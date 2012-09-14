PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Litum’s Automated Headcount System Brings Security for Ferrero Group When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT. - December 15, 2019 - Litum IoT

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

Industrial IoT Companies Merge Litum and Wipelot (Okyanus Technology) have announced a merger that will bring Wipelot’s UWB-based IoT and RTLS technology to Litum’s international network of IIoT solutions. - November 24, 2019 - Litum IoT

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Litum Named Best Tech Company of 2018 Izmir Institute Technology’s High Technology Awards was given to the IoT company based on its excellence in development and innovation. - November 02, 2019 - Litum IoT

B2B Media Announces the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® & 2020 Dottie Awards™ Call for Entries Are Now Open - More Categories & Dottie Awards ™ Mark the Year The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® and 2020 Dottie Awards™ call for entries is now open. Publishers and digital media producers are invited to enter more than 500 categories starting at $99 each. The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and media industries’ longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 68th year. - October 30, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

ICCG Team Members Attended Inforum 2019 with a Goal of Helping Customers Maximize Their Own Infor Investments Each year ICCG sends members of its US executive and sales team to Inforum, Infor’s annual technology and applications forum. This event is for current and prospective customers looking to drive efficiency and learn more about how to get the most from their Infor investment. “Inforum is... - October 30, 2019 - ICCG

Biocair Awarded Contract to Deliver Urgent Medicines Into UK After Brexit Biocair, along with two other companies, has been awarded a contract for the express freight service to deliver medicines and medical products within 24 to 48 hours if there's a no-deal Brexit. - October 18, 2019 - Biocair

B2B Media Announced The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® Call for Entries is Now Open - Early Bird Rates Apply in October B2B Media Company (B2B) announced the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® call for entries is now open. Publishers and digital media brands are invited to enter more than 250 categories. All October early entries will earn 20% off when paid in full by October 31. The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and digital media industries’ longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 68th year. - October 11, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

B2B Media Company Launches The 2020 Dottie Awards™ for Digital Media Excellence - More Than 300 Categories from Website to Video for Digital Media Publishers to Enter B2B Media Company Launches The 2020 Dottie Awards™ for Digital Media Excellence. More than 300 categories from advertising to websites are available for digital media publishers, marketing and public relations agencies to enter. The Dotties, which runs alongside the 68th Annual Maggie Awards, will better serve the digital only media publishers, marketers, advertisers and public relations community. Visit www.DottieAwards.net for more. - October 03, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

B2B Media's Annual Maggie Awards® Adopts New Award Entry Portal - Award Force Selected for Ease of Use Features B2B Media Company (B2B), producer of 68th Annual Maggie Awards® and 2020 Dottie Awards™, have selected Award Force to host their 2020 awards programs. This year, the Maggie Awards® and Dottie Awards™ have expanded the categories to include all segments of publishing and digital only media. Now, over 700 categories are available for print, digital and online brands to enter for best-in-class consideration requiring a more robust awards management platform. - September 23, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

Kourts Releases POS to Integrate with Kourts Desktop Software Kourts, a company that specializes in all-in-one booking and management software for tennis facilities, has launched a new Point of Sale. The POS is a chip and card reader system that integrates directly with Kourts’ existing desktop software. With the POS, all financial transactions can be managed... - September 21, 2019 - Kourts

68th Annual Maggie Awards® Add New Categories - Digital and Marketing Categories Added B2B Media Company (B2B) announced the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® has expanded categories for digital media, marketing programs, Association and Student entries. This year, the Maggie Awards® has expanded the categories to include all segments of publishing and digital only media. Now, over 700 categories are available for print, digital and online brands to enter for best-in-class consideration. The Maggie Awards® are publishing and media industries' longest reigning awards program in the USA. - September 20, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

Transforming Employee Safety on Europe's Largest Urban Project with Real Time Location System Litum IoT is proud to work in collaboration with the French partner FS Tunnel to provide an indoor tracking solution to protect the health and safety of workers on Europe's largest urban development project – the Grand Paris Express. A colossal feat, the project entails the construction of 200... - September 14, 2019 - Litum IoT

68th Annual Maggie Awards® Call for Entries to Open October 1st - Mark Your Calendar for Expanded Awards Event Celebrating Print & Digital Media The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® Call for Entries will open on October 1st, 2019. The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and media industries’ longest reigning awards program in the USA, celebrating its 68th year. This year, the Maggie Awards® will birth the Dottie Awards™ honoring digital only media entries. - August 23, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

Plug and Play Selects AKUA for Its Logistics and Supply Chain Accelerator Program Plug and Play’s Accelerator is a program designed for early and growth-stage startups to develop and build their business. - August 17, 2019 - AKUA

Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City. Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. - August 15, 2019 - Localz

Biocair to Host Brexit Seminar for the Life Sciences Logistics Sector Biocair, the global specialist in life sciences logistics, is organising a seminar dedicated to Brexit and the potential implications to the pharmaceutical supply chain. - August 12, 2019 - Biocair

Valuable Clinical Trial Medicines Transported by Biocair from Japan to Northern Ireland Biocair’s global team of logistics experts have collaborated on a project to transport 8 pallets of temperature-sensitive clinical trial medicines from collection in Japan to delivery in Northern Ireland. - August 01, 2019 - Biocair

Eyvo, Inc. Announce New Small Business Edition of Their Procurement SaaS Platform & Attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo Eyvo, Inc., a California based supplier of state-of-the-art procurement platform software, today announced the launch of the new Small Business Edition (SBE) of their SaaS procurement platform for supply chain management ahead of their attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo on August 22, 2019. - July 22, 2019 - Eyvo, Inc.

Cycloides Inc. Canada Closes Strategic Funding Round Led by Tangentia Ventures Cycloides Canada Inc. announced today that they have closed a Strategic Funding round led by Canada based Tangentia Ventures. - July 21, 2019 - Tangentia Inc.

Biocair Germany GmbH Joins BioRN Biocair Germany Gmbh is delighted to announce its membership to BioRN, one of Germany’s largest life science hubs. - July 16, 2019 - Biocair

Biocair Hosts Workshop with The Wellcome Sanger Institute Specialist global courier to the life sciences sector, Biocair, is pleased to announce that it hosted an interactive workshop on Friday 5th July 2019 at The Wellcome Genome Campus in Cambridge (UK). - July 15, 2019 - Biocair

Syncontext Supply Chain Wraps Up Its Rebranding Efforts Syncontext Supply Chain, a supply chain technology firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, today announced the completion of its rebranding efforts. Hector Orozco, President & CEO of Syncontext Supply Chain, said, “We had been planning a name change for a while prior to this rebrand. - July 10, 2019 - Syncontext Supply Chain

iParq and Arrive Team Up to Simplify Parking This integration allows parking professionals to better manage citations. iParq and Arrive's platforms are integrated to provide a seamless experience. - July 01, 2019 - iParq

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings Michael A. Lea on Board as General Manager to Expand Its Focus on Process Manufacturing in North America ICCG brings on Michael A. Lea as General Manager. He brings a toolkit and diversity in process manufacturing solutions such as ERP, Supply Chain-Advanced Scheduling, Advanced Planning, Demand Planning-Forecasting-CPFR, Warehouse Management, and Inventory Control, QA-QC, particularly for the Process Manufacturing world and within that Food & Beverages and Life Sciences and Chemicals micro-verticals. - June 20, 2019 - ICCG

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings John Greenaway on Board as Chief Revenue Officer Building Its Europe, Middle East, and Africa Team ICCG names John Greenaway as Chief Revenue Officer and will leverage his ability to sell across many verticals – Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing to both the "C" suite and senior management levels. - June 19, 2019 - ICCG

Biocair is Selected as the Specialist Courier for a National Clinical Trial Biocair has recently collaborated with University College London (UCL) to be the principal courier for a national clinical trial taking place in the United Kingdom. - June 19, 2019 - Biocair

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Names Annette Cunningham as Chief Operating Officer to Expand Operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Annette Cunningham joins ICCG as Chief Operating Officer – EMEA. As COO, Cunningham will lead ICCG’s efforts to expand its software consulting and implementation footprint into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. - June 18, 2019 - ICCG

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings Mitchell Chi on Board as General Manager to Expand Its Focus on Fashion & Retail in North America Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG), a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise, announced today that it has brought on board Mitchell Chi as General Manager for Americas for the Fashion & Retail and Manufacturing verticals. Mr. Chi, former Senior Director - Retail... - June 15, 2019 - ICCG

Biocair Partners with the South African Clinical Research Association Biocair will be partnering once again with the South African Clinical Research Association (SACRA) for their workshop on 14th June 2019 in Cape Town. - June 09, 2019 - Biocair

SnapFulfil, SUBTA Survey Shows Maturing Subscription Commerce Industry Focused on the Future Sixty-four percent of today's subscription commerce companies have either launched an e-commerce offering in the past year or considering an expansion soon. - May 31, 2019 - Snapfulfil

Biocair Presented Its Healthcare Logistics Solutions at GCSG 2019 Biocair, the specialist courier for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences sectors, recently exhibited at Global Clinical Supplies Group (GCSG) at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas during April 28th – May 1st, 2019. - May 28, 2019 - Biocair

Biocair Expands Cryogenic Services for Cell and Gene Therapy Biocair, the leading courier for global cell and gene clinical trials, has added new locations to the company's network of liquid nitrogen facilities worldwide, including several locations across the US, continental Europe and Asia. - May 27, 2019 - Biocair

Kloudville Launches Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC) 360 Kloudville Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based business management solutions, today announced the addition of Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC) 360, to its Business 360-in-a-Box App store, targeted at Service Providers, B2B Wholesalers, Distributors, Retailers and their ecosystem of customers and suppliers. - May 17, 2019 - Kloudville Inc.

67th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners Announced by B2B Media --51 Brands Earned Best in Publishing Accolades B2B Media Company, producers of the 67th Annual Maggie Awards®, revealed the winners for excellence in publishing and digital media. The longest reigning awards program is proud to reveal winners as selected and judged by industry peers and publishing executives.Winners represented brands from across the USA and were recognized for excellence in editorial, design, layout and impact. - May 08, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

Maggie Awards® Silent Auction to Support Journalism in Schools - Awards Program Honors Publishing & Digital Media Excellence B2B Media Company (B2B) announced the 2019 Maggie Awards® Silent Auction, to benefit journalism in schools and colleges, is now open. Auction items include Sheraton Hotel Getaway, Golf outings from California’s most exclusive private golf clubs, American Express Reward Points, Fitbit and more. - April 30, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

ecUtopia Launches New Vendor Onboarding Portal to Streamline Process and Reduce Friction ecUtopia, the company built to make retailer and vendor supply chain interactions seamless, releases the much anticipated ecAccelerate, a rapid advance in Vendor Onboarding for ecUtopia EDI and supply chain applications. As a leading provider of cloud-based electronic data interchange (EDI) and supply... - April 25, 2019 - ecUtopia

SnapFulfil Announces Autonomous Fulfillment Cart, SnapCart SnapFulfil, a Tier-1, cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) provider, today announced the creation of its new, innovative fulfillment cart, SnapCart. SnapCart is an extension of SnapFulfil’s cloud-based WMS and is designed to help small parts picking and eCommerce fulfillment centers streamline... - April 10, 2019 - Snapfulfil

The Paper Store Selects ecUtopia to Support Their EDI Supply Chain Initiative & Business Expansion ecUtopia, a powerful platform that enables collaborative trade and supply management capabilities between retailers and suppliers of all sizes, is proud to announce a partnership to support The Paper Store with an integrated EDI supply chain solution. Established in Maynard, MA in 1964 by Bob Anderson,... - April 03, 2019 - ecUtopia

Cartana Releases Free Digital Commerce Builder A game changer to decentralize marketplaces to single domain focused commerce. - April 02, 2019 - Cartana

SIMBA 2019 Update Improves Deconstruction Processing & Traceability for Meat & Poultry Processors Dynamic Systems, Inc., a leading software developer for Meat & Poultry Processors, announces an updated “deconstruction” process for meat processors. - March 25, 2019 - Dynamic Systems, Inc.

New Advanced Logistics Inventory Application for Fresh Food Wholesalers, Processors, Distributors, Importers, and Exporters Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Redmond, Washington software developer specializing in Traceability and Inventory Systems, launches a new application that uses barcodes to manage inventory and upload the information to any accounting system. Advanced SIMBA Mobile is designed for all sizes of businesses, working for small firms as well as large fresh food Distributors and wholesale companies. - March 25, 2019 - Dynamic Systems, Inc.

Package Tracking Software Makes Package Handling Convenient for Long Term Care Facilities in the U.S. The software enables facilities to process mail faster and helps them conveniently track missing parcels within the premises. - March 22, 2019 - Tekcore

ecUtopia Partners with Jesta I.S. Combining Industry Leading Solutions to Optimize Supply Chain Collaboration ecUtopia, a powerful platform that enables collaborative trade and supply management capabilities between retailers and suppliers of all sizes, is proud to announce a new partnership with Jesta I.S., a global leader in integrated ERP solutions. “We are very excited to be able to collaborate and... - March 20, 2019 - ecUtopia

B2B Media Celebrates Best in Media at the 67th Annual Maggie Awards Ceremony; Event Slated for May 3rd, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA to Honor 257 Brands B2B Media Company announced the 67th Annual Maggie Awards® Ceremony will be hosted on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel, Los Angeles, CA. Two-hundred fifty-seven finalists will be honored at this industry's elite event. Meet the industry's best-in-class publishers, editors, art directors, photographers, illustrators and supporting partners at the Maggie Awards®. - March 20, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

AKCommodities LTD Announces Launch of New Website AKCommodities LTD, a leading provider of software solutions for the physical commodities trading market, announces launch of new website. - March 19, 2019 - AKCommodities LTD

Companies Should Act Now in Early 2019 to Reap Blockchain’s Benefits Next Year, Survey Reveals A new study has revealed that companies should act this year to reap blockchain's benefits in early 2020. The survey was conducted by Deqode solutions, a solutions company focused on blockchain. The report says that 78% of respondents believe that it’s time for them to start implementing blockchain... - March 19, 2019 - Deqode