creative design professionals are skilled at creating compelling visual images that enhance your messages to generate results. We have extensive experience...

Group Wine Tours , from Wine Country PlanIt



Wine Country PlanIt coordinates vineyard tours, cave tours, the experience of blending varietals to make your own bottle of wine, aromatic tasting, viewing art, spa treatments, gourmet picnics in the olive...

Hair Salon , from Chakra Beauty Salon



Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers specialty expert hair salon services that include women’s haircuts, men’s haircuts, hair color,(expert colorist specializing in balayage and ombre)...

Hair Stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon



Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers full hair and makeup services including: women’s and men’s haircuts, hair color, hairstyles, highlights, balayage, ombre, blowouts, deep conditioning...

IT News & PR , from Association of TechExecs Network

$1,500.00

Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network) Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT Management...

LICENSING & PRODUCT PLACEMENT , from Four Zero Two



Secure your tracks on national television programs Music in motion pictures, soundtracks, and movie promotions Licensing of your music to advertising campaigns Product placement on national television...

Management , from EKC PR



Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) management services oversee the day to day business affairs of an artist; to advise and counsel talent about professional matters and personal decisions to advance their...

Marketing , from VIDA PR & Marketing Group



Our marketing department specializes in various areas to enhance our clients. We focusing on strength building strategies to ensure that we deliver intelligent messages that speak to our colleagues’ consumers. Logo...

Marketing Consulting , from Cascade Communications



Cascade Communications is dedicated to creating a customized marketing program to fit every client's needs from straight publicity to a fully integrated campaign for local, regional and national press.

Media Relations , from EKC PR



EKC provides media relations depending on the needs of each unique client. We provide advertising, collaborations, networking, TV, radio, newsletters, social media special events, or whatever media is...