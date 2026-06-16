Log-hub AG today announced the expansion of its Supply Chain Apps portfolio with a new advanced analytics segment. The release introduces two new Premium apps, Supply Chain Designer and Shipment Flow Optimizer, alongside new AI capabilities designed to support faster, more efficient supply chain analysis. These new apps support companies in two closely linked decision areas: how to design effective multi-echelon supply chain networks, and how your shipments should flow through them efficiently. - February 06, 2026 - Log-hub