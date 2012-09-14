PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

Ahlers EDV Systeme Distributes IoTize Wireless Solutions IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets. “We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI

Process Technology Garden Designated as Monarch Waystation Habitat "Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332. - October 02, 2019 - Process Technology

ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership. - October 02, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

American Microsemiconductor, Inc. and VPT Components Sign Franchise Agreement With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor

Elenco, Maker of Snap Circuits Toys, Officially Launches TEACH TECH™ Product Line Elenco, the maker of the award-winning Snap Circuits® products, announces a new line of educational toys under the brand name TEACH TECH™, with a focus on hands-on, building fun. TEACH TECH™ features robotic kits that explore renewable energy and coding. TEACH TECH™ follows the... - September 12, 2019 - Elenco Electronics, Inc.

Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Process Technology Announces New Regional Sales Manager Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US. - July 25, 2019 - Process Technology

G2 Launches New EnviroPass Pass-Through Consoles Website G2 announces the publication of our latest branded web site, EnviroPass.com. - June 06, 2019 - G2 Automated Technologies LLC

VoxMicro® Announces Qualcomm® Based 802.11ax Client Modules VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are presented... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.

GOWIN Semiconductor Joins Arm DesignStart Offering Free Arm Cortex-M Processors for Its FPGA Product Families GOWIN Offering Cortex M1 IP - May 09, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Mission Microwave Announces New Ka-Band Products for LEO/MEO/GEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications announces new Ka-Band products to support multiple satellite network architectures in a single terminal design. - May 03, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Supplying High Power X, Ku, & Ka-Band BUCs in Support of the Warfighter Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave

GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation Appoints Electronic Product Services as Distributor in UK and Ireland New distributor in UK and Ireland - April 11, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Compact, Absolute Multi-Turn Analog Rotary Shaft Encoder AMCI announces the release of their compact, resolver-based absolute multi-turn analog rotary encoder. The smaller, 60mm package is very convenient compared to the 4.25” package customers have purchased in the past. Additionally, it comes standard with IP67 protection rating, and optional full stainless steel. - April 11, 2019 - AMCI

Mission Microwave Supports INSTER on Train Satellite System Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Selected for Satellite Connectivity Solution for Trains - April 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Simco-Ion, Technology Group Announces Their Global Sales Award Winners for 2018 It is with great pleasure Simco-Ion, Technology Group announced four award winners during Semicon China 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Simco-Ion, Technology Group

GOWIN Semiconductor Wins 2019 China IC Design Award GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, announces winning “Best FPGA/Processor of the Year” at the 2019 China IC Design Awards Ceremony in Shanghai, China on March 29, 2019. The event was sponsored for the 16th year by AspenCore, publisher... - April 03, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation Appoints Pan-European Representative GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, today announces the appointment of GoRep Limited as its representative in Europe. This appointment represents further expansion in the territory following other recent distribution announcements as well as... - March 15, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Integrated Stepper Controller/Drive with Ethernet Interface AMCI releases a new networked integrated stepper controller/drive package that is compatible with any PLC using either EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, or Profinet networks, and move commands are easily programmed through the host PLC’s software. - February 24, 2019 - AMCI

GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Release of the New GOWIN EDA Tools for Improved Performance on New FPGA Product Families GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, announces the release of GOWIN’s new EDA tool, YunYuan 1.9. With the release of this new toolchain, GOWIN will enable enhanced features and performance capabilities on their current and future FPGA product... - February 23, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor to Participate at Embedded World 2019 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will exhibit at Embedded World 2019 on February 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing their latest FPGA technology to the European market. They will be located in the Eldis booth, Hall 3A Stand 708. Embedded... - February 16, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Licenses Intrinsic ID’s BroadKey to Deliver Hardware Root of Trust for IoT Security Award-winning BroadKey Accelerates Immutable and Unclonable Device Identity Solution for Programmable FPGA Chips, Including Arm and RISC-V embedded solutions. GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, and Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider... - January 25, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 4K Cryocooler to Date New RDE-418D4 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 20% Compared to Existing Models. - January 05, 2019 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.

Mission Microwave Confirms Ka Band Wins Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms over $2,000,000 in recent orders for High Power Ka Band BUCs. - November 14, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Hex Five Adds MultiZone Security to the Andes RISC-V Cores on GOWIN FPGAs RISC V core embedded in FPGA with integrated security. - November 10, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Cost Effective Motion Control for CompactLogix® 5380 Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) announces their ANG1(E) integrated stepper controller/drive that connects directly to Rockwell Automation’s new CompactLogix® 5380, providing a low cost, sophisticated motion control solution. The ANG1(E) “2-in-1” product design integrates a stepper... - October 31, 2018 - AMCI

GOWIN Semiconductor Brings Ultra Low Power Programmable Logic Devices to Market Low Power Product release - October 29, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant monitoring,... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC

GOWIN Semiconductor’s GW1NS Family of Products Named Arm TechCon 2018 Innovation Award Finalist for Design Innovation of the Year Finalist for Arm TechCon 2018 - October 11, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of New Tunable Laser Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC

Integrated Stepper Motion Control Packages Now Smaller AMCI's popular SMD Series integrated stepper motor + drive + controller is now available in a smaller frame size, NEMA 17. With the addition of the smaller frame size, the SMD Series family now offers packages with torque ranging from 80 oz-in (0.56 N-m) to 1,100 oz-in (7.77 N-m). - October 04, 2018 - AMCI

GOWIN Semiconductor to Showcase New Embedded Arm Core FPGA Products at Arm TechCon 2018 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will be exhibiting its new family of embedded Arm core FPGAs at Arm TechCon 2018 in San Jose, California. GOWIN staff will be available to meet during the conference in booth #1226 to discuss the new products. - October 01, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Unveils the Latest Embedded Memory Products for Their Families of Programmable Logic Devices GOWIN's new embedded memory FPGA products. - September 19, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

VoxMicro Presents the Brand New AIRETOS® E95 Class WiFi Modules The VoxMicro Group is proud to present its AIRETOS® branded E95 Class WiFi modules; a reliable, long-lifespan family of Wireless Adapters that transform the entire Qualcomm-Atheros QCA95xx/AR95xx series of client chipsets into a full portfolio of modular solutions. The E95 Class comprises a total of 14 base models. - September 13, 2018 - VoxMicro Ltd.

Mission Microwave Updates Orders and Progress Innovative Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms Major Orders and Design Wins. - September 12, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies

IoTize TapNLink Wins NFC Innovation Award for Best Emerging Concept Combination of ST25DV-I2C Dynamic NFC and BLE improves users' experiences with industrial systems - September 11, 2018 - IoTize SAS