Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT
CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season
“Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Katie’s Pizza Continues Charitable Efforts in December
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is continuing their charitable efforts in December with yet another Giveback Tuesday event. This will take place on December 17 in Town & Country. KPPO will donate the day’s profits to Youth In Need, a local agency that serves more than 8,000 of the area's... - December 13, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December
Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
SeeLevel HX Announces Support for The Global Good Fund
Leading mystery shopping company kicks off giving season with mission-aligned nonprofit social enterprise partnership. - November 28, 2019 - SeeLevel HX
Weber Grill Restaurant
Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant
Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant
Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale
Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group
Once Upon a Crime Presents, Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist
Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime
Nurses for Newborns to Raise Money Through Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria
Nurses for Newborns, which provides a safety net for families most at-risk in order to prevent infant mortality, child abuse, and neglect, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Katie Collier’s... - November 14, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn
Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Mahmoud Saffarini Has Been Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels
Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management. In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
EatDrinkDeals
Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day
Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation. Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals
Fast-Food Drive-Thrus Are Losing Millions via SeeLevel HX & QSR Magazine QSR Drive-Thru Study
Drive-thru performance benchmark study finds that the average QSR is losing roughly $89K per store location per year in the drive-thru. - October 31, 2019 - SeeLevel HX
Joey's Group of Companies Announces the Promotion of Tom Grande to President of Teja Food Group
After 10 years as Vice President growing the business, Tom Grande earns a well deserved promotion. - October 30, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants
Safe Streets Initiative Has Declared December as Safe Streets Month in Denver, Colorado
Safe Streets Initiative is asking the Denver community to join them this holiday season in encouraging safe holiday consumption. - October 26, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
CX Orlando Named MSPA Elite Firm for 2020
America’s Leading CX Consultancy Earns Industry’s Highest Honor. - October 20, 2019 - CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects
Bukhara Ajman at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Presents a Special Diwali Menu This October
Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
Cedar Lake Cellars Teams Up with Saint Louis Billikens; Winery Sponsors Bar Inside of New Lounge at Chaifetz Arena
Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival
Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival
Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria to Raise Money for Families Fleeing Domestic Violence
The Women’s Safe House, which provides safe shelter and transitional living services to battered women and their dependent children, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Katie Collier’s Town & Country location. - October 10, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
ASIA DMC to Showcase “B2B Portal” at WTM London 2019
Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient. The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC
Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Leading Janitorial Services Company in South Florida Launches Restaurant Cleaning in Pembroke Pines, FL
Florida Green Cleaning Services (FGCS), a leading commercial janitorial services provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its restaurant cleaning services division in Pembroke Pines, FL. Restaurant cleaning is often considered a “tedious” task by establishment owners and operators. "We... - October 06, 2019 - Florida Green Cleaning Services, LLC
World’s Appetite for Japan Satisfied by Unique & Kawaii Subscription Box Services
ZenPop, the subscription box service of ZenMarket, celebrates its third anniversary this October. Since the late 2000s, subscription box services have grown exponentially, both in popularity and number (7,000 companies as of February 2018*). In this competitive market, many services fail. The rise... - October 04, 2019 - ZenPop Japan
Retail Merchant Services and MotorK Launch New "Book & Pay" Digital Platform for UK Garages and Automotive Aftermarket
GarageK is a platform especially designed for the aftersales and car service market, to help them manage their online presence and after-sales services, including payments processing via RMS – a unique feature that differentiates this solution from other competitors. - October 03, 2019 - Retail Merchant Services
Flavorgator Launches Free to Start F&B Consumer Insights Platform
Student founded startup launches free to start consumer insights platform that enables F&B operators to reduce food waste and increase sales using consumer insights. - October 03, 2019 - Flavorgator
Dogtown Pizza Expands to Texas Through Grocery Chain
Family-owned Dogtown Pizza is announcing their expansion into Central Market, a Texas-based grocery chain. Once only made available in St. Louis, customers will now be able to find Dogtown Pizza in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and South Lake. - October 02, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza
It's a Feastival at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods & Café, located in Peters Town Center in McMurray, PA, is celebrating their first “It’s a Feastival” with a one-day in-store harvest celebration. Customers shopping this day will receive 20% off their total purchase. Additionally, a full day’s... - October 01, 2019 - Sunny Bridge Natural Foods
Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years
Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio
Queensway Group AB
eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds
System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB
Heavlin Management Company
Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move
Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company
InCorp Global Increases India Footprint with a New Merger
InCorp Global Group, Singapore's leading corporate service provider expands its operations to India. InCorp's Business in India is a joint venture made up of two long-established corporate services providers in the country, namely Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co LLP and Synthesis Group (comprising of Manish... - September 18, 2019 - In.Corp Group
Local Chef Donates Proceeds to American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis, which provides free lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers traveling for treatment, will be benefiting from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at their Rock Hill location. Every month,... - September 18, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Flavors Wings N Daiquiris
Couple Announces That Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is Now Open for Business
Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris. - September 11, 2019 - Flavors Wings N Daiquiris
Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club
Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Tortoise Supper Club
Tortoise Supper Club Partners with Ravinia, Lyric Opera for Steinway Centennial Celebration
River North restaurant to host week-long celebration that includes performances by Ravinia CEO, Lyric Opera Artists, Julliard Grads and more. - September 04, 2019 - Tortoise Supper Club
Ajman Hotel Launches Eminence Organic Skin Care at the Spa
Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
PaymentWorld
PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform
PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions,... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld
Hospitality Heavyweights Takeover Fleuve Congo Hotel
Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
Wylder Space Inc.
Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms
Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.
Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Blaedel Studios Brings Scandinavian Content Style to California
The Scandinavian traditions are increasing in popularity in the US. A new Content Strategy and Copywriting agency, Blaedel Studios is riding the wave by bringing the Scandinavian minimalism to the way they market brands. The agency just opened their first office in Los Angeles, CA. A marketing approach... - August 28, 2019 - Blaedel Studios
Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Child Vision Service Provider to Benefit from Local Restaurant Donation
Kids Vision for Life St. Louis, who provides vision services to over 40,000 students in the St. Louis area, will be benefiting from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday event on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at their Town & Country location. Every month, Katie’s Pizza &... - August 15, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Kobe Sizzlers, a Small Restaurant Chain, Invests in Big Technology
Kobe Sizzlers, an old school iconic restaurant brand from Mumbai, recently invested in Freeze-Dry technology (lyophilisation) to produce ready-to-make sauce from its secret recipe. The technology is used by NASA to preserve food for astronauts as it keeps the nutrients intact and increases the shelf... - August 11, 2019 - Kobe Sizzlers
Heavlin Management Company Partners with Hotel Effectiveness Solutions
Heavlin Management Company has announced that the company has chosen to move all of their managed hotel properties to the Hotel Effectiveness Solutions suite of on-line labor management tools. Darlene Heavlin, President of Heavlin Management Company says, “Our partnership with Hotel Effectiveness... - August 10, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company
Bravo TV's Chef Ben Robinson is Going to Camp
Just Announced: Guess Who’s Coming to Camp Big For Adults? Master Chef Ben Robinson from Bravo’s Hit Reality TV Series Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. Chef Ben Robinson of Bravo TV’s Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean is coming to spend a few days at Camp Big this September... - August 10, 2019 - Camp Big for Adults
Wylder Space Inc.
Wylder Space TV, Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms
Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.
