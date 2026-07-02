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Verto Education Expands Partnership with University at Albany Through Direct Transfer Pathway
Verto Education has partnered with the University at Albany to launch a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration enables students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to University at Albany, an R1 Carnegie-ranked research university. Together, we’re expanding access to innovative, global pathways in higher education. - July 02, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education and University of Iowa Deepen Partnership Through Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with the University of Iowa to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Iowa, a leader in public research, innovative academic programs, and student-centered learning, through Verto’s free Direct Transfer Application. - June 23, 2026 - Verto Education
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Cal Coast Academy Supports Displaced Student in Completing AP Exams Amid International Crisis
Cal Coast Academy stepped in to help a displaced senior complete her AP exams after an emergency evacuation from Qatar to California. Acting quickly, staff coordinated logistics to ensure uninterrupted testing. Their response highlights a strong commitment to student success, flexibility, and support during uncertain circumstances. - May 23, 2026 - Cal Coast Academy
Verto Education Launches Direct Transfer Admissions Partnership with University of Denver
Verto Education has partnered with the University of Denver to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Denver, recognized for its strong academic programs, commitment to experiential learning, and leadership in global engagement. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - April 16, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education and Kansas State University Launch Direct Transfer Pathway for Students
Verto Education is expanding its network of Direct Transfer partners through a new collaboration with Kansas State University, a leading public research institution recognized for its commitment to student success. This partnership creates a clear pathway for students to begin their college... - April 09, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Expands Transfer Opportunities with Loyola Marymount University
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Loyola Marymount University to include a Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, allowing eligible students to begin college abroad and earn guaranteed transfer admission to LMU. This builds on an existing invite-only channel partnership and broadens access to a globally focused, flexible start to college. - April 02, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Partners With César Ritz Colleges to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has launched a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway with César Ritz Colleges. Through this partnership, students can begin their college experience abroad with Verto before transferring seamlessly to César Ritz Colleges, a global leader in hospitality business. Together, the institutions are creating new opportunities for students to pursue globally focused higher education pathways. - March 31, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Announces Partnership with HIM Business School in Switzerland
Verto Education and HIM Business School in Switzerland are working together to create a new transfer pathway for globally minded students. Through this Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can start their academic experience with Verto and continue into HIM’s Business Administration program, opening doors to an internationally focused education. - March 24, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Partners with Regis College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education and Regis College have partnered to create a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, giving students the opportunity to begin their college journey abroad with Verto. They can then earn guaranteed admission to Regis, a values-based, student-centered institution known for excellence in health sciences and professional preparation. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global transfer pathways. - March 14, 2026 - Verto Education
AAAdemy Launches an Online Learning Platform Focused on IT Certification Preparation
AAAdemy is an online education platform focused on IT certification training and practice. The platform provides structured learning resources, knowledge explanations, and practice questions to support individuals preparing for professional IT exams. AAAdemy aims to help learners build practical skills and confidence through guided study and self-paced online learning. - February 07, 2026 - AAAdemy
Verto Education Announces Partnership with Bennington College
Verto Education has partnered with Bennington College to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to Bennington, a leader in self-directed, experiential education. Together, we’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - January 20, 2026 - Verto Education
ExcelPrep Announces Scholar–Practitioner in Residence Program to Strengthen Applied Research and Professional Learning
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program, announced the launch of the Scholar–Practitioner in Residence (SPiR) Program. The SPiR Program brings together invited researchers and practitioner-scholars to engage in practice-embedded collaboration focused on applied research, professional... - January 12, 2026 - Excel Prep
CertBoosters Expands WGU Exam Prep with Practice Questions for Multiple OA Courses
CertBoosters announced the availability of new practice question banks for multiple Western Governors University (WGU) Objective Assessment (OA) exams. The resources are available in PDF, online practice tests, and Windows-based offline software, with exam-aligned questions, detailed answers, and explanations covering all official course topics. - December 19, 2025 - CertBoosters
24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states. - December 11, 2025 - 24hourEDU
EdforTech Alliance Launches “Empower Futures” Campaign for Giving Tuesday
EdforTech Alliance’s “Empower Futures” Year-End Campaign supports teacher stipends, content creation equipment, and digital media training to bring engaging, tech-rich learning into K–12 classrooms. Donations help expand ETA’s TechConnect program, empowering educators, especially in underrepresented communities, and providing students with digital creativity projects that build future-ready skills. - December 09, 2025 - EdforTech Alliance, Inc
Tutoring Club of St. John's & Tutoring Club of John's Creek Partner with Christ’s Church for 2025 Holiday Toy Drive
Tutoring Club of St. John's and Tutoring Club of John's Creek are partnering with Christ’s Church to support its annual Christmas Shop Toy Drive. From November 1–30, both tutoring centers will collect new, unwrapped toys to help provide discounted Christmas gifts to local families in need, including military and refugee families. This collaborative effort aims to spread holiday joy, support dignity-focused giving, and strengthen the community during the holiday season. - November 14, 2025 - Tutoring Club of St. John's
TPAPT Announces 2025 National Conference: AI and the Future of Tutoring
Independent tutors and test prep professionals gather to navigate the industry’s most disruptive year in a decade. The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) today announced its 2025 Winter Virtual Conference, AI and the Future of Tutoring, to be held online from December 11 and 12, 2025. - November 04, 2025 - TPAPT
Cal Coast Academy Student Tony Stormanns Advances to Gold-Medal Round at the 2025 Major League Show Jumping Competition
Cal Coast Academy student Tony Stormanns makes an impactful debut during Leg 5 at Tryon International. - October 30, 2025 - Cal Coast Academy
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU
Vocabulous US Cofounder Shares Acquisition Journey with Rhodium Network
At a Rhodium Network session, Vocabulous US cofounder Tanya McTavish discussed the Word of the Day app’s complex cross-border sale and the formation of a new venture. - October 19, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Verto Education Partners with Knox College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with Knox College to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students can begin their studies abroad with Verto and seamlessly transfer to Knox, one of the Midwest’s leading liberal arts colleges. The collaboration reflects both institutions’ commitment to expanding access, equity, and global learning while providing students with a transformative first-year experience and guaranteed admission to Knox. - October 17, 2025 - Verto Education
Word of the Day App Honored at Best Mobile App Awards
Word of the Day, the daily vocabulary-building app from Vocabulous US, has been awarded Silver in the August 2025 Best Mobile App Awards for its excellence in the language education space. The app’s distinctive approach combines targeted word curation with light-touch gamification and... - October 14, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data
Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline. - October 08, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
TopCyberPro Founder and CEO Jim West to Double-Headline Global CISO and Hacker Halted 2025
Renowned cybersecurity thought leader Jim West, founder and CEO of TopCyberPro.com and a globally recognized expert in cyber governance, cryptography, and emerging technologies, double-headlines this week at the 2025 EC-Council Hacker Halted and Global CISO Forum, held Oct. 1-2 at the Renaissance... - October 01, 2025 - TopCyberPro.com
Vocabulous US Brings Gamified Learning to Religious Education Market
Vocabulous US, creator of the Word of the Day app, brings gamified learning to Scripture study with Biblegram, a cryptogram puzzle game that reveals Bible verses through brain-training challenges. - September 22, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Verto Education Announces Partnership with Indiana Tech
Verto Education has partnered with Indiana Tech to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students who start college abroad with Verto can now seamlessly continue their studies at Indiana Tech, a university known for career-ready programs, hands-on learning, and strong academic support. The collaboration advances both institutions’ mission to expand access, foster global perspectives, and ensure student success. - September 11, 2025 - Verto Education
Verto Education Expands Partnership with Anglo-American University Prague
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Anglo-American University (AAU), the oldest private university in the Czech Republic. Through this new Direct Transfer pathway, students who start their studies abroad with Verto can seamlessly continue at AAU in Prague. The partnership strengthens both institutions’ mission to make international education more accessible, enriching, and globally focused. - August 26, 2025 - Verto Education
Cybersecurity Visionary Jim West to Headline Fireside Chat on Quantum Threat at ISACA GRC Conference 2025 in Times Square
Renowned cybersecurity thought leader Jim West, founder of TopCyberPro.com and a globally recognized expert in cyber governance, cryptography, and emerging technologies, headlines a marquee fireside chat session at the 2025 ISACA GRC Conference, held August 18–20 at the New York Marriott... - August 20, 2025 - TopCyberPro.com
Microtek Learning Celebrates Training 50,000 Professionals Worldwide
Microtek Learning has proudly trained 50,000+ professionals worldwide, empowering careers with top IT certifications and flexible learning options. - August 19, 2025 - Microtek Learning
Cybersecurity Expert Jim West Delivers Three Presentations at G6 Cybersecurity Summit 2025
The prestigious G6 Cybersecurity Summit welcomes one of the industry’s most decorated leaders, Jim West, as a featured speaker delivering three dynamic presentations that tackle today’s most urgent cyber challenges. With over three decades of expertise and recognition as a global... - August 18, 2025 - TopCyberPro.com
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Reports Most Children Experienced Learning Loss Or Are Stressed About School
Many students aren’t just worried about grades, they’re wrestling with confidence, motivation, and focus. “We often meet students who believe they’re just ‘bad at math’ or ‘not good test-takers,’” says Crawford “However, once they experience academic success with the right support, those labels start to fall away. Confidence grows, and that’s when real progress happens.” - August 13, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Earns MSA-CESS Accreditation
