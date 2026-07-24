Recent Headlines
The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules. - July 24, 2026 - The Fintech Accord
Aguirre Medical Group Returns with a New Focus on Revenue Forecasting for Med Spas
Dallas-based Aguirre Medical Group returns with a new business model hyper-focused on revenue forecasting for medspas. Following the closure of its previous management services organization, founder AJ Aguirre is relaunching the company with a single service designed to make medical spa revenue more predictable. Cancer survivor and sobriety advocate, Aguirre will have a strong focus on not only company culture, but also client-relation culture. - July 14, 2026 - Aguirre Medical Group
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - MeBeBot
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.30 with Stronger Deepfake Defense and Local License Server
3DiVi today announced the release of Face SDK 3.30, introducing stronger anti-spoofing capabilities and a new local license server designed to simplify deployment in isolated environments. - May 18, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?
Right Lawyers, a Las Vegas divorce firm, is spending $10,000 monthly on billboards promoting "No Fight Divorces." Managing Partner Rock Rocheleau believes couples should avoid costly court battles, as divorce divides assets rather than creates winners. The firm prioritizes client savings over firm revenue. - April 01, 2026 - Right Lawyers
EvenSteven Legal AI Launches as the First Legal AI Platform Built Specifically for Pro Se Litigants
A new AI-powered platform helps self-represented individuals organize court records, analyze legal arguments, and build structured case strategies — while supporting justice reform. - March 29, 2026 - EvenStevenAI
a1qa Announces the Availability of AI‑Powered Test Automation as a Standalone Service
a1qa is expanding its service line with AI‑powered test automation to help organizations modernize their QA processes and accelerate delivery. - March 26, 2026 - a1qa
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
a1qa Updates QA Services for the Telecom Industry
a1qa has updated its telecom quality engineering services to help operators and telecom software providers modernise faster while protecting service continuity. The expanded scope applies AI-enabled and automation-led testing across 5G, IoT, cloud-native platforms, and virtualised networks, while... - February 26, 2026 - a1qa
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer: Founder Ed Smith Retires After 25 Years and Will Continue as Advisor Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has... - February 13, 2026 - Agile Fleet, Inc.
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.16 with Deeper Attempt Analytics, and Customizable Interface Elements
3DiVi, a developer of computer vision and biometric technologies, has released version 1.16 of its Biometric Anti-Fraud (BAF) platform. The update introduces deeper analytics of authentication attempts, and customizable visual interface elements. - February 04, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
Atruvia AG: Streamlined & Future-Proofed Testing Processes with Time Machine®, Cutting Six Months of Testing Into Just 3-4 Days - Ensuring On-Time Delivery
Atruvia AG has successfully implemented Solution-Soft’s Time Machine® software to address the growing complexity of time-sensitive application testing within their OpenShift container environments. - January 08, 2026 - SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.
Fruitful Participation, Co-Shaping the Future: CWG Markets’ Active Engagement at SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Summit
CWG Markets made a strong appearance at the SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Technology Summit in Cairo, engaging with industry leaders, investors, and fintech innovators across the MENA region. Through expert-led discussions and a technology-focused exhibition presence, the company showcased its commitment to compliance, innovation, and client-centric financial services, reinforcing its strategic expansion and leadership in the regional market. - December 20, 2025 - Cwg Markets
3DiVi Announces 3DiVi BAF 1.15 with Biometric Data Deletion Configs, Face Image Quality Assessment Settings and Smarter Face Detector
3DiVi today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.15, a significant year-end upgrade designed to improve the security, performance, and operational efficiency of biometric authentication systems. - December 19, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Hexordia Partners with Lumyx to Revolutionize Location Data Storytelling for Digital Forensics
Hexordia is thrilled to partner with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the Lumyx browser-based platform that presents geolocation artifacts. Lumyx transforms complex location evidence from digital forensic sources into clear, compelling narratives for the courtroom. It creates interactive, animated timelines from raw mobile forensics data, simplifying presentations for judges, juries, and prosecutors. This partnership spans sales and training. - December 12, 2025 - Hexordia
3DiVi Released 2026 Face Recognition Market Report with Global Trend Analysis, Maturity Stages, and Regional Insights
3DiVi, a global developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of its 2026 Face Recognition Market Report, a comprehensive analysis of the global facial recognition technology (FRT) industry. The report offers insights into market evolution, regional maturity, and emerging trends shaping digital identity, providing actionable guidance for companies, investors, and government stakeholders worldwide. - December 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Releases Omni Agent 3.0 with Custom Video Analytics Scenarios, New Detection Objects and Hardware Cost Savings
3DiVi, an international provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of Omni Agent 3.0, a major update to its video analytics platform that makes detection more adaptive, accurate, and cost-efficient than ever. This release introduces a redesigned architecture, optimized server performance, enhanced low-power device support, and a fully revamped web interface for streamlined configuration and monitoring. - November 20, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches the First Deepfake Detector with Online Testing Available to Everyone
3DiVi, an international developer of computer vision solutions, today announced the launch of its 3DiVi Deepfake Detector online demo, now available for public use. This new tool allows users to upload videos or connect a live camera stream and determine frame by frame whether the content is a deepfake. - November 20, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Global Trust System™ Announces Availability of Patented Blockchain Technology for Licensing and Acquisition
The patent framework enables verifiable digital transactions, programmable payments, and secure cross-border recordkeeping to support future banking and digital economy systems. - November 08, 2025 - Global Trust System
Africa’s Sovereign Development Trust® to Unveil The African Federation Treaty Framework
The Systemic Solution for Continental Autonomy Debuts at Sandton Symposium in December 2025 - November 07, 2025 - The Ndege Group
Industry Veterans Are Fixing What’s Broken in Compliance Tech with Skematic's Employee Compliance Product Launch
Having seen the cracks from the inside, Skematic’s founding team is tackling the systemic flaws that have long hindered compliance officers. - October 21, 2025 - Skematic
GOGov Accelerates Growth in 2025 with 130+ Launches, New Market Expansion
The company grows its footprint in Local Government and expands into transportation, marine, and special districts while scaling team and product capabilities to serve communities nationwide. - October 21, 2025 - GOGov
Wave of Florida Communities Adopt Mobile Apps: Four Launches in Two Weeks
Westlake, Flagler Beach, Palatka, and Key West marina facility adopt digital platforms as Florida leads municipal tech adoption powered by GOGov. - October 18, 2025 - GOGov
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.14 with WebCodec API Support, CSV Reports, and New Deepfake Metrics for Fraud-Resistant Biometric Verification
3DiVi, an international developer of biometric and computer vision technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.14, the latest version of their Biometric Anti-Fraud software (BAF). The new update delivers improved performance, expanded analytics, and stronger fraud protection capabilities for businesses using biometric identification in digital onboarding and authorization processes. - October 16, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.28 with 3X Faster Identification, New Photo Quality Control, and Stronger Liveness Detection
3DiVi, an international developer of computer vision solutions, today announced the release of Face SDK 3.28 with updates in accuracy, speed, and anti-spoofing protection. - October 07, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Blockchain Payments v3.1: Stablecoin to Fiat Vendor Payments
You can pay vendors anywhere in the world without leaving their CRM, directly to their bank account via Stablecoins with Blockchain Payments v3.1. Cryptocurrency Adoption just got easier with the new release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 for enterprise adoption. - September 04, 2025 - Web3 Enabler, Inc.
3DiVi Releases White Paper on Facial Recognition for Access Control & Attendance Tracking in 2025
3DiVi, a leading provider of computer vision solutions, today announced the release of its latest white paper, “Facial Recognition in Access Control and Attendance Tracking Systems.” The report explores how facial recognition technology is transforming security, user experience, and operational efficiency in modern workplaces. - September 03, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Telliant Systems is on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Telliant Systems, a leading provider of custom software development and technology solutions, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2025. With a 96th% revenue growth in the past 3 years. - August 16, 2025 - Telliant Systems
3DiVi Launches BAF 1.13: Advanced Biometric Authentication with Deepfake Detection and Customizable Facial Motion Control Scenarios
3DiVi, a global leader in biometric technology, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.13, a major update that significantly improves biometric authentication by integrating a deepfake detection algorithm and flexible, customizable motion control scenarios. - August 15, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Releases Face SDK 3.27 with Deepfake Detector, Turbo Inference with NVIDIA TensorRT and Intel OpenVINO, and Python Without GIL
3DiVi announces the release of Face SDK 3.27, a major update delivering a combination of security and system performance improvements. This latest version integrates a built-in deepfake detection module, alongside support for NVIDIA TensorRT, Intel OpenVINO acceleration, and no-GIL Python API — enabling fast, scalable, and attack-resistant face recognition solutions from day one. - August 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Digital Estates Need a DEXITPLAN
Digital Asset Planning for Estate Planners is brought to you by DEXIT with a DEXITPLAN. What your online digital assets and accounts need are plans to protect your family and digital legacy online. - July 23, 2025 - DEXIT
3DiVi’s New White Paper Shows How AI Video Analytics Within the CMMI Framework Combats Shoplifting and Organized Retail Crime in 2025
As retail theft surges in 2025, outdated loss prevention (LP) strategies are no longer enough. 3DiVi, a global leader in AI-driven video analytics, has released a powerful new white paper demonstrating how retailers can slash losses by integrating AI Video Analytics with the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) framework. - July 19, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Introduces Omni Platform v1.21.3 Facial Recognition System with 33% Faster Face Search and Rock-Solid System Stability for Large-Scale Biometric Projects
3DiVi, a leading developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of Omni Platform v1.21.3, delivering a major performance upgrade for high-load biometric identification systems. - July 17, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches BAF (Biometric Anti-Fraud) 1.12.0 with Smarter WebRTC & 3x More Efficient Liveness Checks
