Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

Manish Bhardia Highlights Think AI in Keynote Panel Presented by Gavriella Schuster Manish Bhardia, President at Think AI, joined a panel of Microsoft Partners to discuss company highlights during a keynote by Gavriella Schuster, at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Think AI Consulting Named Partner’s Choice by Microsoft Partners in Southern California Think AI was awarded the IAMCP SoCal Area Partner Choice Award at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. Local Microsoft partners and members of IAMCP SoCal submitted Think AI for the award, deeming the company the best partner to work with. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

Consilium Shapes the Future of Enterprise UC and Contact Center Provisioning with New UniCloud Release Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

a1qa Was Listed as a Leading IT Service Provider According to Clutch 1000 List An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them. - December 05, 2019 - a1qa

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

Building Intelligence Inc. Announces Issuance of Patent for Loading Dock and Vehicle Access System Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3. - November 28, 2019 - Building Intelligence

Salesmate Makes Planning Activities Easier by Adding a Calendar View Salesmate takes a step ahead to enhance its user experience by adding a calendar view in its activity module. This new update would maximize efficiency and help sales reps in planning their entire week for making the right use of their precious time. It provides a proper day by day plan for all the sales... - November 21, 2019 - Salesmate

Salesmate Takes a Big Leap by Launching Sequences Salesmate made a big addition to its list of impeccable features by launching “Sequences” - a series of texts and emails sent at predefined time intervals. This useful addition is intended to make the life of sales reps easier. It eliminates the hassle of remembering and sending each email... - November 17, 2019 - Salesmate

InvoiceAction Certified by Acumatica InvoiceAction intelligent process automation for vendor invoices achieves “Acumatica-Certified Application” Status for 2019 R2 by the Cloud ERP company. - November 16, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

CRMIT Announces New Vice President, BI & Analytics for Customer360 CRMIT Solutions, a pioneer in Customer360 solutions and one of the leading providers of Salesforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Naveen Vemulapati, as Vice President BI & Analytics for Customer360. Naveen has over 22+ years of extensive experience in designing road maps, strategies,... - November 15, 2019 - CRMIT Solutions

OrderAction Certified by Acumatica Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading global provider of intelligent process automation technology for data capture and document workflow processing, today announced that its OrderAction software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica R2 2019. Acumatica is... - November 14, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Consilium UniAgent 7.0 to Drive Connected Digital Customer Experiences Across CRMs and CTI Platforms Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Partnership with Naveego Adds Another Dimension to the iDashboards Software Solution iDashboards, a data reporting and visualization software company, today announced their strategic partnership with software product company, Naveego, to improve their offerings and deliver additional value to their clients. As a leader in the data visualization software space, iDashboards is committed... - October 30, 2019 - iDashboards

TapClicks Selects Xcalar to Power Machine Learning for Marketing Analytics and Intelligence With Xcalar, TapClicks delivers ML-driven guidance in its marketing analytics, intelligence and reporting platform. - October 30, 2019 - Xcalar, Inc.

NextHealth Technologies’ Growth Continues with the Addition of Two Senior Executives to Its Leadership Team Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Sparkling Logic Delivers Real-Time Decision Metrics with Latest Release Latest Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ release enables monitoring of deployed decisions in near real-time. - October 28, 2019 - Sparkling Logic, Inc.

Artsyl Announces Sponsorship of 2019 ASUG SAP Biz.One Conference At the annual ASUG SAP Biz.One Conference, Artsyl Technologies will showcase intelligent process automation solutions for SAP B1 Vendor Invoices and Customer Sales Orders. - October 23, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

V2verify™ Selected to be Part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort V2verify, an industry-leading voice biometric company, was one of six companies selected from a pool of 500+ applicants to be part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort. The Dreamit Cohort is a powerful group of companies that are solving challenges in cyber and physical security. - October 23, 2019 - V2verify

MindFusion Unveils a New Version of Its Powerful JavaScript Diagram Library MindFusion, a leading provider of UI components for web, desktop and mobile, announced the new release of its popular Diagramming library for JavaScript, V3.3.4 - October 22, 2019 - MindFusion

Text Messages with Conversation View and QuickBooks Online Native Integration Inside Salesmate CRM Salesmate CRM moves a step further and upgrades its text messages with a conversation view for providing better user experience. The CRM software development team has also launched its QuickBooks Online native integration. Text messages with conversation view Through this new update, users will be able... - October 19, 2019 - Salesmate

Symphony Solutions New Branding Combines Technology and Music Symphony Solutions, the Cloud Transformation company headquartered in The Netherlands, announces new branding for the company, which celebrated the 10-year mark in December 2018. - October 19, 2019 - Symphony Solutions

Artsyl Sponsors Microsoft Dynamics Summit 2019 North America to Showcase Easy-to-Implement Intelligent Process Automation for Dynamics ERPs Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase new enhancements to its InvoiceAction and OrderAction back office process applications as a sponsor of the 2019... - October 18, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Artsyl Sponsors Microsoft D365 Focus Europe Conference to Showcase Back Office Intelligent Process Automation Artsyl Technologies, Inc.(TM), a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase AP Automation for Microsoft Dynamics ERPs as a sponsor of the 2019 Microsoft D365 Focus Conference in Brussels, Belgium. - October 17, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Artsyl Extends Its Launch Event Sponsorship to Highlight Certified AP and Sales Order Automation Solutions for Acumatica 2019 R2 Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, announced that it is extending its participation in Acumatica 2019 R2 road show events, beyond its September sponsorship of the Acumatica R2 2019 Road Show event... - October 12, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

The Italian Project WiseTown® Among Emerging Solutions at GITEX Awards 2019 in Dubai WiseTown® among the top finalists of the very prestigious international competition GITEX Technology Week 2019 in Dubai. Among the members of the jury, Carlo Ratti, an italian architect and engineer, considered by Wired as “one of 50 people who will change the world.” - October 06, 2019 - TeamDev

Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot

Calling All Developers: Second State Launches BUIDL IDE, an Integrated Development Environment Software Application, for Ethereum Classic Blockchain Second State, developer of an open source, blockchain-based smart contract platform for global business, has announced the launch of its BUIDL IDE, an integrated development environment software application for Ethereum Classic (ETC), the preeminent blockchain for smart contracts and “dapps.”... - September 27, 2019 - Second State Inc.

Back on the List; a1qa is Among "Top 20 Leading Software Testing Providers 2019" Year by year TEST Magazine includes a1qa into the list of strongest industry players influencing software testing landscape globally. - September 25, 2019 - a1qa

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and DMI Win 2019 Government Experience Award The Mobile Portals Project Recognized for Innovation by the Center for Digital Government. - September 22, 2019 - Digital Management, LLC

Expanding Global Presence; a1qa Has Opened a New Office in Boston One more US location was introduced to bring new prospects in terms of providing quality assurance services. - September 19, 2019 - a1qa

Consilium Software Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification Prestigious designation validates Consilium’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. - September 15, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Artsyl Hits the Road with Acumatica to Highlight AP and Sales Order Automation for Acumatica 2019 R2 Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will once again be a participating sponsor for the 2019 Acumatica Road Show events to be held nationwide, which began September 11 with the... - September 13, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Shanghai AI Innovation Closes $8MM Seed Round via Termsheets.tech Shanghai China based Shanghai AI Innovation has closed its seed round. The company is preparing to roll out its AI based e-commerce solution globally. - September 11, 2019 - Shanghai AI Innovation

U.S. Largest Utilities Company Renews Contract with ProcurePort for a Third Consecutive Year One of the world’s largest energy delivery system operators will be renewing their contract with ProcurePort, making it their third year of partnership. They will be contracting ProcurePort for their online e-sourcing software. Serving over 3 million customers, with specialization in electrical,... - September 10, 2019 - ProcurePort

CellarStone Completes GDPR Audit CellarStone, a provider of systems, solutions, and services focused on incentive management, PaaS application development, and data integration, today announced that it has completed its GDPR audit. This audit verifies that CellarStone, in its role as a processor, has implemented safeguards that meet... - September 06, 2019 - CellarStone, Inc.

Consilium Boosts Outbound Campaign Management for Cisco with Comprehensive New Release of UniCampaign™ Latest investments in UniCampaign™ help organizations improve customer loyalty, targeted customer offers, as well as their wider digital play and customer engagement strategy. - September 06, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

a1qa is Exhibiting at MWC Los Angeles 2019 The a1qa representatives are taking part in the powerful North American event gathering peers striving to see the further path of mobile industry. - September 06, 2019 - a1qa

For Fourth Year, NextHealth Technologies is Named in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

ISM Canada Named Royal Roads Internship Employer of the Year Royal Roads University has named ISM Canada the recipient of the university’s second annual Internship Employer of the Year Award. The award, created to recognize outstanding internship employers for the valuable learning experience they provide, was presented at the university’s sixth annual... - September 01, 2019 - ISM Canada

a1qa Leaders Are Among 100 IT Peers at CIOsynergy in New York The company’s representatives are visiting one of the leading platforms gathering CIOs of the largest corporations from the IT world under one roof. - August 28, 2019 - a1qa

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Cynthia Nustad Joins NextHealth Technologies’ Board of Directors NextHealth Technologies Inc., an advanced analytics platform that integrates data-driven insights into workflow to optimize healthcare affordability, announced today that Cynthia Nustad has joined its board. An inspirational leader who is known for accelerating growth strategies, Ms. Nustad brings extensive... - August 26, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies