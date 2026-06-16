Recent Headlines
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
Emorphis Technologies Launches WorkXpace, a Business Command Center for Growing Companies
WorkXpace helps CEOs and business leaders gain real-time operational visibility across sales, workforce, projects, and business execution through one unified command center. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Emorphis Technologies Launches 45-Day Internal AI Challenge to Drive Innovation Across Departments
Emorphis Technologies launches a 45-day internal AI innovation challenge, encouraging cross-functional teams to develop impactful AI-powered solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, HR, and accessibility. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Log-hub 6.2 Introduces Multi-Leg Supply Chain Mapping, Next-Gen Solver, and Greater Emissions Precision
Log-hub 6.2 delivers meaningful improvements across supply chain mapping, freight cost management, and emissions analysis. This release also marks a transition to Hexaly, a powerful optimization solver, enabling faster and more precise calculations. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Guaranteed Cost Savings Initiative for Logistics Service Providers
New programme helps Groupage, FTL and 4PL operators uncover hidden margin opportunities through data-driven operational analysis. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Plug & Play Solution to Turn Transport Data Into Route Efficiency and Carbon Savings
Log-hub launched a new Plug & Play Solution, a ready-to-use model that connects directly to a company’s existing Transport Management System (TMS), enabling automated route optimization and CO₂ emissions calculation without altering established processes. Organizations adopting it can expect up to 8–12% reduction in transport costs and 20% or more lower carbon emissions. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Sophus Announces Fireside Chat on Postal Network Redesign in a Changing World
Sophus Technology Inc. today announced an upcoming industry webinar focused on postal network redesign, bringing together leading experts to discuss how organizations can adapt to growing operational complexity and evolving customer expectations. - June 05, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Sophus Technology to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 with Fast, SaaS-Based Network Design Platform
Sophus Technology will exhibit at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, showcasing its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, built for fast supply chain network design. The company focuses on helping teams move from data to decisions in hours by running multiple scenarios in parallel. As supply chains become more complex, Sophus highlights speed as the key advantage, enabling businesses to respond quickly, reduce delays, and stay competitive. - May 26, 2026 - Sophus Technology
SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards. - May 13, 2026 - SmartCone Technologies
DistroLogic Unveils Kernel X v2.0 and Advances South Carolina Trade Intelligence Initiative
Governed trade intelligence infrastructure advances to support auditable decisioning, operational traceability, and stronger trade visibility for manufacturers, importers, and logistics stakeholders. - April 26, 2026 - DistroLogic
Curvo Unveils New Brand Following Integration with BroadJump, Advancing Healthcare Supply Chain Tech
Unified company introduces evolved identity and expanded capabilities to help providers and suppliers make fair, fact-based decisions. - April 21, 2026 - Curvo
Emorphis Technologies Strengthens Service Delivery with Strategic Office Relocation
Emorphis Technologies celebrated the shift to its new Indore office with enthusiasm, bringing teams together to mark an advance chapter of innovation and collaboration. The occasion reflected the company’s journey, people-first culture, and continued focus on building impactful AI-driven solutions. - April 17, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Log-hub 6.1 Introduces AI Route Optimization and Expands CO₂ Emissions Analysis
Log-hub has released the Log-hub 6.1 update, introducing AI-powered route optimization for last-mile delivery and expanding CO₂ emissions analysis with multi-leg and handling emissions calculations. - April 03, 2026 - Log-hub
Fast Forward TMS Launches Easter Special Offer to Support Smarter Fleet Management
Fast Forward TMS announced a limited-time Easter special offer aimed at helping trucking companies improve operational efficiency and transition to smarter, technology-driven fleet management. The transportation industry continues to face challenges such as rising operational costs, fragmented... - April 01, 2026 - Fast Forward TMS
DistroLogic Launches Tariff Recovery Initiative as U.S. Importers Reevaluate Billions in Duties
DistroLogic today announced the South Carolina Tariff Recovery Initiative, helping manufacturers and importers reconstruct historical import records, assess tariff exposure, and identify opportunities to recover previously paid duties using trade intelligence technology and legal oversight. - March 31, 2026 - DistroLogic
WareGo Solidifies Its Position as a Leading 3PL Warehouse Management Solution to Optimize Complex Logistics Operations
WareGo, a global leader in cloud-native supply chain technology, continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence through its comprehensive 3PL Warehouse Management System (WMS). Designed to address the high-velocity demands of third-party logistics, the platform serves as the digital... - March 25, 2026 - WareGo
WareGo Launches Warehouse Optimization Software Feature for Supply Chain Management
WareGo has recently announced the launch of their new warehouse optimization software feature. - March 24, 2026 - WareGo
Sophus Technology Hosted a Live Webinar on March 10 to Unveil the Breakthrough Quantum Solver
Sophus Technology hosted a live webinar on March 10 to unveil its next-generation Quantum Solver, delivering 50–100× faster optimization for complex supply chain models. The breakthrough enabled enterprises to run highly granular, full-scale network design and inventory scenarios within practical decision windows. Attendees saw live demonstrations and an exclusive preview of the Alpha release. - March 21, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Log-hub to Showcase Advanced Supply Chain Analytics Tools, Digital Twins, and AI Agents at SITL 2026
Log-hub will participate in SITL 2026, taking place March 31–April 2 at Paris Nord Villepinte, where the company will present its latest innovations in supply chain analytics, optimization, and AI-driven decision support. - March 13, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Introduces Supply Chain Agent to Simplify Interaction with Advanced Supply Chain Analytics
This February, Log-hub announced the introduction of its Supply Chain Agent, a new capability designed to change how logistics and supply chain professionals interact with advanced planning and analytics tools. Rather than adding another layer of AI features, the Supply Chain Agent tackles a persistent challenge in the industry: making powerful analytical capabilities practical and efficient to use in day-to-day planning work. - March 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Sophus Introduces Next-Gen Quantum Solver to Transform Supply Chain Optimization Speed
Sophus Technology announced its breakthrough Quantum Solver, delivering 50 to 100 times faster supply chain optimization for complex enterprise models. The new engine enables companies to run large-scale network design, scenario planning, and operational optimization in seconds instead of hours, supporting faster data-driven decisions in volatile markets. - March 11, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Sophus Technology Announces Major Product Update: Release V5.1 Enhances AI-Driven Supply Chain Decision Intelligence
Sophus Technology Inc. has released Sophus Platform V5.1, introducing enhanced scenario modeling, faster run management, expanded global mapping, and upgraded AI Assistant capabilities with stronger privacy controls. The update also adds advanced BI visualizations, including Sankey and waterfall charts, plus enterprise-grade security features like OIDC-based SSO and Azure Key Vault integration to improve supply chain decision intelligence. - March 11, 2026 - Sophus Technology
GEODIS Selects Sophus Technology to Strengthen Supply Chain Insight Delivery for Its Customers
GEODIS has selected Sophus Technology to support its Supply Chain Management (4PL) team in delivering stronger supply chain insights for customers. Sophus will provide a comprehensive modelling and optimization platform to help GEODIS assess and implement network improvements faster and share results with stakeholders. - February 09, 2026 - Sophus Technology
DistroLogic Expands AI-Driven Infrastructure for Automated Global Trade Execution
DistroLogic today announced the expansion of its AI-driven, SaaS-enabled logistics infrastructure designed to automate bi-directional international trade execution. The platform enables organizations to move goods into, out of, and within regulated markets—including the United States and all... - February 09, 2026 - DistroLogic
Log-Hub Expands Its Supply Chain Apps with a New Advanced Analytics Segment and AI Supply Chain Agent
Log-hub AG today announced the expansion of its Supply Chain Apps portfolio with a new advanced analytics segment. The release introduces two new Premium apps, Supply Chain Designer and Shipment Flow Optimizer, alongside new AI capabilities designed to support faster, more efficient supply chain analysis. These new apps support companies in two closely linked decision areas: how to design effective multi-echelon supply chain networks, and how your shipments should flow through them efficiently. - February 06, 2026 - Log-hub
Sophus Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Supply Chain Network Design Software Research
Sophus has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Supply Chain Network Design Software research. This inclusion reflects Sophus’ focus on helping supply chain teams design, analyze, and optimize complex supply chain networks through advanced modeling, optimization, and decision intelligence capabilities enabling faster, data-driven decisions at scale. - February 02, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Emorphis Technologies Unveils Enterprise-Ready AI Solutions and Accelerated Software Consulting
Emorphis Technologies, a global software consulting and product engineering company, announced the expansion of its enterprise-ready solution portfolio and AI-driven software services for 2026. Designed for organizations operating in the age of AI, Emorphis continues to help enterprises design,... - January 21, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
Sophus Technology Calls for a New Era of Supply Chain Network Design Driven by AI, Cloud-Native Architecture, and Advanced Simulation
Sophus Technology calls for a shift from traditional, static supply chain network design to continuous, AI-driven planning. With global volatility, rising costs, and fragmented data slowing enterprise decision-making, Sophus emphasizes the need for real-time simulation, automated model building, and cloud-native optimization. The company frames itself as a leader in next-gen supply chain network design, pushing businesses toward always-on modeling and smarter decisions. - December 07, 2025 - Sophus Technology
Log-hub Introduces Dynamic Algorithms and Cost Transparency for Next-Gen Logistics
Log-hub announced an upgrade to its Supply Chain Apps, adding innovative capabilities for network design and route planning that aim to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical logistics decisions. For years, the Swiss technology company has maintained its reputation as a trusted partner for supply chain professionals, and this release reinforces its user-centric, data-driven approach. - December 07, 2025 - Log-hub
AI-Based Accounts Receivable Automation to Help Businesses Accelerate Collections and Reduce DSO
Kapittx has launched a new AI-based Accounts Receivable Automation feature aimed at helping companies accelerate collections, reduce DSO, and gain real-time visibility into outstanding receivables. As businesses face tightening liquidity and unpredictable payment cycles, finance teams are shifting toward intelligent automation to drive cash flow efficiency. Kapittx’s new AI-driven capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive collections to predictive financial operations. - November 16, 2025 - Kapittx
DistroLogic Announces Launch of Project 14X - the First Digital Nervous System for Global Logistics
DistroLogic, a pioneering logistics and intelligent-motion systems company, today officially launches Project 14X - a transformative infrastructure that turns artificial-intelligence intent into real-world movement, instantaneously, securely and with verifiable proof at every step. “This is... - November 10, 2025 - DistroLogic
Advanced Supply Chain Analytics from Log-hub, Now Accessible to Everyone, for Free
From network design and warehouse and inventory planning to CO₂ emissions analysis and demand forecasting, advanced supply chain analytics and optimization is now within everyone’s reach. With Log-hub’s latest offering, professionals across logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG and consulting can simulate, optimize, and visualize their supply chains using real project data, at no cost. - November 10, 2025 - Log-hub
Bluewater Reports Growth with Major Milestones in Battery and Solar Equipment Lifecycle Management
Bluewater achieved record growth, decommissioning 25 MW of battery storage (175 MW total), recycling 1M lbs. of batteries (6M lbs. total), repurposing 380 MWh of batteries (1.8 GWh total), and remarketing 200 MW of solar panels (250 MW total) in the past year, driven by strong demand in the second-life equipment market. - October 22, 2025 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
Is Your Supply Chain Ready for Tomorrow’s Disruptions? New Survey by Log-hub Reveals the Gaps
What happens when the global supply chain is thrown into chaos and is your company ready for the next crisis? - October 19, 2025 - Log-hub
Cost Transparent Route Planning and Enhanced Carbon Footprint Visibility with Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps
Log-hub introduces significant updates to its Supply Chain Apps, strengthening its portfolio with enhanced capabilities for route optimization, CO2 emissions management, and network design. The latest improvements to Milkrun Optimization Plus App, CO2 Emissions App, and the Network Design Simulator Add-on are designed to give logistics professionals deeper insights, greater flexibility, and smarter tools to make data-driven decisions. - October 13, 2025 - Log-hub
Log-hub Appoints Matthias Reiser as Partner in Switzerland
Log-hub, a Swiss-based provider of supply chain optimization and analytics solutions, has appointed Matthias Reiser as its newest Partner in Switzerland. Reiser brings more than 30 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management, with a career spanning senior leadership roles,... - October 08, 2025 - Log-hub
Log-hub AG on How AI is Reshaping Forwarding Services for Logistics Service Providers
From AI-powered document processing and predictive maintenance to AI-driven route planning and warehouse robotics, Log-hub’s latest research shows how logistics providers are already turning artificial intelligence from theory into daily operational results. - September 29, 2025 - Log-hub
Log-hub AG on Why AI Alone Won’t Save Supply Chains: Rethinking Resilient Supply Chains in Times of Disruption
Global supply chains have always been vulnerable to shocks, from financial crises and pandemics to canal blockages, geopolitical conflict and even rapid changes in consumer demand. But in recent years, the pace and intensity of these disruptions have accelerated. The result? Supply chains optimised purely for cost and efficiency are proving increasingly fragile. - September 29, 2025 - Log-hub
Macrovey Wins Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award for Autonomous Material Deployment System at 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA
Macrovey has won the Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award at the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA for its Autonomous Material Deployment System (AMDS). The company was also a finalist for the Mobile Laydown System and AutoPick System, earning recognition in three additional categories. This milestone highlights Macrovey’s innovation in delivering flexible, scalable automation for commercial and mission-critical supply chains. - September 19, 2025 - Macrovey
Accelerant Unveils InfoMiner: Beyond OCR, Smarter AI for Enterprise Document Processing
Accelerant Software today announced the launch of InfoMiner, an AI-powered document intelligence tool that goes far beyond traditional OCR. Unlike OCR, which requires format specific training, InfoMiner handles any format, any layout, with minimal training. It understands context, supports multiple... - September 12, 2025 - Accelerant
Kapittx Introduces Automated Payment Reminder Software to Tackle Cash Flow Challenges in B2B Finance
The new feature from Kapittx aims to improve invoice collections by automating the reminder process, while maintaining personalized and professional customer communication. - August 17, 2025 - Kapittx
Fast Forward TMS Introduces Load Offer Negotiation to Empower Carriers with Real-Time Freight Rate Control
Fast Forward TMS, a leading provider of carrier TMS software, has unveiled its new feature—Load Offer Negotiation—designed to give dispatchers and contract drivers real-time, two-way control over freight rate discussions within the TMS platform. This innovation allows external drivers to accept, decline, or submit counteroffers, improving deal speed and load assignment accuracy. - August 02, 2025 - Fast Forward TMS
Five Trends Reshaping Accounts Receivable Automation
As digital transformation accelerates across finance functions, accounts receivable automation is undergoing a significant shift. - July 09, 2025 - Kapittx
eProductivity Software (ePS) Appoints Scott Brown as CIO to Lead Cloud-First Strategy for Packaging Software Solutions
Bringing clarity, compliance, and cloud value to packaging manufacturers worldwide. - July 02, 2025 - eProductivity Software (ePS)
ePS Introduces “Inside the Corrugator” – A New Discussion Series on Process Control and Performance
First Session: 24 July 2025 at 11:00 am CET | Live and On Demand - July 02, 2025 - eProductivity Software (ePS)
AI-Driven Feature to Streamline Cash Application and Improve Receivables Management
As finance leaders continue to look for smarter, faster, and more accurate ways to manage cash flow, Kapittx’s AI-driven platform delivers a breakthrough in eliminating the manual, error-prone processes that have traditionally plagued cash application functions. - May 28, 2025 - Kapittx
Zoyride Launches New AI-Focused Website to Support Smarter Transport Management
Zoyride, a transport management platform, has launched its new website at zoyride.ai. The update reflects a strategic shift to AI-powered mobility solutions, offering enhanced user experience, modern design, and expanded service visibility for transportation businesses. - May 20, 2025 - Zoyride
Emorphis Technologies Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Development Services to Transform Businesses
Emorphis Technologies expands its AI development services, offering solutions in Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analytics. - March 27, 2025 - Emorphis Technologies
Nilesh Maheshwari to Attend ViVE & HIMSS 2025
Nilesh Maheshwari will join ViVE and HIMSS 2025 to engage with HealthTech leaders, driving discussions on AI, interoperability, and digital healthcare advancements. Fresh off a successful Arab Health 2025 and Emorphis Technologies’ recognition as a Top Software Developer 2025 in the USA, he looks forward to fostering innovation and collaboration in the industry. - February 16, 2025 - Emorphis Technologies