PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

Phone Spam Study – Colombia Reports the Most Callers 2019 has seen an increased volume of phone fraud around the world. The internet can be considered the most effective way of gathering the most relevant details about this alarming issue. Online portals are one of the most widely used methods of reporting spam phone numbers. The information shared about... - December 15, 2019 - Tellows UG

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

All About the tellows Android App Redesign Lastest tellows Android app update, including Menu redesign and new features. New Introduction and tutorials for users. Published in December 2019 and available in different languages. - December 08, 2019 - Tellows UG

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Vac-Con Welcomes New Director Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Social Media Pictures Led Stalker to His Victim’s Home: How to Avoid Risk Online NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN

InfoWest, Inc. Names Randy Cosby Chief Operating Officer Southern Utah’s Premier Internet Service Provider is Proud to Announce New Appointment in the United States. - November 21, 2019 - InfoWest Inc

NetShop Internet Services is Announced as the “Best iGaming Service Provider 2019” at the SEG Awards 2019 Not long after winning its very first Industry Award at CEEGC 2019 in Budapest, the leading Data Center Provider, NetShop ISP, has been voted as the “Best iGaming Service Provider (Hosting Services) 2019” during the South European Gaming Awards in Milan, Italy. The strategic location of... - November 14, 2019 - NetShop

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

First Telecom GmbH in Frankfurt Modernizes the Network First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

CompuData Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData

GRC Release GRM 950 Outdoor iDirect Satellite Modem for Use in Challenging Environments Developed in conjunction with some of the world’s leading satellite hardware and airtime providers, GRC have released the GRM 950. Successfully tested into iDirect hubs across multiple leading satellite service provider networks, supporting both fixed location and mobile applications, this rugged, outdoor satcom modem been extensively trialled on a diverse range of terminals from satcom on-the-move (SOTM), to man portable and 1.3m fixed/static dishes. - October 28, 2019 - GRC

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

Execulink Introduces New Hybrid Fibre to Cable Communities Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

NordVPN: Five Things You Must Teach Your Parents to be Safe Online Report Finds Record-High Internet Use Among Older Generation. - October 18, 2019 - NordVPN

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Execulink Lowers Prices on Wholesale Internet Plans Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Dingtone Emerges as a Solid IM App as Kik Messenger Bows Out Dingtone has recently enhanced its features as an instant messaging app, while still keep offering users free local and international calls and texts. As Kik Messenger is ready to shut down, there is no denying the fact that its days are now counted. There are hundreds of instant messenger apps in the market, while Dingtone is the one with numerous features tailored for users as Kik Messenger shuts down. - October 10, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Tyto Athene, LLC and NEC Corporation of America Announce Triple Diamond Partnership Tyto Athene announced today that it has achieved NEC Corporation of America’s elite Triple Diamond Partner status - the highest level of channel partner participation under the NEC Smart Partner Program for Systems Integrators. - October 10, 2019 - Tyto Athene

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Techwave Partners with Medistance to Provide the Healthcare of the Future Global Digital Transformation Company, Techwave has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Promecom, a Hungarian company to market Medistance, a proprietary Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This partnership will enable Promecom to leverage Techwave’s global market access. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows patient’s monitoring outside standard clinical environments that boost access to care and reduce the cost of delivering health care. - October 03, 2019 - Techwave

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

NordVPN: This Year, Hackers Can Get Inside Your Kids Classroom Many Schools Have Unsecure Wi-Fi Networks That Can be Easily Hacked. - September 30, 2019 - NordVPN

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

CompuData Receives Certification as a Women-Owned Business Women-Owned Business Certification Provides Added Advantages to CompuData Customers - September 26, 2019 - CompuData

Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Top 5 Common Online Threats That Parents Should Know Daniel Markuson, NordVPN’s digital privacy expert, provides a list of the 5 most common problems that school-age children encounter online. - September 22, 2019 - NordVPN

CompuData Receives Blue Hen 17&43 Fastest Growing Company Award Angela Nadeau, University of Delaware Alumni, Honored as Leading a Fastest Growing Company. - September 19, 2019 - CompuData

Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

NordVPN: Five Common Mistakes We All Make on Social Media NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

theAppPlace (TAP) Innovations to Overhaul Member Data Management and Medicare Information Access for MLR Tribal Solutions TAP will implement cloud-based technology to replace SharePoint, automate manual processes and workflow improvements across the MLR Tribal Solutions business enterprise. - September 14, 2019 - theAppPlace (TAP) Innovations

Tyto Athene Raises Over $40,000 for the Fisher House Foundation at Annual Charity Golf Tournament Tyto Athene, LLC, the full service systems integrator headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, announced today that it has raised over $40,000 in support of the Fisher House Foundation at their Annual Charity Golf Tournament. - September 12, 2019 - Tyto Athene

Eliminate Spam Phone Calls and Texts with Second Phone Numbers from Dingtone Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to get a free second phone number for calling, texting, sharing and a viable alternative to protect their personal phone number. This second phone number can be used exclusively to register for apps, websites, dating sites, online shopping, or any other site responsible for spam phone calls and texts. When you’re done with it, you can simply delete it without any worries. - September 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

2019 FIBA World Cup: How to Stay Safe Online in China Tips on How to Avoid Cybersecurity Issues During Big Public Events - September 05, 2019 - NordVPN

Minerva Acquires TOK.tv, the Leading Social Platform for Live Television The combination of the Minerva platform with the TOK.tv social network will redefine the television experience. - September 03, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Execulink Telecom Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary in Port Dover Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies