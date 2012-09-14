PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Kick Off Christmas with TobyGlobal USA’s Stylish New Glassware Collections TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

RAPIDTOOL Supplies Highest Quality Rebar Tying Machines in Australia RAPIDTOOL, Australia’s prominent supplier of Rebar Tying Machines, Benders and Cutters, now stocks the highest quality range of rebar tying machines including the RT-40 max 40mm rebar tier and replacement rebar tie wire. One could minimise incidents that can cause downtime, loss of productivity,... - November 04, 2019 - Rapid Tool Australia

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Lisa Baaklini of Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry. - October 24, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax. - October 23, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.

Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the PG-2 for Easy Pipe Locating Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Fran White as Plant Manager for Timberland Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Fran White as Plant Manager for Timberland Cabinetry. - October 09, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019 United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Big Trees Inc. Successfully Transplants Four Fruit Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to look into a construction project on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound. - October 08, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Brooke Chase M & A Referral Services Announces the Launch of Its New Website Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of Brooke Chase M & A Referral Services new website. - October 05, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Desi Spratling as Manager Assembly and Finishing for Timberland Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Desi Spratling as Manager Assembly and Finishing for Timberland Cabinetry. - October 04, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Builders Site Protection Now Offering VersiShield and StringerShield Temporary Guardrail Systems Surface Protection supplier, Builders Site Protection has added Safety Maker's VersiShield and StringerShield products to its product line. These temporary guardrail systems are designed to allow builders to quickly erect an OSHA compliant guardrail system on stringer stairs and balconies. - September 25, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

LEDMyplace Ranked Among Top 11% in Inc. 5000’s 2019 List of Fastest Growing US Companies Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Big Trees Inc. Assists with Landscaping Between Two Estates Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to assist with a landscaping situation between two estates in Medina, WA. - September 12, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Local Business Champions for Literacy Across York County with a Free, Kid-Friendly Event Saturday The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile

BlindAndScreen.com Announces Availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids - August 31, 2019 - BlindandScreen.com

Edge Guard Temporary Barrier System Supplied by Builders Site Protection for Legacy Emanuel Hospital Construction Projects Builders Site Protection, a surface protection supplier, will be supplying Edge Guard temporary negative air barrier systems to Andersen Construction for ongoing construction work at Portland's Legacy Emanuel hospital. - August 14, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

Big Trees Inc. Installs Large Japanese Maple for Client Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, helped install a large Japanese Maple into a landscape for their clients under short notice, and the project went off without a hitch. Big Trees was approached by their clients asking for help with a special, new specimen... - August 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

HVAC Company Helps Homeowners Redesign Their Outdoors HVACDirect.com, the leading e-commerce website for HVAC products is proud to announce a new website for its outdoor and fireplace division of products at BBQDirect.com. The new website helps homeowners redesign their indoor and outdoor living spaces by featuring the best in outdoor kitchens, high-end... - July 26, 2019 - BBQDirect.com

Texas Pools & Patios Earns Top Pool Builder Recognition Pool & Spa News magazine recently released its 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list, and Texas Pools & Patios is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the top pool builders in the country. “The team at Texas Pools & Patios is ecstatic to earn this honor,” says Neil Crites,... - July 21, 2019 - Texas Pools & Patios

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Rene’ DeRose as Eastern Regional Sales Director for Hydro Systems Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Rene’ DeRose as Eastern Regional Sales Director with Hydro Systems. - July 20, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Palm Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was approached by a new client and was asked to help with a transplanting project involving a number of large palm trees. - July 19, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Fruit Trees in Central Washington Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to come to Central Washington and transplant a number of large fruit trees from an apple growing property, to the owner's property a few miles down the road. - June 09, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts "Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed