More than 160 eProseed employees have made the trip from across Europe, the Middle East and beyond the Atlantic to attend the first edition of eProseed World, a two-day event held in Luxembourg on February 8 and 9, aimed at promoting exchanges and triggering debates between all the active forces of the company, featuring keynotes, breakout sessions, live demos and, just as importantly, team building games and true moments of fun and conviviality. - March 28, 2019 - eProseed Europe S.A.