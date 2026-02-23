Recent Headlines
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
Flexxbotics Launches Open-Source Project on GitHub to Accelerate Industrial Automation Interoperability
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the public release of Flexxbotics Transformers, a new open-source project on GitHub providing industrial-grade connector drivers for factory equipment and automation systems. Released under the Apache 2.0 license,... - January 22, 2026 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Releases Free Download of Software-Defined Automation for Manufacturing Autonomy
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the release of its software-defined automation as a free software download, providing direct access to industrial-grade automation technology for advanced manufacturing operations worldwide. The download delivers a powerful... - January 17, 2026 - Flexxbotics
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces High-Performance HSS Slitting Saws for Precision Cutting Applications
Durga Engineering Corporation has introduced new HSS slitting saws manufactured of premium high-speed steel with precision grinding to ensure better precision and durability. The saws are suitable for a wide range of sectors, come in a variety of sizes, work with ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and are now available on the company's website. - November 11, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Durga Engineering Corporation's New Gear Hob Cutter Redefines Gear Cutting Standards
For gear manufacture, Durga Engineering Corporation introduced new gear hob cutter that offers increased speed, durability, and precision. It offers 20% reduced tool wear and up to 30% more productivity for a variety of materials and machining situations. With its modular design and adherence to international standards, it offers a high-volume production solution at a reasonable price. - October 17, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces Next-Generation Slitting Saws for High-Precision Metalworking
Durga Engineering Corporation, a pioneer in industrial cutting tool innovation, announces the launch of its next-generation slitting saws. Engineered for exceptional precision, durability, and performance, the new line is designed to meet the evolving demands of metalworking applications across a wide range of industries. - October 03, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Flexxbotics to Present at ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing 2025
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced that Tyler Bouchard, CEO and Co-founder of Flexxbotics, will present Understanding the Smart Factory Production Robotics Maturity Model at the ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing... - September 26, 2025 - Flexxbotics
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Flexxbotics Unveils Latest Release of FlexxCORE with Powerful New Capabilities for Multi-Machine Robotic Automation
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the latest release of FlexxCORE, the patent-pending technology at the center of the Flexxbotics solution. The new release delivers even more powerful capabilities for advanced robotic machine tending,... - April 02, 2025 - Flexxbotics
Dedalus Consulting Announces 2025 Updates and New Market Intelligence Tools
Dedalus Consulting, a trusted provider of market intelligence for over 25 years, has unveiled its freshly updated 2025 reports and data packages. These updates reflect the latest trends and dynamics reshaping global industries amidst significant political and economic changes. The new year brings... - January 29, 2025 - Dedalus Consulting
Flexxbotics Publishes New White Paper Guide to Robotic Machine Tending Projects
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the publication of a new white paper titled Complete Guide to Robotic Machine Tending Projects. The paper provides in-depth information on the different aspects of a robot machine tending initiative... - November 21, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with LMI Technologies 3D Measurement Solutions for Quality Inspection
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced advanced robotic machine tending compatible for quality inspection connectivity with the complete range of LMI Technologies 3D scanning and inspection products. Now, companies can enable robot-driven... - October 25, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Publishes New White Paper on Autonomous Process Control (APC) Using Robotics and Automated Inspection in Manufacturing
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the publication of a new white paper titled Autonomous Process Control (APC) using Robots and Automated Inspection in Manufacturing. The paper identifies the methodology and related technologies... - October 25, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Announces Transform Production with Robotic Machine Tending Webcast with Universal Robots
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the upcoming online webinar, Transforming Production with Robotic Machine Tending. This event with Universal Robots will be hosted by Machine Design on Tuesday 17 September at 2pm EST. The promise of... - September 13, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Continues to Expand Commercial Leadership Team with Alex Vogt
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the appointment of Alex Vogt to the commercial leadership team. Vogt joins from COGNEX Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) where he served in sales management and senior technical solutions roles for nearly a... - August 14, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Announces Transforming Laser Marking Operations with Collaborative Robotic Automation Event with FOBA and Universal Robots
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the upcoming event, Transforming Laser Marking Operations with Collaborative Robotic Automation. This live demonstration, in-person event is sponsored by FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving, Universal... - July 12, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Introduces Intelligent Recovery™ Breakthrough for the Continuous Operation of Collaborative Robots
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced the launch of Intelligent Recovery™, a new first-of-its-kind, patent-pending breakthrough that enables collaborative robots (cobots) to autonomously restart and proceed from work-stop conditions... - June 28, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with Renishaw Machine Tool Probes and Laser Systems for In-Line Inspection
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robotic machine tending compatible for in-line inspection with connectivity for the entire range of Renishaw inspection probes. Now, companies can enable robot-driven manufacturing with... - June 06, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Provides Robot Compatibility with Cognex Machine Vision Systems for In-Line Inspection
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robotic machine tending compatible for in-line inspection connectivity for the complete line of Cognex vision solutions including vision sensors, vision systems and 3D vision systems. Now,... - May 31, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Expands Robot Compatibility with Hexagon for In-Line Inspection
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robotic machine tending in-line inspection connectivity compatible with the full line-up of Hexagon inspection equipment. Now, companies can enable robot-driven manufacturing with Flexxbotics... - May 23, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach in North Jersey with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply. The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area with extensive inventory. - May 02, 2024 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Flexxbotics Announces Robot Compatibility with Heidenhain CNC Controls
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the entire range of Heidenhain CNC controllers. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Heidenhain... - April 25, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with Brother CNC Machines
Flexxbotics delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the complete line of Brother CNC machines. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Brother equipment achieve... - March 28, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Provides Robot Compatibility with DMG MORI CNC Machines and Equipment
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the entire range of DMG MORI machine tools including turning, milling, ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing, and grinding. With... - March 07, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Appoints Former Senior Vice President of Aras, Marc Lind, as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced the appointment of accomplished manufacturing software executive, Marc Lind, as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The addition strengthens Flexxbotics’ leadership in... - March 04, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Named Winner of Hexagon Sixth Sense Next Gen Manufacturing Technology Competition
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, has been named a winner of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division’s Sixth Sense Program for Flexxbotics’ cutting-edge solution that delivers robot-driven manufacturing with autonomous process... - February 15, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Announces Robot Compatibility with Okuma Machine Tools
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full range of Okuma CNC machines. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Okuma equipment achieve higher yields,... - February 02, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Enables Robot Compatibility with FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving Equipment
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot connectivity compatibility for machine tending with all of the FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving products. Flexxbotics includes communication with FOBA’s integrated camera system for... - January 18, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with Makino Machine Technology
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full line of Makino machine tools including horizontal 4-axis and 5-axis, vertical 3-axis and 5-axis, graphite machining centers, wire EDM, sinker... - January 14, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics to Demonstrate Cutting-Edge Solutions for Robot-Driven Manufacturing at ATX West 2024
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced it will showcase its breakthrough technologies at ATX West 2024 in Anaheim, CA on February 6-8, 2024. Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous... - January 06, 2024 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Provides Robot Compatibility with Nakamura-Tome Machine Tools
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full range of Nakamura-Tome machinery and equipment. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Nakamura-Tome... - December 20, 2023 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Announces Robot Compatibility with HURCO® CNC Machines & Automation Solutions
