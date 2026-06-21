Recent Headlines
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of... - June 21, 2026 - Kasentex
How Commercial Manufacturers Like Modern Line Furniture Create One-of-a-Kind Custom VIP Spaces
From NASCAR speedways and professional sports stadiums to luxury hotels, casinos, airports, golf clubs, and executive hospitality suites, today's VIP areas are expected to deliver much more than premium seating. They are carefully designed hospitality environments that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and visual appeal to create memorable guest experiences. Creating these one-of-a-kind custom VIP spaces requires extensive planning and detailed measurements. - June 10, 2026 - Modern Line Furniture inc
After Decades of Green Building, the Planet is Still Warming. Industry Leaders Gather in Seattle to Ask What Comes Next.
Twenty years after the launch of the Living Building Challenge, architects, designers, and climate leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront a difficult question: despite decades of green building progress, emissions from the built environment remain dangerously high. The conference will explore how the industry must move beyond incremental sustainability toward regenerative systems that restore ecosystems and communities. - April 05, 2026 - Living Future
Waypost Marketing Names Reid Jackson Marketing Coordinator
Waypost Marketing, a HubSpot Platinum solutions partner marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, has announced that Reid Jackson has transitioned into the role of Marketing Coordinator. In this position, Jackson will support client marketing initiatives through content development,... - March 28, 2026 - Waypost Marketing
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
Pop Maison Launches “30 Girls, 30 New Homes – For Her New Chapter,” a Storytelling Series Supporting Young Women and the Homes That Hold Their Next Chapters
A new project celebrates young women carving out lives of their own. It explores identity, confidence, and style through the homes they’re shaping, one furniture piece at a time. - January 12, 2026 - Pop Maison
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
Adesso to Showcase Innovative Lighting and Design at CES 2026 in Las Vegas
Adesso, a leader in thoughtfully designed lighting solutions, will exhibit at CES 2026, Booth #21044, taking place January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to experience the brand's latest partnership with Kooduu. A brand who exclusively brings lighting and the clear sounds of JBL... - December 31, 2025 - Adesso Inc.
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
101domus Expands Global Presence with Curated Luxury Dining Table Collection
101domus, international curator of Italian luxury interiors, expands its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. Beyond function, the dining table is presented as a symbol of lifestyle and cultural identity. Through refined materials and artisanal excellence, 101domus strengthens its role as a global reference in Made in Italy design, offering architects, designers, and clients curated collections that blend tradition and innovation. - September 28, 2025 - Domus International srl
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Cheshire Joiner Announces Resurgence of Wooden Kitchens
Squirrel Joinery, a company celebrated for its masterful woodworking and dedication to bespoke interiors, has declared a new chapter in kitchen design: the resurgence of wooden kitchens. - June 29, 2025 - Squirrel Joinery
Protective Enclosures Company Launches New The TV Shield PRO™ Outdoor Digital Signage Kiosk
Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) Launches The TV Shield PRO™ Kiosk: A Rugged, All-In-One Outdoor Digital Signage Solution - June 07, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail
Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market. - May 11, 2025 - Beverage Factory
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
GKG Industry Expands to the US, Bringing Two Decades of Structural Steel and Scaffolding Expertise to a Growing Market
GKG Industry, a trusted third-generation Indian manufacturer of high-quality structural steel products, scaffolding, and formworks, announces its official expansion into the US market. With over 20 years of global experience and exports to Europe and Australia, the company is now set to meet rising demand across the American construction and infrastructure sectors. - May 01, 2025 - GKG Industry
Michelle Griggs Expands Leadership Role at Waypost Marketing, Named Vice President & Creative Director
Waypost Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, is proud to announce the promotion of Michelle Griggs, who now serves as the company’s Vice President in addition to her existing role as Creative Director. This role expansion reflects Michelle’s... - April 25, 2025 - Waypost Marketing
Protective Enclosures Company’s (Makers of The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure) St. Patrick’s Sale to Benefit APDA
PEC Announces The TV Shield St. Patrick’s Day Sale and Donations to Parkinson Association - March 16, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
Cheshire Joiner Announces a Surge in Bespoke Furniture
In the realm of interior design and home décor, the unique charm and individuality of bespoke furniture has always stood out. This year, Squirrel Joinery has announced a remarkable surge in the demand for their bespoke furniture, reflecting a broader trend towards personalized and handcrafted pieces. - February 14, 2025 - Squirrel Joinery
Decoranddecor.com Expands Its Range of Internal Door Handles
Decoranddecor.com, a leading online retailer of high-quality hardware and home decor, has expanded its range of internal door handles. This expanded collection offers a diverse selection of styles, from sleek modern designs to timeless traditional options, all crafted for durability and elegance. - November 15, 2024 - Decor And Decor
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture. - October 28, 2024 - Arrow Sewing
BOB Biz Means Business from Scandinavian Spaces
Customizable one-seater, two-seater, or four-seater workstations - September 13, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture
Shades by Matiss Announces Expansion Into Western Markets
In addition to Mountainside, NJ and Chicago, IL locations Shades by Matiss has recently opened another manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California. - September 02, 2024 - Shades by Matiss
US EPA Final Report: Breathing in Formaldehyde Can Cause Cancer in Humans Even in Low Amounts
The review identified formaldehyde as a cause of myeloid leukemia, nasopharyngeal cancer, and sinonasal cancers. Researchers report that inhaling air concentrations of formaldehyde at one-hundredth per milligram per cubic meter over long periods of time can lead to nasopharyngeal cancer. - August 28, 2024 - Lundia USA
IGroup Design Unveils Upcoming Hospitality Projects, Building on Award-Winning Expertise
IGroup Design, the award-winning hospitality design firm known for its visionary leadership and "one-stop-shop" approach, is buzzing with excitement as they unveil their upcoming projects across California. Building on the success of their acclaimed Willows Hotel project, IGroup Design is poised to redefine the guest experience in Oceanside, San Diego, Silicon Valley, and Palm Springs. - August 27, 2024 - IGroup Design
Superior Seating Announces the Opening of a Cutting-Edge Restaurant Furniture Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
Superior Seating announces the opening of its cutting-edge commercial furniture manufacturing facility in Lincolnton, NC. The new plant, equipped with advanced technology, will revolutionize the production of banquet chairs, restaurant seating, and outdoor furniture, significantly reducing production time and enhancing quality. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to innovation, local job creation, and meeting the diverse needs of the hospitality industry. - August 18, 2024 - Superior Seating
Waypost Marketing Celebrates Multiple Top Recognitions by Clutch
Waypost Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency headquartered in Greenville, SC, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top digital marketing companies in South Carolina for 2024. This prestigious accolade was awarded by Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. In... - June 16, 2024 - Waypost Marketing
Waypost Marketing Honored as Top Digital Marketing Company for Manufacturing by Clutch
Waypost Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, SC, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top digital marketing companies for the manufacturing industry in South Carolina for 2024. This prestigious award was presented by Clutch, the foremost global... - June 16, 2024 - Waypost Marketing
Scandinavian Spaces NeoCon 2024 Product Launch
New product introductions expand multiple product categories. - June 05, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
AFTERWORK: Revolutionizing Video Gaming Experience in the UAE
WORKSPACE is excited to announce the launch of AFTERWORK, an innovative online store dedicated to provide top-tier gaming furniture and accessories. UAE-based brand aims to redefine gaming setups with its cutting-edge designs, ergonomic solutions, and unparalleled comfort, all tailored specifically... - May 23, 2024 - WORKSPACE
Keetsa Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event: Savings on Premium Quality Mattresses Online and in Stores
As Memorial Day approaches, Keetsa, the leading provider of stress-free mattress shopping, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event. Now through May 31, 2024, Keetsa will offer exclusive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of premium mattresses, both... - May 13, 2024 - Keetsa
R McKague Enterprises Inc. Now Offering Custom Design Options Home Furnishings and Interior Design
With over 80 manufacturers and vendors in nearly in every state throughout the USA, R McKague Enterprises Inc.'s reach is far and wide for assisting in design or customize anything that anyone's home, office or commercial establishment may be seeking. - May 07, 2024 - R McKague Enterprises Inc.
