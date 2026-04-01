Austria News
Seekda Appoints Gilmar Barretella as Managing Director
Seekda, Austria’s leading hotel distribution and technology platform, has appointed Gilmar Barretella as Managing Director, effective immediately. This appointment reinforces Seekda’s focus on execution, product innovation, and continued growth across the Alpine region and... - April 01, 2026 - Seekda
Fleming Events Launches “Digital Quality in Clinical Trials” Training to Address New ICH E6 (R3) GCP Expectations
Fleming Events, a global provider of professional training and industry knowledge programs, has announced its upcoming masterclass Digital Quality in Clinical Trials, scheduled for 22–23 April 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The training comes at a critical time as regulators worldwide increase... - October 28, 2025 - Fleming Events
Sensonic Board Appoints Ashish Upadhyay as New Chief Executive Officer
Sensonic, a pioneer in fiber optic sensing for the rail industry, today announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyay as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Upadhyay brings a unique and comprehensive background combining deep expertise in core railway systems, signalling,... - April 04, 2025 - Sensonic
GAAPP and the EoE Day Alliance Announce the Launch of the First-Ever World EoE Day on May 22
The Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform (GAAPP), together with the EoE Day Alliance, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever World Eosinophilic Esophagitis Day (#EoEDay) on May 22, 2025. - March 22, 2025 - Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform
Morpher Introduces Football Markets, Expanding Unique Trading Opportunities
Morpher, known for its innovative trading platform, has introduced football markets, letting fans invest in top clubs like never before. - April 18, 2024 - Morpher
Cocoon Introduces the First Fully Automated Makeup Headset
Cocoon is excited to announce the launch of Cocoon Eye, the world's first fully automated, easy-to-use, high-precision makeup headset. Based on sensor and micro-spray technology, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, and the blockchain, the device is revolutionizing the beauty industry by making... - February 01, 2023 - Cocoon
Semantic Web Company Presents the PoolParty Summit 2023
Semantic Web Company (SWC) is happy to announce the second edition of the PoolParty Summit. Taking place this year on March 7-8, the PoolParty Summit 2023 will span two days of virtual talks, presentations, demos, and the like. SWC has spent the last year listening to its stakeholders and... - January 23, 2023 - Semantic Web Company
Semantic Web Company and WAND, Inc. Announce New Partnership
The Joint Offer of WAND’s Taxonomies and PoolParty Taxonomy Management Accelerates Client Time to Delivery. Semantic Web Company announced a new partnership with WAND, Inc. This perfect-fit partnership brings together a leading provider of various multilingual industry taxonomies with a world-class taxonomy and ontology semantic middleware. - March 17, 2022 - Semantic Web Company
ViennaCC Announces New Feel Good, Pop EP "Twenty Four Seven Music"
The Austria-based musician ViennaCC announces the release of a new album EP with six songs. ViennaCC produced the music and music videos in his studio. The song, "Twenty Four Seven Love" will be featured on the radio and the related music video will be featured on AmazonTV, AppleTV and Roku. - September 15, 2021 - Internet DienstleistungsGmbH
ROI4CIO Has Released a Mobile App That "Reinvents" the Presentation
ROI4CIO has released the Roi4Presenter mobile app, which allows you to make a presentation from your smartphone in a couple of clicks. - September 12, 2021 - ROI4CIO
Connecting Software Partners with VSB IT Services to Migrate HCL Notes, Formerly IBM Notes and Lotus Notes, Customer’s Database to Other CRM Systems
Connecting Software has partnered with VSB IT Services to offer their customer base a migration solution from HCL Notes, formerly Lotus Notes, to multiple CRM systems, while amplifying the services with solutions developed by Connecting Software. - July 01, 2021 - Connecting Software
Partnership Between Maxeler Technologies and fragmentiX
Maxeler Technologies (Maxeler), based in London UK, pioneers Maximum Performance Computing, and fragmentiX Storage Solutions (fragmentiX) based in Klosterneuburg Austria, leaders in protected multi-cloud storage, are partnering to deliver maximum performance and ultra-secure-by-design data storage... - April 09, 2021 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd.
New H2020 Project SUSTAINair to Provide Flight Path for Green Deal Transition
Horizon 2020 project SUSTAINair was launched recently to research and develop solutions to increase resource efficiency and aircraft performance while cutting down on waste and material costs throughout the aircraft life cycle, what is known as circular aviation. The COVID-19 crisis has plunged the sector into uncertainty with many aircraft being taken out of service earlier than anticipated. Despite that, boosting the post-pandemic aviation industry's green transition remains an objective. - April 06, 2021 - RTDS Group
Utiful Photo Organizer Now Has a Free Trial for iPhone and iPad
The Utiful company has now changed its business model and introduced a free trial of their Utiful Photo Organizer app for iPhone and iPad targeting freelancers and small business owners. - February 10, 2021 - Utiful
Expatica Launches New Website in Austria
The online resource for expat living expands into Austria with essential guides on moving, working, and living in the alpine nation. - February 04, 2021 - Expatica
Cortical.io Wins 2020 LegalTech Breakthrough Award for "Overall Contract Automation Solution of the Year"
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Technology Companies, Products, and Services Supporting the Legal Field - November 25, 2020 - Cortical.io
Muller & Bradley Raises $450 Million for Its Second Global Infrastructure Fund
Muller & Bradley, Investment Services, has raised $450 Million, eleven months after the fund’s first close in October 2019. “We are grateful for the support and trust from our partners and new investors,” said Thomas Bradley Co Founder CEO and Chief Account Manager at Muller... - September 03, 2020 - Muller & Bradley
Muller & Bradley is Pleased to Announce They Have Appointed Christopher Anheuser to Run Their Fast Growing Asia Institutional Department
Christopher Anheuser is a highly qualified finance officer, with an already impressive career in the financial sector. Before joining Muller & Bradley, he spent four years as Custody Operations Manager at Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, where he was Division of Corporation Finance... - August 28, 2020 - Muller & Bradley
The Skillmill Jobs Platform Encourages Unity and Collaboration Among the Creative Professionals and Cultural Producers of Europe
Skillmill, a recently launched social network and business platform for the creative industry, aims to connect talent with opportunity. - May 21, 2020 - Skillmill
Uloo Lets You Work on Your Habits Together and Book Sessions with Mentors
Uloo GmbH built a revolutionary mobile app to change the way we work on our personal growth. - April 10, 2020 - Uloo GmbH
Novel Heat Pumps to Save Up to 80% on Energy in Industrial Drying
The EU-funded "DryFiciency" project tackles energy costs in industrial drying in a wide range of energy-intensive industry sectors. Its novel high-temperature industrial heat pump technologies will save up to 80% of energy in drying processes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 75%. - November 13, 2019 - RTDS Group
Viennese Locksmith GSW Gets Excellence Award for Making Houses Safe
The owner of www.schlüsseldienstwien.at, Thomas Ernst, gets the Excellent Award for making a house safe with a small investment of only a few bucks. - November 08, 2019 - GSW
Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry
Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts
ViennaCC Releases Pop Song “Sunny Day” and Fan Video
Vienna based musician, ViennaCC released song “Sunny Day” from album “Tie Break” and asked fans to send video clips for music video. - July 24, 2019 - Internet DienstleistungsGmbH
Balldesigner Secures American Flag Soccer Ball Design Patent
Balldesigner announced its new launch of an exclusive American flag-style soccer ball whose release will align with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. Balldesigner first gained exposure on the Austrian start-up television series 2 Minuten 2 Millionen (comparable to "Shark Tank" in the... - December 17, 2018 - Balldesigner
ROI4CIO Pays for IT Product Information
ROI4CIO has announced that they will be rewarding users for the content they create. - December 03, 2018 - ROI4CIO
Roman Harbich, CEO & Founder at Harrocon, Has Been Named a Top 100 Executive in the Forthcoming Top 100 Registry, 2018-2019 Edition
Roman Harbich is being honored by the Top 100 Registry for his outstanding leadership and innovation in the fields of Restructuring Services, M&A transactions, Executive Advisory, Strategy Consulting and Operations Management. - October 18, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Scan-IT to Office - A New Way to Capture Data with a Smartphone
Scan-IT to Office extends office applications with unique remote data acquisition and barcode scanner capabilities: Use any smartphone or tablet (Android or iOS) and scan barcodes, images, texts quantities and more directly into Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Smart cloud services transfer the captured data immediately to a document of your choice. This works globally, regardless of your device’s location, single and multiple user scenarios are supported. - October 02, 2018 - TEC-IT Datenverarbeitung GmbH
New Feature on IT Portal ROI4CIO
All about IT product on one page - a new opportunity for suppliers and buyers of IT products. - September 18, 2018 - ROI4CIO
PoolParty Leverages the Power of Knowledge Graphs: Introduces GraphEditor in New PoolParty 7.0 Release
PoolParty now supports the management of semantic knowledge graphs and linked data governance along the entire data lifecycle. - August 10, 2018 - Semantic Web Company
Roman Harbich, COO at Aquin Components GmbH, Has Been Named a Top 100 Software Executive
The Top 100 Registry Inc. has named Roman Harbich a Top 100 Software Executive and the 2018 Software Executive of the year. - July 16, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Mental Eclipse Theater’s The Fall of Alice - A Wonderland of Horror for Vienna
Mental Eclipse Theater House sent the audience at Spektakel down the rabbit hole into the maelstrom of darkness and uncertainty that is Wonderland. - June 06, 2018 - Mental Eclipse Theater House
First Robot Tutor for Adaptive Learning by aiLearn
aiLearn, an ed-tech startup company set up to leverage Artificial Intelligence power to address the challenges in education, is creating Robot Ani™ - an AI-powered robot-tutor. Robot Ani acts like “Siri for education,” it is the first robot-tutor designed to simulate one-to-one tutoring and replace human teachers. - April 18, 2018 - aiLearn
Innsbruck’s Resident Storyteller Ziyadliwa Offers New Storytelling Show to Celebrate May Day
Ziyadliwa, Innsbruck’s resident oral storyteller who tells traditional tales in English to adult audiences, is launching a new show in honour of May Day. Entitled “The Goddess and the Green Man,” this one-woman storytelling performance is filled with tales from the British Isles and Celtic sources. - April 18, 2018 - Ziyadliwa
Vienna-Based crewbands Start-Up Rescues Crew Members
To make boating safer is the mission of Vienna-based startup crewbands. With its Android-app, the team presents the first part of their concept to alarm the crew in case a person has gone overboard (person overboard, POB). The app is unique in the market as most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches can be connected and used as signal transmitters. The specifically designed hardware will be available in summer 2018. - April 16, 2018 - crewbands GmbH
ALIGNED: Successfully Bringing New Big Data Technologies from Research Into Industry
After 3 years of collaboration between industry and academia and EUR4 million of funding from the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program, the ALIGNED project has successfully rolled out five trial platforms showcasing its success in applying the latest big-data research findings to solving the problems of industry. - February 02, 2018 - Semantic Web Company
Information Management Survey 2018: Knowledge Engineering at the Core of Cognitive Applications
The Semantic Web Company (https://semantic-web.com/), Mekon (http://mekon.com/) and Enterprise Knowledge (https://enterprise-knowledge.com/) conducted an Information Management Survey for practitioners that provides new insights into the current status of this highly diverse technology field. - January 25, 2018 - Semantic Web Company
Wikitude Announces Appointment of Juergen Rottler to Company Board of Directors
Wikitude GmbH, the world’s leading independent augmented reality (AR) platform and winner of the 2017 Auggie Award for "Best Developer Tool," announced today the appointment of Juergen Rottler to its board of directors. Mr. Rottler has a 30-year track record as a recognized leader... - January 12, 2018 - Wikitude
Galaktikasoft Announces Holiday Discounts on Xafari Framework Licenses
Galaktikasoft announces special holiday discounts for everyone who purchases Xafari Framework licenses until January 1, 2018. - November 16, 2017 - Galaktikasoft
Galaktikasoft Announces Holiday Discounts on All Ranet OLAP Licenses
Galaktikasoft announces special holidays discount on all new licenses of Ranet OLAP for HTML, WPF, and Silverlight. - November 15, 2017 - Galaktikasoft
Quark Enterprise Solutions Partners with the Semantic Web Company
Quark announced today it has partnered with the Semantic Web Company, a leading provider of graph-based metadata, search, and analytic solutions, to integrate PoolParty with Quark’s content automation platform. PoolParty is a middleware solution from the Semantic Web Company that helps organizations manage corporate knowledge models, extract useful knowledge from big data sets, and integrate both structured and unstructured content. - November 08, 2017 - Semantic Web Company
PoolParty 6.0 Brings the Most Complete Semantic Middleware to the Global Market
PoolParty, the renowned semantic middleware solution, is out with a set of groundbreaking new features. PoolParty 6 as enterprise software platform means: a rich and comprehensive set of functionalities at the fingertips of your organization and knowledge engineers. It’s now easier than ever to leverage large and complex data sets and achieve a 360-degree view of it. - June 09, 2017 - Semantic Web Company
Da Vinci Press Announces Geologist-Author of "Tweeting Da Vinci" Ann C. Pizzorusso to Speak at European Geosciences Union Congress in Vienna, Austria
Ann C. Pizzorusso, geologist and Italian Renaissance scholar will speak at the European Geosciences Union (EGU) Congress in Vienna, Austria on April 27, 2017. She will discuss Leonardo da Vinci as the father of geology and show many of his accurate geologic sketches and drawings. She will also... - April 25, 2017 - Da Vinci Press
Mobile World Congress 2017 - IoT - Large Scale Test of Mobile Antivirus Apps Shows Huge Differences in Malware Protection
A quarter of 110 tested Android security apps failed to offer even basic protection, one third offer a very good protection. - March 03, 2017 - AV-Comparatives
Popular n'4get Reminder App Gets Android Update
A new update is available for Android's popular reminder app "n'4get Reminder." The new version expands the number of available icons to over 80. It is now easier to find the right icon for each reminder. The update also features a new app icon that blends into Android 7 and the Google... - February 10, 2017 - Christoph Schmoliner
Retailer Asos Boosts U.K. Sourcing After Pound's Brexit Fall - Wismuller Gunter
Asos Plc, Britain's largest online-only fashion retailer, plans to double its U.K. manufacturing as the pound's post-Brexit plunge makes domestic production more affordable. - December 14, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Wismuller Gunter: Philips to Sell Lumileds to Apollo at Discounted $2 Billion
Royal Philips NV agreed to sell a majority stake in its lighting components unit to Apollo Global Management LLC in a cut-price deal valued at $2 billion after a U.S. national security panel blocked a more lucrative transaction with a Chinese buyer almost a year ago. - December 14, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Rentog Releases a Free Comparison Tool for Test and Measurement Devices
The free tool allows test and measurement devices users to compare prices amongst new and used equipment from multiple brands. - December 14, 2016 - Rentog
Wismuller Gunter Foresees Emerging Asia's $11 Billion Outflow on Dollar's Rally
Wismuller Gunter reports that global funds sold about $11 billion of equities and bonds in Asia's emerging markets after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election as expectations for his economic policies sent Treasury yields higher and sparked the dollar's strongest rally in eight years. - November 27, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Wismuller Gunter: Here's One Sign That Markets Believe in Trump's "America First" Policy
Wismuller Gunter: Here's One Sign That Markets Believe in Trump's 'America First' Policy. Emerging markets, thumped by Trump? - November 27, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter