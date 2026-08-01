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Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide. - July 17, 2026 - Perle Systems
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations
New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Vodia Announces V70.4: Faster Setup, Smarter Administration, and a Refined User Experience
This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike. - June 30, 2026 - Vodia
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Metropolis Corp Expands Expo XT UC Analytics with BroadWorks Integration
New integration extends Expo XT analytics visibility for service providers and resellers supporting BroadWorks-delivered Webex Calling deployments. - June 26, 2026 - Metropolis Corp
Healthcare Has Outgrown Traditional Connectivity. NexGen Healthcare Responds.
Purpose-built infrastructure supporting resilient, high-performance connectivity across modern healthcare environments. As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation. - June 23, 2026 - NexGen Networks
Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability. - June 22, 2026 - Sequentum
GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change. - June 19, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
Maximizing ROI and Resilience in Smart Buildings with IEI iRM + iVEC
IEI Technology USA Corp. today released a case study showing how its iRM (Remote Management Platform) and iVEC virtualization technology helped a leading Taiwanese Smart Home System Integrator reduce system recovery time from days to under four minutes, while raising Smart Building certification... - June 19, 2026 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
Zyaku Launches Journalism Hub, Truth Fund & Founding Creator Program for 5,000 Creators Worldwide
Delaware creator platform combines encrypted journalist identity protection, community-powered Truth Fund, and zero-barrier monetization across 28+ languages with no follower minimum required. - June 18, 2026 - Zyaku Inc.
Tooljar Launches Beta to Help Modern Teams Keep Work, Context, and Commitments Connected
Built from 25 years of operational experience, Tooljar brings jobs, ownership, status, communication, and follow-through into one practical work management platform. - June 13, 2026 - Tooljar Corporation
OneUp Networks Surpasses 1,000 Successful Cloud Migrations While Expanding Managed IT and Cloud Hosting Services
The cloud hosting and managed IT provider marks a major milestone while continuing to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity protection, and 24/7 support to businesses nationwide. - June 12, 2026 - OneUp Networks
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Pastor Frank Henderson Launches Rocky Mount Pulse, a New Citizen-Focused Website and App Built to Bring Clarity, Transparency, and Encouragement to Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount Pulse is a fresh new website designed to engage the citizens and leaders of the city in ways that lead to the erasure of misinformation and disinformation, unifies the city, and brings calm to the souls of those that are presently living with fear and anxiety about the cities current state of affairs. - June 04, 2026 - EPIC Fellowship Church
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
Sequentum Launches Agent Builder: AI-Generated Web Data Pipelines with Deterministic, Repeatable Execution
Sequentum launches Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud, a new AI capability that turns natural language prompts into versioned, deterministic web data agents in minutes. Customize to production-grade in the Visual Editor. Accessible via MCP, API, or UI. SOC 2 Type II. - May 21, 2026 - Sequentum
Voxela, Inc. Announces U.S. Partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care
Voxela, Inc. announced a U.S. partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care, an RCFE in Folsom, California, where its VCare AI-powered care support platform has already been deployed. VCare helps senior care teams improve awareness, response, and documentation with fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics, supporting Voxela’s expansion across U.S. senior care settings, communities, and operators today. - May 15, 2026 - Voxela, Inc.
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
HourScript Launches Clinical Services Platform for Pharmacies
Category creating solution gives community and advanced practice pharmacists the clinical workflow, EHR integration, and billing infrastructure needed to fully exercise their prescriptive authority — closing the gap between legal authority and real-world practice. - May 14, 2026 - HourScript
SkyLink Launches First X-1 Deployment at KAUST, Advancing Saudi Arabia’s Precision Network
First deployment of SkyLink’s X-1 marks the beginning of a new precision infrastructure network supporting autonomous systems across Saudi Arabia. - May 13, 2026 - SkyLink Technologies
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
SPLURJJ, LLC Releases Digital Reader Edition of "GOALS: The Definition of Determination," by Founder and Systems Builder Sharif Dyson
SPLURJJ, LLC announced the release of the Digital Reader Edition of GOALS: The Definition of Determination, now available across their official online platforms. Built as a focused, distraction-free reading experience, the digital reader reflects the GOALS framework’s emphasis on structure, discipline, and execution. Created by SPLURJJ founder and systems builder Sharif Dyson, the release supports intentional reading and long-form thinking in a modern digital environment. - May 07, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
New Leadership Book “FREIDDD YOUR MIND” Introduces a Modern Decision-Making Model for the AI Era
Author Brandon Knight unveils the FREIDDD® Leadership Model, built inside one of the world’s most AI-forward companies. - May 06, 2026 - FREIDDD INC
Cascade Releases 2026 State of Strategy Report: 74% of Business Leaders Can't Access Data Needed for Strategic Decisions
A new study of 1,112 leaders finds the bottleneck on strategic decision-making isn't analysis. It's access. Three out of four business leaders say they cannot consistently access the data they need to make strategic decisions, according to the 2026 State of Strategy Report released today by... - May 06, 2026 - Cascade
Vodia Announces Vodia PBX V70 Webinar - May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT
This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation. - May 05, 2026 - Vodia
Vodia Version 70 Features WhatsApp Business Calling and Messaging
WhatsApp Business Services enable rich, conversational experiences between businesses and WhatsApp users for more personal interactions along each customer’s journey. With V70, WhatsApp can be connected directly to the PBX, allowing businesses to manage messaging and calls from a single platform. - May 04, 2026 - Vodia
Moveon Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion in Advanced Precision Optical Solutions
Moveon Technologies, a global leader in vertically integrated nano/micro-optics and advanced precision engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer. Desmond brings over three decades of leadership experience across deep-tech, semiconductor, and... - May 01, 2026 - Moveon Technologies
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Raleigh’s Rapid Growth Sparks TriMkt Expansion
Businesses are paying attention to Raleigh, North Carolina, as it rapidly establishes itself as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Raleigh's population has increased by more than 15% over the last ten years, with thousands of new people moving there every year in pursuit of... - April 23, 2026 - TriMkt
Sharif Dyson, Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, Announces the July 2026 Release of His New Book, "Goals: The Definition of Determination"
Sharif Dyson, founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, announces the July 2026 release of his new book, "Goals: The Definition of Determination." Developed over more than a decade, the book draws on lived experience across corporate IT, skilled trades, entrepreneurship, and behavioral study, and serves as the philosophical foundation for SPLURJJ’s expanding ecosystem, including the Goals app, Nexus, and Ooki Music. - April 16, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026 - April 13, 2026 - Troutman For America
Sharif Dyson Announces the Expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the Introduction of Ooki Music
Sharif Dyson announces the expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the introduction of Ooki Music, a platform designed for the next era of songwriters. The release hints at a shift in how creators work, as AI enables multiple interpretations of a single song and opens new opportunities for artists to explore and cover songwriter‑driven music. - April 11, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
Now Available: 2026 Voter Guide California Congressional District 47 (Orange County, Irvine, Laguna, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point)
Troutman For America Campaign Provides Voter Guide to Help Voters Make Sense of Newly Redistricted California 47th Congressional District Following Prop 50 - April 09, 2026 - Troutman For America
"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing - April 03, 2026 - Troutman For America
Cecelie Casanova Promoted to Managing Partner and Launches New Market in Bakersfield
That momentum continues with the promotion of Cecelie Casanova to Managing Partner. Under the leadership of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played a key role in developing talent and strengthening operations within Desert Edge Marketing. - April 02, 2026 - Desert Edge Marketing
Vodia Networks Announces the Official Release of Version 70 of the Vodia PBX
“V70 reflects how our partners deploy and manage PBX systems at scale,” said Christian Stredicke, founder and CEO of Vodia. “We focused on improving visibility, simplifying administration, and enabling automation without adding complexity.” - March 31, 2026 - Vodia
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
K4Connect Launches K4IQ™️, the Intelligence Layer Built on FusionOS That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights
K4Connect launches K4IQ™️, turning siloed senior living data into unified, actionable insights to improve decisions, performance, and risk management. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
K4Connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 — The Intelligent Execution Layer for Senior Living
K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster