LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Unsolicited Press Announced Immediate Availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter Unsolicited Press announced immediate availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter. As in the work of David Lynch, "Someone Else" exposes the underbelly of small town America for all its charm and tragedy. At its core, this novel is a page turner luring the reader into the... - December 16, 2019 - Unsolicited Press

New Book by Pedro Xavier Solis: Family Album Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Pedro Xavier Solis Family Album: An Illustrated Glimpse hitting stores everywhere. - December 16, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Johnny Bell: "Take the Shot" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Johnny Bell Take the Shot hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Mary Gray: "Poetic Justice" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Mary Gray Poetic Justice hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Donny Barilla: "Winter on an Autumn Day" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Donny Barilla, "Winter on an Autumn Day" hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

New Book by Darren C. Demaree: "So Clearly Beautiful" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Darren C. Demaree "So Clearly Beautiful" hitting stores everywhere. - December 14, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Histria Books Announces Donation Drive to Aid Victims of the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Histria Books is pleased to announce that it will donate $10 for each copy of "Scanderbeg: George Castiota and the Albanian Resistance to Islamic Expansion" sold on its website HistriaBooks.com in the month of December to aid victims of the devastating earthquake in Albania. The book is published... - December 14, 2019 - Histria Books

Veteran Aims to Establish a Proud Legacy for Vietnam Veterans in New Book Dog Ear Publishing has released a new book by Vietnam War veteran Earl "Dusty" Trimmer that details the history of the Vietnamese and the conflicts that shaped the country. - December 13, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

New Book by Robert Wexelblatt: "Intuition of The News" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Robert Wexelblatt "Intuition of The News" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Edward V. Bonner: "Purple Dawn" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Edward V. Bonner "Purple Dawn" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by John Ballam: "The Mary House" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by John Ballam "The Mary House" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

Histria Books Announces the Release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by Bestselling Author S.P. Grogan Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by bestselling author S.P. Grogan. The book is published by the Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction. More so than history,... - December 12, 2019 - Histria Books

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One," a Young Adult Adventure by B.A. Knight Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One" – the first in a young adult adventure series by B.A. Knight. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" – a humour-filled story by Malcolm R. Hodson – part of the My Life Series. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

New Book by Dave and Jessie Gerber: "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Dave and Jessie Gerber "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart," hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Philip Wexler: "The Sad Parade" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Philip Wexler "The Sad Parade" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Suzanne Maggio: "The Cardinal Club" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Suzanne Maggio "The Cardinal Club" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Things From Another World Celebrates the End of 2019 with 12 Days of TFAW Sale Event With the launch of their first exclusive apparel, and the launch of their new website, 2019 has been a big year for Things From Another World. They wanted to celebrate and thank their customers for their support, with the biggest sale of the year: the 12 Days of TFAW. The 12 Days of TFAW sales event... - December 11, 2019 - Things From Another World

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

Miracles of Kingman Publishing Launches New Website Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Games You Can Play: Experience the Meaning of Winning-Next Generation Leadership Strategy in Sports" by John W. Grisby Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Games You Can Play – a guidebook" by Professor of Practice, John W. Grisby. - December 05, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Poems and Dramatic Works by the Polish Avant-Garde Poet Tytus Czyżewski, is Published Summary: The history of Poland, since the eighteenth century, has been marked by an almost unending struggle for survival. From 1795 through 1945, she was partitioned four times by her stronger neighbours, most of whom were intent on suppressing if not eradicating Polish culture. It is not surprising,... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Mock Epics by the Polish Playwright Ignacy Krasicki, Was Published Summary: International brigades of mice and rats join forces to defend the rodents of Poland, threatened with extermination at the paws of cats favoured by the ancient ruler King Popiel, a sybaritic, cowardly ruler... The Hag of Discord incites a vicious rivalry between monastic orders, which only the... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Passport Press Releases Noir Mystery Set in Late-1950s Saigon Saigon, 1957: Banished from the set of The Quiet American, actress Cara Walden stumbles onto a communist insurgency - and discovers her brother’s young Vietnamese lover right in the thick of it. A bittersweet story of love and betrayal set in the early years of American involvement in Southeast Asia, Lisa Lieberman’s tribute to Graham Greene shows us a Vietnam already simmering with discontent. - December 01, 2019 - Passport Press

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Polar Bears in the Desert," a Thriller by Zak Knight About "Polar Bears in the Desert" Coming to terms with the loss of his commercial pilot’s license following a fatal air crash and struggling with the needs of his bereaved children, Jake Jamieson is finding life tough. As he attempts to establish a new career, he encounters a beautiful... - November 28, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

"Amongst Death" Holiday Deals R. Gayle Hawkins's fifth novel, "Amongst Death," shall sell in eBook format at a discount on select sites for the holiday season. - November 28, 2019 - R. Gayle Hawkins

Elite Online Publishing Launched a New Bestselling Book by Gary Bowen Author Gary Bowen Hits #1 International Bestseller with New Book “Christianity in The Americas Before Columbus: Unfamiliar Origins and Insights.” Author Gary Bowen Hits #1 International Bestseller With New Book Author Gary Bowen joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his... - November 25, 2019 - Elite Online Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My God, How Great Thou Art" by Robert Sherriff Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My God, How Great Thou Art," written words by Robert Sherriff. - November 25, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!" by Jon O’Hora Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of 1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!, a full-colour illustrated children’s maths book written by Jon O’Hora and illustrated by Ximena Jeria. - November 25, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Inner Sanctums of My Imagination: The Journey Begins Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Inner Sanctums of My Imagination: The Journey Begins, poems and words by Robert Sherriff. - November 25, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

A Collection of Short Stories by an Acclaimed Armenian Writer Karine Khodikyan Has Been Published by Glagoslav Summary: The short fiction of Karine Khodikyan can be described as intellectual fiction for women. These short stories with a “mystical touch” tell stories about women – young and old, happy and sad; even when the protagonist is not a woman, the story will immerse you into the life... - November 21, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Glagoslav Has Published Leonardo’s Handwriting, an Unconventional Novel by the Israeli Russian-Language Writer Dina Rubina Summary: Leonardo’s Handwriting is a romantic moral tale, with an unconventional woman at its heart. Nature has given the heroine, Anna, the gift of clairvoyance, and it is this that determines her singular fate. The characteristic “left-handed mirror handwriting,” which in psychology... - November 16, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Conroca Publishing and KDP Direct Announce Debut of David Martin Anderson's Novel, Beaty Butte Texas-based ConRoca Publishing and Amazon's KDP Direct Publishing announce the release of David Martin Anderson's latest novel, Beaty Butte, a sequel to Anderson's awarding-winning The Last Good Horse and the second in the "Billy Bartell" series. Beaty Butte is now available as a Kindle eReader and paperback on Amazon. - November 15, 2019 - ConRoca Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Further Adventures in Swineville by Gavin Ewing Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Further Adventures in Swineville – a romp through the life of a wizard’s apprentice by Gavin Ewing. - November 14, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Collected Writings - Volume 2 by Ian Riddle Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Collected Writings - Volume 2 – a short story anthology by Ian Riddle. - November 13, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of It's Following Me! by Laks Arkay and Tom Burchell Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of It’s Following Me! – a full-colour illustrated children’s book written by Laks Arkay and illustrated Tom Burchell. - November 13, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of At The Time: Tales from a Village Offy, by Mike Stenson Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of At The Time: Tales from a village Offy, a humorous memoir, by Mike Stenson. - November 13, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London - A Pub Guide - by Ian Hirst Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London – a pub guide by Ian Hirst. - November 13, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing