Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan to Release Heartbreak Anthem for the Holiday Season Sleigh bells are in the air as Christmas comes early on Friday the 1st of November. Writer and musician Jennifer Juan releases a heartbreak anthem for the holiday season, Christmas Citalopram on the 1st of November, through Underground Wonderland Records. Telling the raw but relatable story of relationship... - October 29, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of "Father Forgive 'Em" Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter release new single, "Father Forgive 'Em" features R&B /Soul Singer Garnett Boldin. Exclusively on the #Dubwatch & all digital platforms Friday. Cinematic music video drops Friday. - September 26, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

Hippie Trance from The Hell Raisin' Hippies Gains Worldwide Popularity The Hell Raisin' Hippies announce Hippie Trance, the band's 5th album. Hippie Trance is gaining popularity worldwide by bringing new and unique psychedelic music to humanoid life forms. - September 19, 2019 - The Hell Raisin' Hippies

Georgia Band Nocturnal Blonde Finds Healing in New Album; A Story of a Brotherhood, an Opioid Overdose, and an Unbroken Bond Williams brothers share the story of the inspiration for their band, Nocturnal Blonde, and the album which brought them healing from an Opioid Overdose, "Still Gushing." A Brotherly Bond Bound Through the Music They Create to Heal Themselves - and Others. - September 10, 2019 - Nocturnal Blonde

Jennifer Juan Announces New Single "Calais and Dover" Out September 6th on Underground Wonderland Records Friday the 6th of September will see the release of a brand new single by writer and musician Jennifer Juan, through Underground Wonderland Records, the tender, brooding ballad, Calais and Dover. Pairing gentle ukelele melodies with hypnotic, heavenly synths, Calais and Dover explores the destruction... - August 27, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

New Single by Alex Zelenka Featuring Sappha The single was released by the record label, Invisibles online August 13, 2019 on Spotify. - August 13, 2019 - Invisibles

International Radio Single Release Pipe of Peace store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5 Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment

Jennifer Juan Announces New EP "Sleepwalking" Out August 30th on Underground Wonderland Records Musician and writer Jennifer Juan announces the release of her brand new EP, "Sleepwalking" on August 30th (Underground Wonderland Records). - August 09, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

George Wayne Presents FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings Aaron Paul, former front-man and Lead Singer of the Top 10, chart-topping British boy-band, "Worlds Apart," an Arista Records/Simon Cowell discovery, has embarked upon his own journey as a solo artist, now simply known as Aaron Paul, and has released his new music video for his latest single,... - July 16, 2019 - Aaron Paul Music and Productions

BentBeat Searching for a Resident Songwriter BentBeat is expanding their Gospel/CCM division and looking for a part-time resident/staff songwriter in Wilsonville, Oregon, specializing in Praise & Worship, Gospel and Christian Contemporary Music (CCM). - July 10, 2019 - BentBeat Productions

Omnis Records Set to Launch Debut Event in Manchester On the 19th of July Omnis Records will present their first event, "The New Wave." - June 11, 2019 - Omnis Records

Momma Lynn LLC to Merge Music-Related Businesses with Film and Television Interests Momma Lynn LLC announces it will merge existing music-related businesses with film, streaming television, and unique internet content creation to form Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE). - May 21, 2019 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club Joins Big Blast Records and Releases New Single and New LP Big Blast Records, Chicago’s power pop record label, is pleased to announce the release of The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club’s rocking new album titled “End Over End.” - May 09, 2019 - The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of Singles "Legendary Dubstyle" & "Give No Fks" JDubCarter Music & Publishing L.L.C is “back to the future” after a “blast from the past.” After releasing “Memoirs From my Grandmother” by Marion Carter, JDubCarter Music & Publishing returns with Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter to launch two new... - April 25, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

