Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

iNfinite Answers , from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...

iNfinite Answers , from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

Service

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...

Adeptia BPM Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Product

Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...

Adeptia Data Transformation Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Service

Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation Server...

Adeptia Integration Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Product

Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...

Build 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360 supports...

Business 360-in-a-Box , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of implementation...

Capacity Planning , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Software to optimise manufacturing capacity planning, manufacturing resource planning and optimise production across manufacturing plants.

Capture+ , from PCA Predict

$40.00 - Product

The next generation of international address finders, Capture+ uses intelligent and faster searching to improve data accuracy and relevancy for ecommerce checkouts, registration forms and custom office...

Chirange Incident Commander with GPS Tracking , from Chirange Technologies

Product

Designed specifically for Incident Commanders of firefighters and police tactical units, Chirange is a secure tablet based GPS tracking application that monitors in real time the movements of all personnel...

Commerce 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of full...

DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite , from DataSplice LLC

Product

The DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite offers a single, easy-to-use, highly configurable interface across multiple underlying databases and applications. DataSplice provides mobile field service mobile...

DCMS - Warehouse Management System , from Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd

$0.00 - Service



eBizNET , from Seven Hills Business Solutions Limited

Product

The eBizNET product suite is an integrated set of supply chain execution (SCE) software products that manage the storage, distribution and transportation functions of its customers. Our solutions suite,...

EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite , from ABO Software Private Limited

Product

ABO Software's suite of any-to-any data translation products is called EDISPHERE, which includes three products - Translator, Implementor and Collaborator. The products have been developed keeping all...

Electronic Kanban , from Ultriva

Product

Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing management system and software. Lean performance and lean manufacturing software, programs and products. Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing...

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services , from ExpediteBiz

$0.00 - Service

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services (UIWS) enable companies to connect with a large number of business services providers, such as DHL, Endicia, AESDirect and others, over the Internet. ExpediteBiz...

Geospatial Tracker , from Chirange Technologies

Product

Extending the tracking capabilities of GPS Tracker to permit accurate indoor location tracking of personnel in GPS denied environments like inside buildings, which when the system is fully deployed will...

HighControl Enterprise , from Higher Minds

Product

HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales business model SMEs. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing, sales orders/invoicing,...

HighControl PRO , from Higher Minds

Product

HighControl PRO is Inventory Business management software for retail distribution, mail order and internet sales business models. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing, sales orders/invoicing, dispatch,...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from AP Commerce, Inc.

Product

www.microsoft.com/dynamics/en/us/products/nav-overview.aspx Microsoft Dynamics NAV provides companies and their people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant to the local needs of...

Production control - Re-scheduling production , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Software for re-allocating production across expanded or diminished time-horizons and re-scheduling production across manufacturing plants, processing areas, machine families and machines. Preventative...

Production Planning , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Planning, scheduling and control of resource utilisation. Covers processing allocated for each resource in the capacity planning software module. Machinery utilisation monitorred. Schedules generated for...

Production Scheduling , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Manufacturing resources available for each shift are scheduled to customer orders to maximise production output & conserve production resources thereby reducing production costs. Jobs encountering bottle-necks...

SCP 4.0 , from Jada Management Systems LLC

$24,000.00 - Product

Supply Chain Planning (SCP) provides materials managers and planners with a concise tool to control inventory. SCP recommends what to make, how much to make, and when to make it in order to fulfill existing...

Service 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at dynamic resource and asset allocation (by project, activity and ad-hoc) predominately prevalent in people-based companies. Kloudville Service 360 provides Resource and Asset Management planning...

Taylor Scheduler , from Taylor Scheduling Software

Product

The Taylor Scheduler is a highly intuitive real-time scheduling system for manufacturers that graphically represents your production schedule and allows you to communicate it to everyone involved. You...

Telecom 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at the B2B business needs and the constant transformative nature of CSPs and its echo-system of Suppliers, Kloudville Telecom 360 supports full life-cycle management of B2B ecosystem that help...

Telogis Fleet , from Telogis

Product

Telogis Fleet management software can help fleets optimize their operations and works with other business software using the optional API add-on. The API allows developers to customize and build the perfect...

Telogis GeoBase , from Telogis

Product

Take the complexity out of geospatial software development with a toolkit that offers you a scalable, stable, foundation for building applications that leverage spatial data for geographies around the...

Telogis Mobile , from Telogis

Product

The Telogis Mobile handheld application connects workers in the field to their back office with 2-way messaging, HOS reporting, dynamic job management and route optimization. Telogis Mobile connects seamlessly...

Telogis Progression , from Telogis

Product

Telogis Progression offers real-time job creation, tracking (including estimated time of arrival and completion), routing (including preplanned routes and dynamic changes throughout the day), dispatching,...

Telogis Route , from Telogis

Product

Telogis Route is a powerful, scalable tool for both strategic and tactical resource planning. Because Telogis Route is web-based, it has a quicker return on investment than other offerings and enables...