3DiVi is excited to announce the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.12.0, featuring major improvements designed to improve digital onboarding experiences by drastically reducing false liveness rejections and providing more flexible video stream management through WebRTC. - July 09, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Telliant Systems Launches “The Innovator’s Playbook” Podcast Series with Expert Voices on Tech and Strategy
Telliant Systems is proud to announce the debut of its brand new podcast series, “The Innovator’s Playbook.” A dynamic platform for in-depth discussions and expert interviews, the series covers a spectrum of agile, forward-thinking topics—from early-stage strategy to... - June 26, 2025 - Telliant Systems
Avato Relaunches with a Bold New Vision to Accelerate Enterprise AI Through Advanced Data Correlation Technology
Avato Systems announces the formal relaunch of its commercial development strategy, marking a significant evolution in the company's direction and market positioning. - June 17, 2025 - Avato Systems
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.26.0 with Go and Node.js Support
3DiVi proudly announces the release of Face SDK 3.26.0, now offering native support for Go and Node.js — and delivering a 3x improvement in accuracy of liveness checks. This update empowers developers and enterprises to build faster, more scalable, and more secure biometric systems across access control, fintech, digital banking and other platforms. - June 11, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Shortlisted Candidates Under Review for President of Africa’s Sovereign Development Trust
The Ndege Group, Africa's Sovereign Development Trust (ASDT), has shortlisted candidates for President to lead a €1 trillion portfolio including the United African Defence Force (UADF) and blockchain platform OmniGaza. The President will oversee a continental REIT and Development Finance Fund for infrastructure, conservation, resource management, and youth empowerment. This critical appointment, made in Seychelles, will drive Africa's economic independence and security. - June 09, 2025 - The Ndege Group
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.11.0 — Advanced Face Biometric Anti-Fraud Stack for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech
3DiVi, a leader in biometric anti-fraud technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.11.0, a major update designed to help businesses prevent authentication failures and fraud while improving user trust. This latest version introduces expanded metadata for face authentication attempts, a face crop preview feature, and a new web component log collection service — all aimed at giving enterprises better visibility and faster incident resolution. - May 29, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Avato Expands U.S. Market Presence with New Offices in Atlanta and Tampa
Avato is supporting strategic growth efforts fueled by increasing demand for Enterprise Data Correlation, AI, and Collaborative Intelligence. - May 16, 2025 - Avato Systems
Avato Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board to Guide Growth at the Intersection of AI and CI (Collective Intelligence)
Avato, a pioneer in intelligent data integration and AI enablement, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board. Initially comprised of distinguished experts Carrie Forbes, Michael Nolan, and Scott Dewis, the Advisory Board will support Avato’s executive team in accelerating... - May 09, 2025 - Avato Systems
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. Welcomes Grant Kramer as a Manager in the Business Valuation Department
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a recognized leader in forensic and valuation services, is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer, CPA/ABV, CVA, CFE, to its team of experts. - May 08, 2025 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
The Paris Court of International Arbitration Elects Dr. John J. Maalouf as Its New President
The Paris Court of International Arbitration is pleased to announce that Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Wall Street law firm Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, has been elected as the new President of the Court. The PCIA Board of Directors issued the following statement: “We are... - May 07, 2025 - Paris Court of International Arbitration
3DiVi Launches Cam QA Tool That Instantly Checks Camera Positioning and Configuration in Face Recognition-Driven Video Analytics Projects
Face recognition failing? It’s probably not the algorithm — it’s cameras. In projects across retail, banking, and safe cities, poor camera setup quietly kills performance and inflates costs. But what if integrators and operators could fix that before it becomes a disaster? 3DiVi’s new automated camera audit tool uncovers hidden issues, boosts face recognition accuracy, and saves serious budget — already helping integrators speed up deployments and avoid costly mistakes. - May 07, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Avato Appoints Ken Ballou as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
Avato, a leading provider of data integration and modernization solutions for data-intensive global financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Ken Ballou as Chief Executive Officer and principal investor. Ballou’s appointment marks a strategic milestone as the company... - May 02, 2025 - Avato Systems
3DiVi Releases BAF v1.10.0, a Face Biometric Anti-Fraud System for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech Services
3DiVi Inc. announced the release of BAF 1.10.0, bringing higher liveness accuracy, smarter UX with face frame auto-adjustment, and integration with additional 2FA/MFA checks. This latest update addresses critical challenges in face biometric authentication, reducing fraud risks and making onboarding smoother than ever. - April 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
New White Paper by 3DiVi Inc. Reveals 5 Critical Pillars for Successful Face Authentication in Online Banking and Fintech Services
5 Pillars to Build a Strong Face Authentication System for Online Banking and Fintech Services – 3DiVi’s New White Paper Reveals Must-Know Insights for Integrating Face Authentication into Digital Banking. - March 27, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.