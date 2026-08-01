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Within Telecommunications Services
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations
New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan
Vodia Announces V70.4: Faster Setup, Smarter Administration, and a Refined User Experience
This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike. - June 30, 2026 - Vodia
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Healthcare Has Outgrown Traditional Connectivity. NexGen Healthcare Responds.
Purpose-built infrastructure supporting resilient, high-performance connectivity across modern healthcare environments. As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation. - June 23, 2026 - NexGen Networks
Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability. - June 22, 2026 - Sequentum
OneUp Networks Surpasses 1,000 Successful Cloud Migrations While Expanding Managed IT and Cloud Hosting Services
The cloud hosting and managed IT provider marks a major milestone while continuing to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity protection, and 24/7 support to businesses nationwide. - June 12, 2026 - OneUp Networks
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Sequentum Launches Agent Builder: AI-Generated Web Data Pipelines with Deterministic, Repeatable Execution
Sequentum launches Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud, a new AI capability that turns natural language prompts into versioned, deterministic web data agents in minutes. Customize to production-grade in the Visual Editor. Accessible via MCP, API, or UI. SOC 2 Type II. - May 21, 2026 - Sequentum
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Vodia Announces Vodia PBX V70 Webinar - May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT
This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation. - May 05, 2026 - Vodia
Vodia Version 70 Features WhatsApp Business Calling and Messaging
WhatsApp Business Services enable rich, conversational experiences between businesses and WhatsApp users for more personal interactions along each customer’s journey. With V70, WhatsApp can be connected directly to the PBX, allowing businesses to manage messaging and calls from a single platform. - May 04, 2026 - Vodia
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Cecelie Casanova Promoted to Managing Partner and Launches New Market in Bakersfield
That momentum continues with the promotion of Cecelie Casanova to Managing Partner. Under the leadership of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played a key role in developing talent and strengthening operations within Desert Edge Marketing. - April 02, 2026 - Desert Edge Marketing
Vodia Networks Announces the Official Release of Version 70 of the Vodia PBX
“V70 reflects how our partners deploy and manage PBX systems at scale,” said Christian Stredicke, founder and CEO of Vodia. “We focused on improving visibility, simplifying administration, and enabling automation without adding complexity.” - March 31, 2026 - Vodia
K4Connect Launches K4IQ™️, the Intelligence Layer Built on FusionOS That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights
K4Connect launches K4IQ™️, turning siloed senior living data into unified, actionable insights to improve decisions, performance, and risk management. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
K4Connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 — The Intelligent Execution Layer for Senior Living
K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability
RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity. - March 04, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Vodia Announces the New Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program
The new Vodia Partner Portal and the Partner program help Vodia partners be truly competitive. Vodia partners need to get licenses quickly, access attractive pricing, reduce the burden on sales teams, and focus on CX and higher margins, and the portal and the program have been designed to address these day-to-day needs. Vodia partners can now purchase, manage, and track PBX licenses with just a few clicks. - March 03, 2026 - Vodia
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
CanCanCan Reaches a Stable Public Phase
CanCanCan (also referred to as Can3) has reached a stable public phase following continued growth in activity. Usage of the service has increased over time, including broad distribution of its CANDY data packs through both human and automated workflows. CanCanCan is a content-centric data service... - January 28, 2026 - CanCanCan
eSIMo Launches All-in-One Mobile Solution Combining eSIM Plans, Second Numbers, and International Calls
eSIMo introduces a unified mobile platform that lets travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads manage eSIM data, second phone numbers, and international calls in one app. - January 09, 2026 - eSIMo
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Technology Partner in Dubai
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. announces its strengthened role as a leading IT partner in Dubai, offering 24/7 IT support, managed services, cybersecurity, IT outsourcing, and networking solutions. With a proactive, customer-focused approach, the company helps businesses reduce downtime, enhance security, and stay future-ready in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. - December 06, 2025 - TechCloud IT Services L.L.C.
TimelyBill Launches TimelyTAXES™
TimelyBill announced the launch of TimelyTAXES™, a new high-speed, in-house telecom tax engine designed to eliminate the latency, outages, and inaccuracies common with external API-based tax services. Built specifically for communications providers, the engine delivers up to 10X faster performance, monthly updated telecom tax data, precise usage-based taxation, and complete operational control — giving carriers a more reliable, scalable foundation for billing and compliance. - November 29, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.
Quad State Internet Expands DWDM Transport to 400 Gbps Wavelengths Across Paducah Network, with Metropolis Rollout Coming Soon
Quad State Internet (QSI) is launching commercial 400 Gbps DWDM transport in Paducah, KY, with Metropolis, IL next. Built on a 40-channel C-Band system, the upgrade delivers up to 16 Tbps per path and brings hyperscale-class capacity to the region. It boosts local interconnection, supports the Paducah IX, reduces latency, and strengthens regional infrastructure, aligning both sides of the river with next-gen optical capability. - November 25, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Vodia Announces Integration with Smokeball Legal Practice Management Software
The Vodia - Smokeball integration provides real-time caller identification with screen pop functionality, displaying contact information and direct links to client records in Smokeball when calls arrive. It supports multiple regions - Australia, UK, USA - with region-specific authentication and API endpoints. - November 23, 2025 - Vodia
Quad State Internet Launches the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN)
Quad State Internet has launched the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN) - a regional initiative connecting schools, universities, labs, and Learning and Design Centers across its 100 Gbps backbone. Scalable to 400 Gbps, WKSI-ERN enables research, collaboration, and innovation, linking participants to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE-35) for low-latency, high-performance connectivity throughout the central United States. - November 16, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Local Fiber Expands Radius to Canada, Offering Household-Level Internet Serviceability Across North America
Local Fiber announced the expansion of its Radius serviceability API to Canada on November 13, 2025, becoming the first tool with household-level internet provider data nationwide. Radius now maps 2,723 providers across North America, delivering precise, real-time serviceability info. The company has opened the wait-list for its upcoming Radius Channel Program to connect regional providers with major sales channels, boosting broadband access and market reach. - November 15, 2025 - Local Fiber
Sequentum Cloud Introduces Command Templates and Enhanced In-App Subscriptions
The latest release of Sequentum Cloud introduces Command Templates, a powerful new capability that standardizes and accelerates the management of scraping agents, ensuring consistency and efficiency across teams. This update also includes UI improvements and an enhanced in-app subscriptions featuring pricing tiers, a real-time usage dashboard, and an improved sign-up process, all designed to simplify user experience and strengthen payment security. - October 26, 2025 - Sequentum
Vodia Announces New Suite of Call Analytics Tools
Vodia’s new suite of call analytics tools comprises Vodia Enterprise Call Analytics, the Vodia Agent Activity Dashboard, the Vodia Call Recordings and Activity Dashboard, and the Vodia Queue Overview Analytics Dashboard. - October 22, 2025 - Vodia
The Vodia PBX Now Integrates with Keycloak OpenID Connect
Vodia users can now authenticate with Keycloak, rather than with individual applications, so these apps don’t require authenticating users, login forms, and storing users. Once a user logs in to Keycloak, it isn’t necessary to log in again to use another application. - October 20, 2025 - Vodia
Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams
Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC
3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025
3dEYE launched its AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025, transforming video analytics into intelligent workflows that boost life safety, compliance, and ROI. Key features include stacked analytics, flexible scheduling, and automated responses. Available now to all 3dEYE integrators, the cloud-based platform supports multi-site deployments and advanced AI tools like face recognition, ALPR, and behavior detection. Learn more at www.3deye.ai. - October 07, 2025 - 3dEYE Inc.
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation
Axxess Networks announced the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of AI and communication tools including AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox. The company also introduced its reimagined channel program, Axxess Ascend, designed to boost partner profitability and enablement. To strengthen leadership, Axxess appointed Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and global channel influencer, to its Board of Directors. - September 17, 2025 - Axxess Networks
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
Omnitronics Expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with New Gateway Options for Kenwood Radios
Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks. - September 11, 2025 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Vodia Now Integrates with Microsoft Teams Presence
Within Teams and throughout Microsoft 365, Presence is a core component of each user’s profile. Presence indicates the current availability of the user and indicates the user’s status to other Teams users, enabling all users to see each other’s status in “nearly” real time. - September 06, 2025 - Vodia
Thirdeye Launches State-of-the-Art AI-Analytics Platform to Empower Brands in the AI Search Era
Thirdeye launches a cutting-edge AI-analytics platform enabling brands to track, analyze, and optimize their presence across major AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini. With real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, and smart alerts, Thirdeye empowers marketing teams to lead in the AI-powered search era. - August 23, 2025 - Thirdeye
MACH Networks Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Tony Rossabi to Board of Directors
MACH Networks, a leading global provider of fully managed 5G wireless WAN technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony R. Rossabi to MACH’s Board of Directors. This appointment comes as MACH accelerates its growth through new partnerships with Managed Service... - August 20, 2025 - MACH Networks
CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast. - August 13, 2025 - CCi Voice
Vodia Announces Integration with Freshdesk
Freshdesk is an AI-powered platform developed by Freshworks for cutting-edge customer service. By integrating with Vodia PBX, Freshdesk now becomes even more powerful, combining intelligent ticketing and automation with enterprise-grade telephony. - August 06, 2025 - Vodia
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft