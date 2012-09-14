Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Heat Transter Device industry that you would know the world’s major regional...

Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Heat Transter Device industry that you would know the world’s major regional...

Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Hygrothermograph industry that you would know the world’s major regional market...

Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Hygrothermograph industry that you would know the world’s major regional market...

Global Intelligent Robot Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Intelligent Robot Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Intelligent Robot industry that you would know the world’s major regional market...

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel industry that you...

Global Oil Christmas Tree for Deepwater Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Oil Christmas Tree for Deepwater Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Oil Christmas Tree for Deepwater industry that you would know the world’s...

Global Polyamide Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Polyamide Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Polyamide industry that you would know the world’s major regional market conditions of...

Global Sterilization Wastewater Cooling Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Sterilization Wastewater Cooling Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Sterilization Wastewater Cooling industry that you would know the world’s...

Global Veterinary Stethoscopes Industry 2016 Market Research Report , from GosReports

$2,850.00

Global Veterinary Stethoscopes Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Veterinary Stethoscopes industry that you would know the world’s major regional...

PRIME Daily Detox , from Gemini Network, LLC

$55.00

The ashwagandha “green drink” that pretty much does it all. Daily cellular detox unlocks your natural powers to feel more alert and alive. Awakens your body and mind Helps boost cognitive...

REMEDY - Hemp Oil (No CBD) , from Gemini Network, LLC

$149.00

Support the overall wellness of your mind and body with the natural benefits of hemp oil. Supports the health of body and mind Over 20x times more bioavailability than any other hemp oil Sourced from...

REVV - Energy , from Gemini Network, LLC

$55.00

Do more with your active lifestyle (or get the energy to finally live one)! Fuel your cells with natural ingredients that boost energy, endurance and strength. Sustainable energy that boosts physical...

.com Domain Name Registration , from Gossimer

$9.95

Single domain name registration for a term of one year. Registering a domain name allows the registering person to obtain the ownership of the specified domain for the term agreed upon.

AdReady , from CPXi



AdReady provides best-in-class programmatic technology and managed media services to brands, agencies, publishers and marketers. Our clients are able to drive efficient and effective digital ad campaigns...

AspxCommerce , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce store...

BID MAGNET , from PajamaExecutive.com

$124.95

3 DVD'S AND 3 SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS WRITTEN BY ME! I do things differently than every other successful ebay seller, so it only makes sense that I would create a package that "STANDS OUT OF THE CROWD". I...

Brand Central , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$0.50

Brand Central is the tool that manages online media campaigns from A to Z. It's a one stop-shop platform for marketing managers and clients, advertising agencies and creative directors, media planners...

Budget Planner , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Budget planner is an app for Windows phone user to plan and manage money in the easiest way possible to track down the income and expenses.

Build Services , from digital-telepathy Inc.



Website design Website redesign eCommerce Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS) Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML) Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS) Web Standards Logo and...

Business Cards , from Clear Advertising

$200.00

Full color, glossy, and double sided. 2 x 3.5 standard business card size. 5,000 cards for only $200!!!!

Chameleon Content Management System , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$25,000.00

Chameleon CMS is Flip Media’s complete content management solution aimed at making the management of website content and updates easier and more convenient. Upon login, clients are welcomed by...

ConQuest CMS , from Silkfort Technologies

$0.00

Conquest is a comprehensive Web Content Management System that enables organizations to create and manage content once and re-use it in multiple sites, intranets and extranets. Conquest lets the business...

Consumed Media , from CPXi



Consumed Media creates content designed for the today’s digital media ecosystem. This content is designed to ‘find’ targeted users inline with their specific content consumption behaviors,...

Content Management System , from Solar Velocity



What is a Content Management System? A Content Management System (CMS) is an integrated interface for the creation and management of content on a Website. Content Management System allows companies to...

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control , from Scand LLC

$149.00

dhtmlxGrid is flexible JavaScript grid control with powerful API. This component allows displaying, editing and sorting tabular data. AJAX mechanism of data loading adds great responsiveness to the grid...

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu , from Scand LLC

$49.00

dhtmlxMenu represents an excellent solution for web navigation. If you need to integrate DHTML or Javascript navigation system into your web application or web site you can do it easily with dhtmlxMenu. This...

dhtmlxTabbar , from Scand LLC

$69.00

Cross-browser, XML driven and fully configurable JavaScript tab bar provides simple but powerful solution to create dynamic tabs. You can place various content within tab pages and build intuitive tabbed...

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component , from Scand LLC

$99.00

dhtmlxTree is a JavaScript navigation component that helps to create a tree-based navigation system and put large amount of data in hierarchical order. Light-weight, high-performance, having clear and...

Directory Submitter , from Directory Submitter

$50.00

Directory Submitter is the perfect solution for sending your sites, easy and fast to a multitude of preconfigured online directories. Directory submitter comes with more than 100 directories to send to,...

Discover America Volume I, CD Image Collection , from Call Of The Wild

$25.00

Featuring scenic photos from the portfolio of GR Weir Photography, celebrate the breathtaking beauty of the Western United States with this CD of stock images for personal use. There are 100 images on...

Dynamic Manager , from Dataentity



Dynamic Manager - content management websites Update and modify your website from the web without learning programming or HTML code. Reach your customers with timely information that is important to...

eCommerce/Shopping Cart Solutions , from KMWeb Designs

$0.00

Have your own secure store on the web by tapping into our powerful, easy to use and 100% secure shopping cart solution. Process credit cards, e-checks, manage customer accounts and inventory, promote specials,...

Email marketing platform , from MailTalk



MailTalk™ is a professional marketing platform that help companies get into real digital dialogue with their customers using emails and newsletters. Forget about monologue and irrelevant information...

ExactTarget , from Harris Technology



Welcome to a new and profitable email marketing strategy – sending emails using ExactTarget®. ExactTarget is an on demand email solutions provider for permission-based email marketing. The ExactTarget...

Facebook Scheduler , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Facebook Scheduler is a wall post scheduling Android application. It allows user to schedule wall posts on their own Facebook wall, friend’s Facebook wall or group’s Facebook wall.

File Locker , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

File Locker is a data protection Windows app developed by BRAINDIGIT. If you are concerned with data confidentiality and want to prevent data loss; with File Locker, your data is impenetrable and accessible...

Flip Cast , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$7,000.00

It's a little known fact, Normie boy, that television as we know it was invented by a 14 year old farm boy from Utah named Philo T. Farnsworth. But it's true. In the summer of 1921, at the age of 14, while...

ghd IV Styler , from ghd Hair Straighteners

$0.00

GHD has revolutionised the world of hair care and their hair straighteners have become an must-have accessory for women. Therefore, it comes as no great shock that the new GHD IV Styler (the ghd hair straighteners...

Graphic Design , from Praxis Design Studios



Being bombarded with an immeasurable amount of visual information everyday, it is paramount to catch and hold the attention of your audience. At Praxis, we take on this challenge daily using our own unique...

Half Page Flyers , from Clear Advertising

$450.00

Full color, glossy, and double sided. These are a great idea for mailers. 5.5 x 8.5 in size. 5,000 cards for only $450.

iMLM , from Zaidsoft

$0.00

iMLM is complete Multilevel Marketing (MLM) Software. It provides online geneology viewing, online shopping cart based sales tools, business volume and commission calculation. iMLM has been developed...

Intelligence-Soft Web-based Project Management System , from Intelligence-Soft

$295.00

Intelligence-Soft Project Management System is a web-based application, which incorporates planning, reporting and communication tools. System is intended mainly for the management of software development...

iPhone & Android Mobile Apps , from Madgex



Advanced job seeker apps for iPhone and Android smart phone devices that drive additional traffic to your job board.

Job Board Software , from Madgex



The award winning Madgex job board platform powers over 250 job boards across the world including The Guardian, Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Incisive Media.

JTree - Java Tree Menu , from Scand LLC

$150.00

JTree is a multi-platform Java navigation applet that can load its content from XML and supports dynamical loading of sub-nodes. Just take your data from database or file, and JTree will display it in...

Listbingo , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Listbingo has earned a reputation for being the ultimate joomla extension for building classified site. It is a product of BRAINDIGIT and has proved to be one of the best tools to build a classified site...

Local SEO Audit , from localmize



We identify your website’s SEO problems and give you expert recommendations for making improvements. We check that: Carefully search and document all online occurrences of your Business Name, Address,...

Microsoft Dynamics CRM , from Harris Technology



Microsoft Dynamics CRM is an affordable technology solution that helps automate and streamline your organization’s CRM systems. Take on the critical issues facing your business with built-in solutions...