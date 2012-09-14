|
|3B Dataservices Ltd. Saint John, Canada
North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction...
|
|Eyvo, Inc. Mill Valley, CA
Eyvo, Inc. is a software development company specializing in non-industry specific, purchase-to-pay, SaaS procurement platforms covering...
|
|ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data...
|
|Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards.
|
|Amosoft EDI Services Los Angeles, CA
Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving,...
|
|AP Commerce, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
www.apcommerce.com
AP Commerce, Inc. is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, formerly Navision. We help companies that have outgrown...
|
|Chirange Technologies Manchester, United Kingdom
Chirange Technologies Limited designs and builds smart personnel GPS and Geospatial tracking and incident management solutions primarily...
|
|Contract Logix, LLC Chelmsford, MA
About Contract Logix, LLC
Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997
with a mission to streamline the contract
management process. They offer...
|
|DataSplice LLC Fort Collins, CO
DataSplice provides mobile handheld technology that extends the utility of your field maintenance service and enterprise database solutions.
|
|Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd Noida, India
Eclipse Systems is an ISO 9001 certified software Development Company with specialisation in Supply Chain Management. Our flagship product...
|
|ExpediteBiz Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies.
|
|Four Soft Ltd (FOURSOFT) Hyderabad, India
Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry
|
|Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Melbourne, Australia
Devices and software to automate manufacturing resource planning, production control and production scheduling. Fully automated re-scheduling...
|
|Higher Minds Manchester, United Kingdom
Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales...
|
|Jada Management Systems LLC West Linn, OR
Founded in 2001, Jada Management Systems, LLC (JMS), is the maker of SCP 4.0, a leading software solution for supply chain forecasting,...
|
|Kloudville Inc. Mississauga, Canada
Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc., develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and...
|
|Manufacturing Systems Corp Medford, NJ
MSC Supply Chain Execution solutions provide advanced warehouse management, inventory, shipping and labor management solutions that help...
|
|Navtrak Salisbury, MD
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute...
|
|PCA Predict Cambridge, MA
Postcode Anywhere
Postcode Anywhere is a web service provider established in 2001 by Guy Mucklow and Jamie Turner.
After becoming increasingly...
|
|Scope, LLC Afton, VA
Scope, LLC is a manufacturing software company with a product that provides an Optimized Strategic Planning supplement to many commercial...
|
|Seven Hills Business Solutions Limited Hyderabad, India
7Hills is a System Integration and Software Solutions provider for the supply chain industry. As a Software Products provider we bring a...
|
|Shelko Consulting LLC Hackensack, NJ
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation,...
|
|Taylor Scheduling Software Edmonton, Canada
We develop and market Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software to manufacturers around the world. Can be integrated with ERP/CRM/MRP...
|
|Telogis Aliso Viejo, CA
Telogis is a premium provider of location technology, with an integrated SaaS platform for efficient fleet management. Flexible, scalable...
|
|TransGuardian, Inc. San Marino, CA
TransGuardian saves shippers an average of 30% on their insured FedEx, UPS, OnTrac and USPS shipments. But it's not only about price. It's...
|
|Ultriva Cupertino, CA
Electronic Kanban and lean manufacturing services including lean scheduling, improving customer service, inventory analyzer, customer demand...
|
|Voodoo Robotics Plano, TX
Voodoo Robotics, (https://voodoorobotics.com) the leading innovator in wireless picking warehouse automation, provides cost-effective technology...
|
|Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC Dubai, United Arab Emirates
We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder...
