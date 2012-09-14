PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

Keep Irving Beautiful, Calvary Church Partner for Beautification Project Volunteers Plant Trees at Sam Houston Trail Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series. PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

North Florida Land Trust Has Conserved Hundreds of Acres Surrounding Camp Blanding The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Camp Blanding and the Clay County Development Authority. - December 13, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

North Florida Land Trust Has Acquired Land That Expands the Trail Ridge Preserve in Clay County The property is located within a wildlife corridor and near Camp Blanding. - December 08, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

North Florida Land Trust Adds Three New Members to its Board of Directors John Delaney, Matt Rapp, and Jennifer Lasserre have joined the board of the nonprofit land conservation organization. - December 06, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Green Solutions Opens a New Company Department Green Solutions opens a new department - Due to high demand and growing focus on climate adaptation. - December 05, 2019 - Green Solutions

Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

Ventures Beyond LLC Preparing for the Stars by Learning at Home Ventures Beyond LLC announces the launch of its Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program (CSCP). The Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is an extreme environment, exploration-focused, space analog and citizen scientist initiative. The goal of the Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is to protect Earth's Inner... - December 04, 2019 - Ventures Beyond LLC

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

Keep Irving Beautiful, Irving YMCA Seniors Partner for America Recycles Day Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff and a group of senior citizens gathered at the Irving Family YMCA on Nov. 21 for the annual America Recycles Day celebratory breakfast. America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program,... - December 04, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Vac-Con Welcomes New Director Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good for Our Most Precious Natural Resource Serving the community for over 125 years, The Salvation Army International Corps has long been an invaluable resource to those in need throughout Metro Atlanta. Focusing their efforts on homelessness services, youth enrichment, and anti-trafficking, The Salvation Army International Corps offers comprehensive... - November 24, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

North Florida Land Trust Announces the Purchase of Fish Island is Complete The acquisition was funded through the Florida Forever program. - November 23, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Environmental NGO Norvergence LLC is All Set to Release Cost-Effective Jute Bags in the US Norvergence LLC will soon provide cost-effective jute bags in the United States Market. - November 21, 2019 - Norvergence LLC

North Florida Land Trust Has Received the Joe Hixon Champion of Conservation Award The award was presented by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. - November 21, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Keep Irving Beautiful Participates in Unite for Troops Nonprofit Helps Make Veterans Day Celebration a "Green Event" Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) continued a longstanding tradition of attending the Unite for Troops Veterans Day event on Nov. 9. The annual event is hosted by Porter’s Army and Navy. KIB’s role at the event was both as an exhibitor and as the provider of green event supplies, including recycling... - November 20, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

GeoSolutions, a Texas Business, Celebrating Milestone 20th Anniversary GeoSolutions, a premier provider of soil stabilization, erosion and earth retention products and solutions, marks 20 year anniversary. - November 17, 2019 - GeoSolutions

Global Japanese Mineral Resources and Metals Trading Business is Fully Operational with ENTRADE® Enuit LLC, a leading provider of Energy and Commodity Trading Risk Management (E/CTRM) Solutions, today announced that a global Japanese mineral resources and metals trading business, its global headquarters located in Singapore, is now using the ENTRADE® CTRM solution operationally for its Iron... - November 16, 2019 - Enuit LLC

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

Innovative Research Project DryFiciency Welcomes Scanship, a Norwegian Pioneer in Waste Management EU-financed DryFiciency project partners working on innovative industry-scale heat pump technologies for various industry applications are welcoming Scanship as new partner into the consortium. Scanship based in Norway produces advanced wastewater purification and waste management systems for ferries, cruise ships, disaster relief and merchant shipping, as well as land-based waste management systems. - November 14, 2019 - RTDS Group

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Novel Heat Pumps to Save Up to 80% on Energy in Industrial Drying The EU-funded "DryFiciency" project tackles energy costs in industrial drying in a wide range of energy-intensive industry sectors. Its novel high-temperature industrial heat pump technologies will save up to 80% of energy in drying processes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 75%. - November 13, 2019 - RTDS Group

IDCON INC.'s Founder, Christer Idhammar Releases New Book Learn how to become an expert in Reliability and Maintenance Management. - November 13, 2019 - IDCON INC.

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Pursuant Capital Acquires Alpha Dumpsters, a National Roll-Off Dumpster Company Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters