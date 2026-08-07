Recent Headlines
Within Energy & Environment
Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter Weather Forecast
The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow. - August 07, 2026 - Farmers' Almanac LLC
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Next-Generation Wildfire Suppression and De-Risking Infrastructure
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and deploy large-scale wildfire prevention and risk mitigation solutions across high-hazard zones. By integrating the FiSci Mitigate platform's analytical capabilities and... - August 06, 2026 - Matrix Wildfire
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits. - August 04, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Strategic Partnership to Deploy First-of-a-Kind ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor
Strategic, multi-year agreement establishes the framework for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 SMR at Idaho National Laboratory - July 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
A Weak or Warm AC Isn't Always a Broken Unit — R.J. Kielty Explains Why a Refrigerant Leak Can't Wait
As Tampa Bay's heat index climbs into the triple digits, local HVAC contractor answers one of its most common customer questions: can a Freon leak wait until it's convenient to fix? - July 27, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Imperium Asset Launches Specialized Oil & Gas Operations Bootcamps to Create New Career Opportunities
Imperium Asset LLC has launched specialized Oil & Gas Operations bootcamps designed to provide individuals with practical industry skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the energy sector. Through its Academy Division, the company focuses on workforce development, career advancement, and creating opportunities that help individuals increase their earning potential and achieve long-term economic growth. - July 25, 2026 - Imperium Asset
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida. - July 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
Acculift Donates to Dogs For Our Brave, Helps Support Rescue Dogs and Wounded Veterans
Engineer-led and female-owned Acculift Foundation Repair made its first donation of the Lifting Our Communities quarterly giveback initiative. They donated $1,500 to Dogs For Our Brave, a nonprofit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs, rescued from local shelters, at no... - July 19, 2026 - Acculift Foundation Repair
SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical... - July 18, 2026 - SMC
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Midnight Sun Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Earth's Polar Frontiers
Photographer Joseph Seif has spent years capturing global campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, but it was during an assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions that his artistic direction took a profound turn. Witnessing the visible effects of climate change and increasing human activity across the polar regions inspired a body of work that would eventually become Midnight Sun, a new photography book published by Daylight Books. - July 15, 2026 - Joseph Seif Visuals LLC
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Urges Homeowners to Schedule AC Service Before Peak Summer Heat Strains Systems
West Central Florida's trusted home services provider offers AC repair, replacement, and maintenance plans to help families stay cool and avoid costly summer breakdowns. - July 14, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
AquaStore Expands Global B2B Access for the Water Technology Industry
AquaStore, a UAE-based B2B marketplace operated by Aquamarket FZCO, connects manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers across the pool, spa, water treatment, filtration and irrigation sectors. - July 12, 2026 - AquaStore
ScottMadden Launches The ScottMadden Energy Exchange Podcast
ScottMadden, a leading management consulting firm serving the energy industry, announced the launch of The ScottMadden Energy Exchange, a new podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of energy. Hosted by Marc Miller,... - July 12, 2026 - ScottMadden
Petition Over Bald Eaglet "Scout" Calls for Modernized Federal Eagle Protection Regulations
In just six days, more than 4,075 supporters across the United States have signed a petition calling for federal regulatory review following the decline and death of a bald eaglet known as "Scout" at the Falconshire Raptors of West Michigan nest. The Scout Amendments Coalition states that... - July 03, 2026 - The Scout Amendments Coalition
You Know Your Carbon Footprint, But You Don't Know Your Climate Personality, Until Now. Earthava Launches a Quiz to Figure Out Your Climate Personality.
Earthava launches a science-backed quiz that reveals how people are wired to respond to the climate crisis, and what to actually do about it. - July 01, 2026 - Earthava
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Geospace Technologies Launches Hydroconn® Series V Connector
Houston-based manufacturer, Geospace Technologies announces the release of a new product in their Hydroconn portfolio, a smart water meter connector cable compatible with Badger Meter equipment. - June 29, 2026 - Geospace Technologies
DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials. - June 26, 2026 - MycoWorks
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Lagrange Labs Launches Halo, the Coordination Engine for Autonomous Systems
Halo is the first shared-state coordination layer that enables drones, robots, and uncrewed vessels to maintain mission continuity under communications failure, electronic warfare, and network fragmentation – without central control. - June 24, 2026 - Lagrange Labs
TeleIQ Launches Partner Program Offering Recurring Revenue with AI Phone Automation
New program enables agencies, consultants, and resellers to offer AI-powered phone automation while earning ongoing commissions. - June 23, 2026 - Teleiq
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Expands New Construction for Florida Builders and Developers
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a New Port Richey home services provider with more than 50 years of industry experience, announced an expanded focus on new construction services for builders, developers, and general contractors throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The... - June 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
SMC to Exhibit at Automate, Booth #3105
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate 2026 (June 22–25, Chicago) at Booth #3105, highlighting wireless valve systems and auto switches that reduce wiring complexity, 4BAR (58 PSI) solutions that help lower energy consumption, Air Management Systems for real-time monitoring and optimized compressed air use, and end effectors designed for both collaborative and industrial robotic applications. - June 17, 2026 - SMC
Tooljar Launches Beta to Help Modern Teams Keep Work, Context, and Commitments Connected
Built from 25 years of operational experience, Tooljar brings jobs, ownership, status, communication, and follow-through into one practical work management platform. - June 13, 2026 - Tooljar Corporation
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Earthava Expands Line of Plant-Based, Compostable Phone Cases for iPhone and Samsung Devices
Biodegradable cases made from biopolymers and natural fibres are now available across a wider range of models, with every purchase contributing to climate solutions. - June 12, 2026 - Earthava
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Highlights Generator Installation Services for Reliable Backup Power in Time for Hurricane Season
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric, a leading home services provider serving the greater Tampa Bay area for over 50 years, today announced its expanded focus on whole-home generator installation services ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. With forecasters predicting an above-normal... - June 10, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
The Cost of Failed Missouri River Mitigation and Endangered Species Recovery
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases a Summary of Federal Investment in Misguided, Missouri River Mitigation, and Endangered Species Recovery. June 2026 “Degradation of the Missouri River ecosystem will continue unless some portion of the hydrologic and geomorphic processes that sustained the... - June 04, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Determination of Critical Habitat of the Missouri River
The U.S. Fish and Wildife Service was provided a new Listing Petition to Designate Missoui River Critical Habitat in january 2026. REI is stlll waiting for a response. - May 27, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Missouri River Misery
The Missouri River Ecosystem may be playing a role in the 'Sixth Mass Extinction." - May 19, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
River Ecosystems, Inc., Releases a Report on the Effects of Hydropower Peaking on Aquatic Invertebrates, Downstream from Fort Randall Dam, Missouri River
Macroinvertebrates are the predominant food source for fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians in the Missouri River. The study reach is a 39-mile section that is part of the Missouri National Recreational River, National Park Service. - May 18, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
Dunwoody Nature Center Celebrates 20 Years of Monarchs & Margaritas Fundraising Event
The Dunwoody Nature Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of its signature fundraising event, Monarchs & Margaritas, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. under a tent in the park at the Nature Center. The evening brought together community members, supporters, and nature lovers... - May 14, 2026 - Dunwoody Nature Center