PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The EU-funded "DryFiciency" project tackles energy costs in industrial drying in a wide range of energy-intensive industry sectors. Its novel high-temperature industrial heat pump technologies will save up to 80% of energy in drying processes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 75%. - November 13, 2019 - RTDS Group
The owner of www.schlüsseldienstwien.at, Thomas Ernst, gets the Excellent Award for making a house safe with a small investment of only a few bucks. - November 08, 2019 - GSW
Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts
Vienna based musician, ViennaCC released song “Sunny Day” from album “Tie Break” and asked fans to send video clips for music video. - July 24, 2019 - Internet DienstleistungsGmbH
Balldesigner announced its new launch of an exclusive American flag-style soccer ball whose release will align with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. Balldesigner first gained exposure on the Austrian start-up television series 2 Minuten 2 Millionen (comparable to "Shark Tank" in the U.S.).
Balldesigner's... - December 17, 2018 - Balldesigner
ROI4CIO has announced that they will be rewarding users for the content they create. - December 03, 2018 - ROI4CIO
Roman Harbich is being honored by the Top 100 Registry for his outstanding leadership and innovation in the fields of Restructuring Services, M&A transactions, Executive Advisory, Strategy Consulting and Operations Management. - October 18, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Scan-IT to Office extends office applications with unique remote data acquisition and barcode scanner capabilities: Use any smartphone or tablet (Android or iOS) and scan barcodes, images, texts quantities and more directly into Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Smart cloud services transfer the captured data immediately to a document of your choice. This works globally, regardless of your device’s location, single and multiple user scenarios are supported. - October 02, 2018 - TEC-IT Datenverarbeitung GmbH
All about IT product on one page - a new opportunity for suppliers and buyers of IT products. - September 18, 2018 - ROI4CIO
PoolParty now supports the management of semantic knowledge graphs and linked data governance along the entire data lifecycle. - August 10, 2018 - Semantic Web Company
The Top 100 Registry Inc. has named Roman Harbich a Top 100 Software Executive and the 2018 Software Executive of the year. - July 16, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Mental Eclipse Theater House sent the audience at Spektakel down the rabbit hole into the maelstrom of darkness and uncertainty that is Wonderland. - June 06, 2018 - Mental Eclipse Theater House
aiLearn, an ed-tech startup company set up to leverage Artificial Intelligence power to address the challenges in education, is creating Robot Ani™ - an AI-powered robot-tutor. Robot Ani acts like “Siri for education,” it is the first robot-tutor designed to simulate one-to-one tutoring and replace human teachers. - April 18, 2018 - aiLearn
Ziyadliwa, Innsbruck’s resident oral storyteller who tells traditional tales in English to adult audiences, is launching a new show in honour of May Day. Entitled “The Goddess and the Green Man,” this one-woman storytelling performance is filled with tales from the British Isles and Celtic sources. - April 18, 2018 - Ziyadliwa
To make boating safer is the mission of Vienna-based startup crewbands. With its Android-app, the team presents the first part of their concept to alarm the crew in case a person has gone overboard (person overboard, POB). The app is unique in the market as most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches can be connected and used as signal transmitters. The specifically designed hardware will be available in summer 2018. - April 16, 2018 - crewbands GmbH
After 3 years of collaboration between industry and academia and EUR4 million of funding from the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program, the ALIGNED project has successfully rolled out five trial platforms showcasing its success in applying the latest big-data research findings to solving the problems of industry. - February 02, 2018 - Semantic Web Company
The Semantic Web Company (https://semantic-web.com/), Mekon (http://mekon.com/) and Enterprise Knowledge (https://enterprise-knowledge.com/) conducted an Information Management Survey for practitioners that provides new insights into the current status of this highly diverse technology field. Knowledge... - January 25, 2018 - Semantic Web Company
Wikitude GmbH, the world’s leading independent augmented reality (AR) platform and winner of the 2017 Auggie Award for "Best Developer Tool," announced today the appointment of Juergen Rottler to its board of directors. Mr. Rottler has a 30-year track record as a recognized leader in... - January 12, 2018 - Wikitude
Galaktikasoft announces special holiday discounts for everyone who purchases Xafari Framework licenses until January 1, 2018. - November 16, 2017 - Galaktikasoft
Galaktikasoft announces special holidays discount on all new licenses of Ranet OLAP for HTML, WPF, and Silverlight. - November 15, 2017 - Galaktikasoft
Quark announced today it has partnered with the Semantic Web Company, a leading provider of graph-based metadata, search, and analytic solutions, to integrate PoolParty with Quark’s content automation platform. PoolParty is a middleware solution from the Semantic Web Company that helps organizations manage corporate knowledge models, extract useful knowledge from big data sets, and integrate both structured and unstructured content. - November 08, 2017 - Semantic Web Company
PoolParty, the renowned semantic middleware solution, is out with a set of groundbreaking new features. PoolParty 6 as enterprise software platform means: a rich and comprehensive set of functionalities at the fingertips of your organization and knowledge engineers. It’s now easier than ever to leverage large and complex data sets and achieve a 360-degree view of it. - June 09, 2017 - Semantic Web Company
Ann C. Pizzorusso, geologist and Italian Renaissance scholar will speak at the European Geosciences Union (EGU) Congress in Vienna, Austria on April 27, 2017. She will discuss Leonardo da Vinci as the father of geology and show many of his accurate geologic sketches and drawings. She will also discuss... - April 25, 2017 - Da Vinci Press
A quarter of 110 tested Android security apps failed to offer even basic protection, one third offer a very good protection. - March 03, 2017 - AV-Comparatives
A new update is available for Android's popular reminder app "n'4get Reminder." The new version expands the number of available icons to over 80. It is now easier to find the right icon for each reminder.
The update also features a new app icon that blends into Android 7 and the Google Pixel... - February 10, 2017 - Christoph Schmoliner
The free tool allows test and measurement devices users to compare prices amongst new and used equipment from multiple brands. - December 14, 2016 - Rentog
Royal Philips NV agreed to sell a majority stake in its lighting components unit to Apollo Global Management LLC in a cut-price deal valued at $2 billion after a U.S. national security panel blocked a more lucrative transaction with a Chinese buyer almost a year ago. - December 14, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Asos Plc, Britain's largest online-only fashion retailer, plans to double its U.K. manufacturing as the pound's post-Brexit plunge makes domestic production more affordable. - December 14, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Wismuller Gunter reports that global funds sold about $11 billion of equities and bonds in Asia's emerging markets after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election as expectations for his economic policies sent Treasury yields higher and sparked the dollar's strongest rally in eight years. - November 27, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Wismuller Gunter: Here's One Sign That Markets Believe in Trump's 'America First' Policy. Emerging markets, thumped by Trump? - November 27, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
New to Kickstarter, the Wallum credit card holder wallet will soon make a statement one sleekly well-clipped card at a time. - October 19, 2016 - Wallum
Vodafone, the British telecommunication giant, has completed its two-year spending plan that has amounted to more than tens of billions of dollars. It has been upgrading operations around the world, mainly Europe, where it generates over two-thirds of its overall sales.
This gargantuan spending spree... - September 26, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Wismuller Gunter is looking for the potential benefits. - September 23, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter
Stock market could test new highs as rate hike jitters fade. - August 31, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
The Austrian start up, Ocean Maps, provides the world's first interactive 3D underwater maps for scuba divers. They already finished the Red Sea Scuba Diving App with over 120 dive-spots, the Attersee Scuba Diving App with seven dive-sites and the Kreidesee Scuba Diving App with 3 dive-sites and over... - August 19, 2016 - Ocean Maps GmbH
Simon Conway, the Investment Director at Alfred Lettner, explains the reasons why the IPO market which is at its worse since the financial crisis. - August 04, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
Senior Investment Managers, David Perry and Edward Smith discuss the impact of Brexit. - August 02, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
Britain has suffered a “deep” shock to the economy from the Brexit vote, a senior member of Alfred Lettner, the family-owned financial advisory firm in Austria, stressed today. - July 14, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
TEC-IT introduces “Online Label Generator” a browser-based printing system for industry forms and barcode labels. Users are able to create own labels and forms completely independent from label printing software or operating systems. - June 17, 2016 - TEC-IT Datenverarbeitung GmbH
KMWorld once again ranks Mindbreeze among the 100 companies in knowledge management. The US magazine is dedicated to news and information about the topics of content, knowledge and document management. - February 29, 2016 - Mindbreeze GmbH
A recent article by private jet specialist Rizon Jet, featured on www.rizonjet.com, names The Chalet at 11° East Obergurgl as one of the world’s best chalets and ski experiences for luxury holiday makers. - December 20, 2015 - The Chalet, at 11° East
Explore the New Online Platform That Connects LGBTQ Travelers with LGBTQ Guides. - November 25, 2015 - Rainbow Campaign
SocialCatWork, an innovative social-based app that helps people take care of stray cats, announced today that it has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the IndieGogo platform. - November 16, 2015 - socialCATwork
Pretty Long celebrates launch of their online platform for everything tall men and women need in their long lives. - October 10, 2015 - Pretty Long
Evaluated among top vendors in the Big Data Search and Knowledge Discovery Solutions Report. - October 08, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH
The Deutsche Telekom Group has now chosen to work with the Austrian enterprise search and big data specialist Mindbreeze and its product (Mindbreeze InSpire) for their enterprise search platform. - September 24, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH
Mindbreeze has received the prestigious KMWorld Award for Mindbreeze InSpire. “Trend-Setting Products 2015” were selected from more than 1,000 separate offerings from more than 200 vendors. KMWorld is the United States’ leading magazine for topics surrounding knowledge management systems and content and document management. - August 25, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH
Mindbreeze, a leading company in the big data and enterprise search industries, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search. Mindbreeze was positioned highest for Ability to Execute. The research and advisory firm evaluated... - August 21, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH
In recent years the ingenious technology of 3D printing evolved rapidly – but the topics of waste prevention and natural plastics did not evolve at the same speed.
On this account Saphium Biotechnology produces PHAbulous Philaments, a 3D printing filament which inherits no toxic additives. It... - July 25, 2015 - Saphium Biotechnology GmbH
Musician ViennaCC releases music video with professional dancers. The musician is not visible in the video. - July 04, 2015 - Internet DienstleistungsGmbH