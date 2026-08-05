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ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Pet Passages® Opens in Denver, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Colorado Families
Pet Passages® of Denver is now open and proudly serving pet families throughout the Denver metropolitan area with compassionate pet cremation, memorialization, and aftercare services. Independently owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Deep Banerjee and Marissa Pepper, the new location... - July 29, 2026 - Pet Passages
Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, KY
Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Families Throughout the Region. Ribbon Cutting Celebration Scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m. - July 13, 2026 - Pet Passages
OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag
Mr. Inkwells Continues National Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Brea Mall
Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio is expanding to Brea Mall, with locations in Huntington Beach, San Diego, and LA, coming soon. This is just one phase their National expansion and they are planning to open 20 new locations over the next 18 months at premium locations around the country. - July 09, 2026 - Mr. Inkwells
Survey Reveals Rising Demand for AI-Powered Property Infrastructure for Parking, Streets, Highways, and Exteriors
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment. - July 06, 2026 - Apollo Metro
Mr. Inkwells Revolutionizes Healing with "Drip," a New, Expert Formulated Piercing Aftercare Spray
Mr. Inkwells, a premier destination for tattoos and piercings in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drip, a revolutionary sterile saline piercing aftercare spray. Designed to elevate the healing process, Drip is the only aftercare solution you will ever need to keep fresh piercings clean, healthy, irritation free, and drastically reduce piercing healing times when compared to traditional piercings aftercare products. - July 03, 2026 - Mr. Inkwells
Randers Funeral Director Launches Her Own Funeral Home After More Than 20 Years in the Profession
Stofsky Begravelse has opened in Randers, founded by funeral director Dorthe Stofsky, who has helped families in the local area for more than 20 years. The new funeral home is built on the values of Warmth and Respect and offers support with both the farewell ceremony and the many practical matters that follow a death. - June 17, 2026 - Stofsky Begravelse
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Every Wag Launches Care Connect, a Veterinary Platform Built to Extend Care Beyond the Appointment
Every Wag has launched Care Connect, a workflow platform for veterinary practices that connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single system, including interactive Care Guides that give pet owners accessible, always-available guidance after every appointment. - June 11, 2026 - Every Wag
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
Serial Entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis Launches BLOME Beauty — a Trademarked Beauty Brand Expanding Across the U.S. and Jamaica
Serial entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis, founder of Clever Hustle Wallet and co-founder of a luxury swimming pool company, officially announces the launch of BLOME Beauty, a trademarked beauty brand registered in both the United States and Jamaica. - June 04, 2026 - BLOME Beauty
Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Highlights Men's Hormone Health in Palm Harbor for Men's Health Month
Palm Harbor hormone therapy clinic Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, led by board-certified anti-aging specialist Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, is raising awareness of low testosterone and hormonal decline in men as Men's Health Month begins June 1. The clinic offers medically supervised testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss programs for men throughout Palm Harbor and the greater Tampa Bay area. - June 02, 2026 - Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball Expands Services with New Mini Self Storage Units for Home and Business Use
Capital RV & Boat Storage has announced the expansion of its Tomball facility with the addition of mini self storage units designed for residential and business use. Beginning February 2026, the facility will now offer compact storage options alongside its established RV and boat storage... - March 21, 2026 - Capital RV And Boat Storage
Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets." - March 19, 2026 - VetRelief.com
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
My Paw Spot Announces Global Launch, Offering a Unified Digital Ecosystem for Pet Parents and Pet Care Professionals
My Paw Spot announces its global launch, introducing a unified digital platform that connects pet parents with services, products, community discussions, events, and practical care insights. Inspired by real pet care journeys, the platform is now accessible worldwide through mypawspot.com, mypawspot.fr, and mypawspot.in. - February 19, 2026 - My Paw Spot
SoSoThin.com Launches to Provide Fast, Affordable, and Discreet Access to Semaglutide Weight Loss Solutions
Executive Digital, a global digital marketing agency, today announced the official launch of SoSoThin.com, a new online destination designed to make semaglutide weight loss treatments accessible to consumers through a cash-pay model that eliminates insurance delays, denials, and red tape. SoSoThin. - February 16, 2026 - So So Thin
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC. - January 09, 2026 - HairPlaceNYC
Sileo Pet Services Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation for Commitment to Trusted Pet Care
Sileo Pet Services, a professional pet care company serving Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey, has earned Better Business Bureau accreditation for its commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and exceptional pet care. Founded by Gabrielle Sileo, the company continues to expand while prioritizing trust, reliability, and peace of mind for pet owners. - January 07, 2026 - Sileo Pet Services
Pet Passages – North Dallas Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Now Fully Serving Pet Families with Compassionate Aftercare
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX, located in Irving, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The event, held in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce, welcomed pet families,... - December 24, 2025 - Pet Passages
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball Announces “1st Month Storage Free” for New Tenants
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball is offering new tenants their 1st month of storage free. Located off FM 2920, the facility provides covered RV, boat, and vehicle storage with wide driveways, angled spaces, electrical access, 24/7 gated entry, and video surveillance. It’s a convenient, locally managed option for residents in Tomball, Cypress, and nearby communities. - December 19, 2025 - Capital RV And Boat Storage
Cashmere Hair Launches Digital Gift Cards for the Holiday Season
Cashmere Hair launches digital holiday gift cards, letting customers give flexible, luxurious gifts this season - December 06, 2025 - Cashmere Hair
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is Transforming The Salon Experience
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is an organic salon that is gaining popularity because people are becoming conscious of todays environment and toxins. Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa uses products that are gentle on the skin, hair and nails and derived from natural ingredients. - October 20, 2025 - Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa
Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service Named Best Nanny and Babysitting Service by Greenwich Magazine for 2025
Wee Care Nanny & Sitting Service, based in Stamford, CT, has been voted Best Nanny and Babysitting Service in the 2025 Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards. Proudly serving Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, and families across Fairfield County, Westchester, and NYC since 2001. The agency places exceptional nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions with a personalized, high caliber approach. - October 18, 2025 - Wee Care Nanny Agency
Pantri App, the Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Marketplace for Chefs, Laundry, and Organizing, Pre-Launches Personal Chef Pilot in Houston
Pantri App, a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace for chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and home organizing, announces the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot in Houston. Built for busy professionals, families, and seniors, the pilot offers chef-prepared meals at home using customers’ own groceries — reducing stress, saving time, and maximizing convenience. - October 01, 2025 - Pantri App Inc.
