|
|
|
|
Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer, from APCT
Service
Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people.
The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...
|
|
|
|
4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$188.00 - Product
◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth
◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct
◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs
◆Full detachable front panel with carry...
|
|
|
|
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA
Product
Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
|
|
|
|
ADR3, from ADR Engineering
Product
The ADR3 : The ADR3 is designed to accept both the Suzuki Hayabusa Motorcycle engine as well as the Honda K20 2 litre car engine mated to the Hewland FTR gearbox. This gives the driver superb opportunity...
|
|
|
|
BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike, from Kacangkoro.net
$2,520.00 - Product
For further information please visit our company official website regarding BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike (www.kacangkoro.net)
|
|
|
|
BMC Fourstroke FS01 29 XO Bike, from Kacangkoro.net
$2,520.00 - Product
frame
APS Carbon
Fork
Fox 32 Float CTD FIT Performance - 100mm
Rear Shock
Float CTD Adj BV Factory Kashima
Headset
Integrated
Seatpost
Easton EC70 Zero
Front Derailleur
Sram XO
Rear Derailleur
Sram XO...
|
|
|
|
brake disc, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake disc rotors and drums are suitable for Japanese, Korean, and Euro American cars, buses, trucks and York heavy trucks. Meanwhile, we can supply auto parts according to customers' samples and drawings.
|
|
|
|
brake pad, brake shoe, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake pad & brake shoe factory is founded in 2001, as a leading and professional manufacturer we are making automobile brake pads & shoe, we introduces the most advanced equipments such as...
|
|
|
|
Buzzer Type Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged
Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle
2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...
|
|
|
|
|
Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$32.00 - Product
Number
Type
Needle dia.
(mm)
Number of Spray hole
Application
1
8N7005
4
9
Shanghai Diesel C121
Caterpillar 3306
2
4W7015
4
4
Caterpillar 3204
3
4W7016
4
4
Caterpillar 3208
4
4W7017
4
6
Caterpillar...
|
|
|
|
Caterpillar Injector 127-8216, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Service
Injector No.
O/R No.
Pump Group
Engine
Serial No.
Arrangement No.
Application
127-8205
OR8479
3114/3116MUI
127-8207
OR8475
3114/3116MUI
127-8209
OR8483/OR3742
TE9711
3114/3116MUI
Wheel...
|
|
|
|
Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
|
|
|
|
Clutch Disc & Cover, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our clutch assemble parts in china, it is the largest production&export base of clutch. Clutch facing has production scale of 2000t, clutch disc has an production capability of 1.5 million of clutch...
|
|
|
|
CNC Machining, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm)
40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle
UltiMax control and software tools
16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer
Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)
|
|
|
|
Cold Link Refrigerated Trailer Tracking, from PLM Trailer Leasing
Service
Cold Link® is the industry's only comprehensive refrigerated tracking solution for the Cold Supply Chain. In addition to GPS tracking, Cold Link® provides critical two-way temperature and microprocessor...
|
|
|
|
Combination Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.
|
|
|
|
Cummins Electric Governor 3044196, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pintle Nozzle,which made by topping - machining equipments from Italy and West Europe perform key processing of the injection nozzles. The high performance and reliability...
|
|
|
|
diesel fuel injection, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts,
in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories
for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger
and Delivery valve, and so...
|
|
|
|
Diesel fuel injection parts(ZEXEL,BOSHC,DENSO), from China Lutong Parts Plant
$0.00 - Product
China-LuTong Part Plant is the diesel fuel injection Manufacturer;specialist in producing Diesel,Repair kit,
pump,Head rotor,Nozzle,plunger,D.Valve Diesel pump ZEXEL,BOSHC ect.pls vist our web:www.china-lutong.com.and...
|
|
|
|
|
Dyna Trike Conversion Kit, from Santiago Chopper
$3,895.00 - Product
Harley-Davidson Dyna to Trike Conversion:
Parts Needed for trike conversion:
Dyna Swingarm- $1,395.00
Trike Differential Axle - $1,850.00
Body Kit(optional) - $1895.00
Lug Nuts & Bolts - $50.00
Triple...
|
|
|
|
EDM, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation)
Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm)
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...
|
|
|
|
Engine parts for fuel injection nozzle,plunger pump,delivery valve, from China Lutong Parts Plant
$0.00 - Product
China-LuTong Part Plant is the diesel fuel injection Manufacturer;specialist in producing Diesel,Repair kit,
pump,Head rotor,Nozzle,plunger,D.Valve Diesel pump ZEXEL,BOSHC ect.pls vist our web:www.china-lutong.com.and...
|
|
|
|
Fuel injection nozzle,plunger pump,delivery valve and head rotor, from China Lutong Parts Plant
$0.00 - Product
China-LuTong Part Plant is the diesel fuel injection Manufacturer;specialist in producing Diesel,Repair kit,
pump,Head rotor,Nozzle,plunger,D.Valve Diesel pump ZEXEL,BOSHC ect.pls vist our web:www.china-lutong.com.and...
|
|
|
|
Fuel Injection Parts, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
CHINAHANJI PARTS PLANT is ADS Certified and has been specializing in fuel injection manufacture and sales since 1982.
Our products include nozzle, elements, delivery valve, head distributor, cam plate,...
|
|
|
|
Fuel Injection Pumps, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts,
in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories
for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger
and Delivery valve, and so...
|
|
|
|
Fuel Injection Pumps, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts,
in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories
for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger
and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...
|
|
|
|
GSM Car Alarm System, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Forget to turn alarm on?
No Problem. Just Call GSM Alarm to turn it on/off. Alarm autodials up to 3 telephone numbers.
Alarm Sounds?
Hear/Talk into CAR! Better yet, immobilise the engine. Remote...
|
|
|
|
HD8821A head rotor, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$520.00 - Service
Military vehicle M60 Tank Engine system
Nozzle:
NSN: 2910-00-064-6262
PN:10912481
ADB: 135S-126-7
Fuel Injector Valve Assy:
NSN: 2910-01-037-4984
Hydraulic Head:
MFR Part NO.: HD8821A
Military Part...
|
|
|
|
Hot forged steel, titanium and bronze parts, from METSAN Forging Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Metsan Ltd is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified manufacturer of hot forged parts in steel, stainless steel, titanium and bronze. For nearly fifty years, we have been serving as the reliable supplier for many...
|
|
|
|
|
Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing, from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars
$75,000.00 - Service
Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against...
|
|
|
|
|
Manifold & Banjo Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre Valves...
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Services, from Nagasree Engineers and Consultants
Service
We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas:
Machine tools(Cutting);
Packaging machines;
Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining
Farm equipment parts
Precison...
|
|
|
|
|
Microsoft Dynamics NAV, from Dynamics West
Product
Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...
|
|
|
|
nozzle, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Service
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts,
in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories
for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger
and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...
|
|
|
|
one din Touch Screen DVD player with RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$285.00 - Product
◆Built-in TV Tuner
◆Compatible With Divx
◆Motorized TFT LCD Arbitrary Angle Adjustment
◆USB Interface Through Which Play MP3
◆Powerful Electronic Anti-shock
◆Auto-memory...
|
|
|
|
Overcentre Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement.
Variations:
Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the geometry...
|
|
|
|
Passenger Bus, from Zonda Bus Group of China
Product
Passenger Bus / 47+1+1 seater Bus/ 12 meter in length
Model:YCK6126HG
Engine:ISCE300 30
Rated Power (kw/ps): 221/300
Dimention(L*W*H) (mm):11980*2500*3800
Wheelbase (mm):...
|
|
|
|
|
PO Check Valve, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Pilot Operated Check Valves: Spool Control Valves inherently leak allowing cylinders to drift. The inclusion of a P O Check Valve in the circuit will positively lock a cylinder in position.
Variations:...
|
|
|
|
Presswork, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...
|
|
|
|
Rearview Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
Product
Clip-on Mounting Design
Switch on automatically when reversing is activated
Rearview mirror with Digital numeric display for obstruction distance
Three-color LED light for obstruction distance alerting...
|
|
|
|
Refrigerated Trailer Leasing, from PLM Trailer Leasing
Service
PLM believes in providing our customers with leases customized for their unique business challenges. Our lease programs range from short-term leases to longer-term leases.
> Full Service Lease
PLM specializes...
|
|
|
|
Refrigerated Trailer Service and Maintenance, from PLM Trailer Leasing
Service
PLM Transportation Services, a maintenance and equipment management and maintenance provider is dedicated to offering flexible and customizable transportation solutions. These programs utilize both mobile...
|
|
|
|
Relief Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Relief Valves: Control system pressures - can be used to vent direct to tank or for crossline applications.
Variations:
Direct Acting. Simplest Relief Valve - good dirt tolerance.
Differential...
|
|
|
|
Repair kit, from China Lutong Parts Plant
$0.00 - Product
China-LuTong Part Plant is the diesel fuel injection Manufacturer;specialist in producing Diesel,Repair kit,
pump,Head rotor,Nozzle,plunger,D.Valve Diesel pump ZEXEL,BOSHC ect.pls vist our web:www.china-lutong.com.and...