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville has earned accreditation from the Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), a mark of excellence recognizing high standards in education. This achievement reflects John and Ashly Crawford’s commitment to helping River Valley students succeed. Accreditation ensures eligibility for Arkansas EFA and Literacy Grant funding and opens additional federal opportunities. Families can trust Huntington for proven, individualized tutoring and test prep. - August 12, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families
ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway. - August 04, 2025 - Excel Prep
Vocabulous US Launches Word of the Day Newsletter Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
Premium content from the Word of the Day app is now available for free in a daily email for learners and language lovers everywhere. - August 03, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Verto Education Partners with James Madison University to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with James Madison University to offer students a unique, global start to college. Through Verto’s Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can begin their studies abroad and earn guaranteed transfer to JMU. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to expanding access to higher education and fostering global perspectives. - July 31, 2025 - Verto Education
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Ohio and Pennsylvania
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Ohio and Pennsylvania - July 28, 2025 - 24hourEDU
CodeHS Strengthens K-12 Computer Science Leadership with Tynker Acquisition
CodeHS’ acquisition of Tynker expands its K-12 computer science product suite. - June 09, 2025 - CodeHS
Top Clef Publishing Launches 5 Free Beginner Sheet Music PDFs to Help Students Master Music Reading
Top Clef Publishing has released five free beginner sheet music PDFs for songs like “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “Baby Shark,” designed to help students apply note-reading skills through familiar tunes. The downloads support piano, violin, guitar, and more, and pair perfectly with the company's popular one-minute note recognition workbooks "Notebusters." - May 27, 2025 - Top Clef Publishing
SaadQain Unveils Expert QuickBooks Tutoring Services to Elevate Financial Skills Across the UAE and Beyond
SaadQain, a premier online tutoring and accounting education platform, is excited to announce the launch of its revamped QuickBooks tutoring services, catering to students and professionals across the UK and UAE. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Mawish, SaadQain continues its commitment to delivering high quality, affordable, and personalized learning experiences designed to empower clients at every level of expertise. - May 19, 2025 - Saadqain
Fired for Teaching Boldly, San Diego Innovator Launches WozPrep to Challenge Big Test Prep — Now He’s Helping Students Go Further
After being fired just days into a new role at a major test prep company for mentioning his AI research, Spencer Wozniak launched WozPrep — a personalized MCAT tutoring service built on student-first values, smart strategies, and free online practice tools. Now serving students across San Diego and beyond, WozPrep combines 1:1 support, custom study plans, and an AAMC-style question platform —all led by a 100th percentile scorer committed to making MCAT prep more human, effective, and affordable. - May 17, 2025 - WozPrep
New AI Tools from CodeHS Help Teachers Create Engaging Assignments and Provide Faster Grades and Feedback
CodeHS, a leading provider of computer science curriculum and tools for K–12 education, is proud to announce the launch of two new AI-powered tools: AI Creator and AI Grading. These tools are built directly into the CodeHS Platform and are designed to save teachers time, support learners, and... - May 11, 2025 - CodeHS
BridgePath Prep and Founder Dr. Marla Friedman Lead the Way as Homeschooling Booms Nationwide
As homeschooling rates continue to rise across the United States, BridgePath Prep, founded and led by Dr. Marla Friedman, is making homeschooling during high school easier for families. A former homeschool parent, college professor and director of a high school business and entrepreneurship... - May 06, 2025 - BridgePath Prep
Beyond Words: Unlocking Literacy Through Wordless Books
Crazy Simple Education is transforming literacy with a simple yet powerful approach using wordless books. This method helps young students build confidence by creating and dictating their own stories, turning hesitant readers into engaged storytellers. - May 05, 2025 - Crazy Simple Education
Strike School Unveils Bold New Rebrand with Innovative Educational Solutions for the 2025-2026 School Year
Strike School, a national online K-12 education provider, has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand for the 2025-2026 academic year, signaling a renewed commitment to personalized learning, flexibility, and future-focused education. - April 15, 2025 - Strike School
ExcelPrep adds Bloomington, IL K-8 Program for Neurodiverse Learners
ExcelPrep, a clinic and educational program for neurodiverse learners, has expanded its program to Bloomington, Illinois. Founder and Executive Director, Landria Seals Green, states that this is an exciting time for families and the community as they continue to meet the needs of learners, their... - April 14, 2025 - Excel Prep
Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) Acquires Triage Training Group, Launches Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division
TILI Acquires Triage Training Group and Launches MILTAC-CIR Division. The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Triage Training Group, a tactical and emergency medical training leader. This acquisition marks the official launch of TILI’s new Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division, strengthening its mission to deliver high-impact, real-world training for military personnel & First Responders. - April 11, 2025 - Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute
CodeHS and Nebraska Department of Education Partner to Provide K-12 Educators with Free Computer Science Professional Development
CodeHS partners with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) to support computer science teachers across the state by providing free PD workshops and courses. - April 11, 2025 - CodeHS
Tampa Bay's 9th Annual HBCU College Fair
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Shorecrest Preparatory School Partner to Showcase Historically Black Colleges & Universities to Area Students on Saturday, April 5. - April 03, 2025 - Shorecrest Preparatory School