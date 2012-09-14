PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Extension of the DMS Autologica Rapid Alerts Module Autologica S.A., a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announces the new version of its Quick Alerts module, used to automate communications module with customers, suppliers and dealership employees. This innovative Autologica DMS module detects events within the... - October 04, 2019 - Autologica S.A.

Autologica is an Official Sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup Autologica announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event and WTA Premier 5 event, as well as a US Open Series event. - July 24, 2019 - Autologica S.A.

eRevMax Completes Integration with Argentinian Hotel Technology Provider Interface with CQR Sistemas to allow automatic rate and availability update to OTAs. - April 05, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

eRevMax Completes Integration with South American PMS Provider Arion Hospitality Solutions Interface to facilitate real-time rate, availability and reservation data transfer between hotels and OTAs. - November 16, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

Abasto Hotel Experiences 65% Revenue Growth with RateTiger Channel Manager Increases Occupancy & Sales with Effective Online Distribution - August 03, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

eRevMax Completes Integration with Argentinian Booking Engine Interface with Div-it to allow hotels manage their booking engine from RateTiger. - July 14, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

June Updates to Autologica DMS - Favorite Actions in the Parts Module Autologica S.A., a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announced the March update to their dealer management system, which includes features designed to improve operations at the dealership and respond to industry needs. Favorite Actions in the Parts module You... - June 29, 2018 - Autologica S.A.

CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

eRevMax Completes 2-Way Integration with Consolid Argentina Interface to allow hotels distribute room and inventories to tour operators in South America. - February 10, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

Chazey Partners Helped with the Design of Shared Services Diploma by UCEMA Argentina Chazey Partners, a specialist global management consulting firm, is pleased to introduce the Shared Services Diploma credited by University of CEMA (UCEMA) Argentina. Chazey Partners and other leading consulting organizations including Accenture, PWC and BDO, led the development of the diploma criteria. - December 20, 2017 - Chazey Partners

Argentinian Luxury Hotel Chain Recommends eRevMax for Online Connectivity 3 luxury properties of CasaSur Hotel Collection using RateTiger for managing OTAs. - November 25, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.

Autologica DMS 9.0 Released Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announced the release of version 9.0 of their dealer management system. - June 23, 2017 - Autologica S.A.

New Interfaces for HUB with Ford Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announced the release of new interfaces between Autologica CRM and FORD CRM to ease the exchange of information between dealers and the manufacturer. The interfaces allow dealers to receive prospects for the dealership... - June 08, 2017 - Autologica S.A.

Autologica Announces Renault Certification and New Interfaces Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced the release of new interfaces for Renault dealers. With this development, Autologica DMS has passed Renault France's approval process and received official certification. - May 05, 2017 - Autologica S.A.

Autologica Awake: New Module for Continuous Auditing and Monitoring of Fraud in the Dealership Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced the release of the Autologica Awake module for continuous auditing and monitoring of fraud and money leaks in dealerships of all industries. - September 22, 2016 - Autologica S.A.

GOintegro CEO & Cofounder German Dyzenchauz to Speak at Great Place To Work Mexico’s 2016 LatAm Conference on May 19 Dyzenchauz will appear in an expert panel of Latin American CEOs to discuss how companies can boost employee engagement by modernizing internal communications. - May 14, 2016 - GOintegro

GOintegro Survey Results Reveal an Encouraging Picture for HR Technology Spending and Use in Latin America GOintegro, the leading engagement platform for employees in Latin America, has released its Second Annual Latin American HR Technology Survey Report, which provides new insights on how the region’s companies are buying and using HR software and applications. “Research on this subject has... - April 06, 2016 - GOintegro

Vivo Interactive and Casinos del Rio Partner to Launch First Regulated Online Gaming Platform in Argentina Vivo Interactive, the premier B2B supplier of Live Dealer technology to land-based casinos, partners with Casinos del Rio to launch the first regulated online gaming site in Argentina. - February 20, 2015 - Vivo Interactive

Process Reengineering for Vehicle Dealerships Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced today the release of its new service: Business Process Reengineering. Business Process Reengineering is aimed at dealerships that want to certify quality standards such as ISO, certify manufacturer excellence... - May 29, 2014 - Autologica S.A.

Bove and Carbonell Appointed to Lead Datarisk American-owned Argentine Multilatina appoints new generation of leadership. - April 10, 2014 - Datarisk

Autologica Presents Appointment Board A new feature specially designed for the Aftersales Department of automotive dealerships. - November 03, 2013 - Autologica S.A.

Ailola Buenos Aires Spanish School Website Reopens "Ailola Buenos Aires offered me a fun, inviting, and warm atmosphere to develop my language skills." - Mira, USA - October 23, 2013 - Ailola

Autologica Increases Integration of Its Dealer Management System (DMS) with Toyota Autologica, a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for automotive dealers, announced today the release of a new version of its DMS that includes new features and greater integration with Toyota’s aftersales interfaces. Toyota’s G-TOPAS system connects dealers to the brand’s... - October 02, 2013 - Autologica S.A.

New Wine Tourism Website for Wineries and Vineyards The Best Wineries of the World is a new exclusive guide of wineries and vineyards around the world. It is a soft brand alliance for selected wineries and vineyards, which through a strict selection process are nominated as a "Best Winery." It was created in order to reunite wineries and vineyards... - September 03, 2013 - The Best Wineries of the World

Algodon’s Marcelo Pelleriti First Argentine Winemaker to Receive 100 Parker Points for Bordeaux Wine Scott Mathis, Founder of Algodon Wine Estates, is pleased to announce that Marcelo Pelleriti, Algodon’s Senior Wine Advisor, received a perfect score from Robert Parker for his wine Chateau La Violette 2010, a Merlot made in Pomerol, where Pelleriti has worked since 2001. The winemaker also received... - March 14, 2013 - Algodon Wine Estates

Belatrix Software’s Extends PeopleSoft Skills with Seasoft IT Solutions Belatrix taps into specialist training to arm engineers with best-in-class PeopleSoft training. - January 25, 2013 - Belatrix Software

Algodon Mansion Honored with Multiple Wins from 2013 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Hotel Awards Algodon Properties, is pleased to announce that TripAdvisor’s 2013 Travelers’ Choice® awards has selected the Buenos Aires luxury boutique hotel, Algodon Mansion, as one of the Top 25 winners in the following five categories. - January 23, 2013 - Algodon Mansion

Algodon Mansion Named Top Pick in Andrew Harper’s Annual Grand Awards Algodon Mansion luxury boutique hotel Buenos Aires has received a top accolade from Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report’s Annual Grand Awards, following Harper’s favorable review of the hotel last year. The publication is considered one of the most respected in luxury travel industry. “For... - January 17, 2013 - Algodon Mansion

Accelerance Visit to Belatrix Software’s Headquarters in Mendoza a Huge Success Accelerance visits with Belatrix Software to update Belatrix Partner scorecard and identify how Belatrix extends its global client’s product efforts and drives higher ROI. - January 15, 2013 - Belatrix Software

Art Crowd Leaves, Buenos Aires Deals Stay: Algodon Mansion For tourists looking at Buenos Aires, it's the perfect time to book a hotel: The five-day fall arteBA -- it's fall in Argentina -- has just ended, and with it goes the annual event's nearly 120,000 visitors. - December 16, 2012 - Algodon Mansion

Harpers Bazzar's Anne Krebiehl Blogs from the Wines of Argentina Annual Tasting: Algodon Wine Estates Stained teeth and many a purple-tinged smile at Wednesday's well-attended Argentina Annual Trade Tasting at Lord's attested to the overwhelming predominance of red wines on show - mostly Malbec of course. And while this floral-scented charmer may deservedly continue to play first fiddle in these Andean... - December 13, 2012 - Algodon Wine Estates

Algodon Mansion Honored in the 2012 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards Algodon Mansion, is pleased to announce that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), the world’s largest travel website, has chosen Algodon Mansion as one of the Top 25 winners in the Best Hotels in Argentina category as well as one of the Top 25 winners in the Best Hotels in South America category by TripAdvisor in its 2012 Travelers’ Choice® awards - December 02, 2012 - Algodon Mansion

Algodon Mansion Celebrates Grand Opening of the Veuve Clicquot Lounge at Algodon Mansion, Buenos Aires Algodon Mansion, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the Veuve Clicquot Lounge, located on the ground floor of the hotel. The themed event, titled “Dandy Night.” - November 18, 2012 - Algodon Mansion

Argentina Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and Algodon Wine Estates Announced Their Partnership Argentina Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and Algodon Wine Estates today announced their sales and marketing partnership for Algodon’s luxury vineyard estate homesites located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. - November 14, 2012 - Algodon Wine Estates

Canada Bay Dental Puts the Focus on Stress-Free Canada Bay Dental may be the new practice on the block, but the recently opened Sydney dental office is run by a respected team of dentistry professionals who are by no means new to the dental field. Not only do Canada Bay's three dentists come to the practice with sterling credentials and decades of... - July 06, 2012 - Canada Bay Dental

Autologica Launches New Touch Screen Software for Automotive Dealers The Job Clock Touch Screen add-on module for the Autologica DMS helps dealers improve workshop efficiency. - September 23, 2011 - Autologica S.A.

GIC Argentina launch LA CIUDAD, Your Guide to All the Latest Shows and Events Right Here in Buenos Aires This week announces the launch of LA CIUDAD, the most recent website release from Grupo de Intercambio Cultural (GIC Argentina), the number one study abroad organization in Argentina. Updated daily, LA CIUDAD is the online guide for the latest in theatre, concerts, sports, art and events happening right here in Buenos Aires. - June 25, 2011 - GIC Argentina

Goldlake to Maintain Options Under Funding Agreement with Soltera Mining Corp Dr. Fabio Montanari, President and CEO of Soltera Mining Corp. (OTC: SLTA.PK; Frankfurt: SN7) (www.solteramining.com) is pleased to announce that the Goldlake Group “Goldlake”), through its holding company Goldlake Italia S.p.A, intends to maintain its options under the terms of the Goldlake-Soltera... - May 25, 2011 - Soltera Mining Corp

uWall.Tv Turns YouTube Into Your Own Jukebox uWall.tv categorizes music artists into a variety of genres, make a huge wall of small pictures to be clicked and make playlists, sparing visitors from switching back and forth among websites, meanwhile, with its social networking features, it allows people to make their own playlists, listen to their friends music, and follow other users activity. - May 18, 2011 - DreamDesigners SRL

Soltera Mining Corp - Results from El Torno Eluvial Gold Sampling Programme Dr. Fabio Montanari, President and CEO of Soltera Mining Corp. (OTC: SLTA.PK; Frankfurt: SN7) (solteramining.com) wishes to announce the results of the El Torno eluvial gold sampling program carried out in November 2010. The sampling program was designed to test eluvial deposits composed of weathered... - April 20, 2011 - Soltera Mining Corp

DrinkControl Helps to Control Drinking Habits and Alcohol Costs Finally, it is easy for every iPhone & iPod Touch user to follow moderate alcohol consumption guidelines using DrinkControl. DrinkControl is an iPhone app that allows handy tracking of the consumed alcoholic beverages as well as of the associated costs. It also lets you compare your day-to-day drinking tendencies with the moderate drinking guidelines of the leading international health organizations. - March 27, 2011 - Happy Moments

Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences Announce The Age of Argentina Tour to Explore Vibrant Buenos Aires and Mendoza in August 2011 Chef, sommelier, cookbook author and owner Liz Caskey of Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences, a South American-based boutique luxury travel firm specializing in culinary & wine journeys in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, is leading a special one-time deluxe tour for an intimate group in Buenos Aires and Mendoza, Argentina from August 6-12, 2011, including a stay at Mendoza’s exclusive Relais & Chateaux hotel Cavas Wine Lodge. - March 17, 2011 - Liz Caskey Culinary & Wine Experiences

Alternative Latin Investor Deal Brief: Argentine Vineyards Covering current investment opportunities. - December 30, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Real Estate Investment: Latin America 2010 An exclusive report from Alternative Latin Investor. - November 05, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Releases a Comprehensive Report and Webinar on Latin American Hedge Funds Webinar to be held on November 10th, 1pm EST. - October 28, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Hosts Webinar: Commercial Real Estate Investing and Lending in Latin America For investors who want to explore foreign real estate, some of the best opportunities are just south of the border in vibrant Latin America. The market appears especially ripe for picking as Latin American governments implement programs to attract foreign investment and improve their economic growth... - August 20, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Investing in Panama: an Exclusive Report from Alternative Latin Investor On Monday, June 6, 2010 Alternative Latin Investor releases an in-depth report on the Panamanian investment environment. Topics covered in the report include Real Estate, Commodities, Banking and General Business practices as well as an exclusive interview with Former Panamanian president Nicolas Ardito. -... - June 06, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor: Webinar - June 15th, 2010 Alternative Asset Investing in Latin America - June 06, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor