PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Premier Medical Careers Released the Future of PMC 2020 Report Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is advancing its course curriculum for 2020 to best utilize the latest technology in post-secondary education, training, and tools for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer programs to certify nursing assistants, patient... - December 10, 2019 - Premier Medical Careers

CISSP Certification: A Guaranteed Way to Lucrative Career in Information Security - certxpert.com With huge demand of CISSP certified professionals globally, certxpert.com offers CISSP certification exam to students who want to pass CISSP certification and wants to make their career in Information Security. Job positions that need CISSP certification usually pay very well. According to 2019 IT Skills & Salary Report, the average salaries of CISSP at $116,900, and CISSP get 2nd positions among the top 15 paying certifications in the industry. - November 27, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers. - October 23, 2019 - Ashton College

CodeHS Announces a CSforALL Commitment to Make Computer Science Standards Alignment Easier for Teachers Around the Country CodeHS will build custom computer science courses aligned to computer science state standards and courses across over 20 states by the start of the 2020 school year to benefit over 50,000 teachers. - October 21, 2019 - CodeHS

Phlebotomy Career Training Celebrates 11 Years of Distance Education Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner. - October 17, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Celebrate Philanthropy Week and the Giving Season at “An Evening of Gratitude with Malin Burnham” Presented by Reality Changers Non-Profit Organization Honors Extraordinary Community Support of Life-Changing Programs for Youth. Join renowned philanthropist and changemaker Malin Burnham, along with Reality Changers’ board, staff, students, and supporters, for “An Evening of Gratitude with Malin Burnham.” This lively gathering, filled with community, celebration, and hope, will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. - October 15, 2019 - Reality Changers

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

Ashton College’s Human Resource Management Diploma Program Available Across Canada Ashton College, a leading post-secondary education provider, announced that its Diploma in Human Resources Management program (DHRM), will be offered online across Canada, including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

Ashton College and CAPIC Organized a Joint CPD Seminar in Vancouver Ashton College and CAPIC recently organized a joint CPD seminar titled, “A Smorgasboard of Topics” on May 24, 2019, in Vancouver, BC at the Best Western Plus Chateau Granville. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

Ashton College to Organize Open House Event Ashton College will organize an Open House event on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at their Vancouver campus. The event will allow prospective students to learn in detail about the college’s in-demand programs such as Immigration Consultant Diploma, diploma in human resources management and bookkeeping certification. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles Receives $25,000 from Fender Play Foundation to Launch Music Program Funds support musical instruments and instruction for 200 South Los Angeles youth. - September 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles

IBPS PO 2019 Exam Test Series Available at PendulumEdu With the IBPS PO 2019 notification already out this month, the tussle to fill in 4000 + vacancies has already started. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts this examination every year providing a doorway to hardworking candidates willing to dedicate themselves to banking jobs. - August 24, 2019 - PendulumEdu

PRINCE2 Certifications Are a Wise Choice to Make a Lucrative and High Salary Career - certxpert.com As per analysis conducted by PMI (Project Management Institute), companies will need 87.7 million project management-oriented roles by 2027. For the aspirants broadening their future and career with the finest possible, project management career then obtaining a PRINCE2 certification is the best way to go. - August 22, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Virginia Nursing Student Awarded $1000 National Scholarship Platinum Educational Group, The Testing, Scheduling, and Skills Tracking Experts, continues their scholarships program for students pursuing a career in the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields. The company created this annual scholarships program as a way to give back to the Healthcare community. - August 15, 2019 - Platinum Educational Group

Popular Book Company USA Enters Market Providing Workbooks to Children Across America Popular Book Company (USA) Ltd. (“Popular USA”) is pleased to announce the launch of our products through our e-commerce website in the USA. Popular USA was incorporated in 2014 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool and elementary school children. Popular... - August 12, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.

New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient? Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

AWS - Amazon Web Service AWS Certification Exams Now Available on Certxpert.com Certxpert.com, which is a well-known IT certification provider of various vendors such as CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco, PRINCE2, Six Sigma, EC-Council, ITIL, SAP, PMI, Oracle, etc., today announced the availability of AWS (Amazon Web Service) exam certification. About AWS Certifications Amazon Web Service... - July 20, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Canada’s Leading Workbook Publisher Celebrates 25 Years Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd. (“Popular Canada”) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Canada on July 19, 2019. Incorporated in 1994, Popular Canada is the leading publisher specializing in educational workbooks and learning resources designed and developed by educators with the interest and needs of preschool, elementary, and high school children in mind. - July 19, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.

E. Reny Tutoring Services Aims at Helping High School Physics Students All Around the World with the Release of a New Online Course on Newtonian Gravity E. Reny Tutoring Services releases a new tool to save high school physics students in disarray: “Gravity, The Basics,” an online course on Newtonian gravity. - July 19, 2019 - E. Reny Tutoring Services

Carpa Education to Take Part in the United Nations International Youth Day 2019 Celebrations Carpa Education will celebrate the international youth day organized by Casse Africa to further restate its commitment to quality education among the youths of Nigeria especially to the youth of Akwa Ibom State. - July 17, 2019 - Carpa Education

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

CompTIA Certifications the Key of High Salary and Career Success - Certxpert.com People who obtain the CompTIA certifications will be capable to boost their professional career. These valuable CompTIA certifications help certified professionals in getting good positions jobs with a high salary, more goodwill and help them to secure their jobs. - June 22, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Shorecrest Shines at Broadway Star of the Future Awards The Shorecrest Upper School Performing Arts production of "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" was named Outstanding Musical at the 2019 Broadway Star of the Future Awards Showcase on June 2. Its cast and directors took home numerous additional honors, including a Best Actress win for Senna... - June 09, 2019 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Nancy Spencer Named Shorecrest Head of School The Shorecrest Preparatory School Board of Trustees has appointed Nancy L. Spencer as its Head of School effective July 1, 2020. Spencer will succeed current Head of School Mike Murphy, who announced earlier this year that he would retire after a 14-year tenure, at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Shorecrest... - May 25, 2019 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Shorecrest Graduates Achieve Top College Placement On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Shorecrest Preparatory School held its Commencement Ceremony for the 72-member Class of 2019 to Matriculate to 43 Colleges & Universities. - May 23, 2019 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Certxpert.com Offers CompTIA CASP Certification CAS-003 Exam at an Affordable Price Certxpert.com, the well-known IT certification provider, offers CASP certification online at an affordable price so everybody can earn the CASP certification without a problem. - May 22, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Reality Changers Launches Fundraising Campaign to Celebrate 18th Birthday Reality Changers Launches Fundraising Campaign to Celebrate 18th Birthday. Throughout the Weekend of May 16-19, 2019 All Funds Given Will be Doubled. - May 16, 2019 - Reality Changers

The Largest Teacher Job Fair in the Gulf Coast Region to be Held June 10-11 in Houston, TX Region 4 Education Service Center will host the 2019 Annual Gulf Coast Teacher Job Fair June 10-11, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at M.O. Campbell Educational Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, Texas 77032. Registration is available at www.esc4.net/jobfair. - May 16, 2019 - Region 4 Education Service Center

Tutor Doctor Brings Back #StockTheFridge Campaign to Generate Teacher Appreciation Students, parents, communities to stock refrigerators and staff rooms to show gratitude for educators. - May 10, 2019 - Tutor Doctor

ISM-Houston Golf Tournament This is ISM-Houston's annual fund raiser. They look forward to a great day and a great opportunity network in a casual atmosphere. - April 30, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

BGCMLA Commemorates Ongoing Partnership with L.A. Chargers with Ribbon Cutting of Athletic Field and Teen Center Chargers’ corporate partner Bob’s Discount Furniture joins ongoing renovations at BGCMLA Watts/Willowbrook and Challengers Clubhouses. - April 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles

HIRED Schools Announces Start of New Pre-licensing Classroom/Live Streaming Session Recognized Real Estate License School, HIRED Schools, announced their next session which started April 17 at their DTC classroom, April 29 at Colorado Springs, and May 7 at Highlands Ranch classroom. Classes are available in two formats - Guided Classroom Study combined with Online Video Study and Live... - April 19, 2019 - HIRED Schools

Boiler Operator Courses Starting May 6th and May 11th, 2019 Ohio Boiler License preparation classes are being taught in Brook Park, Ohio. The classes can lead to a new career where operators are in high demand, have good benefits and are offer good wages. - April 17, 2019 - Lifetime Learning LLC

Reinventing Modern Recruiting for Colleges and Universities in the Digital Age - Thompson Rivers University LinkedIn and other social networks are becoming the bridge between millenial students and the academic world. Dean Mike Henry of Thompson Rivers University demonstrates how modern recruiting works without geographic boundaries and time zones. Under his watch and initiatives, enrolment soared by over 500%. - April 16, 2019 - Thompson Rivers University

Exam Edge to Add Institutional Partnership Program Exam Edge, a leading test preparation website, has partnered with prestigious learning institutions to offer them a wide variety of practice tests for their users. Institutions will be able to purchase practice exams in bulk and offer them to their users so that they can learn the testing skills required... - April 02, 2019 - Exam Edge

Panacea to Demonstrate How to Swiftly Identify Revenue Risks and Opportunities at HCCA 23rd Annual Compliance Institute Panacea to show attendees of the HCCA Compliance Institute how they can analyze patient-level claims and payment data to proactively uncover risks or opportunities related to coding, compliance or revenue. - April 02, 2019 - Career Step

Panacea to Focus on How to Meet CMS Price Transparency Requirements at Becker’s Hospital Review 10th Annual Meeting Panacea will provide resources to help healthcare organizations determine how they can better meet the CMS final pricing transparency requirements at the Becker’s Hospital Review 10th Annual Meeting. - March 25, 2019 - Career Step

Platinum Educational Group Announces New National Sales Director Online testing and clinical tracking industry leader announces a key hire. - March 17, 2019 - Platinum Educational Group

Edtech Startup’s App Makes Learning High School Math Easy Etech startup Angaza has today released a game-changing mobile math educational service. Delivered via an Android app, MindZu is an exquisitely crafted learning experience, whose gorgeous graphics and slick interface just make you want to explore. And it is currently available for free. According to... - March 13, 2019 - Angaza

Reality Changers Launches Search for New CEO Reality Changers is pleased to announce that cStone & Associates has launched the search for the non-profit’s next CEO and President. - March 05, 2019 - Reality Changers

PMP - Project Management Professional PMI Certification Now Available on certxpert.com Certxpert.com which is a well-known IT certification provider for various vendors such as CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft, ITIL, SAP, Oracle, Prince2, Six Sigma, EC-Council etc. today announced the availability of PMP (Project Management Professional) PMI exam certification. Project management is one among... - March 02, 2019 - Certxpert.com

CodeHS Announces the First Blended Coding Course Fully Aligned to Indiana Computer Science Standards In 2018, the Indiana Department of Education made great strides passing the Senate Enrolled Act 172 requiring all Indiana schools to offer computer science by the year 2021–2022. This can be big undertaking for schools. That's why, CodeHS launched the first blended computer science course fully aligned to Indiana computer science standards. - February 22, 2019 - CodeHS

Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy

Panacea Expands Services to Assist Hospitals in Meeting CMS Price Transparency Requirements Panacea announces that new services will be offered in conjunction with its proven Hospital Zero-Base Pricing system to help clients better meet the CMS pricing transparency requirements. - February 12, 2019 - Career Step

SAT/ACT Preparation Critical to Success; Tutor Doctor in SW Orlando Can Help Tutor Doctor of Orlando Helps Students Reduce Stress, Increase Scores. - January 29, 2019 - Tutor Doctor

ISM-Houston February 12th, 2019 - Expo 2019 & Professional Dinner Meeting Supplier Expo 2019 is the biggest event of the year for ISM-Houston. Exhibitors get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Houston area supply chain and procurement professionals. Members come from a wide range of industries, including oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, construction, transportation, utilities, trade, education, healthcare, and government. - January 28, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Medic-CE Boosts Fire Continuing Education Training with Clarion UX Fire & Rescue Group Partnership Medic-CE Clarion UX Fire & Rescue Group are committed to providing fire and EMS professionals high-quality continuing education training. - January 17, 2019 - Career Step

Shorecrest Announces Record-Breaking Philanthropic Gift Shorecrest Preparatory School is pleased to announce it has received an anonymous $2 million gift to the Transform Campaign. The gift is the single largest in the school's 95+ year history and brings the total raised for Transform to more than $9 million. Transform is the final puzzle piece to the Shorecrest... - December 22, 2018 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Test Preparation Becoming More Critical; Tutor Doctor in Orlando Can Help Tutor Doctor a Private, In-Home Service Help Students Catch Up or Get Further Ahead Academically. - December 19, 2018 - Tutor Doctor