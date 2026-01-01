Products & Services

Within Transportation Equipment Manufacturing

Gold Products & Services

Aluminum Boat Manufacturer

Aluminum Boat Manufacturer

Ravenark Boats

Product

Ravenark Boats is an aluminum boat manufacturer in Washington state serving families and organizations who prioritize safety and seaworthy performance.

Products & Services

4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS

4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS

Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.

$188.00Product

◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth ◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct ◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs ◆Full detachable front panel with...

ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit

ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit

SC Petal SA

Product

Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia:...

ADR3

ADR3

ADR Engineering

Product

The ADR3 : The ADR3 is designed to accept both the Suzuki Hayabusa Motorcycle engine as well as the Honda K20 2 litre car engine mated to the Hewland FTR gearbox. This gives the driver superb...

BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike

BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike

Kacangkoro.net

$2,520.00Product

For further information please visit our company official website regarding BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike (www.kacangkoro.net)

BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike

BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike

Kacangkoro.net

$2,520.00Product

frame APS Carbon Fork Fox 32 Float CTD FIT Performance - 100mm Rear Shock Float CTD Adj BV Factory Kashima Headset Integrated Seatpost Easton EC70 Zero Front Derailleur Sram XO Rear Derailleur Sram...

brake disc

brake disc

China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd

$0.00Product

Our brake disc rotors and drums are suitable for Japanese, Korean, and Euro American cars, buses, trucks and York heavy trucks. Meanwhile, we can supply auto parts according to customers' samples and...

brake pad, brake shoe

brake pad, brake shoe

China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd

$0.00Product

Our brake pad & brake shoe factory is founded in 2001, as a leading and professional manufacturer we are making automobile brake pads & shoe, we introduces the most advanced equipments such...

Buzzer Type Parking Sensor

Buzzer Type Parking Sensor

Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle 2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors...

Cannondale Synapse Carbon 3 Compact Bike - 2014

Cannondale Synapse Carbon 3 Compact Bike - 2014

Kacangkoro.net

$2,238.88Product

For further information regarding Cannondale Synapse Carbon 3 Compact Bike - 2014, please visit our company official website (www.kacangkoro.net)

Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005

Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005

BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$32.00Product

Number Type Needle dia. (mm) Number of Spray hole Application 1 8N7005 4 9 Shanghai Diesel C121 Caterpillar 3306 2 4W7015 4 4 Caterpillar 3204 3 4W7016 4 4 Caterpillar...

Caterpillar Injector 127-8216

Caterpillar Injector 127-8216

BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$0.00Service

Injector No. O/R No. Pump Group Engine Serial No. Arrangement...

Ceramic Coating

Ceramic Coating

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service

Clutch Disc & Cover

Clutch Disc & Cover

China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd

$0.00Product

Our clutch assemble parts in china, it is the largest production&export base of clutch. Clutch facing has production scale of 2000t, clutch disc has an production capability of 1.5 million of...

CNC Machining

CNC Machining

Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)

Cold Link Refrigerated Trailer Tracking

Cold Link Refrigerated Trailer Tracking

PLM Trailer Leasing

Service

Cold Link® is the industry's only comprehensive refrigerated tracking solution for the Cold Supply Chain. In addition to GPS tracking, Cold Link® provides critical two-way temperature and...

Combination Valves

Combination Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they...

Cummins Electric Governor 3044196

Cummins Electric Governor 3044196

BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$0.00Product

a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pintle Nozzle,which made by topping - machining equipments from Italy and West Europe perform key processing of the injection nozzles. The high performance and...

diesel fuel injection

diesel fuel injection

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and...

Diesel fuel injection parts(ZEXEL,BOSHC,DENSO)

Diesel fuel injection parts(ZEXEL,BOSHC,DENSO)

China Lutong Parts Plant

$0.00Product

China-LuTong Part Plant is the diesel fuel injection Manufacturer;specialist in producing Diesel,Repair kit, pump,Head rotor,Nozzle,plunger,D.Valve Diesel pump ZEXEL,BOSHC ect.pls vist our...

Double Right Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater

Double Right Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater

Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.406.82 - right double mirror with manual actuator. 202.406.83 - right double mirror with electric actuator.

Dyna Trike Conversion Kit

Dyna Trike Conversion Kit

Santiago Chopper

$3,895.00Product

Harley-Davidson Dyna to Trike Conversion: Parts Needed for trike conversion: Dyna Swingarm- $1,395.00 Trike Differential Axle - $1,850.00 Body Kit(optional) - $1895.00 Lug Nuts & Bolts -...

EDM

EDM

Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged,...

Engine parts for fuel injection nozzle,plunger pump,delivery valve

Engine parts for fuel injection nozzle,plunger pump,delivery valve

China Lutong Parts Plant

$0.00Product

China-LuTong Part Plant is the diesel fuel injection Manufacturer;specialist in producing Diesel,Repair kit, pump,Head rotor,Nozzle,plunger,D.Valve Diesel pump ZEXEL,BOSHC ect.pls vist our...

Fuel injection nozzle,plunger pump,delivery valve and head rotor

Fuel injection nozzle,plunger pump,delivery valve and head rotor

China Lutong Parts Plant

$0.00Product

China-LuTong Part Plant is the diesel fuel injection Manufacturer;specialist in producing Diesel,Repair kit, pump,Head rotor,Nozzle,plunger,D.Valve Diesel pump ZEXEL,BOSHC ect.pls vist our...

Fuel Injection Parts

Fuel Injection Parts

BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$0.00Product

CHINAHANJI PARTS PLANT is ADS Certified and has been specializing in fuel injection manufacture and sales since 1982. Our products include nozzle, elements, delivery valve, head distributor, cam...

Fuel Injection Pumps

Fuel Injection Pumps

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on.

Fuel Injection Pumps

Fuel Injection Pumps

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and...

GSM Car Alarm System

GSM Car Alarm System

Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

Forget to turn alarm on? No Problem. Just Call GSM Alarm to turn it on/off. Alarm autodials up to 3 telephone numbers. Alarm Sounds? Hear/Talk into CAR! Better yet, immobilise the engine.

HD8821A head rotor

HD8821A head rotor

BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$520.00Service

Military vehicle M60 Tank Engine system Nozzle: NSN: 2910-00-064-6262 PN:10912481 ADB: 135S-126-7 Fuel Injector Valve Assy: NSN: 2910-01-037-4984 Hydraulic Head: MFR Part NO.: HD8821A Military...

Hot forged steel, titanium and bronze parts

Hot forged steel, titanium and bronze parts

METSAN Forging Ltd.

$0.00Product

Metsan Ltd is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified manufacturer of hot forged parts in steel, stainless steel, titanium and bronze. For nearly fifty years, we have been serving as the reliable supplier for...

Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater

Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater

Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.405.50 Left - Single Mirror with manual actuator and heater 202.405.51 Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car)

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car)

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection...

Manifold & Banjo Valves

Manifold & Banjo Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre...

Manufacturing Services

Manufacturing Services

Nagasree Engineers and Consultants

Service

We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas: Machine tools(Cutting);  Packaging machines;  Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining Farm equipment...

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Product

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Dynamics West

Product

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries...

nozzle

nozzle

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Service

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on.

one din Touch Screen DVD player with RDS

one din Touch Screen DVD player with RDS

Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.

$285.00Product

◆Built-in TV Tuner ◆Compatible With Divx ◆Motorized TFT LCD Arbitrary Angle Adjustment ◆USB Interface Through Which Play MP3 ◆Powerful Electronic...

Overcentre Valves

Overcentre Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement. Variations: Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the...

Passenger Bus

Passenger Bus

Zonda Bus Group of China

Product

Passenger Bus / 47+1+1 seater Bus/ 12 meter in length Model:YCK6126HG Engine:ISCE300 30 Rated Power (kw/ps): 221/300  Dimention(L*W*H) (mm):11980*2500*3800  Wheelbase...

Platic Moulded Steps

Platic Moulded Steps

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Product

PO Check Valve

PO Check Valve

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Pilot Operated Check Valves: Spool Control Valves inherently leak allowing cylinders to drift. The inclusion of a P O Check Valve in the circuit will positively lock a cylinder in position.

Presswork

Presswork

Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm.

Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer

Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer

APCT

Service

Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion,...

Rearview Parking Sensor

Rearview Parking Sensor

Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

Product

Clip-on Mounting Design Switch on automatically when reversing is activated Rearview mirror with Digital numeric display for obstruction distance Three-color LED light for obstruction distance...

Refrigerated Trailer Leasing

Refrigerated Trailer Leasing

PLM Trailer Leasing

Service

PLM believes in providing our customers with leases customized for their unique business challenges. Our lease programs range from short-term leases to longer-term leases. > Full Service Lease PLM...

Refrigerated Trailer Service and Maintenance

Refrigerated Trailer Service and Maintenance

PLM Trailer Leasing

Service

PLM Transportation Services, a maintenance and equipment management and maintenance provider is dedicated to offering flexible and customizable transportation solutions. These programs utilize both...

Relief Valves

Relief Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Relief Valves: Control system pressures - can be used to vent direct to tank or for crossline applications. Variations: Direct Acting. Simplest Relief Valve - good dirt tolerance.

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