Rob Mac McFarland Drops OG Music Vol. 1 Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops his first commercial release of the year called "OG Music Vol 1." Rob Mac comes from the midwestern city of Indianapolis, Indiana where the music scene is starting to grow and grow fast. Rob Mac teamed up with a few artists from his city to complete the project. OG Music Volume 1 features songs like "I'm a God" ft. Budda the Bad One and "Make It Move" ft. Kitti Red. - April 22, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

SOUNDAC Enters Into Strategic Partnership with BitSpace BitSpace, the Norwegian crypto startup that’s pushing crypto mass adoption in the Nordic region, has announced a strategic partnership with SOUNDAC. - April 17, 2019 - SOUNDAC

Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Lyricist Michael Peloso Release Pop/Contemporary Single Michael Peloso and Natalie Jean are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “Lost & Found.” Michael Peloso is a New Jersey-based lyricist/songwriter who writes undeniably touching, honest lyrics with a sense of simplicity that are uniquely all his own. Michael’s... - April 08, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Andrew North Releases New Album, Lost City Andrew North is releasing a new solo album, Lost City, an album about moving forward. - March 20, 2019 - Andrew North

Rob Mac McFarland Drops New Single "And I Hustle" on Cashout Entertainment Another release "And I Hustle" ft. JG from artist Rob Mac McFarland from up coming album "OG Music Volume 1." This follows the 4 singles which dropped in 2018, "Make it move," "I really mean it," "The plug" and "Let's Smoke and Ride." According... - March 15, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Singer/Songwriter Steven Gilbert Returns to the Music Scene with Two New Songs, Three Albums, and a Tour One day after releasing his latest single, “I’m Far Too Good (at Breaking My Own Heart),” singer/songwriter Steven Gilbert performed at an invitation-only event in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Georgia after a two-year hiatus from the stage. The performance, entitled “Songs... - December 21, 2018 - Steven Gilbert Music

Symphonic Signs Distribution and Marketing Agreement with Rat City Deal includes 3 singles including Kind of Love and Naked with My Headphones On. - December 13, 2018 - Symphonic Distribution

Derlie Records' Teen Recording Artist Jordan Denise Williams Releases Song for Consideration for a 61st GRAMMY® Nomination to Benefit American Cancer Society Derlie Records' 14 year old Best Of The Bay Winner for Best Original Pop Act, Christian/Pop Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Jordan Denise Williams, released her new single "I Close My Eyes" with a stunning live performance at the Krazy Kup in Plant City, FL. The song is on the ballot for consideration for a nomination for the 61st GRAMMY Awards for Best Gospel Performance Song. A portion of the net proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Derlie Records voted Best Of The Bay Best Record Label - December 08, 2018 - Derlie Records Inc.

Lauren Rathbun Conjures the Sonic Signature of Classic Country with Debut "My Almost Lover" Upcoming EP on New York’s Young Pals Music conjures the emotive style of Patsy Cline. - December 04, 2018 - Young Pals Music

Lucas Ray Exp, New Brazilian Prog Rock/Metal Act Lucas Ray is a guitarist, singer and composer, born in São Luís (Maranhao, Brazil), but raised in several cities. He releases his new project with a 5 track EP progressive rock and metal called Sphinx. - November 23, 2018 - Lucas Ray Exp

Drop The Mike Productions Expanding Its Reach, Reputation with Multiple 2018 Awards Awards reflect a high level of excellence in DJ services for weddings and corporate events. - November 21, 2018 - Drop The Mike Productions

Anthony West (A Dubb), Executive Producer of dubb Records, Releases New Hit Single Named "Eyes" for Pop Artist "Ry" New hit single "Eyes" now streaming on all platforms by new pop artist, Ry. - October 13, 2018 - dubb Records

BentBeat’s New “Studio B” Showcases Portland as a Music City Portland-based BentBeat Productions unveils their new “Studio B” hub as a welcoming place for Portland area artists to create audio recordings on par with the major studios and record labels. - October 11, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Lisa Sniderman's Heartfelt and Inspiring New Memoir Shines "A Light in the Darkness" Offering Hope and Encouragement Through the Power of Art and Attitude Ten years after a grim, life altering medical diagnosis threatened to derail her artistry and dreams, the award winning independent pop-folk singer, songwriter, artist, playwright and author Lisa Sniderman, aka Aoede, offers a path towards hope, healing and joy within the struggles with her new inspirational memoir, "A Light in the Darkness: Transcending Chronic Illness through the Power of Art and Attitude." Aoede leads an online community of more than 150 artists who are creating to heal. - October 05, 2018 - Aoede

Casanova Records® Released Royale - Playground (Single) Royale has a brand new Hip Hop release, "Playground" on Casanova Records® for the Fall/Winter. Maryland, Casanova Records® recording artist, Royale®, released his new single, entitled "Playground." The single is produced by Royale from Casanova Records®. Royale is... - September 26, 2018 - Casanova Records

Brent Jones New #1 CD Hits Stunning 12 Billboard Charts Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something", Brent Jones’ new CD& Songbook hits a stunning 12 Billboard charts including Billboard's prestigious Top 200 Albums chart. Billboard Current Top Albums # 2 Billboard Top Albums – Mkt Share... - September 25, 2018 - JDI Records

Are You an IT or Cybersecurity Professional in Need of Leadership Training to Advance Your Career? Start with This Online IT Leadership Training Course Cyberleadership.net Launches "Cyber Expression: Be an Emotionally Intelligent IT Leader" Online Course on Udemy.com. - September 20, 2018 - B. Anthony Love and Associates, LLC

Childish Gambino Taps Brent Jones for New Recording Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something!” rap superstar Childish Gambino has tapped gospel star Brent Jones to record vocals on his new album. One of the biggest stars in the world, Childish Gambino is the musical alter ego of multi-talented actor,... - August 14, 2018 - JDI Records

Mike Brandow Releases Praise and Worship Album, "Redeemed" Mike Brandow releases his first full-length Praise and Worship album, "Redeemed," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions – available now on Amazon.com, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. - July 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Seattle-Based One Gun Shy Announces Album Release and Pacific Northwest Tour Alternative Hard Rock Band, One Gun Shy will tour the Pacific Northwest in support of their third album “Eye of the Storm” (Released July 6, 2018). The Seattle-based band will spend the summer promoting the album by kicking off the first leg of their tour with shows and in-store appearances... - July 16, 2018 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

Rock The Church Northwest Festival to Include Songwriting Contest BentBeat Productions will be co-sponsoring a songwriting contest with Rock The Church at the Northwest Music Festival music festival in Snohomish, WA on July 27-28, 2018. - June 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Kameron Music Announces New Acoustic Pop Song "Every Part of You" - Listen on KameronMusic.com Pop crossover R&B artist Kameron Music is about to premiere a new song Every Part of You and hit the road for his first North American tour. They will kick things off with a record release show for their new single, "Every Part Of You," (out 7/20) and spend a solid three weeks on the road... - June 25, 2018 - Kameron Music

Brazilian Musicians Gil & Brites Just Released the Song "A Palavra Escrita" With the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia with guest city, Brazil; Brazilian musicians and composers, Gil & Brites just released a song called “A Palavra Escrita” on YouTube. - June 17, 2018 - Gil & Brites Musicians

RL Recordings Official Release of Whiskey & Attention by Allie Keck RL Recordings officially releases the song "Whiskey and Attention" by artist Allie Keck. Miss Keck signed to the Detroit based record label early in 2018. Allie draws you in with her strong sultry vocals and mesmerizes you with each lyric, verse and chorus of her new song "Whiskey and... - June 08, 2018 - RL Recordings

Hey Music Unveils Free File Transfer Service for Creative and Media Industries Hey Ants allows users to transfer large files, such as PDFs, photos, videos and music; Users can choose from free forever or paid option; Accessible on desktop (www.heyants.com) and mobile browsers. - June 07, 2018 - Hey Music