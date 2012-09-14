PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

April Software to Relaunch Refreshed Website The software company that facilitates the lives and operations of fund management professionals in Luxembourg and Europe is about to relaunch its website. April Software promises a fresh, modern look and focus on visitors’ experience. April Software has been in the business of providing effective... - August 16, 2019 - April Software

Wordbee Announces Certification and E-learning Program Wordbee is pleased to announce its new e-learning and certification program for clients and their translators, developed in conjunction with Wordcraft International. - August 14, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Announces New Terminology Management Solution Wordbee is pleased to announce the release of their Terminology Management Solution or term base. The term base is compliant with TBX 3.0 and integrates seamlessly with Wordbee's project management, invoicing, CAT Tool, and linguistic resources management modules. "We wanted to design a solution... - August 09, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Partners with Translia in Translation Management Solutions Selling Wordbee announced today the expansion of its sales resources in the People's Republic of China with the appointment of the reseller company Translia Limited. - April 24, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

First Edition of eProseed World: Striving for Excellence More than 160 eProseed employees have made the trip from across Europe, the Middle East and beyond the Atlantic to attend the first edition of eProseed World, a two-day event held in Luxembourg on February 8 and 9, aimed at promoting exchanges and triggering debates between all the active forces of the company, featuring keynotes, breakout sessions, live demos and, just as importantly, team building games and true moments of fun and conviviality. - March 28, 2019 - eProseed Europe S.A.

Silence Breach Joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord Silent Breach partners with Cisco, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and others to build a safe and secure internet. - March 17, 2019 - Silent Breach

Wordbee Welcomes Marcin Woyna-Orlewicz as Business Development Manager Marcin Woyna-Orlewicz has joined Wordbee as Business Development Manager for global enterprises who require a truly end-to-end solution for localization. - March 14, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Growing – New Bees Joining the Hive to Expand Services, Boost Productivity and Sales In order to keep up with the increase in the customer base, Wordbee decided to boost the team’s effectiveness by hiring new collaborators. - January 08, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee and MQ Spectrum Announce Technology Partnership The Luxembourg-based Wordbee developed the world’s most feature rich Translation Management Solution (TMS) and is joining forces with MQ Spectrum, Singapore’s leading IT consultation and development house. - November 15, 2018 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Announces Online Subtitles Translator as Part of CAT Tool Wordbee has developed the first professional video subtitle translation tool to be integrated directly in a CAT tool, featuring video preview and more. - August 26, 2018 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Chooses Wordcraft as a Translation Management Solutions Reseller Wordbee announced the expansion of its sales resources in Germany with the appointment of the Specialist Reseller Wordcraft. - July 28, 2018 - Wordbee S.A

Meet Aline Müller, Wordbee’s New Business Developer for the Games Localization Industry Aline Müller has joined Wordbee as the new Business Development Manager. Aline will be based in Luxembourg and will strengthen the Wordbee team in the Games Localization Industry. - June 22, 2018 - Wordbee S.A

First Edition of eProseed TechForum Held as Part of ICT Spring Europe 2018 On May 15th, Geoffroy de Lamalle, Founder and CEO of eProseed, took the stage to welcome the customers, technologists and partners who came to attend the first edition of eProseed’s TechForum, a two-day event held in parallel with ICT Spring Europe at the European Convention Center Luxembourg. The TechForum is aimed at providing a deep dive into the world of Oracle technologies, featuring keynotes, customer cases and live demos presented by eProseed’s leading technology experts. - June 20, 2018 - eProseed

A Hybrid Identity Cloud Platform at Work; A Case Study on Oracle IDCS at the eProseed Tech Forum Oracle’s Access Management platform provides innovative services that complement traditional access management capabilities. In particular, it can be easily integrated with the Oracle Identity Cloud Service to support hybrid access management capabilities that can help customers seamlessly protect on-premise and cloud applications and workloads. - June 18, 2018 - eProseed

Wordbee Expands Global Presence, Announces New Partnership in Asia Wordbee is proud to announce a new partnership to promote Wordbee products in Asia: Richard Delanty is their first reseller who will be operating from Hong Kong. Richard Delanty is the owner and manager of Into23 and has a strong background in the translation and localization field. With 25 years of... - April 26, 2018 - Wordbee S.A

ISBER Welcomes Biospecimen Research Experts to Luxembourg for the First-Ever Biospecimen Research Symposium in Europe The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) and the Integrated BioBank of Luxembourg (IBBL) welcome biospecimen research experts to Luxembourg for the first-ever Biospecimen Research Symposium in Europe. - March 01, 2018 - ISBER

eProseed Announces Expansion Into Latin America Continuing its international expansion, eProseed announces the opening of its first entity in Latin America. From the Guatemala City office, eProseed will offer its full range of services to customers throughout the region. - February 28, 2018 - eProseed Europe S.A.

eProseed Opens New Office in France Continuing its global expansion, services provider and software publisher eProseed announces the opening of a new office in France. From the Paris office, eProseed will offer its full range of services and software products to customers throughout and across the private, public, and social sectors on the French market. - February 01, 2018 - eProseed Europe S.A.

Silent Breach to Offer GDPR Compliance services Silent Breach cyber security agency announced this morning it will be offering a new GDPR Compliance Check service for its customers. - January 24, 2018 - Silent Breach

eProseed Awarded IT Development Company of the Year by the Jury of the 11th Luxembourg ICT Awards On December 5, eProseed was granted the "IT Development Company of the Year" award by the members of the Luxembourg ICT community. Some 650 CIOs and IT leaders from all industries had gathered to participate in the annual IT One Gala Dinner during which the names of the award winners were revealed. - December 14, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

eProseedRTC Receives RegTech Innovation Award for GDPR Compliance Support Tool eProseedRTC's GDPR Compliance Support Tool, a software tool enabling organizations to self-assess their level of compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation, and developed in partnership with CNPD, LIST and Digital Luxembourg, was given the RegTech Innovation of the Year Award on the occasion of the Luxembourg Finance Innovation Summit 2017. - December 06, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

Pindify to Launch an ICO on November 20 2017 Pindify, the popular arts and media platform is undergoing rapid growth as it attracts thousands of musicians and artists to its market place. Crowdsale website: https://pindex.uci.global/ ​Blockchain Technology By utilizing the Blockchain technology, Pindify is providing the perfect solution... - October 28, 2017 - Pindify Sarl

eProseedRTC Co-Organizer of the First RegTech Summit in Luxembourg eProseedRTC will co-organize the first edition of the RegTech Summit to be held in Luxembourg on October 12, 2017. The summit will explore this developing area that is already having a tangible impact on regulatory compliance. All the evidence suggests that RegTech will disrupt the regulatory landscape... - October 06, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

eProseed to Co-Host Oracle Process, Integration & API CAB in San Francisco eProseed, together with the Oracle Process, Integration & API Product Management team, will be hosting the next Process, Integration & API Customer Advisory Summit in San Francisco. The event will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's leading experts, and selected customers from all over the world on the occasion of Oracle OpenWorld 2017. - September 20, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

Thomas Grey Gives £150 Million to Cambridge for Research Facilities Pascal Grande Capital Partners believe in ensuring our global financial future through nurturing those who will be responsible for it. - September 19, 2017 - Pascal Grande Capital Partners

Mark Shriner Joins Wordbee as Sales Director for North America Mark Shriner has joined Wordbee as the Sales Director for North America. Mark has wealth of knowledge and experience in the translation industry and has worked in a variety of executive roles including CEO Asia Pacific, and Managing Director Asia for leading LSPs. Mark will be based in Seattle and leading all sales and marketing efforts across the U.S. and Canada. - September 16, 2017 - Wordbee S.A

Air France Chooses Wordbee to Automate the Translation of All Their Websites Wordbee, a leading provider of translation management solutions, announces that it has been selected by Air France to support the translation of their 90 websites. Each year, between 1.5 and 2 million words are translated into 21 languages by Air France - June 30, 2017 - Wordbee S.A

Announcing the Wordbee Beebox Connector for Censhare The Wordbee Beebox Connector for Censhare resolves the problem of manual handoffs by linking a Digital Asset and Brand Management platform such as Censhare directly into an online Translation Management System. The Connector links up with Censhare to receive content to translate and to push back translated... - June 16, 2017 - Wordbee S.A

eProseed Migrates Aljomaih's IT Systems to Oracle SuperCluster Aljomaih Holding Company, one of the top 10 investment groups in Saudi Arabia, called upon eProseed's expertise to assist in the migration of its Oracle E-Business Suite environment to Oracle SuperCluster, the most secure and powerful platform for Oracle database and application consolidation. - June 15, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

Wordbee Announces the Integration of the WPML Plugin for the Beebox, Its CMS Connectivity Solution Wordbee already provides plugins for AEM, Drupal, Kentico, TYPO3, Joomla and Sitecore. - June 11, 2017 - Wordbee S.A

eProseed Co-Organizer of Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB in London eProseed will co-organize the forthcoming Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB Summit to be held in London. The summit will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's highest skilled specialists, and forward-thinking customers from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a region in which eProseed has 7 offices, in addition to its headquarters located in Luxembourg. - April 27, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

eProseed Migrates Al Rajhi Bank's DB Systems to Oracle Exadata Al Rajhi Bank, a leading financial institution in the Middle East, called upon eProseed's expertise to assist in the migration of its mission critical business databases to Oracle Exadata, a platform specially engineered to run Oracle Database. One year after the initiation of the project, the Bank is now reaping the benefits of improved staff productivity and resource utilization. - March 25, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

eProseed to Support Oracle Integration & API Summit in Melbourne eProseed will co-organize the 2017 edition of Oracle's Integration & API Cloud CAB Summit that will take place in Melbourne, Australia. The event will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's leading experts, and selected customers from Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC), a region in which eProseed has just set up its 9th subsidiary. - March 10, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

eProseed to Co-Organize Oracle Cloud Application Development Summit in Dubai eProseed will co-organize the forthcoming Oracle Cloud Application Development and Deploy Summit in Dubai. The summit will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's highest skilled specialists, and selected customers from Middle East and North Africa countries (MENA), a region in which eProseed is very active with offices in Beirut (Lebanon), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). - February 18, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

eProseed and Sopra Steria Join Forces eProseed and Sopra Steria announce the launch of a joint service offer based on the combination of their capabilities in Managed Services for Sopra Steria Luxembourg, and Concierge Services for eProseed. This new partnership will be available on the market from February 2017. - February 11, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

L0w1soft, a Coming Start-Up Company, Has Started an Indiegogo Crowdfunding Project L0w1soft, represented by the 16 year old app developer Loris Wilwert, needs the support of backers around the world in order to finance the formal launching of L0w1soft. - February 03, 2017 - L0w1soft

eProseed to Support 11th MENA Regulatory Summit eProseed will participate as a Supporting Partner in the 11th MENA Regulatory Summit on February 5th & 6th in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The summit will cover the main topical challenges faced by the regulatory authorities and the GRC community, a debate in which eProseed has a pivotal role to play as the publisher of FSIP, a comprehensive financial supervision solution dedicated to Central Banks, Financial Regulators and Supervisory Authorities. - January 22, 2017 - eProseed Europe S.A.

Skelia Confirms Poland as Strategic Growth Market. Accomplished Executive Shemek Fedyczkowski to Lead Skelia Poland Operations. Skelia, a trusted global IT services company and a successful market challenger, confirms the significant year-on-year growth of its Krakow-based service center and strengthens its Polish organization with the appointment of Shemek Fedyczkowski, as Director of Operations. - September 16, 2016 - Skelia

Wordbee Selected as the Official Technology Provider of MontLingo Language Services Inc. The company achieves a significant breakthrough into the Canadian translation market. - September 02, 2016 - Wordbee S.A

Feischer S. A. Pleased to Announce Martin Nagel as M.D. of European Operations Feischer S. A. are pleased to announce that Martin Nagel is the company's new M.D. for their European operations, based in their Luxembourg office. - June 03, 2016 - Feischer S.A.

Wordbee, a Translation Technology Company Shows Huge Growth with Seven Hires in First Quarter of 2016 Wordbee, a cloud-based Translation Technology Company in Luxembourg is growing exponentially with multiple hires and announcement of more job openings. - May 22, 2016 - Wordbee S.A

Toren AG Advises AEG PS in the Divestiture of Fluxpower and Primetech to Legrand Toren AG advises AEG PS, a global provider of power electronics in the divestiture of its two non-core assets in Germany (Fluxpower) and Italy (Primetech) to Legrand. - March 09, 2016 - Toren

BSP Strengthens Its Expertise in Litigation and Employment by Recruiting Hervé Michel Hervé Michel has joined, as a Senior Counsel, the Dispute Resolution, Commercial Law and Employment Law teams of the Luxembourg law firm Bonn Steichen & Partners (BSP). - October 30, 2015 - Bonn Steichen & Partners

Wordbee Launches TYPO3 Plugin Wordbee launches the TYPO3 plugin for the Beebox, its CMS connectivity solution. It already provides plugins for Adobe Experience Manager, Drupal, EPiServer, Kentico, Joomla!, WordPress and Sitecore, and now the plugin for TYPO3 is the latest addition. - October 24, 2015 - Wordbee S.A

Commercial Strategy and Artistic Ethos Combined: Welcome to the Next-Generation Stock Art Website Fire Stock Art is the new easy-to-use website providing stock illustrations and graphics. Unique royalty-free licensing agreements makes reusing images hassle free. - August 27, 2015 - Fire Stock Art

Wordbee Exhibiting at LocWorld28 Berlin Wordbee, a software company that markets translation and project management solutions, is exhibiting at the LocWorld28 Berlin conference in Booth 13. The conference, produced by MultiLingual Computing, Inc., and The Localization Institute, will be held June 3-5 at the Maritim Hotel Berlin. The exhibit... - May 28, 2015 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Launches Adobe Experience Manager Plugin Today Wordbee launches the Adobe Experience Manager plugin for the Beebox, its CMS connectivity solution. It already provides plugins for WordPress, Drupal, EPiServer, Kentico, Joomla! and Sitecore, and now the Adobe Experience Manager plugin is the latest addition. This means that the Wordbee Beebox is the solution with the greatest number of plugins on the market. - May 23, 2015 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Has Been Selected as One of This Year's Red Herring 100 Europe Finalists Wordbee has been selected as a Finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 Europe award, a prestigious list honoring the year’s most promising private technology ventures in the European business region. - April 12, 2015 - Wordbee S.A

Bonn Steichen & Partners Announces the Promotion of 8 Lawyers The leading independent Luxembourg law firm, Bonn Steichen & Partners shows its ambitions through the appointment of former counsel Cécile Jager as new Partner and the promotion of four Counsels and three Senior Associates. - January 12, 2015 - Bonn Steichen & Partners