From Tradition to Innovation: Practical Funeral Home Strategies on 6 Feet Ahead Podcast
Funeral home owners and directors now have access to actionable insights for modernizing their businesses. In Episode 10 of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero sits down with Jonathan Kepner, Co‑Owner and Licensed Funeral Director at Raymer‑Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation... - September 25, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Local Stylist Tara Lawrence Joins Vivienne Mackinder's Elite Styling Team Backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Show
San Jose hairstylist Tara Lawrence and founder of Your Mane Girl, has been selected to assist legendary stylist Vivienne Mackinder backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. The milestone places Tara’s artistry on fashion’s global stage alongside Breton, the celebrated designer known from Top Model, Project Runway, and Bravo’s The Malan Show. - September 11, 2025 - Your Mane Girl
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission. - September 10, 2025 - Palencia Dental
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
Mentor Hosting Co Offers Low-Risk SEO/Web/Marketing, Results-Based Program for Limited Time.
Offer designed to appeal to those that want to see website sales conversion results before paying full price. - September 03, 2025 - Mentor Hosting Co
Med-Care Providers Expands Telehealth, Mental Health, and In-Home Primary Care Services in Las Vegas
Med-Care Providers, a Nevada-based healthcare practice, announces the expansion of its services including telehealth, primary care, psychiatry, counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home visits. The practice is committed to improving accessibility and outcomes for patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada. - August 28, 2025 - Med-Care Providers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals. - August 27, 2025 - Groomer's Choice
Pet First Aid 4U Now Offers 3 Options to Learn Pet First Aid and CPR
Arden Moore, founder of Pet First Aid 4U, just added a third option for pet parents and pet parents to learn veterinarian-approved pet first aid/CPR. In addition to her in-person classes and interactive classes via Zoom, she now offers two self-paced online courses: dog-cat pet first aid/CPR and a cat-only first aid/CPR class. - August 15, 2025 - Pet First Aid 4U
New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips. - August 14, 2025 - Helen Fritsch
New 6 Feet Ahead Episode: Michael Dixon on Mental Health and Peer Support in Funeral Service
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with Michael Dixon, a veteran funeral director and founder of Funeral Professional Peer Support, about the often-overlooked mental health challenges facing funeral professionals. This episode sheds light on the mental health crisis within the funeral service industry, the importance of peer support, and actionable strategies for funeral home owners and directors to support the well-being of their teams. - August 11, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. - August 06, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Mr. Inkwells Announces Major Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Mission Viejo
Mr. Inkwells, Southern California's highest-rated tattoo and piercing studio, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first piercing-only location, Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio, at The Shops at Mission Viejo. This new studio marks a significant milestone as the first and only full-service body piercing studio in Mission Viejo. - August 02, 2025 - Mr. Inkwells
Shoewah.com Expands Tech-Powered Shoe Cleaning Platform Across the U.S.
Shoewah.com, a fully online shoe cleaning subscription service, expands across the U.S. with fast, tech-enabled logistics and trusted expertise. - August 01, 2025 - Shoewah.com
New Episode of 6 Feet Ahead Podcast: Antonio Green on Revolutionizing Funeral Service with AI, Communication, and Workforce Innovation
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead podcast, Oscar Guerrero sits down with Antonio Green, General Manager of James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit, to discuss how technology and fresh perspectives are transforming the funeral service industry. Antonio, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, shares his innovative approach to using artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing communication with families, and addressing the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce. - August 01, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Ugly Duckling Launches New Premium Developers
Ugly Duckling, a leader in professional hair color and care, proudly announces the launch of its new Premium 20 Vol. (12%) and 30 Vol. (9%) Cream Developers. These developers contain Bond Protect and can lift higher and better: a first in hair coloring technology. Says Ishan Dutta, CEO and Founder of the company: “We’ve always been very good at helping stylists take women blonde and ultra-blonde. With these new developers, we now go a stage further." - July 17, 2025 - Ugly Duckling Color
Welcome to Evexia Wellness Spa: Rochester’s Newest Sanctuary of Self-Care
Evexia Wellness Spa is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Rochester, Michigan—now part of the vibrant Country Creek Commons at Adams & Silverbell. This stunning 3,600 sq. ft. haven brings the same luxurious experience and holistic care that clients across Clarkston have come to treasure. - July 08, 2025 - Evexia Wellness Spa Rochester