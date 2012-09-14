Advertising Balloons , from 1-800Great Ad



1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest assured...

Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets , from 1-800Great Ad



Outdoor Air Dancers (also known as Sky Dancers, Wind Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets) add excitement with the body and arms flying in all directions. If you want to attract people this is the way to do...

Banners, Vinyl Banners , from 1-800Great Ad



Banners for big thinkers! Customize your banners to make a statement. Get noticed!!! Add your company logo and visually stimulate your customers with digital banner's from 1-800-GREAT AD!

Fleet Vehicle Graphics/ Wraps , from 1-800Great Ad



Transform your fleet, your showroom, your building, your service dept or your surroundings into a marketing sensation. Larger than life images. Think competitive advantage. Think big. Turn the scenery...

Go Boston Card , from Smart Destinations

$45.00

The Go Boston Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Boston's top attractions. For one price, the Go Boston Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 60 attractions, over...

Go Chicago Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00

Go Chicago Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Chicago's top attractions. For one price, Go Chicago Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 25 attractions, over $500...

Go Orlando Card , from Smart Destinations

$99.00

Go Orlando™ Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to many of Orlando's top attractions. For one price, Go Orlando Card gives visitors unlimited FREE admission to over 50 Florida attractions—over 35...

Go San Diego Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00

The Go San Francisco Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to San Francisco's top attractions. For one price, visitors get unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 45 attractions, savings at shops...

Go San Francisco Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00

The Go San Francisco Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to San Francisco's top attractions. For one price, visitors get unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 45 attractions, savings at shops...

Go Seattle Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00

Go Seattle Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Seattle's top attractions. For one price, Go Seattle Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 30 attractions, over $500...

Hairdreams laserbeamer nano hair extensions , from Chakra Beauty Salon



Hairdreams laserbeamer nano premium luxury european 100% human hair extensions offered exclusively by certified hairdreams specialist Erika Avendano of north county San Diego Beauty Salon Chakra Beauty...

Helium Blimps/ Spheres , from 1-800Great Ad



13', 17' & 20' PVC HELIUM BLIMP Our vinyl helium blimps are manufactured from polyvinylchloride (PVC) fabric made with a UV inhibitor in the material to protect it from fading. This specially manufactured...

Human Directionals/ Sign Spinners , from 1-800Great Ad



Those "Human Arrows" directing drivers to your retail store have proven to be wildly effective among the biggest user groups. The dancing, twirling, sign- flippers originally know as "Human...

iLinc Audio Integration , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Order integrated audio with your iLinc web conferencing solution Select from a range of audio options that give you control over the user experience and ensures quality of your session. Our audio conferencing...

iLinc Enterprise Suite , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Does your organization need to hold online meetings, run virtual classrooms, host webinars and operate remote support rooms? iLinc's web conferencing and collaboration technology is super flexible and...

iLinc for Meetings , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Get more done, in less time with iLinc for Meetings. Your online meetings have never been easier or better. When you need the interactivity of a face-to-face meeting but can't be there in person, rely...

iLinc for Support , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Deliver powerful customer service and support remotely with iLinc for Support. Customers need your help to troubleshoot a problem? Dramatically decrease the time it takes to resolve a caller's dilemma...

iLinc for Training , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Save time and money with virtual classroom training programs Training in a classroom isn't always cost-efficient, especially when you have a distributed network of students (corporate or higher education).

iLinc for Webinars , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Hold large-scale events at a small price. You need to get your message out to a lot of people, from many different locations. How do you do that without breaking the bank? Use iLinc webinar services to...

iLinc Integration with Salesforce.com , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Using iLinc for Sales As a sales professional, your success depends on the relationships you build with your customers and prospects. The combination of iLinc and Salesforce.com is the perfect one-two...

Inflatable Product Replicas , from 1-800Great Ad



We use only the finest quality materials in our manufacturing process. We are constantly asking the question, "How much is your image worth?" the obvious answers is, "PRICELESS". all...

Large Format Digital Printing , from 1-800Great Ad



Transform Your Surroundings Into a Powerful Selling Machine! You're only limited by your imagination. Large format digital graphics can breathe life into tired, outdated surroundings. Advertise on old...

Mobile Marketing Equipment , from EventPro



Customized trailers, RVs, buses and other types of trucks designed and built for marketing, public relations and training events. Available either new or refurbished, for rental or purchase, these mobile...

Mobile Outdoor Advertising/ Mobile Billboards , from 1-800Great Ad



At 1-800-GREAT AD, our Big Thinkers Pledge permeates everything we do. Our mammoth fleet of Mobile Billboard Trucks gets HUGE Results! In fact, we invite all our customers to go on a "ride along"...

Parking Lot Displays/ Pennants, Flags, and Cloud Busters , from 1-800Great Ad



Are you looking to spruce up your parking lot? Need to get ready for a big sale or promotion? If so try our vast selection of parking lot decorations and parking lot displays. Our promotional pennents,...

Public relations , from Cascade Communications



Cascade Communications creates comprehensive and customized public relations programming to for each client, with a clear understanding that each client's needs are different, every budget is different.