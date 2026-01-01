ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies. ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services are designed to...
Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales business model SMEs. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing,...
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute information about your mobile workforce's activity that you can...
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...
We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder Agency, NVO Agency, WMS and Logistics along with corporate...