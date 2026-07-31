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New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Neawolf Media Group Restructures Distribution Model with Launch of Independent Direct-to-Consumer Platform
Neawolf Media Group announces a centralized digital infrastructure to independently manage global distribution of its literature, audio catalogs, and visual assets. Bypassing third-party retail aggregators, the proprietary Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform consolidates the portfolio of system architect and artist Sven Neawolf, reflecting a strategic shift toward independent IP management and direct fulfillment. - June 21, 2026 - Neawolf
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
TDWRC Blends Humor and Heart with Bold Mother’s Day Release “Mama Loved Me, So She Beat My Ass”
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) delivers a Mother’s Day music release that combines humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate motherhood. - May 05, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research
Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps. - January 23, 2026 - Inter Section Music
ReelHouse Records Celebrates 25 Years as a Dancefloor First Independent House Label
ReelHouse Records marks 25 years as an independent house music label rooted in club culture, longevity and dancefloor driven releases. Founded in 2001 by DJ and producer CN Williams, the label has grown from vinyl only beginnings into a globally recognised platform with a loyal following. - January 23, 2026 - ReelHouse Records
Imperial Folly Challenges AI Music Landscape with Debut Single "Authenticity Is the New Currency"
Fort Wayne, IN arena rock outfit delivers stadium-scale anthem for listeners tired of algorithmic content — out December 30 via Evil Corporate Music Group - January 06, 2026 - Evil Corporate Music Group
C.M. James Releases “A Night We Both Remember,” a Playful Afrobeats Track Built for New Beginnings and Rekindled Moments
C.M. James introduces “A Night We Both Remember,” a warm Afrobeats-inspired single blending flirtation, nostalgia, and late-night energy. Released under C.M. Jaye Music, the track captures the spark of familiar strangers, rekindled connections, and nights that don’t need labels to matter. - December 31, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound”
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound.” He provides details of how this album came about, why it's important, and the significance of this achievement. - December 07, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl
15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar - October 28, 2025 - Alli Cazaam
How Miracle Twins Sparked a Millennial Mom Movement
Miracle twins sparked a Millennial Mom’s rebirth; now Brittneye is inspiring moms everywhere to reclaim themselves and live unapologetically authentic. - October 10, 2025 - Brittneye
Brittneye Turns Miracle Motherhood Into a Music Movement
Told she would never conceive, Brittneye welcomed miracle twins during the pandemic. Their birth inspired her rebirth as an artist. With The Pisces, she blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop into anthems of resilience to inspire millennial moms to live unapologetically authentic. - October 03, 2025 - Brittneye
DP MUSIC PRESENTS Announces the Release of Celestial Dawn — The Triumphant Third Album from AI Pop Group Orionis Five
DP MUSIC PRESENTS proudly announces the release of Celestial Dawn, the third full-length album from Orionis Five, a pioneering AI-powered co-ed pop group. Following the radiant debut Starlight Genesis and the darker, dramatic follow-up Eclipse Saga, this new release celebrates resilience, unity,... - September 29, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Groovin' & Laughin' - Where Music Meets Comedy
Groovin’ & Laughin’ Brings Stix Bones & The BONE Squad with Comedian Chris Roach to Chelsea Table & Stage. Presented by G&G Talent and Fashion Icon Nolé Marin | Hosted by Miss New York USA 2025, Christiana DiNardo. - September 26, 2025 - G&G Talent
Essential Classics App Launches: a Modern Gateway to Classical Music
Essential Classics, a new app for classical music lovers, has officially launched, offering listeners an elegant way to experience the world’s greatest music in their daily lives. With more than 100 carefully curated playlists — from calming morning routines to powerful symphonic drama — the app transforms ordinary moments into cinematic experiences. - September 21, 2025 - Cugate AG
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Amber Heart, a Rising AI Country-Pop Star with Authentic Storytelling and AI-Era Innovation
Emerging country-pop sensation Amber Heart is captivating audiences worldwide with her heartfelt lyrics, relatable stories, and a refreshing blend of traditional country charm and modern pop sensibilities. With several albums now released under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Amber has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in music. - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Jesse Clay Rydell – Rising AI Country Rock Artist
With his rugged charm, heartfelt lyrics, and electrifying sound, Jesse Clay Rydell is carving out his place as one of country rock’s most exciting new voices. Signed under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Jesse brings a raw energy and authentic storytelling that fans of classic country icons and... - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Heartline, AI Boy Band
Bursting onto the global music scene with fresh energy and heartfelt songs, Heartline is winning fans as the world’s first AI-driven boy band with the charisma, sound, and storytelling of a real brotherhood. Created under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Heartline captures the timeless appeal of... - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS Celebrate Landmark Milestone with 135 Albums on Bandcamp
Independent artist and music producer David Pomeroy, through his prolific labels David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS, has officially reached an extraordinary milestone with 135 albums now available on davidpomeroy.bandcamp.com. . This expansive catalog spans a wide range of genres, showcasing both... - September 15, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Dutch-Irish Songwriter Dan Bressers Launches Official Website to Showcase His Genre-Bending Music
Calgary-based Dutch-Irish songwriter Dan Bressers announces the launch of his official website. This new artists hub offers fans and industry access to his poetry-driven, genre-bending music, videos, and news. - September 06, 2025 - Gaming News Room
Book Series Celebrates One Year Anniversary with the Exciting Announcement That Second Book in Series Will be Released in October
Announcement to celebrate the one year anniversary of book one in The Ranfurly Mysteries series. and to trumpet the coming release of book two in the series. The romantic dystopian thriller books by K.M. Krenik are for readers who love cliff hangers, clean romance, genre-bending books, and dragons. It informs about the other books in the series and lets readers know where they can find them if they want to catch up in time for the second book's arrival. - August 01, 2025 - Knox Works
102-Year-Old Rosie the Riveter Returns to Historic WWII Factory 80 Years Later with Original Tribute Song She Wrote
At 102, WWII Rosie the Riveter Dorothy Nicholas returns to the factory where she was hired over 80 years ago as its FIRST female employee — carrying a powerful tribute song that captures her life, faith, and patriotism, told in her own voice. - July 31, 2025 - Dorothy Nicholas
David Pomeroy Celebrates Landmark 75th Album
David Pomeroy is a New Zealand-based independent artist known for his prolific output and genre versatility. With a career fueled by innovation and powered by AI-era tools, he continues to redefine what’s possible in modern music production—one album at a time. David Pomeroy now celebrates his landmark 75th Album. - July 15, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Ray Isaac Finds Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - July 11, 2025 - Ray of Light Music
Stix Bones & The BONE Squad Bring “Olimpik Soul” to Connecticut Jazz Festivals
G&G Talent is Happy to announce: Celebrated drummer‑producer Stix Bones returns to the live stage in Connecticut with his acclaimed ensemble, The BONE Squad (Brothers Of Noble Excellence), at the Hamden Jazz Festival on Friday, July 18, followed by the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz on Saturday, July 19. These performances mark a vibrant showcase of the band’s innovative fusion of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and funk. - July 07, 2025 - G&G Talent
Ray Isaac Finds Healing and Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - June 28, 2025 - Ray of Light Music
C.M. James Drops “3 Shots,” a Whiskey-Fueled Country-Soul Anthem Under C.M. Jaye Music
C.M. James, author and founder of C.M. Jaye Music, releases his debut single “3 Shots (The Drink-A-Long Song).” The country-soul anthem honors, with a toast, to life, a good time, and to the summer. - May 29, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. - May 09, 2025 - Newport River Music
David Pomeroy Releases New Album More Duets
David Pomeroy is an independent music artist known for blending AI-driven innovation with traditional songwriting to create diverse and emotionally compelling music. With a catalog spanning pop, country, gospel, and electronic influences, he crafts songs that are both fresh and timeless. His albums, including Love Vibes, Vegas Vibes, Country Vibes, and More Duets, showcase his ability to tell captivating stories through melody and harmony. - March 09, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
C.M. Jaye Music, Country Record Label, is Proud to Announce Its Launch; Honoring the Late Nashville Singer, Larysa Jaye and Her Vision
C.M. Jaye Music LLC, a new music label, is preparing for its official launch in spring 2025. Established in honor of the late singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye, the label was founded by her brother, author C.M. James. Larysa Jaye will be the first posthumous artist on the label, with her debut single, "No Other Face," scheduled for release in March, followed by a full album. C.M. Jaye Music LLC is currently seeking country artists who embody its bold, boundary-pushing vision. - February 20, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
The Band Contemporary to Release New Single, Real, on New Year’s Day
The Band Contemporary unveils "Real," their new single, releasing at midnight on New Year’s Day. This track sets the tone for their upcoming sophomore album, Revolution. - December 30, 2024 - Contemporary Church Records
Brent Jones Celebrates 25 Years in Music with New CD & Live Video Recording - Dec. 7
Gospel music legend Brent Jones is celebrating 25 years in music with a new Live CD & Video Recording on Sat, December 7 at 4:30 p.m. at his home church, Friendship Baptist Church in Yorba Linda, CA, where it all began. “Wow, 25 years? It is amazing how time flies when you’re... - December 05, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Alternative/Progressive/Rock Band Lucid Fly Announces the Release of Their New EP "Fathoms" - Out Dec 6
Alternative/Progressive/Rock band Lucid Fly announces the release of their new EP "Fathoms," marking their highly anticipated return to the music scene. This release, slated as their fifth offering, follows their last album, Building Castles In Air, in 2016. - November 29, 2024 - Lucid Fly
Grey Daze New Music Release
New Music Single From Grey Daze - “Fake Little Lies” Grey Daze Announces 2025 European Tour in Support of New Single - November 26, 2024 - Grey Daze
New “Fight For Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Gifted To Trump Campaign By California Businessman
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 debuted today at a launch celebration in Washington, DC hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. - October 08, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
New “Fight for Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Debuts
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 will be released at a launch celebration in Washington, DC, hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. Media invited to attend release event. - October 02, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Live Your Best Life!"
Hit single celebrates over 24 weeks atop Billboard and MediaBase charts. - August 29, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Kristin Lee’s Song “Party of 6” from the HeartBound Album Featured in Promo Only Hits HD Compilation
Kristin Lee's song "Party of 6," from her debut album HeartBound, has been featured in Promo Only's Hits HD compilation. This upbeat track, filled with heavy drums and funky guitar riffs, captures the joy of living life to the fullest with friends. Written during a season of reflection, it highlights Kristin's commitment to embracing life with no regrets. "Party of 6" is now reaching DJs and industry professionals nationwide. - August 21, 2024 - Kristin Lee Music
Uk & Ireland's Emerging Pop Artist KAWAII HOE Set to Release Debut Album "The Reality" on August 1
UK & Ireland's emerging pop sensation KAWAII HOE is set to release their highly anticipated debut album, "The Reality," by the creative record label, AI Music Label, on August 1st, which coincides with their 27th birthday. Known for their distinctive fusion of pop, dance pop, electro pop, and hyperpop, KAWAII HOE continues to push musical boundaries with AI-driven production that captivates and challenges listeners. - August 06, 2024 - AI Music Label (Epistle Limited)
BennyT's Dual Talent Shines in "Too Much Pride" Music Video
South of Kansas City, the multifaceted artist and videographer BennyT is poised to make waves with his latest single and music video release. Known for his exceptional videography under the brand BTL Visuals, BennyT steps into the spotlight with “Too Much Pride,” a song that not only highlights his lyrical prowess but also showcases his directorial and editing skills. This highly anticipated release is scheduled for August 2, 2024, and promises to be a significant milestone in BennyT’s career. - August 02, 2024 - BTL Visuals LLC
Kings of Carlisle Release Heartfelt Ballad "Let's Not Say Goodbye"
Kings of Carlisle, led by the talented singer, songwriter, and producer Russell Leedy, has announced the release of their latest single, "Let's Not Say Goodbye." This poignant ballad explores the theme of parting ways while holding onto hope and memories, encapsulating the band's signature blend of emotive lyricism and melodic depth. - July 26, 2024 - Kings of Carlisle
G&G Talent's Official Contemporary Jazz Band Hits the Road - Stix Bones and The B.O.N.E. Squad
Stix Bones and The BONE Squad set to perform in Peekskill, NY. - July 25, 2024 - G&G Talent
Professor Brent Jones Joins Faculty of College of Southern Nevada
The College of Southern Nevada announced today that Grammy & Stellar Award-winning recording artist & music educator Brent Jones is joining their music faculty starting in Fall 2024 as director of the 100-voice CSN Gospel Choir. "What an incredible honor to join the music faculty of... - July 25, 2024 - JDI Entertainment