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full line of HURCO machinery including 5-axis machining centers, 3-axis machining centers, portal machining centers, horizontal machining centers,... - December 14, 2023 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Announces Robot Compatibility with Mazak Advanced Technology Solutions
Flexxbotics announce robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full range of Mazak CNC machines and automation equipment. - December 01, 2023 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Provides Robot Compatibility with Hardinge Turning, Milling, Grinding, Honing and Multifunctional CNC Machines
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full line of Hardinge’s automation equipment. - November 24, 2023 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with Haas Automation CNC Machines and Equipment
Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full range of Haas Automation machine tools including vertical machining centers, horizontal machining centers, CNC lathes, and rotary tables, as... - November 16, 2023 - Flexxbotics
Dedalus Consulting on Moving Forward: the Benefits of Factory 4.0
The implementation of Factory 4.0 will have rippling effects from the cutting tool and how parts are machined to who is doing the machining. - March 22, 2023 - Dedalus Consulting
Dedalus Consulting Report: Global Cutting Tools Industry Continues to Feel Recovery Pressures But Remains Strong, Growing by an Estimated 6.4% in 2022
Electric vehicles, additive machining and shifting workpiece materials create rippling impacts on the market. The global machining and tooling industry continues to feel recovery pressures from world events, economic control measures and the lingering effects from the industrial slowdown. Yet, although many factors play heavily into the reshaping of the market, certain sectors and competitors are showing above average growth. - March 22, 2023 - Dedalus Consulting
Dedalus Consulting Weighs in on Navigating Supply Chain Disruptions
Disruptions to supply chains can cause supply shortages, delays in production, or the complete cessation of operations. - March 22, 2023 - Dedalus Consulting
FD Machinery Receives Contract for Direct Forming (Form Square/Weld Square) Tube Mill
FD Machinery recently received an order for a new Direct Forming ERW tube mill. This is FD Machinery’s 5th generation direct forming mill and the its’ first direct forming installation in North America. The size range of the mill is 1.5”x 1.5” square to 4.0” x 6”... - March 09, 2023 - FD Machinery
Dynabrade Acquires Abrasive Converter Global Abrasive Products
Dynabrade, Inc. recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products, Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, NY and Alpharetta, GA. “For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative to expand the scope... - February 03, 2023 - Dynabrade
HVH Industrial Solutions is Expanding Its Electric Motors Offerings
HVH Industrial Solutions is increasing its Electric Motors manufacturers network and is offering not only AC and DC motors but also Servo motors. Recently, the company added high-precision servo motors, servo gearboxes, and geared motors to its offerings. The selection goes from economy class to the highest quality for the most demanding applications. - December 05, 2022 - HVH Industrial Solutions
OMTech to Partner with Maker Community Project for Veterans Day Drive
The Growing Laser Engraver Company will Donate Proceeds to Charitable Causes - November 12, 2021 - OMTech Laser
Connected with Tokyo 2020, Bodor Laser Machine Cuts Olympic and Paralympic Symbols
Tokyo 2020 unveiled the victory ceremony podiums recently. In the video of the official release of the podium production process, it is learnt that the materials for the podium are mainly made of recycled plastic, the Olympic logo is made of aluminum waste from the temporary housing units built for families affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, the plastic framework was made by 3D-printer, and the olympic logo made of aluminum cut by laser cutting technology from Bodor Laser. - July 22, 2021 - Bodor Laser
OMTech Launches Southern California Showroom
OMTech, a leading laser engraver manufacturer, announced the grand opening of its Showroom, located in Anaheim, California. At the showroom, people can walk through the doors, meet the OMTech team, and experience the power and magnitude of a laser engraver in person. In addition, the team... - January 22, 2021 - OMTech Laser
Kassoy Hires New General Manager for New Era of Gemological and Jewelry Supply
Kassoy, a company that has supplied the gem and jewelry industry with quality tools since 1936, announced today that it has brought in David Allen, as General Manager. The addition of Allen as General Manager marks the beginning of a new era for Kassoy as the company pushes ever closer to its 100th Birthday. - October 26, 2020 - Kassoy Jewelry Supply
Online Resistance Welding Seminars Now an Option
T.J. Snow now offering online option to popular resistance welding seminar. - June 11, 2020 - T. J. Snow Company
HVH Industrial Solutions Smart Marketing Template Set to Become the Blueprint for Struggling Companies
HVH Industrial Solutions has successfully revived their businesses after being hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic. The company owners attributed their rally to their hard work and a marketing strategy that they believe could become the blueprint to follow for pandemic hit businesses. - May 29, 2020 - HVH Industrial Solutions
eMachineShop Offering Free PPE Ear Savers to Medical Workers
eMachineShop is now offering free respiratory mask ear protectors to front line workers at medical facilities across the United States. - May 11, 2020 - eMachineShop
T. J. Snow Acquires ATek Controls
Resistance welding company now offering full support for ATek Controls. - April 15, 2020 - T. J. Snow Company