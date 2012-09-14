PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SkyVPN Ranks in Top 20 in the 2019 Global Mobile VPN Report SkyVPN, a VPN service used by over twenty million users across the globe, has made it to the top twenty positions in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This report provides mobile VPN app download data at the global, regional, country and app-level over the last 12 months. - December 13, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab Partner to Create Custom Fintech Workshops for Middle School Girls in Delaware Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce. TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

NexG Apparels LLP Equipment Chooses ebizframe ERP Software NexG Apparels LLP has chosen ebizframe ERP to automate and integrate their functions to improve their operational effectiveness and efficiencies across all departments. ebizframe is a state-of-the-art Gen-Next ERP Software being used by 30,000+ users in 1,100+ client sites across 25 countries. NexG... - November 21, 2019 - Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Recruitive Ltd. Launches The Rec Bank, a Tech-Driven Job Board for Recruitment Agencies and Candidates Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

SkyVPN Reassures Users of Data Security in the Aftermath of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scandal The UK's data protection watchdog, the ICO has recently imposed a fine of £500,000 on Facebook for its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Following the breaking of this news, popular VPN service provider SkyVPN has reconfirmed its commitment to providing unbreachable data protection facility to its twenty million plus users around the world. - November 07, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

AppIt Ventures Announces Its Partnership on the myColorado™ App AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures

NextHealth Technologies’ Growth Continues with the Addition of Two Senior Executives to Its Leadership Team Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

V2verify™ Selected to be Part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort V2verify, an industry-leading voice biometric company, was one of six companies selected from a pool of 500+ applicants to be part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort. The Dreamit Cohort is a powerful group of companies that are solving challenges in cyber and physical security. - October 23, 2019 - V2verify

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

ONUS Launches in Denver in Time for the Holidays Ride-credit app launches in Denver to help party-goers be safe after a night out just got easier. - October 10, 2019 - ONUS Rides

Portland-Based Company Releases Innovative Remote Browser Client for Web Enato’s WebGlass “isolates code and endpoints from malicious users.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato

Portland-Based Company Releases Cloud-Hosted MicroCMS for Developers Enato’s FloatCMS “Makes content management trivial.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato

Zobrio Announces the Launch of Zobrio Actionable Intelligence (ZAI) at BBCON 2019 Zobrio Launches New Budgeting, Cash Management and Bank Reconciliation Software for Government and Non Profit Sector - October 07, 2019 - Zobrio

CardioLync to Showcase at HIMMS AsiaPac19 CardioLync is gaining recognition as a leading edge tool for patient chronic disease management. - September 29, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and DMI Win 2019 Government Experience Award The Mobile Portals Project Recognized for Innovation by the Center for Digital Government. - September 22, 2019 - Digital Management, LLC

A3 Auto Launches New Automotive Website with AutoJini A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines. “We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini

NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United

CloudLIMS’ New Training Module Continues Commitment to Supporting ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation CloudLIMS releases a new training module continues commitment to supporting ISO 17025 ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. - September 20, 2019 - CloudLIMS

Proventeq Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification Proventeq, a leading provider of cloud office and content migration solutions for organisations worldwide, has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems at its site in India. Keeping such highly sensitive data secure is of utmost importance and the certification... - September 20, 2019 - Proventeq

For Fourth Year, NextHealth Technologies is Named in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Cynthia Nustad Joins NextHealth Technologies’ Board of Directors NextHealth Technologies Inc., an advanced analytics platform that integrates data-driven insights into workflow to optimize healthcare affordability, announced today that Cynthia Nustad has joined its board. An inspirational leader who is known for accelerating growth strategies, Ms. Nustad brings extensive... - August 26, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Outfix Launches Beta for Fashion Trendsetters to Engage and Monetize Through Virtual Personal Styling Outfix is a virtual personal styling marketplace where shoppers can get one-on-one private consultations from a community of trusted trendsetters. They’re reimagining brand promotions, influencer monetization, and social media engagement through a platform centered around genuine and authentic interpersonal service. - August 24, 2019 - Outfix

Dr. Ronen Shemesh, PhD Joins the Scientific Advisory Board of CardioLync CardioLync’s Scientific Advisory Board provides knowledge and strategic thinking to influence the continuing development of the company. - August 23, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.

Complimentary Webinar: Role of LIMS in Overcoming Biorepository Operational Data Management Challenges CloudLIMS complimentary webinar—Role of LIMS in overcoming biorepository operational data management challenges, presented by Dr. Steven Haynes, Sheffield Biorepository, on August 13, 2019, at 5 PM GMT (1 PM EDT). - July 27, 2019 - CloudLIMS

SkyVPN Stands in Solidarity with Sudanese People as Internet Blackout Continues After Five Weeks The internet blackout imposed by the Sudanese authorities has recently completed five weeks. As protests continue throughout the world, noted VPN service provider SkyVPN stands by the Sudanese people to support their internet freedom and freedom of speech. - July 18, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

Recruitive Software Acquired by SaaS Holdings Limited SaaS Holdings Limited has confirmed today that it has completed the acquisition of the business and assets of Recruitive Software. The deal has taken in excess of twelve weeks to conclude whilst administrators sought a new buyer for the Intellectual property rights and assets of the software house. - July 18, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

Recruitive Limited is G-Cloud 11 Approved Recruitive Limited is delighted to announce that their cloud based ATS Recruitment Software, part of their end to end recruitment solutions, has been accepted as a supplier for the Government’s latest G-Cloud Framework; G-Cloud 11. - July 16, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

MyMediabox and Authentic Vision Collaborate to Offer Industry-Leading Authentication and Royalty Compliance Solution MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox

Mexican Communications Service Provider selects ECT’s Telephony Application Server ECT will replace a legacy bare-metal platform which has end of service, migrate existing IVR services and provide the ECT Workspace, a state-of-the-art workstream collaboration service. With this second direct-sales contract in Mexico, ECT further expands its presence in the CALA region. - July 11, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Exertify: A Remarkable Knowledge Generating Platform The Exentrim team is proud to present Exertify, a new SaaS (Software as a Service), solution that strives to raise the education and certification to a higher level. - July 04, 2019 - Exentrim

FeedbackSwift: Changing the Survey Game as We Speak FeedbackSwift is a new kid on the SaaS (software as a service) block, released by the Exentrim team. It’s the one that stands out with its white glove service for effortless set-up, a user-friendly interface, and endless customization possibilities. At the moment, its main focus is providing software... - June 27, 2019 - Exentrim

ECT Wins EUR 5 Million Contract for the Provision of Unified Communications and Virtual PBX Solutions to Leading European Mobile Operator The agreement authorizes this carrier to offer its business customers the service for the next 36 months based purely on monthly usage licensing to ECT; it has a minimum guaranteed value of over 5 million EUR. The carrier is rapidly acquiring new customers for the VPBX/UC service and also migrating users from a legacy VPBX to ECT’s state-of-the-art solution which is integrated via IMS into its VoLTE network. - June 21, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Jatheon Technologies Adds Tagging and Customizable User Roles to Jatheon Cloud The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced another major feature update to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s cloud-based email archiving platform. One of the features that was included in the release was dynamic user roles – a feature that allows... - June 01, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

InvoiceBerry Wins Great User Experience and Expert Choice Software Awards InvoiceBerry is proud to announce winning two titles for SoftwareSuggest Recognition Awards 2019. The online invoicing software for small businesses and freelancers is now recognized as the expert choice software and for its great user experience by SoftwareSuggest. InvoiceBerry always had a clear focus... - May 31, 2019 - Invoiceberry Ltd

ECT Televoting Technology Present at Eurovision 2019 Once again, the reliable and stable effECTive® Televoting technology delivers on its promise of uncompromised performance, regardless of the number of simultaneous calls and messages received during the world’s largest televoting event. - May 30, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

SoftNice Launches Its First Cloud-Based Product Into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management After two decades of consulting in software application development, digital transformation and workforce management solutions, SoftNice launches its first cloud-based product into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management helping to boost productivity and performance, slash turnaround times and increase savings. - May 26, 2019 - SoftNice, Inc.

Future Moments Releases New One-of-a-Kind App, "Videomaster," Which Delivers Instant Audio Post-Production for Videos Finally, an app with Instant Audio Post-Production for Videos. Improve the sound of your videos and make them the best they can be. You only get one chance at a first impression, make it great. Import a video and use a 6-band equalizer, volume booster or many presets to fully adjust the sound of your video. No video quality is lost. Export the video as the same size, smaller size for easy sharing, or just extract the audio. Geared towards filmmakers, video makers, Vloggers, videographers - May 17, 2019 - Future Moments

FINRA Adds Jatheon Technologies to Its Compliance Vendor Directory Jatheon Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been listed in FINRA’s Compliance Vendor Directory as an email and social media archiving company. - May 15, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Robust 2018 Provides Impetus for ECT Corporate Expansion in 2019 ECT increased both its revenue and profit (EBT) significantly in 2018. The company also closed the year with an exceptionally high level of liquidity and full order books for 2019: Currently, ECT already has a service contract and sales order backlog in excess of 11 million Euro. - May 06, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Oswald Labs Launches Dyslexia-Friendly Reading App for Students, Augmenta11y, Built by Mumbai Engineering Students Award-winning accessibility technology company Oswald Labs had launched Augmenta11y, the world's first smartphone app with a dyslexia-friendly mode to help students with dyslexia. The app was built by Tushar Gupta, Mudita Sisodia, Schezeen Fazulbhoy, and Mitali Raju, students of Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering in Mumbai, India. - April 29, 2019 - Oswald Labs

PromptBytes Announces Rebrand and Expansion of Their App Development Services in Atlanta, Georgia Atlanta-based PromptBytes, a full-scaled Application development company is celebrating a joyous journey of developing mobile app for its clients. The company, who has been hailed as top app developers in Atlanta, Georgia by GoodFirms, announces today the new website launch and expansion in several application... - April 26, 2019 - PromptBytes

CloudLIMS’ New Document Management Module Enables Testing Laboratories to Gain ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation CloudLIMS releases the Document module for its LIMS to facilitate testing laboratories meet ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation requirements. - April 20, 2019 - CloudLIMS

Sircles App Announces New Rewards as Kickstarter Campaign Enters Final Week Today, Sircles, whose mission is to be a positive force for positive interactions, added two new rewards geared towards influencers and small businesses to their Kickstarter Campaign. - April 15, 2019 - Sircles