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Within Restaurants & Food Services
From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
MilkShake Factory Expands Business Gifting Program for Southeast Michigan Companies
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor has expanded its business gifting program, offering customizable handcrafted chocolate gifts for Southeast Michigan companies. Designed for client appreciation, employee recognition, events, and holidays, the locally made gifts feature sustainable cocoa, branding options, flexible order sizes, and local pickup or delivery. - August 05, 2026 - Milkshake Factory
Pokemon Cards for Baristas
Reno coffee shop creates the first Pokemon style Trading Card Game for Baristas and coffee shops. - July 23, 2026 - Barista Brawl
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Webster Grand Opening on July 18
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating the grand opening of its new Webster, TX location on Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - July 02, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Two Years in Cloverdale with Free Sandwiches, Prizes and Giveaways, and a Community Thank You Event on Saturday, July 11
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating two successful years in Cloverdale with a community appreciation event on Saturday, July 11. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line receive a free 4-inch sourdough sandwich. The gratitude continues with an all-day Saturday Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwich special and a free fountain drinks promo extending through Sunday. Guests can spin a prize wheel for merch and treats or enter raffles for Apple AirPods and free lunch. - June 26, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK Announce a Cash Prize Latte Art Throwdown in Honolulu
ICONIK Coffee Roasters, ARVO Coffee, and NUMILK are hosting a high‑energy Latte Art Throwdown on Monday, June 22, 2026, at ARVO Kakaako on O‘ahu. The event features a cash prize, packed competition bracket, and prize support from leading coffee brands including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig. - June 15, 2026 - ICONIK
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - April 20, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and food from El Koreano. Doors open at noon and the brewery will be celebrating throughout the day. To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an... - April 16, 2026 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Selects PASMO America as Preferred Soft Serve Machine Partner for National Frozen Yogurt Expansion
Cult-Favorite Ice Cream Brand Chooses PASMO's Industry-Leading Direct-Drive Machines as It Rolls Out Frozen Yogurt Across Its Growing Scoop Shop Network - April 15, 2026 - PASMO America
Rreal Tacos Elevates Its Brand Experience with One of the Most Authentic Agave Programs in the Country
As Rreal Tacos prepares to open its first Florida location, the growing Mexican street‑food restaurant is introducing a beverage program that reflects its core philosophy: find extraordinary people, give them room to create, and let their passion shape the guest experience. That philosophy comes... - April 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
A Chef’s Decade Long Global Exploration of Fire Becomes a New Learning Framework: Introducing Foundations in Fire and the Northern Barbecue™ Method
Chef Mike Belobradic’s decade-long global exploration of live-fire cooking has evolved into Northern Barbecue™, a principles-based learning framework focused on universal fire mechanics. Its first course, Foundations in Fire, teaches transferable skills like heat control, airflow, and fuel behavior, empowering cooks to confidently use any grill, anywhere. - April 10, 2026 - Smoke Fire Grill
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza Launches New Mobile Ordering App on Apple App Store and Google Play
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza launches a mobile ordering app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, letting customers browse the menu, schedule pickups, call stores, and earn rewards. The app makes ordering faster, more convenient, and more rewarding. - April 03, 2026 - Eaton's Fresh Pizza
NYPD Pizza Celebrates 30th Anniversary on April 15
NYPD Pizza is celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing back one of its most beloved promotions—99¢ cheese slices for one day only on April 15, a nostalgic throwback to the slice prices customers remember from the 1990s. On April 15, guests can enjoy 99¢ cheese slices from... - April 03, 2026 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1). - March 29, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Panda Bambu Expands Custom Wooden Cutlery Solutions for Global Buyers
As the plastics ban continues to tighten, the global demand for sustainable disposable tableware is increasing fast. In particular, private label products are becoming a key differentiated growth strategy for importers, wholesalers, and foodservice brands. Panda Bambu, a professional disposable... - March 25, 2026 - Panda Bambu
Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city. - March 17, 2026 - Turkitch Express
Learn it Media Announces Acquisition of EvergreenCSD Division; Rose Janssen Joins as Vice President of Client Services
Learn it Media, a leading internal communications firm specializing in driving positive workforce performance, today announced the acquisition of EvergreenCSD’s Employee Engagement division — a move that expands the company’s capabilities, strengthens its leadership team, and... - March 05, 2026 - SEMM Holdings
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
Popular Taco & Margarita Spot Nueva Cantina Coming to Palm Harbor
Nueva Cantina announced plans to open its fourth Tampa Bay location in Palm Harbor, Florida, in Summer 2026. Located at 35903 US Highway 19 N in the Palm Harbor Shops Plaza, the new Mexican restaurant and bar will feature street-style tacos, a scratch kitchen, and fresh-squeezed, house-made margaritas. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and modern take on Mexican street food, Nueva Cantina continues its rapid regional expansion across Tampa Bay. - February 27, 2026 - Nueva Cantina
Rreal Tacos to Introduce Its Acclaimed Tequila & Mezcal Program to Tampa Bay This Fall
As construction advances on its first Florida location, Atlanta-based Rreal Tacos is preparing to introduce Tampa Bay to one of the country’s most talked‑about tequila and mezcal programs. The restaurant was named among the Top 15 Best Tequila Places to Drink Tequila Around the United... - February 26, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Ada Da Silva to Debut Solo Installation at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami 2026
Sculptor Ada Da Silva Debuts New Bronze Works and Immersive Installation, Bridging the Worlds of Fine Art and Automotive Luxury at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami in Support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. - February 25, 2026 - Studio Ada da Silva
Unwind in the Sacred Spirit of Ramadan at Novotel Cairo Airport
As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, bringing with it moments of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude, Novotel Cairo Airport invites you to experience the blessed month in an atmosphere where serenity meets heartfelt hospitality. Whether you are a Cairo resident seeking a peaceful escape... - February 24, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
West Coast Sourdough Expands to Indiana with New Zionsville Location
West Coast Sourdough has officially opened its newest location in Zionsville, Indiana, at The Farm development. This expansion brings the brand’s authentic San Francisco style sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, and signature bread bowls to the local community. Open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, the store marks a significant step in the company’s national growth. Leaders Seth Just, Manny Deol, and Damon Bhatia expressed excitement about joining the vibrant Zionsville food scene. - February 19, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
Rreal Tacos Acquires Haiku, Bringing Georgia’s Biggest Taco Brand to Tampa
Acquisition Marks First Florida Location and Launches Tampa Bay Expansion. - February 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Singing Pastures Launches Bone Broth + Collagen Meat Sticks in Northeast Costco Warehouses Ahead of Big Game Weekend
Singing Pastures, a woman-owned functional snack brand from Maine, is expanding into 23 Costco warehouses across the Northeast ahead of the Big Game Weekend with its bone broth and collagen meat sticks. Launched nationally in December, the clean-label snacks are made with grass-fed beef or pasture raised pork and deliver functional protein without fillers or artificial ingredients. Designed for modern wellness routines, the meat sticks support protein-forward, gut friendly snacking. - February 04, 2026 - Singing Pastures
Chef Mike Belobradic of SmokeFireGrillca Releases 2026 Canadian Barbecue Trend Overview
Chef Mike Belobradic of SmokeFireGrill.ca shares his 2026 Canadian BBQ trend outlook, highlighting a return to real fire, compact multi-use grills, global flavours, value-driven proteins, and a move away from single-purpose gear. His Northern Barbecue™ approach reflects a growing demand for authenticity, simplicity, and deeper connection to live-fire cooking. - February 04, 2026 - Smoke Fire Grill
Chef Mike Belobradic Introduces Northern Barbecue™: A Distinctly Canadian Live‑Fire Cooking Style Blending Southern Tradition with Global Influence
Northern Barbecue™ is the trademark live‑fire cooking style created by Chef Mike Belobradic. Rooted in Southern barbecue fundamentals and shaped by global grilling traditions, this learning methods reflects Canada’s multicultural identity through authentic techniques, hardwood heat, and a disciplined method that transforms worldwide fire‑cooking into a cohesive, distinctly Canadian culinary style. - February 04, 2026 - Smoke Fire Grill
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Aspen Peak Cellars Named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE
Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, CO was named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE, honoring its award-winning wines, quality bistro, sustainability, and community impact. After surviving a barn fire and a semi-truck crash at two locations, the winery rebuilt and now thrives with a dedicated team, a vibrant local live music scene, and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach. - January 26, 2026 - Aspen Peak Cellars
Diverse Services – a Commitment to Thoughtful Experiences
After more than a year of operation, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort continues to refine and expand its service portfolio, aiming to better accommodate the evolving and diverse needs of domestic and international guests. - January 21, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023. - January 20, 2026 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Accel-KKR Makes Majority Investment in Nutrislice to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Dining
Nutrislice, a digital dining solutions provider serving non-commercial foodservice, today announced it has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm. Nutrislice delivers a streamlined, integrated platform that helps foodservice teams... - January 15, 2026 - Nutrislice
Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape. - January 13, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Anthem Announces Grand Opening in Downtown Orlando January 23, 2026, Creating a New Cultural Home for Music, Community, and LGBTQ+ Visibility
Anthem, a new LGBTQ+ owned music and cultural venue, opens January 23, 2026 in Downtown Orlando. Located at 100 N Orange Ave., Anthem will celebrate with a private ribbon cutting followed by a public weekend of music and community events. Designed as an affirming space for LGBTQ+ visibility, creativity, and connection, Anthem contributes to a more inclusive and vibrant downtown nightlife scene. - January 10, 2026 - Anthem Orlando
Victoria Paul Co Opens DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine
Victoria Paul Co is home to DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine, a fun, interactive ice cream spot where guests create their own sundaes and watch them get made fresh in under a minute. Victoria Paul Co serves its signature Sweet Cream, which is smooth, rich, and classic in taste, made with oat milk. - January 04, 2026 - Victoria Paul Co
Chef Anna of Florea Cakes Announces Strategic Shift to High-Level Coaching for Wedding Cake Designers
Award-Recognized Six-Figure Baker Repositions Brand to Help Home Bakers Build Profitable $1,000+ Wedding Cake Businesses - December 31, 2025 - Florea Cakes
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Introduces Kids Club – Creating Endless Fun for Young Guests
In its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful family-friendly experiences, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly introduces Kids Club, a dedicated recreational space designed especially for children to enjoy fun, creativity, and joyful moments throughout their stay. - December 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Commitment to Sustainable Growth
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly celebrates its first anniversary on December 21st, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of establishment, operational stability, and sustainable development within the hospitality landscape of the Mekong Delta. - December 20, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort