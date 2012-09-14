PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

eMachineShop Wins Manufacturer of the Year Award Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to be selected as a winner, saying “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the NJ manufacturing space. eMachineShop’s objective is to make product design and production as quick, easy and affordable as possible for inventors and businesses. We innovate consistently by making software do as much work as possible.” - October 09, 2019 - eMachineShop

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Fd Machinery Receives Contract for New Tube Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with a coil cart, an in-line coating system, an automated bundler and FD’s patented Robotic Roll Changing system. The size range of the mill is 1.00” to 5.00” OD. The mill will be delivered to a tube producer located in the great lakes region United States and will be operational in the 1st quarter of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - FD Machinery

Elscint Introduces a New Product - Heavy Duty Rotary / Centrifugal Feeders When one talks about a Rotary / Centrifugal Feeder (motorised feeder), it conjures up the vision of feeding of light weight plastic parts like caps or drippers. Large and heavy metallic parts are rarely fed in a Rotary / Centrifugal Feeder. The main reason is that for feeding large parts, the size of... - June 26, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Chain Plate Vision & Stacking Machine Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory part feeder manufacturer from India has developed an automatic stacking & indexing machine for stacking of Chain plates. The unique feature of this machine is that various sizes of plates can be stacked in the same machine with some changeover tooling. Chain... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Manufactures a Unique Vibratory Bowl Feeder with Hopper Elevator for Feeding Razor Cartridges Elscint Automation, the leading Vibratory Bowl Feeder manufacturer from India recently completed a large order of eight feeding systems for a leading multi national shaving products manufacturing company. The scope of supply included a vibratory bowl feeder for feeding of the razor cartridges along with... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Manufactures a Vibratory Bowl Feeder for Engine Valve Collets Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory parts feeder manufacturer from India recently completed an order which required two collets to come out side by side in the opposite orientation. The Engine Valve Collets are used as a pair to hold the inlet and exhaust valves in the engine. These are used widely... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Vibratory Bowl Feeder for Feeding Camphor Tablets Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory parts feeder manufacturer from India recently manufactured 3 sets of vibratory feeder equipment. - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Vibratory Counting & Dispensing System for Ear Plugs Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory bowl feeder manufacturer from India manufacturer from India recently manufactured a counting & dispensing system for ear plugs. The requirement was to count and dispense 12 ear plugs at a time (12 times a minute). These 12 ear plugs had to be packed in a... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

Solidification Products International Inc. President Bill Gannon is Scheduled as a Guest Speaker at the Doble, "Life of a Transformer" Event Information: Life of a Transformer Seminar Industry Expo February 12-13, 2019 Red Rock Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nevada. SPI President, Bill Gannon will be the subject matter expert, guest speaker on the subject of Oil Containment. - February 08, 2019 - Solidification Products International, Inc.

Sheffield Metals International Opening New Facility in Southern California Sheffield Metals International, a leading distributor of coated and bare metal coil and sheet products, is opening a new facility on the West Coast just outside of Los Angeles. - October 17, 2018 - Mazzella Companies

Saint-Gobain to Exhibit at World’s Largest Aluminium Trade Fair in Germany Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at Aluminium Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany to learn more about leading edge solutions for aluminium producing and processing industries. - October 07, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials’ Boron Nitride Products Launches Major Updates to Its Website The world’s leading manufacturer of hexagonal boron nitride, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, has launched its newly updated website, featuring a comprehensive section on Technical Solutions. - May 04, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain to Present Boron Nitride Solutions at Ceramitec 2018 Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Ceramic Materials to participate in Ceramitec in Munich. - March 14, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

36 Students Will Graduate from Workshops for Warriors This Friday Workshops for Warriors (WFW) is a California licensed, board governed, fully audited 501(c)(3) nonprofit school that trains, certifies, and helps place Veterans, Wounded Warriors and Transitioning Service Members into advanced manufacturing careers. Graduates of Workshops for Warriors earn nationally recognized portable and stackable credentials in CAD/CAM programming, CNC machining and welding. - December 14, 2017 - Workshops for Warriors

eMachineShop Named Finalist for 2017 NJMEP Manufacturer of the Year Award eMachineShop of Mahwah, NJ has been named a finalist for Manufacturer of the Year 2017 by the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), a federally funded organization which helps New Jersey manufacturers innovate, improve internal efficiency and develop their workforce. For this annual award,... - September 26, 2017 - eMachineShop

Topflight® Supports Cloud 10 Customized Hair Care, the Official Hair Care Sponsor of the 2018 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition Topflight labels decorated the Cloud 10 customized hair care products given to all contestants at the 2018 Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition. - September 23, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

FLEXcon and Topflight Corporation Help Celebrity Makeup Line Shimmer Glitter films enable makeup line to stand out amongst the competition. - September 14, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

Themac Grinders to Continue After 81 Years McGonegal Manufacturing Company, Inc Assets Acquired by Themac, LLC - September 10, 2017 - Themac LLC

T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont

FD Machinery Receives Order for New High Frequency ERW Pipe Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW pipe mill. The compete pipe mill line will be equipped with an in-line paint system, hydro tester and end finisher. The mill will be delivered to a pipe producer located in the Eastern United States and will be operational in the 2nd... - August 18, 2017 - FD Machinery

Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN, a New Boron Nitride and SiAlON Composite for Applications in Molten Metals and Steel Casting Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride Products, a pioneer in advanced material solutions, announces the launch of its Combat® Boron Nitride Grade SiZBN, particularly geared towards molten metal applications where high temperature strength and wear resistance is the key. SiZBN, a unique,... - August 17, 2017 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Artco Group Announces the Creation of a New Custom Promotional Products Division Artco Group Inc., Manufacturers, Designers and Installers of Custom Store Fixtures for Retail Interiors, with over 33 years in the industry, announced today the creation of a new Division that will produce custom promotional displays. Karen Estrada, the head of this new Division, is thrilled for the... - July 25, 2017 - Artco Group

FD Machinery Receives Contract to Upgrade ERW Tube Mill Drive Train FD Machinery recently received an order to replace the existing drivetrain on a Yoder HF ERW tube mill. The existing drivetrain is worn and undersized for the heavy wall HSLA tubing the customer produces. FD’s drivetrain will use gearboxes with spiral-bevel gears as opposed to worm gears. The spiral-bevel... - May 08, 2017 - FD Machinery

Food Drive Jumpstarts Another Year of Heartland Giving Employees of Spiroid and ITW Heartland donated 730 pounds of food for a local food shelter. - March 30, 2017 - Spiroid Gearing

Three Roll Mill Manufacturer Torrey Hills Technologies Launches Equipment Service Business for Competing Models Three Roll Mill manufacturer Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announces plans to provide diagnostic services and repair capabilities for mills produced by Exakt Technologies, especially the Exakt 50 and 80 models. - March 26, 2017 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

FD Machinery Receives Order for New Cold Saw Cutoff FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high speed cold saw cut off. The cutoff is designed for tubes from 1.66” to 6.625” OD with walls up to .250”. It is replacing a hot saw. The motivation for the buyer was the clean cut, burr free tube ends achieved by using a cold saw. - March 09, 2017 - FD Machinery

Topflight's Comprehensive New Website is Here This new website encompasses a broad range of capabilities from printing and converting (die cutting), to shrink sleeves, RFID and brand security. - March 06, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST, Makino’s... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM

FD Machinery Receives Order for New HF ERW Tube Mill in U.S. FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. This will be FD Machinery’s first tube mill installation in North America. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with an automated coil feed/butt weld system, a PLC controlled tooling positioning system, an automated... - February 04, 2017 - FD Machinery

ITW Heartland & Spiroid Gearing Partner with Local High School ITW Heartland has partnered with the Alexandria Area High School's (AAHS) Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) program to provide real-life work experience for local students. The CAPS network, which AAHS joined during the summer of 2015, was created to promote "profession-based learning,... - December 21, 2016 - Spiroid Gearing

KBMax Releases Its CPQ Integration Modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation KBMax, available on the Salesforce AppExchange, released its Salesforce CPQ integration modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation, all Salesforce Lightning and Salesforce1 Ready. - December 07, 2016 - KBMax

Torrey Hills Technologies Success Story Featured by SBA Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was recently nominated by the US Small Business Administration (SBA) to have their success story published due to their pioneering history with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, as well as their accomplishments in commercializing technologies. - December 07, 2016 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

iAbrasive.com: Themed Salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" Ends Perfectly Last Friday, iAbrasive.com organized the first offline themed salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" in order to improve industry colleagues’ professionalism and promote active and deep online communication, which provides a convenient way for indepth exchange of views... - December 01, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com: to Build Professional Elite Team by Action Learning In order to build a professional elite team for better serving tool and abrasive industry, iAbrasive.com learning team adopted the method of "Action Learning" to conduct team building activity, all company employees took part in this activity. - November 29, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

BoXZY Wins Mid-Atlantic Region UPS X-PORT Challenge Pittsburgh tech startup, BoXZY, has won $10,000 in international shipping from UPS to expand globally. - November 23, 2016 - BoXZY

iAbrasive.com Visited Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. On November 4, iAbrasive.com marketing personnel were invited to Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. to visit their company. They had in-depth exchanges and a discussion about the market dynamics of black fused alumina and high quality products under the new economic form. During the visit,... - November 12, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

A Press Conference on Launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 to be Held in Zhengzhou A press conference on the launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 which is also China's first forum on manufacturing and services of tools & abrasives products, will be held at the third floor of Guanghua Hotel in Zhengzhou, Henan, on October 10, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

BoXZY Recognized as 20th Annual Pittsburgh Technology Council Tech 50 Finalist 3-in-1 3D printer, CNC mill and laser engraving startup, BoXZY, has received a regional award nomination. - September 22, 2016 - BoXZY

AMPG Receives ISO 9001:2008 Certification AMPG (Accurate Manufactured Products Group Inc.) announces that it has received ISO 9001:2008 Certification from AMTec (American Management Technology Inc.). AMTec is a Quality Management Registrar accredited by ANAB (ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board). In 2015, AMPG joined with Purdue University... - August 09, 2016 - AMPG

eMachineShop Accepted Into Etsy Manufacturing Program eMachineShop has been officially accepted into Etsy’s Manufacturing program, and is now offering manufacturing services directly to Etsy sellers. Having been in the custom parts manufacturing business since 2003, and offering a free, easy-to-learn CAD software application to custom design parts,... - August 04, 2016 - eMachineShop

Topflight Announces Craig McClenachan as New President Top quality printing and converting will continue under new leadership at Topflight. - June 10, 2016 - Topflight Corporation

Saint-Gobain to Participate in Upcoming SVC TechCon 2016 in Indianapolis Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride will be exhibiting at next week's 59th Annual Technical Conference -- SVC TechCon 2016 in Indianapolis. The event is sponsored by the Society of Vacuum Coaters, the global source for learning, applying and advancing vacuum coating, surface engineering and... - May 07, 2016 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

3-Axis Milling Machine New at Accurate Welding The availability of a larger 3 axis CNC milling machine, was announced at Accurate Welding & Fabricating today, offering customers additional capacity to fulfill their needs. - March 16, 2016 - Accurate Welding

CORMETECH Presents a Complete SCR Catalyst Testing and Inspection Suite Durham, NC-based expert for SCR catalyst development, CORMETECH is now inviting clients to explore their comprehensive testing and inspection suite. The CORMETECH technicians complete expert inspection work to identify catalyst performance issues and highlight the causes of catalyst deactivation. Their testing team works diligently to review catalyst products in similar environments to the client’s plant, helping provide valuable information on how to extend catalyst life over the long-term. - March 13, 2016 - Cormetech

SCR Catalyst Experts CORMETECH Outline METEOR™ Technology Durham, NC-based specialists for SCR catalyst technology, CORMETECH have recently begun highlighting the range of benefits offer through their new METEOR™ catalyst technology. METEOR™ is an advanced multi-pollutant catalyst designed to simultaneously reduce NOx emissions and oxidize CO and VOCs, while presenting a reduced pressure drop compared with competitor catalyst systems. - March 13, 2016 - Cormetech