QuickShip from Scandinavian Spaces
Kite joins the growing collection of swift solutions. - April 12, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks
CellBell Releases "The Best Office and Executive Office Chairs" Guide
CellBell is known for bringing innovative and high-quality furniture solutions to individuals across India. Their curated selection of ergonomic and revolving chairs reflects their dedication to promoting well-being and productivity in every aspect of life. - March 10, 2024 - CellBell
Scandinavian Spaces Expands Award-Winning Collection
Tinnef Makes Plastic Look Fantastic - March 08, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Superior Seating Announces Winner of the Scholarship Program
Superior Seating, a leader in the restaurant furniture industry, is excited to announce Jacqueline Celentano from the University of Central Florida as the recipient of the 2023 Superior Seating Scholarship. - March 02, 2024 - Superior Seating
Sleep Green: Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding Introduces Eco-Friendly Custom Bedding Solutions
With a gentle step towards a more sustainable future, Orange Mattress Custom Bedding is delighted to unveil its new line of eco-friendly custom bedding solutions. This thoughtful collection, designed with both comfort and the environment in mind, caters to the increasing preference for... - February 08, 2024 - Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding
Max Out in Max from Scandinavian Spaces
A lounge chair that brings energy and life back into the workplace. - February 02, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
TEXTON Embraces 2024's Trendiest Hues Using It’s Award-Winning COLOR Roller Shade Program
As the world of interior design eagerly embraces the 2024 Colors of the Year, TEXTON is proud to offer an innovative offering that allows Window covering retailers, interior designers and their homeowners to incorporate these trendy hues into their spaces with ease and style. TEXTON's COLOR Roller... - January 20, 2024 - TEXTON
Lola Takes the Stage at Scandinavian Spaces
The multi-award-winning chair deserves the spotlight. - January 10, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Atdec Appoints Sean Tobin to Executive Team
Leading ergonomic mounting solution manufacturer and vendor Atdec has appointed Sean Tobin as national sales manager, Australia and New Zealand, to drive market expansion. Tobin also joins Atdec’s executive team. - November 25, 2023 - Atdec
Step Into the Limelight as ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Take Center Stage in Your Kitchen
Culinary Brilliance Takes Center Stage: ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Redefine the Art of Home Cooking. - November 16, 2023 - Estheteak
Superior Seating to Feature Premier Furniture at Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023
Superior Seating announces its exhibit at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023, highlighting its commercial furniture excellence. At Booth #659 from November 8-11 in Orlando, FL, and at their Miami showroom, the company will showcase its latest hospitality designs. The event, co-located with the Pizza Summit, offers a platform for industry professionals to explore trends, network, and view Superior Seating's quality craftsmanship that has served over 24,000 clients since 1997. - November 11, 2023 - Superior Seating
Meet Central from Scandinavian Spaces
The dining/lounge hybrid. - November 10, 2023 - Scandinavian Spaces
Scandinavian Spaces Introduces RUT
A mod modular system that's worth the commute. - October 16, 2023 - Scandinavian Spaces
Waypost Marketing Welcomes Shelly Salomon as Marketing Communications Specialist
Waypost Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, is delighted to announce the newest addition to their talented team. Shelly Salomon, a digital marketing professional with an international background in SEO, content creation, and communication strategies,... - September 29, 2023 - Waypost Marketing
Nomad Finds a Workplace Abode - Scandinavian Spaces
New occasional table series. - September 21, 2023 - Scandinavian Spaces