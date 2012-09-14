PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Media 7 Announces Its Launch to Happen Soon A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7

Ovum Report Says Torry Harris Offers a Means to Rapidly Develop and Scale a Digital B2B2X Marketplace DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a secure channel to share and monetize data as they proceed through their digital transformation journeys.” - December 18, 2019 - Torry Harris Integration Solutions

DECK 7 Interviews Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence. - December 16, 2019 - DECK 7

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

Phone Spam Study – Colombia Reports the Most Callers 2019 has seen an increased volume of phone fraud around the world. The internet can be considered the most effective way of gathering the most relevant details about this alarming issue. Online portals are one of the most widely used methods of reporting spam phone numbers. The information shared about... - December 15, 2019 - Tellows UG

Eltropy Takes Florida Credit Union Live to Enhance Communication During the Mortgage Origination Process FCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in Florida with $1B+ Assets - December 15, 2019 - Eltropy

Hodusoft Offers Improved Virtual PBX Software with Enhanced Features and Performance Small businesses will certainly benefit from the use of advanced IP PBX with modern features especially when it is offered as a virtualized service on a pay as you go IPPBX as a service model. - December 14, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

DECK 7 Interviews Erik Charles, VP and Solutions Evangelist at Xactly Corp. Erik discusses the importance of sales and marketing alignment for business ROI. - December 11, 2019 - DECK 7

Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Solutionz Inc. Finalizes Purchase of Southeast A/V Integrator, Unified Technology Systems Acquisition of Unified Technology Systems expands Solutionz’ large market share in the Southeastern US and the company’s breadth of expertise with the addition of top talent, resources and physical locations. - December 11, 2019 - Solutionz Inc.

DECK 7 Interviews Jeanne Hopkins, CMO at Lola.com In this fascinating Q&A, Jeanne talks about the impact of agile marketing on corporate travel. - December 09, 2019 - DECK 7

All About the tellows Android App Redesign Lastest tellows Android app update, including Menu redesign and new features. New Introduction and tutorials for users. Published in December 2019 and available in different languages. - December 08, 2019 - Tellows UG

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

Eltropy Chosen to Improve Collection Response Rates for UNIFY Financial Credit Union UNIFY Financial Credit Union - One of the Largest Credit Unions in the US with $3B+ - December 07, 2019 - Eltropy

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

New DoorBird IP Video Door Intercoms for Multi-Tenant Buildings Bird Home Automation, a global leader in IP door communication technology headquartered in Berlin, has added IP intercoms with up to 18 call buttons to its DoorBird product line. The new smart video door intercoms significantly expand the company’s product portfolio which includes models with displays... - December 05, 2019 - Bird Home Automation

Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

L7TR Announces the Integration of the EVS Codec to Its VPS+ and PXO+ Product Suites Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the EVS codec to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites. - December 04, 2019 - L7TR

L7TR Announces the Integration of WebRTC to Its VPS+ and PXO+ Product Suites Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of WebRTC to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites. - December 04, 2019 - L7TR

Zenger Folkman Holding Webinar to Introduce Their Upcoming Book, The New Extraordinary Leader The acclaimed book that helped develop a generation of extraordinary leaders—fully updated and revised with the information and insights you need to lead effectively in today’s rapidly changing world. The New Extraordinary Leader goes beyond previous insights to address topics of current... - December 03, 2019 - Zenger Folkman

Hodusoft Announces Web Conferencing Software Tailored for Businesses in the USA Businesses in the USA have special needs in communication. Keeping this in mind Hodusoft has tailored its web conferencing solution to suit American businesses, small and large, with a host of customizable features. - November 30, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Vac-Con Welcomes New Director Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Ecosmob's ML Development to Address Large Data Chunks and Complexities AI & ML have made giant strides but still there exist complexities when one tries to address large data chunks in gigabyte size. Ecosmob’s ML development addresses all the complexities and finds resolution, paving the way to derive actionable real-time intelligence. - November 28, 2019 - FreeSWITCH service provider division of Ecosmob

Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability. Jetwave... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Hodusoft Announce Web Form Integration in Call Center Software Hodusoft has already integrated Whatsapp in its class-leading call center software. This is followed up with webform integration in the WebRTC enabled solution, putting it in a different class. - November 23, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems

Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Social Media Pictures Led Stalker to His Victim’s Home: How to Avoid Risk Online NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN

L7TR Announces the Integration of TLSv1.3 Into Its Development Softphone, PXO+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of Transport Layer Security version 1.3 (TLSv1.3) into its development softphone, PXO+, in order to enhance its Real Time Communication (RTC) capabilities. The latest version of PXO+ introduces now TLSv1.3 to support most Session Initialization... - November 22, 2019 - L7TR

L7TR Announces the Integration of H.265 to Its softphone PXO+ The latest version of PXO+ has now H.265 video support in accordance with IETF RFC 7798 "RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)." H.265 is a high performance video codec that combines high compression and excellent quality provided by several profiles and modes of operation. - November 22, 2019 - L7TR

InfoWest, Inc. Names Randy Cosby Chief Operating Officer Southern Utah’s Premier Internet Service Provider is Proud to Announce New Appointment in the United States. - November 21, 2019 - InfoWest Inc

Eltropy Improves Loan Process Times & Security for SELCO, Third-Largest Oregon Credit Union, with $1.6B in Assets Eltropy, a text messaging-based platform that enables credit unions to communicate with members via text, announces that Oregon-based SELCO Community Credit Union is adopting its leading solution. SELCO is using Eltropy to send and receive encrypted documents, confirm scheduled meetings, remind members... - November 21, 2019 - Eltropy

aThing™ / aThing.io™ Unveils Modular Electronics The chip manufacturer aThing™ / aThing.io™ unveils today a line of modular electronics also called System-on-Module (SoM), that will enable rapid-prototyping and a rapid-manufacturing process. The goal is to make electronic products like a Lego system, a process that has been used by the... - November 20, 2019 - aThing Inc.

DECK 7’s Webinar Benchmarks Report Underlines Best Practices for Webinar Organizers Worldwide DECK 7 brings a vendor agnostic report based on data from top webinar platforms. - November 20, 2019 - DECK 7

NetShop Internet Services is Announced as the “Best iGaming Service Provider 2019” at the SEG Awards 2019 Not long after winning its very first Industry Award at CEEGC 2019 in Budapest, the leading Data Center Provider, NetShop ISP, has been voted as the “Best iGaming Service Provider (Hosting Services) 2019” during the South European Gaming Awards in Milan, Italy. The strategic location of... - November 14, 2019 - NetShop

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

Avescon Value Launches Report-Sharing Platform IT Research Finder for Sourcing Free Quality IT Research The newly launched online platform IT Research Finder enables users to easily source free, high-quality IT research reports and eliminates the need to pay for costly IT research reports. Launching today, the site identifies, summarizes and evaluates thousands of free IT reports and provides direct links... - November 13, 2019 - Avescon Value GmbH

Eltropy Delivers Quick, Impactful Results for ICCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in the US with $4B+ Assets Eltropy, a text messaging-based platform that enables credit unions to communicate with members via text, announces that Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) is adopting its leading solution. ICCU is using Eltropy to facilitate texting with members, verify member identity over text, promote engagement among... - November 13, 2019 - Eltropy

First Telecom GmbH in Frankfurt Modernizes the Network First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

L7TR Announces 6LoWPAN Support on its IoT suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of IPv6 over Low Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of VPS+... - November 10, 2019 - L7TR

Hodusoft Announce Prepaid and Postpaid Billing Feature Inclusion in IP PBX Software Hodusoft's industry acclaimed IP PBX software now has added features of prepaid and postpaid billing with included payment gateway, making it ideal for enterprise as well as telecom carrier and service providers segments. - November 09, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

TekTone Selected as Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Awards TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Xelecx to Showcase LED Products at 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Power Supplies and LED lighting, will be exhibiting at the 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago, Illinois in booth 426. - November 06, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.