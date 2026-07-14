Argentina News
Lead Generation Platform LeadCanvas Now Available in English and Portuguese with Google Maps and LinkedIn Search
The B2B tool founded by Lucas Nobua searches businesses on Google Maps and people on LinkedIn from one interface, scores every lead and includes a CRM, now in three languages. New users get 20 free leads with no credit card required. - July 14, 2026 - LeadCanvas
Midas Consulting to Help U.S. Exporters Capitalize on New U.S.–Argentina Trade Framework
Midas Consulting helps U.S. firms leverage the new U.S.-Argentina trade framework to enter Argentina's market. It provides market entry, GTM strategy, risk assessment, and competitive simulation to ensure profitable and sustainable growth. - November 30, 2025 - Midas Consulting
Massive Fraud of Christopher Columbus Legend Exposed by Doctoral Investigation
Lecture Scheduled to present evidence of fraud after a landmark investigation into the history of Christopher Columbus. The important findings were revealed in Dr. Manuel Rosa's doctoral dissertation and point to the falsity of the established stories about the navigator's Genoese origins, as well as the latest attempt to implement a false theory that Columbus was a Sephardic Jew. - March 25, 2025 - Association Cristovao Colon
Welcomed by the Market - the Vesconite Hilube Needle-Bearing Kit by VesArg
VesArg, the Argentinian distributor of Vesconite, Vesconite Hilube and Vesconite Superlube low-friction bearing materials, is proud to announce the acceptance of the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit for the Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo, with VesArg having sold 500 kits for these vehicles... - October 10, 2023 - Vesconite
Aural Desk Aims to be the New Wave in Remote Professional Audio Services for Advertising, Film and Musicians
In June 2020, a new kind of remote agency company was born, taking in consideration to current situation the world is facing with borders during a pandemic state and the necessity to provide jobs for musicians that can’t rely on public performance to make a living. Each project is tailored... - July 15, 2020 - Aural Desk
Pontis Technologies Deploys White Label Cloud Based Television Service Powered by Minerva.
Service Offers Attractive OPEX Business Model and Content Transport Rights Within Latin America - May 08, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Extension of the DMS Autologica Rapid Alerts Module
Autologica S.A., a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announces the new version of its Quick Alerts module, used to automate communications module with customers, suppliers and dealership employees. This innovative Autologica DMS module detects events within... - October 04, 2019 - Autologica S.A.
Autologica is an Official Sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup
Autologica announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event and WTA Premier 5 event, as well as a US Open Series event. - July 24, 2019 - Autologica S.A.
eRevMax Completes Integration with Argentinian Hotel Technology Provider
Interface with CQR Sistemas to allow automatic rate and availability update to OTAs. - April 05, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
eRevMax Completes Integration with South American PMS Provider Arion Hospitality Solutions
Interface to facilitate real-time rate, availability and reservation data transfer between hotels and OTAs. - November 16, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
Abasto Hotel Experiences 65% Revenue Growth with RateTiger Channel Manager
Increases Occupancy & Sales with Effective Online Distribution - August 03, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
eRevMax Completes Integration with Argentinian Booking Engine
Interface with Div-it to allow hotels manage their booking engine from RateTiger. - July 14, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
June Updates to Autologica DMS - Favorite Actions in the Parts Module
Autologica S.A., a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announced the March update to their dealer management system, which includes features designed to improve operations at the dealership and respond to industry needs. Favorite Actions in the Parts... - June 29, 2018 - Autologica S.A.
CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business
Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel
Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
eRevMax Completes 2-Way Integration with Consolid Argentina
Interface to allow hotels distribute room and inventories to tour operators in South America. - February 10, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
Chazey Partners Helped with the Design of Shared Services Diploma by UCEMA Argentina
Chazey Partners, a specialist global management consulting firm, is pleased to introduce the Shared Services Diploma credited by University of CEMA (UCEMA) Argentina. Chazey Partners and other leading consulting organizations including Accenture, PWC and BDO, led the development of the diploma... - December 20, 2017 - Chazey Partners
Argentinian Luxury Hotel Chain Recommends eRevMax for Online Connectivity
3 luxury properties of CasaSur Hotel Collection using RateTiger for managing OTAs. - November 25, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.
Autologica DMS 9.0 Released
Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announced the release of version 9.0 of their dealer management system. - June 23, 2017 - Autologica S.A.
New Interfaces for HUB with Ford
Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announced the release of new interfaces between Autologica CRM and FORD CRM to ease the exchange of information between dealers and the manufacturer. The interfaces allow dealers to receive prospects for the... - June 08, 2017 - Autologica S.A.
Autologica Announces Renault Certification and New Interfaces
Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced the release of new interfaces for Renault dealers. With this development, Autologica DMS has passed Renault France's approval process and received official certification. - May 05, 2017 - Autologica S.A.
Autologica Awake: New Module for Continuous Auditing and Monitoring of Fraud in the Dealership
Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced the release of the Autologica Awake module for continuous auditing and monitoring of fraud and money leaks in dealerships of all industries. - September 22, 2016 - Autologica S.A.
GOintegro CEO & Cofounder German Dyzenchauz to Speak at Great Place To Work Mexico’s 2016 LatAm Conference on May 19
Dyzenchauz will appear in an expert panel of Latin American CEOs to discuss how companies can boost employee engagement by modernizing internal communications. - May 14, 2016 - GOintegro
GOintegro Survey Results Reveal an Encouraging Picture for HR Technology Spending and Use in Latin America
GOintegro, the leading engagement platform for employees in Latin America, has released its Second Annual Latin American HR Technology Survey Report, which provides new insights on how the region’s companies are buying and using HR software and applications. “Research on this subject... - April 06, 2016 - GOintegro
Vivo Interactive and Casinos del Rio Partner to Launch First Regulated Online Gaming Platform in Argentina
Vivo Interactive, the premier B2B supplier of Live Dealer technology to land-based casinos, partners with Casinos del Rio to launch the first regulated online gaming site in Argentina. - February 20, 2015 - Vivo Interactive
Process Reengineering for Vehicle Dealerships
Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced today the release of its new service: Business Process Reengineering. Business Process Reengineering is aimed at dealerships that want to certify quality standards such as ISO, certify manufacturer... - May 29, 2014 - Autologica S.A.
Bove and Carbonell Appointed to Lead Datarisk
American-owned Argentine Multilatina appoints new generation of leadership. - April 10, 2014 - Datarisk
Autologica Presents Appointment Board
A new feature specially designed for the Aftersales Department of automotive dealerships. - November 03, 2013 - Autologica S.A.
Ailola Buenos Aires Spanish School Website Reopens
"Ailola Buenos Aires offered me a fun, inviting, and warm atmosphere to develop my language skills." - Mira, USA - October 23, 2013 - Ailola
Autologica Increases Integration of Its Dealer Management System (DMS) with Toyota
Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced today the release of a new version of its DMS that includes new features and greater integration with Toyota’s aftersales interfaces. Toyota’s G-TOPAS system connects dealers to the... - October 02, 2013 - Autologica S.A.
New Wine Tourism Website for Wineries and Vineyards
The Best Wineries of the World is a new exclusive guide of wineries and vineyards around the world. It is a soft brand alliance for selected wineries and vineyards, which through a strict selection process are nominated as a "Best Winery." It was created in order to reunite wineries and... - September 03, 2013 - The Best Wineries of the World
Algodon’s Marcelo Pelleriti First Argentine Winemaker to Receive 100 Parker Points for Bordeaux Wine
Scott Mathis, Founder of Algodon Wine Estates, is pleased to announce that Marcelo Pelleriti, Algodon’s Senior Wine Advisor, received a perfect score from Robert Parker for his wine Chateau La Violette 2010, a Merlot made in Pomerol, where Pelleriti has worked since 2001. The winemaker also... - March 14, 2013 - Algodon Wine Estates
Belatrix Software’s Extends PeopleSoft Skills with Seasoft IT Solutions
Belatrix taps into specialist training to arm engineers with best-in-class PeopleSoft training. - January 25, 2013 - Belatrix Software
Algodon Mansion Honored with Multiple Wins from 2013 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Hotel Awards
Algodon Properties, is pleased to announce that TripAdvisor’s 2013 Travelers’ Choice® awards has selected the Buenos Aires luxury boutique hotel, Algodon Mansion, as one of the Top 25 winners in the following five categories. - January 23, 2013 - Algodon Mansion
Algodon Mansion Named Top Pick in Andrew Harper’s Annual Grand Awards
Algodon Mansion luxury boutique hotel Buenos Aires has received a top accolade from Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report’s Annual Grand Awards, following Harper’s favorable review of the hotel last year. The publication is considered one of the most respected in luxury travel... - January 17, 2013 - Algodon Mansion
Accelerance Visit to Belatrix Software’s Headquarters in Mendoza a Huge Success
Accelerance visits with Belatrix Software to update Belatrix Partner scorecard and identify how Belatrix extends its global client’s product efforts and drives higher ROI. - January 15, 2013 - Belatrix Software
Art Crowd Leaves, Buenos Aires Deals Stay: Algodon Mansion
For tourists looking at Buenos Aires, it's the perfect time to book a hotel: The five-day fall arteBA -- it's fall in Argentina -- has just ended, and with it goes the annual event's nearly 120,000 visitors. - December 16, 2012 - Algodon Mansion
Harpers Bazzar's Anne Krebiehl Blogs from the Wines of Argentina Annual Tasting: Algodon Wine Estates
Stained teeth and many a purple-tinged smile at Wednesday's well-attended Argentina Annual Trade Tasting at Lord's attested to the overwhelming predominance of red wines on show - mostly Malbec of course. And while this floral-scented charmer may deservedly continue to play first fiddle in these... - December 13, 2012 - Algodon Wine Estates
Algodon Mansion Honored in the 2012 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards
Algodon Mansion, is pleased to announce that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), the world’s largest travel website, has chosen Algodon Mansion as one of the Top 25 winners in the Best Hotels in Argentina category as well as one of the Top 25 winners in the Best Hotels in South America category by TripAdvisor in its 2012 Travelers’ Choice® awards - December 02, 2012 - Algodon Mansion
Algodon Mansion Celebrates Grand Opening of the Veuve Clicquot Lounge at Algodon Mansion, Buenos Aires
Algodon Mansion, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the Veuve Clicquot Lounge, located on the ground floor of the hotel. The themed event, titled “Dandy Night.” - November 18, 2012 - Algodon Mansion
Argentina Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and Algodon Wine Estates Announced Their Partnership
Argentina Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and Algodon Wine Estates today announced their sales and marketing partnership for Algodon’s luxury vineyard estate homesites located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. - November 14, 2012 - Algodon Wine Estates
Canada Bay Dental Puts the Focus on Stress-Free
Canada Bay Dental may be the new practice on the block, but the recently opened Sydney dental office is run by a respected team of dentistry professionals who are by no means new to the dental field. Not only do Canada Bay's three dentists come to the practice with sterling credentials and decades... - July 06, 2012 - Canada Bay Dental
Autologica Launches New Touch Screen Software for Automotive Dealers
The Job Clock Touch Screen add-on module for the Autologica DMS helps dealers improve workshop efficiency. - September 23, 2011 - Autologica S.A.
GIC Argentina launch LA CIUDAD, Your Guide to All the Latest Shows and Events Right Here in Buenos Aires
This week announces the launch of LA CIUDAD, the most recent website release from Grupo de Intercambio Cultural (GIC Argentina), the number one study abroad organization in Argentina. Updated daily, LA CIUDAD is the online guide for the latest in theatre, concerts, sports, art and events happening right here in Buenos Aires. - June 25, 2011 - GIC Argentina
Goldlake to Maintain Options Under Funding Agreement with Soltera Mining Corp
Dr. Fabio Montanari, President and CEO of Soltera Mining Corp. (OTC: SLTA.PK; Frankfurt: SN7) (www.solteramining.com) is pleased to announce that the Goldlake Group “Goldlake”), through its holding company Goldlake Italia S.p.A, intends to maintain its options under the terms of the... - May 25, 2011 - Soltera Mining Corp
uWall.Tv Turns YouTube Into Your Own Jukebox
uWall.tv categorizes music artists into a variety of genres, make a huge wall of small pictures to be clicked and make playlists, sparing visitors from switching back and forth among websites, meanwhile, with its social networking features, it allows people to make their own playlists, listen to their friends music, and follow other users activity. - May 18, 2011 - DreamDesigners SRL
Soltera Mining Corp - Results from El Torno Eluvial Gold Sampling Programme
Dr. Fabio Montanari, President and CEO of Soltera Mining Corp. (OTC: SLTA.PK; Frankfurt: SN7) (solteramining.com) wishes to announce the results of the El Torno eluvial gold sampling program carried out in November 2010. The sampling program was designed to test eluvial deposits composed of... - April 20, 2011 - Soltera Mining Corp
DrinkControl Helps to Control Drinking Habits and Alcohol Costs
Finally, it is easy for every iPhone & iPod Touch user to follow moderate alcohol consumption guidelines using DrinkControl. DrinkControl is an iPhone app that allows handy tracking of the consumed alcoholic beverages as well as of the associated costs. It also lets you compare your day-to-day drinking tendencies with the moderate drinking guidelines of the leading international health organizations. - March 27, 2011 - Happy Moments
Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences Announce The Age of Argentina Tour to Explore Vibrant Buenos Aires and Mendoza in August 2011
Chef, sommelier, cookbook author and owner Liz Caskey of Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences, a South American-based boutique luxury travel firm specializing in culinary & wine journeys in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, is leading a special one-time deluxe tour for an intimate group in Buenos Aires and Mendoza, Argentina from August 6-12, 2011, including a stay at Mendoza’s exclusive Relais & Chateaux hotel Cavas Wine Lodge. - March 17, 2011 - Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences
Alternative Latin Investor Deal Brief: Argentine Vineyards
Covering current investment opportunities. - December 30, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor