Recent Headlines
Within Health Care
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Casey Guber Named Chief Executive Officer of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s
HCA HealthONE announced today that Casey Guber has been named president and CEO of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, effective July 20, 2026. Guber brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a deep connection to... - August 07, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform. - August 06, 2026 - Lobbie
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Mapa Health Reports Growing Demand for All-on-6 Dental Implant Treatments From German Patients in 2026
Mapa Health reports increasing demand from German patients seeking All-on-6 dental implant treatments in Turkey and expects continued growth throughout 2026. - August 03, 2026 - Mapa Health
Pennington Biomedical Men's Health Summit 2026 Coming Aug. 22
Event at Pennington Biomedical features a variety of educational sessions and health screenings - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
New Approach to Obesity Classification Could Better Guide Treatment Decisions
Pennington Biomedical researchers examine limitations of “metabolically healthy obesity” and support a framework that connects treatment to organ dysfunction. - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Denver Therapeutic Coach Launches Bilingual Self-Acceptance Coloring Book to Expand Access to Mental Wellness Tools
Denver-based therapeutic coach, speaker, and creative healing advocate Eve Boyd has released her debut book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book, now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, with the goal of making emotional wellness and self-acceptance more accessible to diverse communities. - August 01, 2026 - inspirationalEVE, LLC
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
OneShare Health Announces Expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing for Complete and Classic Programs
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026. - July 31, 2026 - OneShare Health
Dr. Susan DiSario Joins Carolina Eyecare Physicians in Bluffton, SC
Renowned local Optometrist Dr. Susan DiSario has joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians’ Bluffton, South Carolina office at 10 William Pope Drive. A native of Ohio, Dr. DiSario earned her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and has been caring for patients in... - July 31, 2026 - Carolina Eyecare Physicians
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Part of National Study Showing Proven Childhood Obesity Treatment Also Works at Pediatrician’s Office
Family-based treatment helped nearly half of kids in clinical trial reach healthier weight - July 31, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories. - July 30, 2026 - EmergentMedTech
Cascala Partners with FLAACOs to Advance Care Transition Intelligence for Florida ACOs
Cascala, a leading provider of AI-powered care transition intelligence for Accountable Care Organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH™ organization. The partnership will help FLAACOs member... - July 30, 2026 - Florida Association of ACOs
SottoPelle® Recognizes Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 30, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dionne Botas, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 29, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Pennington Biomedical Researchers to Present at NUTRITION 2026
Researchers will contribute to sessions focused on organoid models, GLP-1 therapies, protein intake, early-life nutrition, vitamins and minerals, artificial intelligence and more. - July 27, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Aurora Blur Expands At-Home Red Light Therapy Lineup for Joint Comfort and Recovery
Aurora Blur, a California-based wellness brand, today announced the expansion of its at-home red light therapy product line — featuring the Flex Therapy Pad, LumiPanel Slim, and ScalpRevive Pro Dual. The brand combines 660nm and 850nm wavelengths in portable, salon-grade devices engineered for muscle recovery, joint comfort, and skin wellness — bringing clinical-grade treatments to American households at a fraction of clinical pricing. - July 25, 2026 - Aurora Blur
Biomarker Discovery by Pennington Biomedical and Colleagues Could Advance Treatments for Obesity-Related Health Risks
Study published in Metabolism identifies endotrophin as dynamic marker of changes in body fat and metabolic health - July 25, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Reliant Rehabilitation Named One of TIME’s America’s Best Private Companies 2026
Reliant Rehabilitation was named No. 120 on TIME and Statista's America’s Best Private Companies 2026 list, recognizing excellence in Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The honor reflects Reliant’s commitment to investing in its people, fostering an exceptional workplace culture, and delivering innovative, evidence-based rehabilitation services that improve outcomes for provider partners, residents, and the communities it serves. - July 23, 2026 - Reliant Rehabilitation
Physicians Footcare Welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson
Physicians Footcare welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson to its Charleston team. A board‑certified foot and ankle surgeon with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Wilkinson brings extensive expertise in reconstructive surgery, clinical leadership, and patient‑centered care. He will see patients in the West Ashley office starting in August 2026. - July 23, 2026 - Physicians Footcare
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Naugatuck Valley ENT and Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists Announce Merger
Two of Connecticut’s leading ENT practices join forces to form Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus of Waterbury, CT and deliver broader, more comprehensive otolaryngology care to patients throughout the Connecticut region. - July 23, 2026 - Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
SottoPelle® Recognizes Karli Shives, PA, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 23, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024. - July 21, 2026 - Focus Clinic
SottoPelle® Recognizes Tisha Perreira MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 21, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
MyPetParty Launches Free iOS App That Tracks Pet Birthdays in Species-Accurate "Pet Years"
Your dog doesn't turn 7 this year — they turn 44. The Colorado-founded app helps pet owners celebrate the birthdays they've been missing, and keeps every vet record in one place. - July 20, 2026 - MyPetParty
eTeacher Group Launches Longevity Life Academy to Open the $8 Trillion Longevity Market to Everyday Americans
eTeacher Group, a global leader in online education, is entering one of consumer health's fastest-growing categories, launching Longevity Life Academy, its sixth proprietary online school, to occupy a gap its CEO argues no one serves well: the space between expensive concierge clinics and free,... - July 19, 2026 - eTeacher Group
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS
CloudLIMS announces its participation in EMS 2026, where it will present a talk on improving quality control with an AI native environmental LIMS - July 18, 2026 - CloudLIMS
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
SottoPelle® Recognizes Karina Wallace, NP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 16, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son. - July 15, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Pennington Biomedical, Our Lady of the Lake and Metamor Institute Show Promising Outcomes for Bariatric Surgery in Adolescents and Young Adults with Severe Obesity
Research collaboration highlights safe surgical outcomes and significant health improvements in young patients in Louisiana - July 15, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center