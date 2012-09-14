PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020. The open cell structure of Eqodry® - pronounced... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA

Milton Blinds Wins Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019 Milton Blinds and Shutter has won the prestigious Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019. The award recognizes the company for one of the biggest selections of window coverings in the Halton region, and its commitment to exceptional customer service. - December 14, 2019 - Milton Blinds

How One Local Entrepreneur Turned Her Hobby Into a Career Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global’s interview series, “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and... - December 11, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

Uno Smart, the New UPS-able Adjustable Base by Magniflex Magniflex USA introduces their new Adjustable Base that can be shipped via UPS. - November 29, 2019 - Magniflex USA Ltd.

Stylishly Hip Textiles from Concertex Introducing Deflect - A mod performance fabric. - November 03, 2019 - Concertex

Returnity Innovation’s Louisa Freeman to Speak at the New York State Association for Recycling Annual Recycling Conference Reuse: A Forgotten “R” Session Will Take Place on Tuesday, November 5th from 9:15-10:45am - November 03, 2019 - Returnity

Toys for Tots’ Drive to Kick Off at Maplewood’s Saint Louis Closet Co. Since 2013, Saint Louis Closet Co., who locally designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems, has been an official drop-off site for the annual Toys for Tots program. This year, they are kicking off their toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 2626... - October 30, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

International Stars Sleep on Magniflex Mattresses Sleep and sports team up to provide ultimate relaxation before the big game. - October 17, 2019 - Magniflex USA Ltd.

LifeStyles Furniture Liquidating Davenport Iowa Store Modern furniture retailer LifeStyles Furniture is liquidating its store and warehouse to the public beginning October 3, 2019. Two of the three family members that own this business are retiring which will end this business partnership. - October 12, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

Captivating Design and Innovation from Concertex An ultrasonically embossed polyurethane joins fall collection. - October 03, 2019 - Concertex

Returnity CEO Mike Newman to Speak on Sustainability Panel at WEAR2019 Returnity Innovations Will Join ALDO and Lululemon on Panel at Fashion Takes Action’s Conference on October 7. - September 27, 2019 - Returnity

Mantua Manufacturing Announces Rebrand to Rize Industry-leading bedding support manufacturer Mantua Mfg. Co. recently completed a rebrand to become Rize and is "reawakening the idea of comfort" for their customers. - September 20, 2019 - Rize

Shade Systems Breaks Ground on Major Plant Expansion Shade Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce it has broken ground on a major construction project to expand its manufacturing plant and headquarters in Ocala, Florida. - September 18, 2019 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Returnity Innovations Chosen to Participate in Fashion for Good - Plug and Play Accelerator Pioneer in the Elimination of Single-Use Packaging to Take Part in Leading Program to Reshape the Fashion Industry for Good. - September 12, 2019 - Returnity

Concertex Includes Sunbrella Contract Textiles in Fall Collection Marble and Granite join the growing line of high-performance fabrics. - September 05, 2019 - Concertex

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

Returnity Named Finalist in Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge Leader in Reusable Shipping Packaging Recognized as Innovator in Circular Economy by National Geographic and Sky Ocean Ventures - August 08, 2019 - Returnity

Fall 2019 Topo Collection from Concertex A collection inspired by the forces that shape our natural world. - August 08, 2019 - Concertex

TURF Designs New Acoustical Tile for Curved Walls TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter. The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using a... - June 28, 2019 - TURF

TURF Opens New Design Office in Renovated Firehouse TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout rooms,... - June 01, 2019 - TURF

Returnity Granted Patent for Reusable Shipping Box Which Allows for Easy Transition From Single-Use to Multi-Reuse Economy Reusable Shipping Box Patent Granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. - May 30, 2019 - Returnity

Michelle Griggs Becomes Waypost’s New Creative Director Waypost, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, has announced the promotion of Michelle Griggs as their new Creative Director. - May 22, 2019 - Waypost Marketing

Returnity and Silfir Collaborate on Launch of Sustainable Apparel Consumption Solution Partnership to Strengthen Circular Economy with Reusable Shipping Packaging. - May 22, 2019 - Returnity

The Closet Works Was Featured A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

Concertex Previews Topo Collection at NeoCon 2019 Design Director Aaron Mensik introduces first collection with the edgy, bold brand. - May 10, 2019 - Concertex

Waypost Names Sara Gilstrap as Its New Marketing Strategist Waypost, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, SC, welcomes Sara Gilstrap as its new Marketing Strategist. With a degree in Hotel, Restaurant And Tourism Management from the University of South Carolina, Sara has been helping B2B companies revamp and accelerate their marketing efforts... - May 08, 2019 - Waypost Marketing

BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued at... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT

Cheshire Joiner Announces Five Years of Growth Five years after the launch of their innovative website, Squirrel Joinery are excited to announce continued growth throughout this period. - May 03, 2019 - Squirrel Joinery

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

New Power Lumbar Feature from Omnia Furniture Controlled lumbar support now available as a new feature for Omnia motion furniture. Manufactured in Chino, California, Omnia powered lumbar is now available on reclining sectionals, sofas and chairs. - April 01, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

2019 Kitchen Cabinet Options from Studio Haus Studio Haus is proud to announce their 2019 kitchen cabinet options. This amalgamation of products and hardware enables their clients to create beautiful, durable, and functional kitchen cabinets. Studio Haus is shaping contemporary kitchen design trends in America. They take inspiration from well established... - March 19, 2019 - Studio Haus

Waypost Marketing Promotes Ryan Potvin to Senior Account Manager This week Waypost Marketing, a leading Greenville-based digital marketing agency, has announced a promotion for its Account Manager Ryan Potvin to Senior Account Manager. With a background in Business Administration, Potvin possesses a natural talent and intuition for crafting and executing inbound... - March 14, 2019 - Waypost Marketing

The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Waypost Marketing Introduces New Designer, Dumah Morgan Waypost Marketing, a leading Greenville-based inbound marketing agency, has recently brought in a new graphic designer, Dumah Morgan, to join its rapidly-growing Design team. Dumah graduated from Lander University with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Visual Arts. He’s worked in a variety of design-related... - March 13, 2019 - Waypost Marketing

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven carpets,... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

Returnity CEO Mike Newman to Speak at NYU Social Innovation Symposium March 8th Discussing Circular Economy + Role of Sustainable Solution to Shipping Packaging Waste - February 22, 2019 - Returnity

TURF Launches New Magnetic Acoustic Ceiling System Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid. The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a tee... - February 21, 2019 - TURF

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

TURF Hires Outside Talent to Streamline Operations TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team. “What makes... - January 10, 2019 - TURF

XinChen Caster Wheels Company Announces Adjustable Leveling Casters Wheels Adjustable leveling casters wheels are mostly used on production line worktables, machines and other equipment which needs to move position sometimes. Leveling casters combine leveling feet and swivel casters. - December 11, 2018 - XinChen Caster Wheels Company

Returnity and Sekoyia Partner to Ship Essentials Kits in Reusable Packaging Collaboration Provides Sustainable Solution to Shipping Packaging Waste with First Field-Deployment of Returnity’s Chrysalis Packaging. - December 06, 2018 - Returnity

Spartan Showcase Celebrating 75th Anniversary Spartan Showcase, a leading manufacturer of bakery and retail display cases, is proud to announce the 70th anniversary of its founding. To kick off the anniversary celebration, Spartan Showcase is offering a 7% discount on all standard case orders received in-house between November 01 – December 31, 2018. Customers may also upgrade to a platinum HPL (Wilsonart 4830-07) exterior at no additional charge. - November 07, 2018 - Spartan Showcase