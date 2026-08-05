Recent Headlines
Maryam Bey Named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maryam Bey of Newark, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in personal development and reentry support. She... - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Blakely Plaster, PA-C Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Blakely Plaster, PA-C, of Brookline, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in plastic surgery and business leadership. - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Waakeelah Nelson to be Featured in the Fall 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Waakeelah Nelson, chief architect and visionary of Waakeelah Networks, will be featured in a full-page article in the Fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. The national feature officially recognizes her elite selection as a Woman of Empowerment and Excellence, acknowledging her extraordinary... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Stamatis Pelardis Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Summer 2026 Issue
Hospitality professional Stamatis Pelardis is featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Pelardis was selected for this honor based on his more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry and his success in... - July 31, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II of Marrero, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition/wellness. Dr. Andrus... - July 29, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Vanessa Ciprianni Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Vanessa Ciprianni of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the beauty industry. Ciprianni will be... - July 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sarabjeet Kaur Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarabjeet Kaur of Johns Creek, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, and... - July 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes New Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. Welcome to the New Empowerment... - July 21, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
AiBusinessTeam Introduces “Email That Works Back” with Intelligent Routing and AI Auto-Replies
AiBusinessTeam’s Team Inbox gives businesses a dedicated @aibusinessteam.ai address that can understand incoming emails, organize files and requests, create tasks, route information, and send intelligent replies based on the owner’s instructions. Messages outside those instructions remain available for review, giving owners automation without surrendering control. - July 17, 2026 - AiBusinessTeam
Daniel Reitberg Announces New Conference Presentation on Agentic AI for Business Workflows
Technology writer and educator Daniel Reitberg has announced a new conference presentation on Agentic AI, designed to help business professionals understand practical automation, digital productivity, workflow oversight, and responsible AI adoption in real workplace settings. - July 17, 2026 - Daniel Reitberg
Barbara J. Clark Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Barbara J. Clark of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty/cosmetics. Clark... - July 15, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Rosanna Scotto as Summer 2026 Cover Star
This summer, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the power of women’s emotional intelligence, authenticity, and connection in leadership. To illustrate the point, the Summer cover features Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York,... - July 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Wendi Seichter Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Wendi Seichter of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of manufacturing. - July 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Marjorie L. Puzak Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Marjorie L. Puzak of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the oil, gas, energy, and solar... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tenae R. Stewart Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tenae R. Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the retail industry. Stewart will be included in the... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Star L. Charleston Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Star L. Charleston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work and e-commerce. About Star L. Charleston Star L. Charleston... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Jessica Santana Heyward Named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources/real... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rose Marie Sterling Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rose Marie Sterling of Temple Hill, Maryland, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food service. Sterling... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
CybrHawk Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Strengthen Enterprise Identity Security
New ITDR Solution Extends the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform with Advanced Identity Monitoring, Threat Detection, and Automated Response - June 27, 2026 - CybrHawk
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Hosts Sold Out Networking Event at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized hosted a sold-out networking event, “An Evening of Connection & Influence,” on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage in Bethpage, New York. The exclusive evening brought together a... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Julie Wong to be Featured in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Wong was selected for this honor for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. She will... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Doris O. Iheagwam Named A VIP in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, was named a VIP for the Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. About Doris O. Iheagwam Doris O. Iheagwam... - June 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida has been Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Houghton... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD, Recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD of Hueytown, Alabama has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Delores J. Wilson Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Delores J. Wilson of Marion, South Carolina, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in education. About Delores J. Wilson Delores J. Wilson is a retired teacher with the Marion School District. Wilson has expertise in... - June 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Elizabeth Whitmer Featured in Full-Page Article in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Elizabeth Whitmer of Fort Myers Beach, Florida is highlighted in a full-page feature in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This recognition acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in health information... - June 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Liliya Ziano Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Liliya Ziano of Boca Raton, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pet care industry. Ziano will be included in... - June 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - MeBeBot
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley Named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other... - June 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner, Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized)
Xiomara M. Hoey of Lake Success, New York, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of alternative healthcare. This award recognizes recipients for their achievements,... - June 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Gabriela Marie Milton Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Gabriela Marie Milton was born in Europe and presently resides in the US. She has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and... - May 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Diyonne L. McGraw Honored as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Diyonne L. McGraw of Gainesville, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental healthcare and social... - May 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Andrea Della Mura Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Andrea Della Mura of Rye, New York, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of wellness. Della Mura will be... - May 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Announces New Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. About The Newest Women Of... - May 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
Dr. Karmetria Burton Named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton of Douglasville, Georgia, has been named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction honors her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified... - May 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.30 with Stronger Deepfake Defense and Local License Server
3DiVi today announced the release of Face SDK 3.30, introducing stronger anti-spoofing capabilities and a new local license server designed to simplify deployment in isolated environments. - May 18, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
Jessica Santana Heyward Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human... - May 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Bonnie S. Squires Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Spring 2026 Issue
Bonnie S. Squires of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania is featured in a two-page article in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Squires was selected for this honor based on her significant contributions and achievements in the field of... - May 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Meridan Zerner Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Meridan Zerner of Dallas, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition and wellness. Zerner will be... - May 13, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts Selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts of McDonough, Georgia has been selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Chosen for her distinguished leadership in public health, education, and advocacy, Dr. Roberts’ story will be told in a full-page... - May 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Susan Houston Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Susan Houston of Long Beach, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of coaching, public speaking, and... - May 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Benish Shahid Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Benish Shahid of Edison, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event services. Shahid... - May 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized