Novel Heat Pumps to Save Up to 80% on Energy in Industrial Drying The EU-funded "DryFiciency" project tackles energy costs in industrial drying in a wide range of energy-intensive industry sectors. Its novel high-temperature industrial heat pump technologies will save up to 80% of energy in drying processes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 75%. - November 13, 2019 - RTDS Group

Viennese Locksmith GSW Gets Excellence Award for Making Houses Safe The owner of www.schlüsseldienstwien.at, Thomas Ernst, gets the Excellent Award for making a house safe with a small investment of only a few bucks. - November 08, 2019 - GSW

Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts

ViennaCC Releases Pop Song “Sunny Day” and Fan Video Vienna based musician, ViennaCC released song “Sunny Day” from album “Tie Break” and asked fans to send video clips for music video. - July 24, 2019 - Internet DienstleistungsGmbH

Balldesigner Secures American Flag Soccer Ball Design Patent Balldesigner announced its new launch of an exclusive American flag-style soccer ball whose release will align with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. Balldesigner first gained exposure on the Austrian start-up television series 2 Minuten 2 Millionen (comparable to "Shark Tank" in the U.S.). Balldesigner's... - December 17, 2018 - Balldesigner

ROI4CIO Pays for IT Product Information ROI4CIO has announced that they will be rewarding users for the content they create. - December 03, 2018 - ROI4CIO

Roman Harbich, CEO & Founder at Harrocon, Has Been Named a Top 100 Executive in the Forthcoming Top 100 Registry, 2018-2019 Edition Roman Harbich is being honored by the Top 100 Registry for his outstanding leadership and innovation in the fields of Restructuring Services, M&A transactions, Executive Advisory, Strategy Consulting and Operations Management. - October 18, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Scan-IT to Office - A New Way to Capture Data with a Smartphone Scan-IT to Office extends office applications with unique remote data acquisition and barcode scanner capabilities: Use any smartphone or tablet (Android or iOS) and scan barcodes, images, texts quantities and more directly into Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Smart cloud services transfer the captured data immediately to a document of your choice. This works globally, regardless of your device’s location, single and multiple user scenarios are supported. - October 02, 2018 - TEC-IT Datenverarbeitung GmbH

New Feature on IT Portal ROI4CIO All about IT product on one page - a new opportunity for suppliers and buyers of IT products. - September 18, 2018 - ROI4CIO

PoolParty Leverages the Power of Knowledge Graphs: Introduces GraphEditor in New PoolParty 7.0 Release PoolParty now supports the management of semantic knowledge graphs and linked data governance along the entire data lifecycle. - August 10, 2018 - Semantic Web Company

Roman Harbich, COO at Aquin Components GmbH, Has Been Named a Top 100 Software Executive The Top 100 Registry Inc. has named Roman Harbich a Top 100 Software Executive and the 2018 Software Executive of the year. - July 16, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Mental Eclipse Theater’s The Fall of Alice - A Wonderland of Horror for Vienna Mental Eclipse Theater House sent the audience at Spektakel down the rabbit hole into the maelstrom of darkness and uncertainty that is Wonderland. - June 06, 2018 - Mental Eclipse Theater House

First Robot Tutor for Adaptive Learning by aiLearn aiLearn, an ed-tech startup company set up to leverage Artificial Intelligence power to address the challenges in education, is creating Robot Ani™ - an AI-powered robot-tutor. Robot Ani acts like “Siri for education,” it is the first robot-tutor designed to simulate one-to-one tutoring and replace human teachers. - April 18, 2018 - aiLearn

Innsbruck’s Resident Storyteller Ziyadliwa Offers New Storytelling Show to Celebrate May Day Ziyadliwa, Innsbruck’s resident oral storyteller who tells traditional tales in English to adult audiences, is launching a new show in honour of May Day. Entitled “The Goddess and the Green Man,” this one-woman storytelling performance is filled with tales from the British Isles and Celtic sources. - April 18, 2018 - Ziyadliwa

Vienna-Based crewbands Start-Up Rescues Crew Members To make boating safer is the mission of Vienna-based startup crewbands. With its Android-app, the team presents the first part of their concept to alarm the crew in case a person has gone overboard (person overboard, POB). The app is unique in the market as most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches can be connected and used as signal transmitters. The specifically designed hardware will be available in summer 2018. - April 16, 2018 - crewbands GmbH

ALIGNED: Successfully Bringing New Big Data Technologies from Research Into Industry After 3 years of collaboration between industry and academia and EUR4 million of funding from the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program, the ALIGNED project has successfully rolled out five trial platforms showcasing its success in applying the latest big-data research findings to solving the problems of industry. - February 02, 2018 - Semantic Web Company

Information Management Survey 2018: Knowledge Engineering at the Core of Cognitive Applications The Semantic Web Company (https://semantic-web.com/), Mekon (http://mekon.com/) and Enterprise Knowledge (https://enterprise-knowledge.com/) conducted an Information Management Survey for practitioners that provides new insights into the current status of this highly diverse technology field. Knowledge... - January 25, 2018 - Semantic Web Company

Wikitude Announces Appointment of Juergen Rottler to Company Board of Directors Wikitude GmbH, the world’s leading independent augmented reality (AR) platform and winner of the 2017 Auggie Award for "Best Developer Tool," announced today the appointment of Juergen Rottler to its board of directors. Mr. Rottler has a 30-year track record as a recognized leader in... - January 12, 2018 - Wikitude

Galaktikasoft Announces Holiday Discounts on Xafari Framework Licenses Galaktikasoft announces special holiday discounts for everyone who purchases Xafari Framework licenses until January 1, 2018. - November 16, 2017 - Galaktikasoft

Galaktikasoft Announces Holiday Discounts on All Ranet OLAP Licenses Galaktikasoft announces special holidays discount on all new licenses of Ranet OLAP for HTML, WPF, and Silverlight. - November 15, 2017 - Galaktikasoft

Quark Enterprise Solutions Partners with the Semantic Web Company Quark announced today it has partnered with the Semantic Web Company, a leading provider of graph-based metadata, search, and analytic solutions, to integrate PoolParty with Quark’s content automation platform. PoolParty is a middleware solution from the Semantic Web Company that helps organizations manage corporate knowledge models, extract useful knowledge from big data sets, and integrate both structured and unstructured content. - November 08, 2017 - Semantic Web Company

PoolParty 6.0 Brings the Most Complete Semantic Middleware to the Global Market PoolParty, the renowned semantic middleware solution, is out with a set of groundbreaking new features. PoolParty 6 as enterprise software platform means: a rich and comprehensive set of functionalities at the fingertips of your organization and knowledge engineers. It’s now easier than ever to leverage large and complex data sets and achieve a 360-degree view of it. - June 09, 2017 - Semantic Web Company

Da Vinci Press Announces Geologist-Author of "Tweeting Da Vinci" Ann C. Pizzorusso to Speak at European Geosciences Union Congress in Vienna, Austria Ann C. Pizzorusso, geologist and Italian Renaissance scholar will speak at the European Geosciences Union (EGU) Congress in Vienna, Austria on April 27, 2017. She will discuss Leonardo da Vinci as the father of geology and show many of his accurate geologic sketches and drawings. She will also discuss... - April 25, 2017 - Da Vinci Press

Mobile World Congress 2017 - IoT - Large Scale Test of Mobile Antivirus Apps Shows Huge Differences in Malware Protection A quarter of 110 tested Android security apps failed to offer even basic protection, one third offer a very good protection. - March 03, 2017 - AV-Comparatives

Popular n'4get Reminder App Gets Android Update A new update is available for Android's popular reminder app "n'4get Reminder." The new version expands the number of available icons to over 80. It is now easier to find the right icon for each reminder. The update also features a new app icon that blends into Android 7 and the Google Pixel... - February 10, 2017 - Christoph Schmoliner

Rentog Releases a Free Comparison Tool for Test and Measurement Devices The free tool allows test and measurement devices users to compare prices amongst new and used equipment from multiple brands. - December 14, 2016 - Rentog

Wismuller Gunter: Philips to Sell Lumileds to Apollo at Discounted $2 Billion Royal Philips NV agreed to sell a majority stake in its lighting components unit to Apollo Global Management LLC in a cut-price deal valued at $2 billion after a U.S. national security panel blocked a more lucrative transaction with a Chinese buyer almost a year ago. - December 14, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter

Retailer Asos Boosts U.K. Sourcing After Pound's Brexit Fall - Wismuller Gunter Asos Plc, Britain's largest online-only fashion retailer, plans to double its U.K. manufacturing as the pound's post-Brexit plunge makes domestic production more affordable. - December 14, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter

Wismuller Gunter Foresees Emerging Asia's $11 Billion Outflow on Dollar's Rally Wismuller Gunter reports that global funds sold about $11 billion of equities and bonds in Asia's emerging markets after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election as expectations for his economic policies sent Treasury yields higher and sparked the dollar's strongest rally in eight years. - November 27, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter

Wismuller Gunter: Here's One Sign That Markets Believe in Trump's "America First" Policy Wismuller Gunter: Here's One Sign That Markets Believe in Trump's 'America First' Policy. Emerging markets, thumped by Trump? - November 27, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter

Wallum Slated to Launch on Kickstarter as the Revolutionary "Simple Wallet" for the Up-and-Comer Set New to Kickstarter, the Wallum credit card holder wallet will soon make a statement one sleekly well-clipped card at a time. - October 19, 2016 - Wallum

"European Telecoms Market is Stable and Beating Expectations," Says Wismuller Gunter Analyst Vodafone, the British telecommunication giant, has completed its two-year spending plan that has amounted to more than tens of billions of dollars. It has been upgrading operations around the world, mainly Europe, where it generates over two-thirds of its overall sales. This gargantuan spending spree... - September 26, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter

Wismuller Gunter is Looking for the Potential Benefits in Europe Wismuller Gunter is looking for the potential benefits. - September 23, 2016 - Wismuller Gunter

Alfred Lettner – U.S. Stocks Still Attractive Despite Talks of Interest Rate Hike Stock market could test new highs as rate hike jitters fade. - August 31, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Austrian Start-Up, Ocean Maps, Maps Florida Keys for Scuba Divers The Austrian start up, Ocean Maps, provides the world's first interactive 3D underwater maps for scuba divers. They already finished the Red Sea Scuba Diving App with over 120 dive-spots, the Attersee Scuba Diving App with seven dive-sites and the Kreidesee Scuba Diving App with 3 dive-sites and over... - August 19, 2016 - Ocean Maps GmbH

Simon Conway Discusses the 2016 IPO Market and M&A Activity - Alfred Lettner Simon Conway, the Investment Director at Alfred Lettner, explains the reasons why the IPO market which is at its worse since the financial crisis. - August 04, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Markets React Very Well to UK Referendum - Alfred Lettner Senior Investment Managers, David Perry and Edward Smith discuss the impact of Brexit. - August 02, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Alfred Lettner - "Brexit" Has Caused Deep Shock to Global Economy Britain has suffered a “deep” shock to the economy from the Brexit vote, a senior member of Alfred Lettner, the family-owned financial advisory firm in Austria, stressed today. - July 14, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Create and Print Barcode Labels Online TEC-IT introduces “Online Label Generator” a browser-based printing system for industry forms and barcode labels. Users are able to create own labels and forms completely independent from label printing software or operating systems. - June 17, 2016 - TEC-IT Datenverarbeitung GmbH

Mindbreeze Ranks Among KMWorld’s 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management KMWorld once again ranks Mindbreeze among the 100 companies in knowledge management. The US magazine is dedicated to news and information about the topics of content, knowledge and document management. - February 29, 2016 - Mindbreeze GmbH

The Chalet at 11° East Obergurgl is Featured as One of the World’s Best Chalets and Ski Experiences A recent article by private jet specialist Rizon Jet, featured on www.rizonjet.com, names The Chalet at 11° East Obergurgl as one of the world’s best chalets and ski experiences for luxury holiday makers. - December 20, 2015 - The Chalet, at 11° East

Let’s Shape the Future of LGBTQ Travel Explore the New Online Platform That Connects LGBTQ Travelers with LGBTQ Guides. - November 25, 2015 - Rainbow Campaign

SocialCatWork App Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Help Strays SocialCatWork, an innovative social-based app that helps people take care of stray cats, announced today that it has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the IndieGogo platform. - November 16, 2015 - socialCATwork

Long Fashion and Big Shoes: It’s a Tall World After All Pretty Long celebrates launch of their online platform for everything tall men and women need in their long lives. - October 10, 2015 - Pretty Long

Mindbreeze Cited as a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm Evaluated among top vendors in the Big Data Search and Knowledge Discovery Solutions Report. - October 08, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH

Deutsche Telekom AG Chooses Mindbreeze InSpire The Deutsche Telekom Group has now chosen to work with the Austrian enterprise search and big data specialist Mindbreeze and its product (Mindbreeze InSpire) for their enterprise search platform. - September 24, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH

Mindbreeze InSpire: Trend-Setting Product 2015 Mindbreeze has received the prestigious KMWorld Award for Mindbreeze InSpire. “Trend-Setting Products 2015” were selected from more than 1,000 separate offerings from more than 200 vendors. KMWorld is the United States’ leading magazine for topics surrounding knowledge management systems and content and document management. - August 25, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH

Mindbreeze Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2015 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search Mindbreeze, a leading company in the big data and enterprise search industries, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search. Mindbreeze was positioned highest for Ability to Execute. The research and advisory firm evaluated... - August 21, 2015 - Mindbreeze GmbH

Phabulous Philaments - Natural and Compostable 3D Print Filament Now on Kickstarter In recent years the ingenious technology of 3D printing evolved rapidly – but the topics of waste prevention and natural plastics did not evolve at the same speed. On this account Saphium Biotechnology produces PHAbulous Philaments, a 3D printing filament which inherits no toxic additives. It... - July 25, 2015 - Saphium Biotechnology GmbH