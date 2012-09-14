AdReady , from CPXi



AdReady provides best-in-class programmatic technology and managed media services to brands, agencies, publishers and marketers. Our clients are able to drive efficient and effective digital ad campaigns...

Advertising Balloons , from 1-800Great Ad



1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest assured...

Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets , from 1-800Great Ad



Outdoor Air Dancers (also known as Sky Dancers, Wind Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets) add excitement with the body and arms flying in all directions. If you want to attract people this is the way to do...

Banners, Vinyl Banners , from 1-800Great Ad



Banners for big thinkers! Customize your banners to make a statement. Get noticed!!! Add your company logo and visually stimulate your customers with digital banner's from 1-800-GREAT AD!

Brand Central , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$0.50

Brand Central is the tool that manages online media campaigns from A to Z. It's a one stop-shop platform for marketing managers and clients, advertising agencies and creative directors, media planners...

Chameleon Content Management System , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$25,000.00

Chameleon CMS is Flip Media’s complete content management solution aimed at making the management of website content and updates easier and more convenient. Upon login, clients are welcomed by...

Consumed Media , from CPXi



Consumed Media creates content designed for the today’s digital media ecosystem. This content is designed to ‘find’ targeted users inline with their specific content consumption behaviors,...

Content Management System , from Solar Velocity



What is a Content Management System? A Content Management System (CMS) is an integrated interface for the creation and management of content on a Website. Content Management System allows companies to...

Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media



Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having...

Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media



Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots...

Fleet Vehicle Graphics/ Wraps , from 1-800Great Ad



Transform your fleet, your showroom, your building, your service dept or your surroundings into a marketing sensation. Larger than life images. Think competitive advantage. Think big. Turn the scenery...

Flip Cast , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$7,000.00

It's a little known fact, Normie boy, that television as we know it was invented by a 14 year old farm boy from Utah named Philo T. Farnsworth. But it's true. In the summer of 1921, at the age of 14, while...

Helium Blimps/ Spheres , from 1-800Great Ad



13', 17' & 20' PVC HELIUM BLIMP Our vinyl helium blimps are manufactured from polyvinylchloride (PVC) fabric made with a UV inhibitor in the material to protect it from fading. This specially manufactured...

Human Directionals/ Sign Spinners , from 1-800Great Ad



Those "Human Arrows" directing drivers to your retail store have proven to be wildly effective among the biggest user groups. The dancing, twirling, sign- flippers originally know as "Human...

Inflatable Product Replicas , from 1-800Great Ad



We use only the finest quality materials in our manufacturing process. We are constantly asking the question, "How much is your image worth?" the obvious answers is, "PRICELESS". all...

Large Format Digital Printing , from 1-800Great Ad



Transform Your Surroundings Into a Powerful Selling Machine! You're only limited by your imagination. Large format digital graphics can breathe life into tired, outdated surroundings. Advertise on old...

Local SEO Audit , from localmize



We identify your website’s SEO problems and give you expert recommendations for making improvements. We check that: Carefully search and document all online occurrences of your Business Name, Address,...

Mirror Mirror Handmade Kurtas , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$135.00

Jeanine Recckio’s tunic-like kurta tops come in pretty shades of black, seafoam green, aqua & pale pink, and are incredibly versatile … throw one over a bikini as a chic cover-up, or wear...

Mirror Mirror Jewels of the Sea Mermaid Chic Jewelry Collection , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$75.00

Exotic island- and mermaid-inspired hues like lobster pink, seashell peach, sky blue, citrus & shimmery sand comprise this alluring collection of semi-precious & precious stones, including real...

Mirror Mirror Palm Beach Chic Hat Collection , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$125.00

The world's only beauty & lifestyle futurologist, Jeanine Recckio, has designed these sophisticated, wide-brimmed straw Palm Beach Chic hats, which are painstakingly handmade by the finest craftsmen...

Mobile Outdoor Advertising/ Mobile Billboards , from 1-800Great Ad



At 1-800-GREAT AD, our Big Thinkers Pledge permeates everything we do. Our mammoth fleet of Mobile Billboard Trucks gets HUGE Results! In fact, we invite all our customers to go on a "ride along"...

Parking Lot Displays/ Pennants, Flags, and Cloud Busters , from 1-800Great Ad



Are you looking to spruce up your parking lot? Need to get ready for a big sale or promotion? If so try our vast selection of parking lot decorations and parking lot displays. Our promotional pennents,...

Radio Commecials / Jingles / Audio Production , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



"Concept," "Humor," or "Announcer," it all starts with a creative concept - developed from discussions about your product, target market, and best marketing strategy . . . We...

Television Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



These commercials consistently produce dramatic results — for markets of all sizes and locations.

Testimonial Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



Your own customers can tell your story better and more believably than anyone. Bruen’s Testimonial Commercials are the hottest, most effective advertising since "word of mouth".

Trade Show Training Manual , from TradeShow Teacher

$249.00

The Trade Show Training Manual & CD from the TradeShow Teacher is a step-by step guide for businesses exhibiting at their first, tenth or even twentieth plus trade show; you will learn how to define...

Varazo - ClickSweeper , from Varazo



ClickSweeper is a pay-per-click keyword bid-management and optimization tool. It automatically manages keyword bidding to extract the maximum number of clicks from your daily budget. It also prioritizes...

Web Site Design , from One Web Source, LLC



Custom Web Site Design. One Web Source designs and develops complete web site design services that will meet your business goals. Our propriety design intake procedure has a 99% success rate in producing...