To make boating safer is the mission of Vienna-based startup crewbands. With its Android-app, the team presents the first part of their concept to alarm the crew in case a person has gone overboard (person overboard, POB). The app is unique in the market as most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches can be connected and used as signal transmitters. The specifically designed hardware will be available in summer 2018. - April 16, 2018 - crewbands GmbH