Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on Thursday,... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment

Beth Mitchell Massage Receives 2019 Best of Portland Award Portland Award Program Honors the Achievement - December 05, 2019 - Beth Mitchell Massage

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce

Northern VA Dog Walking Company Lists Poisonous Outdoor Plants for Dogs Paw Pals, a Northern VA dog walking company recently released a blog listing poisonous outdoor plants for dogs to avoid. Because dogs are so naturally inquisitive, it's important to recognize and keep them away from poisonous plants to avoid illness. Beautiful plants can have a devastating effect on... - November 28, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019 Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please visit... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12 Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Advanced Hair Restoration Services at Reasonable Rates The salon offers affordable hair restoration services using Low-Level Light Therapy and iGrow. - November 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book online:... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Renowned Nutritionist from India Shivani Sikri Has Been Awarded "Best Dietician" Shivani Sikri, ranked amongst the best dieticians in Delhi, has been awarded Best Dietician for Weight Loss. - November 01, 2019 - Nutri4verve: Online Weight Loss Diet Clinic

The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019 Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book online:... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Educates Readers on Dog Cooling Vests Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that educates readers on dog cooling vests. These vests will help your dog stay cool when the summer heat is at an all time high. The heat can be just as unbearable as it is to humans, to dogs as well. The heat can cause a heat... - October 24, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston is Offering Hair Extension Services for Halloween The salon offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients for holidays such as Halloween. - October 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Style Enthusiasts Can Get Natural-Looking Loc Extensions at Hair Extensions of Houston Hair Extensions of Houston offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients looking for high-quality, natural-looking extensions. - October 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Blend to Open First Facial and Blow Dry Bar in Chicago Suburbs Blend is opening the first express facial and blow dry bar in the western suburbs. - October 09, 2019 - Blend Facial And Style Bar

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Clarendale of Chandler Retirement Community The addition of Clarendale of Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - October 07, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Vegan and Cruelty-Free Brow Services at Boom Boom Brow Bar Vegan is a trend and beauty services are catering to the lifestyle - here is a list of ingredients to be aware of. - October 04, 2019 - Boom Boom Brow Bar

SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn October Program to Help Those Who Can't Stop Eating SHiFT-Recovery by Acorn will be facilitating a new five-week program beginning with a six-day intensive food addiction in-patient treatment stay on October 11 in Kissimmee, FL. The five-week program includes a six-day stay at an abstinent facility and a 30-Day Aftercare program that will provide attendees with a transition into life back home for the outpatient portion of the program. - October 02, 2019 - SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Meet Denver’s Laser Hair Removal Experts Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal

Healers PetCare, Biolley Farms Join Forces to Save the Rainforest Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with current products partner Biolley Farms, this time to help further the latter’s mission to save the Costa Rican rainforest. Terri Entler founded Healers in 2009, creating her own dog first aid and safety product line that improved... - August 29, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Lists Best Dog Treats to Give your Dog Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that lists the best dog treats to give your dog. These treats will help your dog feel properly nourished for more energy. Dog treats are designed to make your dog feel special by allowing them a yummy rewarding treat. It will... - August 26, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Secret Youth LLC Introduces a New Machine for Cellulite Called Vaser Shape Secret Youth LLC staff are proud to announce they have a new massage therapy cellulite treatment called Vaser Shape to offer clients. Secret Youth LLC started offering Vaser Shape massage therapy treatments to their patients. This noninvasive technology can be used to tighten and smooth skin, reduce... - August 24, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Summit at Sunland Springs Retirement Community The addition of The Summit at Sunland Springs is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - August 22, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Julie Ulrich Awarded NASMM@Home Specialist Designation by the National Association of Senior Move Managers® The National Association of Senior Move Managers® is proud to award the NASMM@Home Specialist credential to Julie Ulrich of TimeWise, Inc., servicing the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The NASMM@Home Specialist designation is awarded to individuals demonstrating an advanced understanding... - August 22, 2019 - TimeWise, Inc.

Former Disney Animator Has Gone to the Dogs with Animal House Portraits Animal House Portraits provides high end professionally hand painted oil pet portraits of dogs, cats, horses and other pets. Their portraits are painted using the finest materials and created based on the clients' provided photographs. This is a very unique personalized gift for any pet lover. - August 22, 2019 - Animal House Portraits

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Lists Best Indoor Activities for Dogs Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that lists the best indoor activities for dogs. These activities can help your dog get exercise and intellectual stimulation without needing to go outside. Hot summer days can make it difficult to exercise, particularly for... - August 03, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Now Offers Hair Care Services Using Products from Kevin Murphy Botanical Hair Care Line The botanical hair care line advocates taking care of your hair with the same attention to detail you give your skin. - August 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Biomaterials Product Launch - Makeup Blender Sponge with SofSilk™ Microfibrillar Technology Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals announced the launch of novel makeup blender sponge with SofSilk™ Microfibrillar Technology. - July 31, 2019 - Dr. TWL Dermaceuticals

Revolutionizing Eating-Out Culture: Learn How Eat Your Cake is Helping Families Eat Healthy on the Go The Vancouver based meal delivery service offers families a way to eat a three-course nutritious meal without having to leave their house. - July 29, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery

Eat Your Cake is Awarded as One of the Top 3 Weight Loss Centers in Vancouver Recognized as one of the top weight loss meal delivery services, Eat Your Cake offers an inclusive menu for different dietary requirements. - July 25, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

Secret Youth LLC Launches a New Machine Called VelaShape Secret Youth LLC now will be offering Velashape, an FDA cleared treatment to temporarily reduce cellulite. - July 17, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Gardens at Ocotillo Retirement Community The addition of Gardens at Ocotillo in Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - July 13, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Flash Sales and Free Consultation Services Leading hair extension installation service in Houston is offering flash sales, as well as free consultation services. - July 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Announces Dubai Debut The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

Northern VA Pet Sitter Lists Dog Friendly Restaurants in Centreville, VA Local Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting company, recently released a list of dog friendly restaurants in Centreville VA. - July 06, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Las Palomas Retirement Community Las Palomas Senior Living in Mesa is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - June 27, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Parking Boss Brings Better Parking Solutions to Apartmentalize Parking is a common challenge in multifamily communities. While there is a push in new development to minimize parking, in reality, it is an amenity many renters still want. Parking Boss combines software and materials to help community and portfolio managers turn parking into a positive asset and amenity. Parking Boss will share their solutions at the Apartmentalize tradeshow June 26-28th in Denver. - June 21, 2019 - Parking Boss

Hair Restoration Done Right: Hair Extensions of Houston Restores Hair Health via Low-Level Light Therapy Leading hair extensions salon introduces Low-Level Light Therapy that helps promote a fuller feeling head of hair. - June 20, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Great Tips and Advice for Hairstyling via Their Interactive Blog “We take great pride in what we do. Customer satisfaction has always been our top priority. Since we began, we set very high standards for ourselves.” – Hair Extensions of Houston. - June 13, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Suds Wash and Fold Announces New Wash and Fold Professional Laundry Service for Sunriver, OR New Laundry Service with Free Pick-Up and Delivery Now Available to Sunriver Area - June 13, 2019 - Suds Wash and Fold