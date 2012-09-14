PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
“Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is continuing their charitable efforts in December with yet another Giveback Tuesday event. This will take place on December 17 in Town & Country. KPPO will donate the day’s profits to Youth In Need, a local agency that serves more than 8,000 of the area's... - December 13, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley.
“Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Leading mystery shopping company kicks off giving season with mission-aligned nonprofit social enterprise partnership. - November 28, 2019 - SeeLevel HX
Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant
Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group
Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime
Nurses for Newborns, which provides a safety net for families most at-risk in order to prevent infant mortality, child abuse, and neglect, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Katie Collier’s... - November 14, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management.
In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation.
Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals
Drive-thru performance benchmark study finds that the average QSR is losing roughly $89K per store location per year in the drive-thru. - October 31, 2019 - SeeLevel HX
After 10 years as Vice President growing the business, Tom Grande earns a well deserved promotion. - October 30, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants
Safe Streets Initiative is asking the Denver community to join them this holiday season in encouraging safe holiday consumption. - October 26, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
America’s Leading CX Consultancy Earns Industry’s Highest Honor. - October 20, 2019 - CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects
Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival
The Women’s Safe House, which provides safe shelter and transitional living services to battered women and their dependent children, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Katie Collier’s Town & Country location. - October 10, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient.
The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago.
“Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Florida Green Cleaning Services (FGCS), a leading commercial janitorial services provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its restaurant cleaning services division in Pembroke Pines, FL. Restaurant cleaning is often considered a “tedious” task by establishment owners and operators.
"We... - October 06, 2019 - Florida Green Cleaning Services, LLC
ZenPop, the subscription box service of ZenMarket, celebrates its third anniversary this October.
Since the late 2000s, subscription box services have grown exponentially, both in popularity and number (7,000 companies as of February 2018*). In this competitive market, many services fail.
The rise... - October 04, 2019 - ZenPop Japan
GarageK is a platform especially designed for the aftersales and car service market, to help them manage their online presence and after-sales services, including payments processing via RMS – a unique feature that differentiates this solution from other competitors. - October 03, 2019 - Retail Merchant Services
Student founded startup launches free to start consumer insights platform that enables F&B operators to reduce food waste and increase sales using consumer insights. - October 03, 2019 - Flavorgator
Family-owned Dogtown Pizza is announcing their expansion into Central Market, a Texas-based grocery chain. Once only made available in St. Louis, customers will now be able to find Dogtown Pizza in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and South Lake. - October 02, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods & Café, located in Peters Town Center in McMurray, PA, is celebrating their first “It’s a Feastival” with a one-day in-store harvest celebration. Customers shopping this day will receive 20% off their total purchase. Additionally, a full day’s... - October 01, 2019 - Sunny Bridge Natural Foods
Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio
System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB
Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties.
Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company
InCorp Global Group, Singapore's leading corporate service provider expands its operations to India. InCorp's Business in India is a joint venture made up of two long-established corporate services providers in the country, namely Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co LLP and Synthesis Group (comprising of Manish... - September 18, 2019 - In.Corp Group
The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis, which provides free lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers traveling for treatment, will be benefiting from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at their Rock Hill location.
Every month,... - September 18, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris. - September 11, 2019 - Flavors Wings N Daiquiris
Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
River North restaurant to host week-long celebration that includes performances by Ravinia CEO, Lyric Opera Artists, Julliard Grads and more. - September 04, 2019 - Tortoise Supper Club
Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions,... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld
Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard.
The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
The Scandinavian traditions are increasing in popularity in the US. A new Content Strategy and Copywriting agency, Blaedel Studios is riding the wave by bringing the Scandinavian minimalism to the way they market brands. The agency just opened their first office in Los Angeles, CA.
A marketing approach... - August 28, 2019 - Blaedel Studios
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Kids Vision for Life St. Louis, who provides vision services to over 40,000 students in the St. Louis area, will be benefiting from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday event on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at their Town & Country location.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza &... - August 15, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Kobe Sizzlers, an old school iconic restaurant brand from Mumbai, recently invested in Freeze-Dry technology (lyophilisation) to produce ready-to-make sauce from its secret recipe.
The technology is used by NASA to preserve food for astronauts as it keeps the nutrients intact and increases the shelf... - August 11, 2019 - Kobe Sizzlers
Heavlin Management Company has announced that the company has chosen to move all of their managed hotel properties to the Hotel Effectiveness Solutions suite of on-line labor management tools.
Darlene Heavlin, President of Heavlin Management Company says, “Our partnership with Hotel Effectiveness... - August 10, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company
Just Announced: Guess Who’s Coming to Camp Big For Adults? Master Chef Ben Robinson from Bravo’s Hit Reality TV Series Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.
Chef Ben Robinson of Bravo TV’s Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean is coming to spend a few days at Camp Big this September... - August 10, 2019 - Camp Big for Adults
Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.