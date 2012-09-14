Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Communication Planning , from Carat Interactive

While show-stopping creative and powerful execution often take the spotlight, it's the careful and precise planning that sets up a program's success. Carat's Communication Planning Group establishes alignment...

Creative , from Carat Interactive

There is one element that truly makes or breaks any advertising or marketing campaign - the creative element. With attention spans dwindling, curiosity eroding, and patience running thin, it is creativity...

Direct Marketing , from Carat Interactive

Carat Interactive approaches Direct Marketing first through the lens of your customer data. Whether your customer data is perfectly ordered, or a little untidy, Carat Interactive gives you the ability...

Internet Development , from Carat Interactive

Today's reality for marketers is that campaigns rely on a web presence to bring any given program to full completion. It is the web site that brings visibility and accountability, while offering the richest...

Media Buying / Planning , from Carat Interactive

Back in the days of traditional media, the landscape was manageable, and fit nicely within the preconceived notions of marketing. Since then, media has evolved in ways no one could have predicted. Customers...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM , from Four Zero Two

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...

AdOn Network , from myGeek

myGeek's AdOn Network delivers quality Search and Internet traffic to your website on a Cost-Per-View and Cost-Per-Click basis. AdOn Network delivers over 55 million unique users and 3 billion searches...

AdReady , from CPXi

AdReady provides best-in-class programmatic technology and managed media services to brands, agencies, publishers and marketers. Our clients are able to drive efficient and effective digital ad campaigns...

Advertising , from Group K Media, Inc.

Group K Media can provide as much assistance as you need to ensure your message is being heard by the right audience, at the right time. Whether you have your own internal marketing department or run...

Advertising , from The Miller Group

Brand elevating work including TV, radio, outdoor, print and interactive for consumer and business-to-business. The work is smart, clear and clever when clever is called for. (Otherwise, we save our cleverness...

Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

Advertising Balloons , from 1-800Great Ad

1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest assured...

Advertising Design , from Momentum 18

Momentum 18 offers award-winning print advertising design services mainly to smaller companies that are in need of big ad agency expertise, but lack the resources for a Madison Avenue firm.

Advertising Services , from NM Marketing Communications

Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade show...

Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets , from 1-800Great Ad

Outdoor Air Dancers (also known as Sky Dancers, Wind Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets) add excitement with the body and arms flying in all directions. If you want to attract people this is the way to do...

ARTIST MANAGEMENT , from Four Zero Two

Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail planning 100%...

Banners, Vinyl Banners , from 1-800Great Ad

Banners for big thinkers! Customize your banners to make a statement. Get noticed!!! Add your company logo and visually stimulate your customers with digital banner's from 1-800-GREAT AD!

Brand Central , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$0.50 - Product

Brand Central is the tool that manages online media campaigns from A to Z. It's a one stop-shop platform for marketing managers and clients, advertising agencies and creative directors, media planners...

Brand Development , from Order Productions

Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well as...

BRANDING , from Strategic Vision PR Group

Are you launching a new brand, evolving a long-standing brand strategy or seeking a new creative strategy? If so, you need to remember that today it is about telling the right story and creating a cohesive...

Branding , from CAP Creative

CAP Creative has developed the SUMMIT(TM) System to help companies define, build and maintain their Brand.

bRealTime , from CPXi

bRealTime leverages a decade of digital inventory monetization experience, vast scalable relationships with quality content publishers and legacy-level integration with virtually every ad serving platform...

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING , from Four Zero Two

Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects at...

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING , from Four Zero Two

Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest Prices...

Chameleon Content Management System , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$25,000.00 - Product

Chameleon CMS is Flip Media’s complete content management solution aimed at making the management of website content and updates easier and more convenient. Upon login, clients are welcomed by...

Communications Strategy , from NM Marketing Communications

Our first step with every client is to develop a communications strategy. This process provides a roadmap for each client's program. Communications Strategy:...

Consumed Media , from CPXi

Consumed Media creates content designed for the today’s digital media ecosystem. This content is designed to ‘find’ targeted users inline with their specific content consumption behaviors,...

Content Management System , from Solar Velocity

What is a Content Management System? A Content Management System (CMS) is an integrated interface for the creation and management of content on a Website. Content Management System allows companies to...

Contextual Marketing/Advertising , from Tout Media, Inc.

Contextual advertising has been getting a lot of attention in the press lately. The main reason for this is because of its effectiveness. Compared to other online, and traditional, ad targeting methods,...

Corporate Identity , from Design Back Office

$99.00 - Service

Logo Design Business Card Design Stationary (letter head + envlope) Corporate Identity Combos Customized Packaged

Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having...

Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots...

CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS AND MANAGEMENT , from Strategic Vision PR Group

A crisis can come in any form or shape and often happens without warning. The greatest mistake that most individuals, businesses and organizations make is not having a basic crisis communications plan...

Design , from The Miller Group

Collateral, sales materials, packaging, logos and corporate identity programs. Our work has been featured in Communication Arts, Graphis Annual, Adweek, Ad Age, Creative Review and The One Club Magazine.

Desktop Publishing , from Design Back Office

$149.00 - Service

Brochures Magazines Layout And Design News Letters Newspapers Annual Reports Books Booklet Catalogue Customized Package

Digital , from Alston & Clayden

Platform Launches | Contest & Campaigns | Influencer Marketing | Ad Campaign Creation and Evaluation | Website Development and Creation | Social Media Strategy Creation | Content Creation and Community...

Direct Marketing , from NM Marketing Communications

Targeting customers with a well-conceived direct mail campaign is still one of the most cost-effective tools in the marketer's arsenal. Concepts can be as simple...

Direct Response , from The Miller Group

Mail, TV, print, interactive. As media options continue to change, the one constant is awareness. To that end, the message must be informative, respectful of its audience, engaging and most importantly,...

Editorial Services , from NM Marketing Communications

NM Marketing Communications values the power of the written word. We help clients put their best word forward in a variety of ways, from writing speeches or ...

eLearning , from Cinecraft Productions

Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...

Email Marketing , from Tout Media, Inc.

Tout Media offers cost-effective email marketing solutions for eCommerce sites, direct marketers, or any company that is ready to drive traffic to its site. Tout Media guarantees that as an advertiser,...

EVENT PLANNING , from Four Zero Two

Public and Corporate Events Generated press coverage for your campaign National and heavy regional exposure Celebrity & High-Profile personalities Establish a brand name with a massive public event Joint...

Fleet Vehicle Graphics/ Wraps , from 1-800Great Ad

Transform your fleet, your showroom, your building, your service dept or your surroundings into a marketing sensation. Larger than life images. Think competitive advantage. Think big. Turn the scenery...

Flip Cast , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$7,000.00 - Product

It's a little known fact, Normie boy, that television as we know it was invented by a 14 year old farm boy from Utah named Philo T. Farnsworth. But it's true. In the summer of 1921, at the age of 14, while...

Full Day of Trade Show Training , from TradeShow Teacher

The success of your trade shows are important. Your business has reached a stage where you can afford to do more comprehensive face-to-face marketing; yet you have to make sure that every dollar spent...

Graphic Design , from NM Marketing Communications

Our creative design professionals are skilled at creating compelling visual images that enhance your messages to generate results. We have extensive experience...

Helium Blimps/ Spheres , from 1-800Great Ad

13', 17' & 20' PVC HELIUM BLIMP Our vinyl helium blimps are manufactured from polyvinylchloride (PVC) fabric made with a UV inhibitor in the material to protect it from fading. This specially manufactured...

High Definition Video Production , from Cinecraft Productions

Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...

Human Directionals/ Sign Spinners , from 1-800Great Ad

Those "Human Arrows" directing drivers to your retail store have proven to be wildly effective among the biggest user groups. The dancing, twirling, sign- flippers originally know as "Human...