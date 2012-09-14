PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7
DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a secure channel to share and monetize data as they proceed through their digital transformation journeys.” - December 18, 2019 - Torry Harris Integration Solutions
In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence. - December 16, 2019 - DECK 7
Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet
2019 has seen an increased volume of phone fraud around the world. The internet can be considered the most effective way of gathering the most relevant details about this alarming issue. Online portals are one of the most widely used methods of reporting spam phone numbers. The information shared about... - December 15, 2019 - Tellows UG
FCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in Florida with $1B+ Assets - December 15, 2019 - Eltropy
Small businesses will certainly benefit from the use of advanced IP PBX with modern features especially when it is offered as a virtualized service on a pay as you go IPPBX as a service model. - December 14, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Erik discusses the importance of sales and marketing alignment for business ROI. - December 11, 2019 - DECK 7
Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Acquisition of Unified Technology Systems expands Solutionz’ large market share in the Southeastern US and the company’s breadth of expertise with the addition of top talent, resources and physical locations. - December 11, 2019 - Solutionz Inc.
In this fascinating Q&A, Jeanne talks about the impact of agile marketing on corporate travel. - December 09, 2019 - DECK 7
Lastest tellows Android app update, including Menu redesign and new features. New Introduction and tutorials for users. Published in December 2019 and available in different languages. - December 08, 2019 - Tellows UG
Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence
UNIFY Financial Credit Union - One of the Largest Credit Unions in the US with $3B+ - December 07, 2019 - Eltropy
TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet
Bird Home Automation, a global leader in IP door communication technology headquartered in Berlin, has added IP intercoms with up to 18 call buttons to its DoorBird product line. The new smart video door intercoms significantly expand the company’s product portfolio which includes models with displays... - December 05, 2019 - Bird Home Automation
Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.
Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the EVS codec to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites. - December 04, 2019 - L7TR
Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of WebRTC to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites. - December 04, 2019 - L7TR
The acclaimed book that helped develop a generation of extraordinary leaders—fully updated and revised with the information and insights you need to lead effectively in today’s rapidly changing world. The New Extraordinary Leader goes beyond previous insights to address topics of current... - December 03, 2019 - Zenger Folkman
Businesses in the USA have special needs in communication. Keeping this in mind Hodusoft has tailored its web conferencing solution to suit American businesses, small and large, with a host of customizable features. - November 30, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.
AI & ML have made giant strides but still there exist complexities when one tries to address large data chunks in gigabyte size. Ecosmob’s ML development addresses all the complexities and finds resolution, paving the way to derive actionable real-time intelligence. - November 28, 2019 - FreeSWITCH service provider division of Ecosmob
Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability.
Jetwave... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Hodusoft has already integrated Whatsapp in its class-leading call center software. This is followed up with webform integration in the WebRTC enabled solution, putting it in a different class. - November 23, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems
The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks
NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN
Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of Transport Layer Security version 1.3 (TLSv1.3) into its development softphone, PXO+, in order to enhance its Real Time Communication (RTC) capabilities.
The latest version of PXO+ introduces now TLSv1.3 to support most Session Initialization... - November 22, 2019 - L7TR
The latest version of PXO+ has now H.265 video support in accordance with IETF RFC 7798 "RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)." H.265 is a high performance video codec that combines high compression and excellent quality provided by several profiles and modes of operation. - November 22, 2019 - L7TR
Southern Utah’s Premier Internet Service Provider is Proud to Announce New Appointment in the United States. - November 21, 2019 - InfoWest Inc
Eltropy, a text messaging-based platform that enables credit unions to communicate with members via text, announces that Oregon-based SELCO Community Credit Union is adopting its leading solution. SELCO is using Eltropy to send and receive encrypted documents, confirm scheduled meetings, remind members... - November 21, 2019 - Eltropy
The chip manufacturer aThing™ / aThing.io™ unveils today a line of modular electronics also called System-on-Module (SoM), that will enable rapid-prototyping and a rapid-manufacturing process.
The goal is to make electronic products like a Lego system, a process that has been used by the... - November 20, 2019 - aThing Inc.
DECK 7 brings a vendor agnostic report based on data from top webinar platforms. - November 20, 2019 - DECK 7
Not long after winning its very first Industry Award at CEEGC 2019 in Budapest, the leading Data Center Provider, NetShop ISP, has been voted as the “Best iGaming Service Provider (Hosting Services) 2019” during the South European Gaming Awards in Milan, Italy.
The strategic location of... - November 14, 2019 - NetShop
UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore
Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals
The newly launched online platform IT Research Finder enables users to easily source free, high-quality IT research reports and eliminates the need to pay for costly IT research reports.
Launching today, the site identifies, summarizes and evaluates thousands of free IT reports and provides direct links... - November 13, 2019 - Avescon Value GmbH
Eltropy, a text messaging-based platform that enables credit unions to communicate with members via text, announces that Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) is adopting its leading solution. ICCU is using Eltropy to facilitate texting with members, verify member identity over text, promote engagement among... - November 13, 2019 - Eltropy
First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH
The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures
Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of IPv6 over Low Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities.
The latest version of VPS+... - November 10, 2019 - L7TR
Hodusoft's industry acclaimed IP PBX software now has added features of prepaid and postpaid billing with included payment gateway, making it ideal for enterprise as well as telecom carrier and service providers segments. - November 09, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Power Supplies and LED lighting, will be exhibiting at the 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago, Illinois in booth 426. - November 06, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.
Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) into its virtual layered network protocol integration development environment, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities.
The latest... - November 06, 2019 - L7TR