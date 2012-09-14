PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Supply Chain Management & Logistics Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
3B Dataservices Ltd. 3B Dataservices Ltd. Saint John, Canada
North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction... 
Eyvo, Inc. Eyvo, Inc. Mill Valley, CA
Eyvo, Inc. is a software development company specializing in non-industry specific, purchase-to-pay, SaaS procurement platforms covering... 
ABO Software Private Limited ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data... 
Adeptia Inc Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards. 
Amosoft EDI Services Amosoft EDI Services Los Angeles, CA
Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving,... 
AP Commerce, Inc. AP Commerce, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
www.apcommerce.com AP Commerce, Inc. is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, formerly Navision. We help companies that have outgrown... 
Chirange Technologies Chirange Technologies Manchester, United Kingdom
Chirange Technologies Limited designs and builds smart personnel GPS and Geospatial tracking and incident management solutions primarily... 
Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix, LLC Chelmsford, MA
About Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997 with a mission to streamline the contract management process. They offer... 
DataSplice LLC DataSplice LLC Fort Collins, CO
DataSplice provides mobile handheld technology that extends the utility of your field maintenance service and enterprise database solutions. 
Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd Noida, India
Eclipse Systems is an ISO 9001 certified software Development Company with specialisation in Supply Chain Management. Our flagship product... 
ExpediteBiz ExpediteBiz Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies. 
Four Soft Ltd Four Soft Ltd (FOURSOFT) Hyderabad, India
Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry 
Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Melbourne, Australia
Devices and software to automate manufacturing resource planning, production control and production scheduling. Fully automated re-scheduling... 
Higher Minds Higher Minds Manchester, United Kingdom
Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales... 
Jada Management Systems LLC Jada Management Systems LLC West Linn, OR
Founded in 2001, Jada Management Systems, LLC (JMS), is the maker of SCP 4.0, a leading software solution for supply chain forecasting,... 
Kloudville Inc. Kloudville Inc. Mississauga, Canada
Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc., develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and... 
Manufacturing Systems Corp Manufacturing Systems Corp Medford, NJ
MSC Supply Chain Execution solutions provide advanced warehouse management, inventory, shipping and labor management solutions that help... 
Navtrak Navtrak Salisbury, MD
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute... 
PCA Predict PCA Predict Cambridge, MA
Postcode Anywhere Postcode Anywhere is a web service provider established in 2001 by Guy Mucklow and Jamie Turner. After becoming increasingly... 
Scope, LLC Scope, LLC Afton, VA
Scope, LLC is a manufacturing software company with a product that provides an Optimized Strategic Planning supplement to many commercial... 
Seven Hills Business Solutions Limited Seven Hills Business Solutions Limited Hyderabad, India
7Hills is a System Integration and Software Solutions provider for the supply chain industry. As a Software Products provider we bring a... 
Shelko Consulting LLC Shelko Consulting LLC Hackensack, NJ
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation,... 
Taylor Scheduling Software Taylor Scheduling Software Edmonton, Canada
We develop and market Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software to manufacturers around the world. Can be integrated with ERP/CRM/MRP... 
Telogis Telogis Aliso Viejo, CA
Telogis is a premium provider of location technology, with an integrated SaaS platform for efficient fleet management. Flexible, scalable... 
TransGuardian, Inc. TransGuardian, Inc. San Marino, CA
TransGuardian saves shippers an average of 30% on their insured FedEx, UPS, OnTrac and USPS shipments. But it's not only about price. It's... 
Ultriva Ultriva Cupertino, CA
Electronic Kanban and lean manufacturing services including lean scheduling, improving customer service, inventory analyzer, customer demand... 
Voodoo Robotics Voodoo Robotics Plano, TX
Voodoo Robotics, (https://voodoorobotics.com) the leading innovator in wireless picking warehouse automation, provides cost-effective technology... 
Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC Dubai, United Arab Emirates
We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder... 
