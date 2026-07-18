Recent Headlines
CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS
CloudLIMS announces its participation in EMS 2026, where it will present a talk on improving quality control with an AI native environmental LIMS - July 18, 2026 - CloudLIMS
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Bloom Consulting Services Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Innovation
The recognition validates Bloom’s experience established over the years in Azure, cloud modernization, and digital transformation services for enterprises globally. - June 30, 2026 - Bloom Consulting Services
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The... - June 26, 2026 - Positive Athlete
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Sobixel AI 3D Intraoral Scanner with Video Capture and AI Announced
Tap Medical has announced Sobixel AI, an innovative intraoral scanner that combines continuous 3D video capture with artificial intelligence. The device analyzes teeth for anomalies, assists dentists in treatment planning, and can automatically schedule patient appointments at a clinic. - June 12, 2026 - Tap Medical
Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab to Deliver "Innovation Without the Risk"
Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings’ brand promise: “Leading Edge. Lasting Impact.” - May 25, 2026 - Troy Web Consulting
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Positive Athlete Announces 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year
Positive Athlete announced its 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year, honoring 32 standout student-athletes and coaches across DFW for leadership, resilience, service, and character. The program received 1,000+ nominations from 307 schools across 37 sports, recognizing individuals who exemplify positivity both on and off the field. - May 10, 2026 - Positive Athlete
The Community Cat Debate is Being Decided Without Data. The Whisker Tracker App Wants to Change That.
As debate over community cats intensifies, Whisker Tracker offers a new, citizen science approach. The free app turns everyday cat sightings into data that helps rescues and municipalities track populations, evaluate TNR efforts, and improve outcomes—while keeping it fun and accessible for cat lovers. - May 01, 2026 - Whisker Tracker
“Inker” Unites the Tattoo Industry
Launching at the New England Tattoo Convention, Inker is a free mobile platform built specifically for the tattoo industry, bringing artist discovery, booking, jobs, events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into one place for artists, collectors, studios, and conventions. - April 17, 2026 - Inker Inc.
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs
After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support. - March 31, 2026 - Centro
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Vnesys Launches Social Media Platform That Rewards Creators and Viewers
Vnesys is a next-generation video-sharing platform that rewards creators for watch time and viewers for engagement, creating a fair and modern digital economy. - March 18, 2026 - Vnesys
HerDiabetes Launches iPhone App Linking Menstrual Cycle with Diabetes Management
HerDiabetes is a diabetes management app for women, linking menstrual cycle tracking with glucose management. The app helps women understand and anticipate how hormonal shifts across their cycle affect glucose control, a documented clinical connection that needs greater attention. There are... - March 06, 2026 - HerDiabetes Health Inc
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions. - February 26, 2026 - Baanda, Inc.
New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving
As regulators place greater emphasis on the governance of digital communications, organizations are reassessing how business-critical messaging data is captured, retained, and secured. In response to these evolving compliance demands, adoption of Jatheon Cloud’s WhatsApp archiving capabilities is growing as organizations adapt to heightened regulatory scrutiny. - February 02, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
"Happy End" an AI Animation powered by CineV, has been Named Finalist at Global AI Film Festival "Chroma Awards"
Overcoming Consistency and Directorial Limitations through Cinamon’s 3D-AI Hybrid Production Method - January 05, 2026 - Cinamon
Pendless Launches Browser Based Automation Platform That Puts Enterprise Level RPA in Reach for Every Small and Mid-Sized Business
Pendless has launched a browser based automation platform that delivers enterprise grade RPA at a price point small and mid sized businesses can afford. The tool runs directly inside Chrome, turning plain language prompts into precise, repeatable actions with nearly 98% accuracy. Designed to eliminate monotonous web based work across any site or system, Pendless gives companies a fast, reliable way to automate without scripting or heavy infrastructure. - December 17, 2025 - Pendless
Epicenter and CodeCrew Partner with Uncomplicated Inc. to Launch Venture Studio for Emerging Developers
In a bold new partnership, Epicenter and CodeCrew are teaming up with Uncomplicated Inc., a newly launched venture studio founded by Memphis tech veteran Brian Swanson, to deliver an immersive, real-world startup experience for junior developers. Together, the partners aim to expand Memphis’s... - December 10, 2025 - Uncomplicated Inc
Pepperdata Launches Global Partner Program to Optimize Efficiency and Spend for GPUs and Kubernetes Workloads Worldwide
Pepperdata launched its Global Partner Program to optimize GPUs and Kubernetes workloads for global systems integrators, technology providers, and consultancies. The program offers partners access to sales, marketing, and technical resources to accelerate performance, reduce costs, and gain observability. Inaugural partners include AWS and Rackspace. Interested companies can visit Pepperdata's partner page at pepperdata.com/partners to learn more. - November 30, 2025 - Pepperdata, Inc.
Jatheon Adds SharePoint Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant data archiving, announced the release of SharePoint capture and archiving on their cloud platform. - November 19, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant management of communications data, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - November 17, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Graham Miranda Accelerates Market Dominance Through Unified Digital Infrastructure Platform
Integrated eSIM, Hosting, and SEO Ecosystem Positioned to Capture $78 Billion Digital Services Market Expansion - November 13, 2025 - Graham Miranda
Dentaltap Launches Mobile App for Seamless Teamwork in Dental Clinics
The Dentaltap mobile app now brings team collaboration to dental clinic staff on mobile devices. - October 31, 2025 - Tap Medical
CloudLIMS Adds a CAPA Management Module to Its LIMS to Elevate Labs’ Operational Quality and Compliance
CloudLIMS introduces a new CAPA Management Module to its LIMS, enabling labs to report, track, document, & resolve non-conformances, & uphold quality standards. - October 30, 2025 - CloudLIMS
Positive Athlete Launches New Platform: Over 2,100 Nominations Signal Strong Response
Positive Athlete announced the launch of its new desktop and mobile application, designed to address a critical challenge facing student-athletes nationwide: the transition from competitive sports to professional careers. Launched September 8, the comprehensive platform provides lifetime free... - October 08, 2025 - Positive Athlete
Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in the secure, long-term storage and management of communication data, announced the release of OneDrive archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - September 29, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Debra Leiolani Garcia, a Biobanking Operations Expert, Joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board
Debra Leiolani Garcia joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board SAB , offering her expertise in biorepository operations to advance the company s biobanking software innovation and development. - September 20, 2025 - CloudLIMS
AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports
AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size. - September 15, 2025 - AAPM Racing LLC
Pixel Web Solutions Upgrades Its White Label Fantasy Sports Software to Empower Businesses in the Digital Gaming Market
Pixel Web Solutions renovates its next-gen white-label fantasy sports platform, offering scalable, customizable, and secure solutions for businesses to enter the global digital sports gaming market with advanced features and multi-device support. - September 01, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
Positive Athlete Announces South Central Regional Athletes of the Year for 2024-2025 School Year
Positive Athlete, a national organization committed to honoring high-character student-athletes, announced the Year 1 Positive Athletes of the Year for the South Central region. For the first time ever, the Positive Athlete organization recognized local athletes from across Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Texas, and West Texas, with selected winners who are high-character kids that have been nominated and confirmed by their schools and communities as the most positive. - August 29, 2025 - Positive Athlete
Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards
Jatheon, a provider of digital governance and data archiving solutions, today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard within their cloud product, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand their archiving integrations. - August 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Pixel Web Solutions Expands Expertise in Fantasy Sports App Development Services to Meet Surging Market Demand
With the increasing popularity of fantasy sports, Pixel Web Solutions introduces scalable, secure, and engaging mobile app solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Fantasy sports tech industry. Their strategic expansion highlights include delivering personalized and high-performance white label fantasy sports app platforms. - July 31, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
MomFlex Technologies Launches as the First Super App for Single Parents
MomFlex Technologies is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever super app designed specifically for single parents, offering a comprehensive digital ecosystem that combines financial assistance, transportation, job opportunities, wellness tools, and community connection—all in one... - July 21, 2025 - MomFlex Technologies Inc
Polish Startup Lecishcha Launches Automated Reservation Management Platform for Small Accommodation Providers
Warsaw-based startup Lecishcha has launched its reservation management platform for small accommodation providers across Poland. The platform tackles a common headache: while 75% of Polish travelers book accommodations online (Polish Tourism Organization research), only about 30% of small rural... - July 10, 2025 - Lecishcha
FlairAI Ltd. Launches Quebius AI Communication Platform
FlairAI introduces new chatbot technology focused on contextual understanding and business automation - June 03, 2025 - FlairAI Ltd.
Krify Launches AI Vision Systems to Prevent RTG Crane Accidents and Improve Container Terminal Safety
In the fast-paced world of container terminals, ensuring safety and operational accuracy is more important than ever. As massive Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes maneuver through tight spaces, even minor oversights can lead to catastrophic accidents and costly delays. To tackle these challenges, ports are turning to cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision. These intelligent systems offer real-time monitoring, object detection, and predictive insights. - May 26, 2025 - Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Jatheon Technologies Announces AI-Enabled Data Archive
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in electronic communications management and archiving, today announced a major AI update to its AWS-based platform. The release adds a full AI assistant with two more productivity-focused AI capabilities that help legal, compliance, and IT teams review information faster and with greater accuracy. - May 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Co-Founder Returns: Anders Breinholst Appointed CEO to Lead Pubfront’s Next Growth Chapter
Pubfront, the company behind the white-label content platform Audiorista.com, is pleased to announce the return of Anders Breinholst, co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and experienced startup investor as CEO. With a distinguished track record in EdTech, digital content, and subscription-driven business models, Breinholst now returns to lead Pubfront into its next phase of growth, focused on empowering creators and publishers with full ownership of their content and monetization strategies. - May 12, 2025 - Pubfront
Secure Network Traffic (SecureNT) Marks 3 Years of Securing Internal Networks: Over 1,000 SSL Certificates Issued with a 93% Renewal Rate
Protecting Data in Motion for On-Premise Business Applications with High Trust and Reliability - April 17, 2025 - Secure Network Traffic
AI-Based Diagnostic Has Become More Affordable for Asia-Pacific Dentists
Better Diagnostic AI's oral disease diagnostic artificial intelligence is integrated with Dentaltap's cloud-based dental practice management software. - April 06, 2025 - Tap Medical
droply Launches Global Platform for Finding and Sharing Drinking Water Sources
Two former CDT thru-hikers are launching droply, a new mobile app that makes finding and sharing drinking water sources easy. With 800,000+ sources mapped, droply aims to simplify water access and build a global community. - April 04, 2025 - droply
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop