Recent Headlines
Within Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Meskernel Launches the New TS1224 Laser Module in Italy: Measurements up to 1500 m with ±1 m Accuracy
Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a leading developer of LiDAR modules and laser distance sensors, introduces the TS1224 Laser Distance Module to the Italian market — a compact, high-performance solution designed for industrial and advanced automation applications. The... - November 23, 2025 - Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd.
Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus. - October 12, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Tesoro VC Launches Global AI + Semiconductor Accelerator and Startup Hub
Tesoro Venture Capital today announced landmark startup initiatives in Phoenix, AZ, where it will serve as the lead operator to oversee accelerator programs and design-center operations. Tesoro Venture Capital will collaborate closely with industry partners, including Amkor, Cadence and TSMC, as well as the City of Phoenix and Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). - September 17, 2025 - Tesoro Venture Capital
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
EETech Announces Gold Sponsorship of WE United to Advance Female Leadership in the Industry
EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces its Gold sponsorship of WE United. - September 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Polaris Announces Series A Funding Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies and Appoints Industry Veteran Morten Nissov as CEO to Accelerate Growth
Polaris, a leading developer of next-generation optical modulators for bandwidth- and power-constrained interconnects, announces their Series A funding round and the appointment of a new CEO to drive commercialization. - August 18, 2025 - Polaris Electro-Optics
Breadboard Appoints Industry Veteran Nemanja Jokanovic as Vice President of Sales
Strategic hire accelerates growth in AI-powered electronics supply chain automation market following EETech Group acquisition. - August 07, 2025 - EETech Media
EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing. - August 06, 2025 - EETech Media
Top Waterproof Connectors at the 16th Shenzhen ICH 2025 – Featuring FREMI Technology
As the global industrial landscape increasingly relies on robust and reliable connectivity, the demand for advanced connector solutions, particularly those offering superior protection against environmental factors, is soaring. This pivotal trend will take center stage at The 16th Shenzhen... - July 20, 2025 - FREMI (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
SHI Cryogenics Group Launches Highest-Capacity Single-Stage Cryocoolers to Date
New CH-160D3 Cryocooler Series Offers Increased Cooling Performance at 20 K and 77 K - July 14, 2025 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
NewTek Introduces the RVD Series Hall Effect Angle Sensors for Demanding Industrial Applications
NewTek has launched the RVD Series Hall Effect Angle Sensors designed to meet the high demands of industrial environments where precision, reliability and durability are critical. - July 14, 2025 - NewTek Sensor Solutions
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
AMCI Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation
AMCI celebrates their 40th birthday. - April 03, 2025 - AMCI
AMCI Ethernet Device Scanner
AMCI announces the release of a new software tool designed to be a straight forward process of discovering and configuring the IP address of AMCI E2 network devices. This easy-to-use software makes managing IP address conflicts and subnet issues more efficient, without the need for complex network... - March 13, 2025 - AMCI
Nanomotion Stages for Semiconductor Equipment Can Now Achieve Sub-Nanometer Stability
Nanomotion can now demonstrate sub-nanometer position stability for its stages, used in semiconductor equipment for mask and wafer manufacturing, metrology, inspection and repair. - January 26, 2025 - Nanomotion
Access EETech’s 2024 Engineering Insights Report: An Electronics Industry Reveal of the Latest Trends and Insights
Engineering Insights Report (EIR), featuring over 4,500 highly qualified engineer responses worldwide. - January 22, 2025 - EETech Media
Introduction of New Standard for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) Paves Way for Fast Track Innovations
As joint effort with Dr. Andy Adler Sciospec introduces a new HDF5-based data format for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT). This standard improves scalability, extensibility, and data exchange, addressing challenges in EIT research. Fully supported by EIDORS and integrated into Sciospec products it is now available for researchers globally. The format accelerates innovation, enabling portable diagnostics, non-invasive monitoring, and advanced biosensors. - January 10, 2025 - Sciospec GmbH
Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection
LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery. - November 28, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Bittele Electronics Expands High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services for the AI Industry
Bittele Electronics, a Canadian one-stop PCB manufacturer, is excited to announce the upgrade of its printed circuit board facilities to better serve the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As AI technology drives innovation across various sectors, Bittele has enhanced its... - November 25, 2024 - Bittele Electronics Inc
XOrigin and Sciospec Join Forces to Advance Bioanalytical Diagnostics
XOrigin and Sciospec have announced a partnership to advance bioanalytical diagnostics. By combining Xorigin´s novel membrane based microfabricated sensors and Sciospecs`s impedance spectroscopy, this collaboration targets improvements in real-time immune, molecular, and microbiological diagnostics, as well as applications in disease modeling and drug efficacy studies. - November 18, 2024 - Sciospec GmbH
Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation. - November 15, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
U.S. DoD's Choice to Reward Failed Intel Illustrates the Pathetic State of U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Says The Information Network
The U.S. Department of Defense’s choice to award Intel $3.5 billion reveals a broader issue: the weakened state of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This raises concerns not just about Intel’s manufacturing performance, but the overall fragility of U.S. semiconductor capabilities,... - October 12, 2024 - The Information Network
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
China Tightens Stranglehold on Rare Earths To Prevent Western Expansion Says The Information Network
China has come to control 67% of mining, 91% of refining activity, 87% of oxide separation and 94% of magnet production, and now is further tightening its stranglehold on the Rare Earth market, according to the report “Rare Earths Elements in High-Tech Industries: Market Analysis and... - September 29, 2024 - The Information Network
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
KLAC – Benefitting From Stronger Sanctions Against ASML Says The Information Network
U.S. Sanctions against ASML, which bar the company from servicing its lithography equipment in China, can have several consequences for Chinese semiconductor manufacturers. These consequences underscore the potential benefits for KLA Corporation (KLAC), according to The Information Network’s... - September 13, 2024 - The Information Network
Semiconductor Equipment Market Pointing to Negative Growth in 2024 Says The Information Network
Wafer Front End (WFE) spending by major semiconductor manufacturers is projected to decrease by 5.5% in 2024, indicating a potential slowdown in equipment investments, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently... - September 10, 2024 - The Information Network
Intel’s $10 Billion Cost Reduction Plan Drops Semiconductor Equipment Growth to -6.1% in 2024 Says the Information Network
Intel plans to cut costs by $10 billion by 2025, including laying off approximately 15,000 employees. Intel's capex cut will add an additional 5% to the total WFE market in 2024, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,”... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials Losing CMP Equipment Share to China’s Huahai Qingke Says The Information Network
Applied Materials’ CMP equipment market share dropped more than10% to under 50% share in 2023, as China’s Huahai Qingke gained, according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network,... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Fujifilm Electronic Material Takes Lead in CMP Slurry Market for HBM Says The Information Network
Fujifilm has strengthened its position, in the copper slurry segment, for the explosive HBM market. according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based... - September 03, 2024 - The Information Network
Smart Sensor Devices Announces the Launch of BleuIO Pro: Smart BLE USB Dongle
Smart Sensor Devices is thrilled to announce the release of the BleuIO Pro, the latest and most advanced addition to their range of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) USB dongles. Designed for developers aiming to create advanced BLE 5.2 applications, the BleuIO Pro offers unmatched features, speed, and... - August 08, 2024 - Smart Sensor Devices
1756 ControlLogix Integrated Motion Module Migration
AMCI is now manufacturing a drop-in replacement for Rockwell Automations 1756 M02AE ControlLogix Module - August 03, 2024 - AMCI
NewTek Introduces Intrinsically-Safe LVDTs for Use in Hazardous & Explosive Environments with the Presence of Flammable or Ignitable Gases and Liquids
NewTek introduces the NT-HL-750 series of Intrinsically-Safe LVDT Position Sensors, which are approved by Intertek Testing Labs to carry the ETL hazardous location markings for use in Class 1 Zone 0 and Zone 2 areas. - July 18, 2024 - NewTek Sensor Solutions
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
AMCI Sales Rep Across the Globe
Baronsview Ltd. is now representing AMCI across Europe. - June 12, 2024 - AMCI
Applied Materials’ Metrology/Inspection Share Plummets 30% in 2023 Hurt by China Sanctions, Says the Information Network
AMAT's revenue change in the metrology/inspection segment of the overall WFE equipment market, was -30%. This compares to AMAT's overall WFE growth of +0.1%, according to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - May 11, 2024 - The Information Network
AMCI PLC Module Selection Assistance
AMCI is now a part of ProposalWorks Proposal Builder. Rockwell Automation's ProposalWorks is a software tool that simplifies the creation of project proposals for automated solutions. It offers pre-configured templates, enabling you to quickly generate proposals tailored to the projects needs. - May 10, 2024 - AMCI
Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment - May 10, 2024 - Electro Rent