Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments

Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments

Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.

Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent

Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent

Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics

Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention

Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics

Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways

New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.

Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations

New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan

Vodia Announces V70.4: Faster Setup, Smarter Administration, and a Refined User Experience

This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike. - June 30, 2026 - Vodia

John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet

John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet

John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications

Healthcare Has Outgrown Traditional Connectivity. NexGen Healthcare Responds.

Purpose-built infrastructure supporting resilient, high-performance connectivity across modern healthcare environments. As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation. - June 23, 2026 - NexGen Networks

Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform

Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability. - June 22, 2026 - Sequentum

OneUp Networks Surpasses 1,000 Successful Cloud Migrations While Expanding Managed IT and Cloud Hosting Services

The cloud hosting and managed IT provider marks a major milestone while continuing to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity protection, and 24/7 support to businesses nationwide. - June 12, 2026 - OneUp Networks

Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs

Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs

Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc

Sequentum Launches Agent Builder: AI-Generated Web Data Pipelines with Deterministic, Repeatable Execution

Sequentum launches Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud, a new AI capability that turns natural language prompts into versioned, deterministic web data agents in minutes. Customize to production-grade in the Visual Editor. Accessible via MCP, API, or UI. SOC 2 Type II. - May 21, 2026 - Sequentum

GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States

GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply

Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android

Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android

Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc

Vodia Announces Vodia PBX V70 Webinar - May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT

This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation. - May 05, 2026 - Vodia

Vodia Version 70 Features WhatsApp Business Calling and Messaging

WhatsApp Business Services enable rich, conversational experiences between businesses and WhatsApp users for more personal interactions along each customer’s journey. With V70, WhatsApp can be connected directly to the PBX, allowing businesses to manage messaging and calls from a single platform. - May 04, 2026 - Vodia

mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation

Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC

Cecelie Casanova Promoted to Managing Partner and Launches New Market in Bakersfield

Cecelie Casanova Promoted to Managing Partner and Launches New Market in Bakersfield

That momentum continues with the promotion of Cecelie Casanova to Managing Partner. Under the leadership of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played a key role in developing talent and strengthening operations within Desert Edge Marketing. - April 02, 2026 - Desert Edge Marketing

Vodia Networks Announces the Official Release of Version 70 of the Vodia PBX

“V70 reflects how our partners deploy and manage PBX systems at scale,” said Christian Stredicke, founder and CEO of Vodia. “We focused on improving visibility, simplifying administration, and enabling automation without adding complexity.” - March 31, 2026 - Vodia

K4Connect Launches K4IQ™️, the Intelligence Layer Built on FusionOS That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights

K4Connect launches K4IQ™️, turning siloed senior living data into unified, actionable insights to improve decisions, performance, and risk management. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect

K4Connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 — The Intelligent Execution Layer for Senior Living

K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect

3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026

3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.

MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises

MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises

MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi

RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability

RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability

RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity. - March 04, 2026 - RocNet Supply

Vodia Announces the New Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program

The new Vodia Partner Portal and the Partner program help Vodia partners be truly competitive. Vodia partners need to get licenses quickly, access attractive pricing, reduce the burden on sales teams, and focus on CX and higher margins, and the portal and the program have been designed to address these day-to-day needs. Vodia partners can now purchase, manage, and track PBX licenses with just a few clicks. - March 03, 2026 - Vodia

CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales

CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales

CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice

CanCanCan Reaches a Stable Public Phase

CanCanCan (also referred to as Can3) has reached a stable public phase following continued growth in activity. Usage of the service has increased over time, including broad distribution of its CANDY data packs through both human and automated workflows. CanCanCan is a content-centric data service... - January 28, 2026 - CanCanCan

eSIMo Launches All-in-One Mobile Solution Combining eSIM Plans, Second Numbers, and International Calls

eSIMo introduces a unified mobile platform that lets travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads manage eSIM data, second phone numbers, and international calls in one app. - January 09, 2026 - eSIMo

TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Technology Partner in Dubai

TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. announces its strengthened role as a leading IT partner in Dubai, offering 24/7 IT support, managed services, cybersecurity, IT outsourcing, and networking solutions. With a proactive, customer-focused approach, the company helps businesses reduce downtime, enhance security, and stay future-ready in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. - December 06, 2025 - TechCloud IT Services L.L.C.

TimelyBill Launches TimelyTAXES™

TimelyBill announced the launch of TimelyTAXES™, a new high-speed, in-house telecom tax engine designed to eliminate the latency, outages, and inaccuracies common with external API-based tax services. Built specifically for communications providers, the engine delivers up to 10X faster performance, monthly updated telecom tax data, precise usage-based taxation, and complete operational control — giving carriers a more reliable, scalable foundation for billing and compliance. - November 29, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.

Quad State Internet Expands DWDM Transport to 400 Gbps Wavelengths Across Paducah Network, with Metropolis Rollout Coming Soon

Quad State Internet (QSI) is launching commercial 400 Gbps DWDM transport in Paducah, KY, with Metropolis, IL next. Built on a 40-channel C-Band system, the upgrade delivers up to 16 Tbps per path and brings hyperscale-class capacity to the region. It boosts local interconnection, supports the Paducah IX, reduces latency, and strengthens regional infrastructure, aligning both sides of the river with next-gen optical capability. - November 25, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC

Vodia Announces Integration with Smokeball Legal Practice Management Software

The Vodia - Smokeball integration provides real-time caller identification with screen pop functionality, displaying contact information and direct links to client records in Smokeball when calls arrive. It supports multiple regions - Australia, UK, USA - with region-specific authentication and API endpoints. - November 23, 2025 - Vodia

Quad State Internet Launches the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN)

Quad State Internet has launched the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN) - a regional initiative connecting schools, universities, labs, and Learning and Design Centers across its 100 Gbps backbone. Scalable to 400 Gbps, WKSI-ERN enables research, collaboration, and innovation, linking participants to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE-35) for low-latency, high-performance connectivity throughout the central United States. - November 16, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC

Local Fiber Expands Radius to Canada, Offering Household-Level Internet Serviceability Across North America

Local Fiber announced the expansion of its Radius serviceability API to Canada on November 13, 2025, becoming the first tool with household-level internet provider data nationwide. Radius now maps 2,723 providers across North America, delivering precise, real-time serviceability info. The company has opened the wait-list for its upcoming Radius Channel Program to connect regional providers with major sales channels, boosting broadband access and market reach. - November 15, 2025 - Local Fiber

Sequentum Cloud Introduces Command Templates and Enhanced In-App Subscriptions

The latest release of Sequentum Cloud introduces Command Templates, a powerful new capability that standardizes and accelerates the management of scraping agents, ensuring consistency and efficiency across teams. This update also includes UI improvements and an enhanced in-app subscriptions featuring pricing tiers, a real-time usage dashboard, and an improved sign-up process, all designed to simplify user experience and strengthen payment security. - October 26, 2025 - Sequentum

Vodia Announces New Suite of Call Analytics Tools

Vodia’s new suite of call analytics tools comprises Vodia Enterprise Call Analytics, the Vodia Agent Activity Dashboard, the Vodia Call Recordings and Activity Dashboard, and the Vodia Queue Overview Analytics Dashboard. - October 22, 2025 - Vodia

The Vodia PBX Now Integrates with Keycloak OpenID Connect

Vodia users can now authenticate with Keycloak, rather than with individual applications, so these apps don’t require authenticating users, login forms, and storing users. Once a user logs in to Keycloak, it isn’t necessary to log in again to use another application. - October 20, 2025 - Vodia

Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams

Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC

3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025

3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025

3dEYE launched its AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025, transforming video analytics into intelligent workflows that boost life safety, compliance, and ROI. Key features include stacked analytics, flexible scheduling, and automated responses. Available now to all 3dEYE integrators, the cloud-based platform supports multi-site deployments and advanced AI tools like face recognition, ALPR, and behavior detection. Learn more at www.3deye.ai. - October 07, 2025 - 3dEYE Inc.

RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi

RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi

RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi

AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.

AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.

Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics

Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation

Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation

Axxess Networks announced the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of AI and communication tools including AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox. The company also introduced its reimagined channel program, Axxess Ascend, designed to boost partner profitability and enablement. To strengthen leadership, Axxess appointed Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and global channel influencer, to its Board of Directors. - September 17, 2025 - Axxess Networks

ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface

ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface

An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC

Omnitronics Expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with New Gateway Options for Kenwood Radios

Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks. - September 11, 2025 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.

Vodia Now Integrates with Microsoft Teams Presence

Within Teams and throughout Microsoft 365, Presence is a core component of each user’s profile. Presence indicates the current availability of the user and indicates the user’s status to other Teams users, enabling all users to see each other’s status in “nearly” real time. - September 06, 2025 - Vodia

Thirdeye Launches State-of-the-Art AI-Analytics Platform to Empower Brands in the AI Search Era

Thirdeye launches a cutting-edge AI-analytics platform enabling brands to track, analyze, and optimize their presence across major AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini. With real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, and smart alerts, Thirdeye empowers marketing teams to lead in the AI-powered search era. - August 23, 2025 - Thirdeye

MACH Networks Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Tony Rossabi to Board of Directors

MACH Networks Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Tony Rossabi to Board of Directors

MACH Networks, a leading global provider of fully managed 5G wireless WAN technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony R. Rossabi to MACH’s Board of Directors. This appointment comes as MACH accelerates its growth through new partnerships with Managed Service... - August 20, 2025 - MACH Networks

CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast. - August 13, 2025 - CCi Voice

Vodia Announces Integration with Freshdesk

Freshdesk is an AI-powered platform developed by Freshworks for cutting-edge customer service. By integrating with Vodia PBX, Freshdesk now becomes even more powerful, combining intelligent ticketing and automation with enterprise-grade telephony. - August 06, 2025 - Vodia

UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals

UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft

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