Litum’s Automated Headcount System Brings Security for Ferrero Group When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT. - December 15, 2019 - Litum IoT

Industrial IoT Companies Merge Litum and Wipelot (Okyanus Technology) have announced a merger that will bring Wipelot’s UWB-based IoT and RTLS technology to Litum’s international network of IIoT solutions. - November 24, 2019 - Litum IoT

Litum Named Best Tech Company of 2018 Izmir Institute Technology’s High Technology Awards was given to the IoT company based on its excellence in development and innovation. - November 02, 2019 - Litum IoT

Transforming Employee Safety on Europe's Largest Urban Project with Real Time Location System Litum IoT is proud to work in collaboration with the French partner FS Tunnel to provide an indoor tracking solution to protect the health and safety of workers on Europe's largest urban development project – the Grand Paris Express. A colossal feat, the project entails the construction of 200... - September 14, 2019 - Litum IoT

New Classified Ads Platform is Now Available to Turkish Internet Users The new generation Turkish classified ads platform, AramaDur.com is designed to provide a wide range of services from second-hand purchases to real estate property ads. - January 30, 2019 - AramaDur

A Strategic Agreement in the Medical Sector Between Aselsan and Bicakcilar As innovation is the most effective way to create an affordable and effective healthcare, medical device manufacturer, Bicakcilar, signs an agreement with Aselsan, an advanced technology provider to contribute to the well-being of patients, anywhere in the world, by developing devices that create effective and affordable healthcare so nobody is left behind in sickness and in health. - October 16, 2018 - Bicakcilar Medical Devices

CODE Offers Sales Training with Real Life Scenario Tests CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme, the Sales training experts, conduct real life scenario tests at the beginning and the end of the training to mold participants and get them ready to face the business world. - January 20, 2018 - CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Turkey: Istanbul to Discuss Blockchain Technologies and Future of Digital Economy On March 1, Istanbul will host a large-scale event, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Turkey, dedicated to the study of the role of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the modern world. Why Turkey? The country experiences an active development of the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency... - January 12, 2018 - Smile-Expo

CODE Adopts New Generation Sales Techniques to Help Companies Close More Sales Experienced sales trainers CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme designs and implements latest sales techniques that have helped several sales teams achieve more. - December 11, 2017 - CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme

InterContinental Istanbul Improves Efficiency with RateTiger Revenue Management team saves over 1.5 hours daily to focus on strategy. - August 05, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.

Experian and REIDIN Speed Up Decision-Making for Customers with Limited Credit History A new service to help speed up access to finance for consumers with limited credit history has been unveiled by the leading global information services company Experian and real estate information services company REIDIN. - March 01, 2017 - REIDIN

HairCompare.net Provides a Listing of Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey Hundreds of foreign patients are travelling to Turkey in a bid to regain a fulsome quiff or lustrous crown as well as for other types of cosmetic surgery. The clinic directory HairCompare.net is helping patients to find the right clinic for their hair transplant treatment. - December 22, 2016 - HairCompare.net

HotelsPro’s New Generation API Coral Will Minimize Booking Errors Hotelspro, a global travel wholesaler which offers tailor-made technologies and reservation solutions for travel professionals, has launched its new generation search and booking API, Coral. Aggregating and consolidating a global inventory from company's wide range of contracted hotel suppliers, the... - December 21, 2016 - HotelsPro

MetGlobal Established “MetGlobal Academy” The world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, established its travel industry-focused “MetGlobal Academy.” Aiming to introduce company culture, business essentials and systems to new employees, this new learning and development program offers important... - December 06, 2016 - HotelsPro

HotelsPro Introduced Its New Brand Identity in London Offering technology and reservation solutions to the professionals of travel industry, HotelsPro launched its new brand identity at the World Travel Market (WTM), considered as one of the world’s most important tourism fairs. HotelsPro, providing attractive options to the professionals of tourism... - November 24, 2016 - HotelsPro

MechSoft Unveils First Public Version of M-Client macOS Client for M-Files M-Client delivers core M-Files features to macOS users, including the ability to create, secure and process documents and objects. - November 18, 2016 - MechSoft

HotelsPro Announces 48% Growth in Asia-Pacific and China HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, announces 48% growth in revenue in Asia-Pacific and China since the opening of HotelsPro’s Shanghai office... - October 18, 2016 - HotelsPro

HotelsPro Appointed New Managing Director HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, appointed a New Managing Director. Assigned in senior finance executive roles at the leading companies of its... - September 01, 2016 - HotelsPro

SOCAR TURKEY and STAR Refinery Once Again Supporting the CEE & Turkey Refining and Petrochemicals Summit Top management team from SOCAR Turkey and STAR Refinery will be present at the 19th Annual CEE and Turkey Refining and Petrochemicals Conference. - August 24, 2016 - World Refining Association

HotelsPro and Juniper Strengthen Their Partnership by Upgrading HotelsPro’s New API HotelsPro and Juniper announced the integration of HotelsPro’s New API, emphasizing speed of delivering hotel inventory to travel professionals. - June 07, 2016 - HotelsPro

Robert Turner and Jinyan Li Has Been Named to Head the London and Shanghai Offices of HotelsPro HotelsPro, part of MetGlobal group of companies and the leading global provider of travel and hospitality solutions, announced opening of its two new offices in United Kingdom and China. Robert Turner and Jinyan Li has been named to head the London and Shanghai offices. “The opening of the HotelsPro... - May 11, 2016 - HotelsPro

Etiya Strengthens Its International Team with a New Executive Apostolos Kallis Joins Etiya International as SVP Business Development - March 25, 2016 - Etiya Information Technologies

HotelsPro Connects with Business Partners Through HotelsPro Touch HotelsPro hosted its first annual event “HotelsPro Touch” for travel partners in Azerbaijan on 17th December, 2015 in Fairmont Hotel, Baku. - December 24, 2015 - HotelsPro

Etiya Releases Telaura Suite 6.0 with CPQ and Smart Marketing Management Features Etiya released the 6.0 version of its award-winning product Telaura Suite with Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Smart Marketing Management (SMM) features. - October 28, 2015 - Etiya

Defne Signs a New Deployment Agreement in APAC Region Leading Mobile Operator in Nepal, Selects Defne’s Roamers CallBack Solution - September 18, 2015 - Defne

Darkwood, the New Turkish Footwear Brand, Showcases Its New Summer 2016 Collection in GDS in July 2015 Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international shoes fair, GDS, from July 29-31, 2015 in Düsseldorf, Germany. - July 11, 2015 - Akasya Limited

Darkwood, the New Turkish Footwear Brand, to Attend Expo Riva Schuh for the First Time in June 2015 Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international shoes fair, Expo Riva Schuh, for the first time from June 13-16 2015 in Riva del Garda, Italy. - June 06, 2015 - Akasya Limited

Global Healthcare Travel Council Appoints New Board Members Elizabeth Ziemba and Irving Stackpole to Lead Education Initiatives for GHTC The Global Healthcare Travel Council (GHTC) announces the appointment of Elizabeth Ziemba, President of Medical Tourism Training, Inc. (MTTI) and Irving Stackpole, President of Stackpole & Associates, to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Their mandate is to develop and deliver a series... - May 11, 2015 - Global Healthcare Travel Council

Young Innovators from All Over the World Will Compete at MEF Schools, Istanbul The countdown started for the 24th International Science Research Project Competition organized by the cooperation of MEF Schools and MEF University, Istanbul, Turkey. 1434 Students from 25 different nations will participate in the contest with 771 distinct science projects between May 5 and May 8, 2015. The qualifying 163 high-school students will compete for the top spot in the finals at MEF University Campus. - April 29, 2015 - MEF Education Institutions

Startupbootcamp Istanbul is Offering a $10 Million Fund to Startups Startupbootcamp Istanbul is offering the 10 startups selected for its latest class the chance to receive up to $250k from a dedicated investment fund of $10 million. After a successful first program, Startupbootcamp Istanbul is looking to make even bigger noise this year with a $10 million investment... - April 15, 2015 - Startupbootcamp

Darkwood Will Present Its Fall/Winter 2015/16 Collection During the Aymod Fair in Istanbul in April 2015 Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international footwear fashion fair, Aymod, from April 15-18, 2015 in Istanbul, Turkey. The brand will present the best of its fall/winter 2015/16 collection that has been shown during major international shoes fairs in February this year. - April 05, 2015 - Akasya Limited

Darkwood, the New Turkish Footwear Brand, Continues Its International Reach with a Participation in Euro Shoes in Moscow in February 2015 Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international shoes fair Euro Shoes Premiere Collection for the first time from February 24th to 27th 2015 in Moscow, Russia. - February 23, 2015 - Akasya Limited

Darkwood, the New Turkish Footwear Brand, Will Attend TheMicam in Milan in February 2015 Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international shoes fair, TheMicam, for the first time from February 15-18, 2015 in Milan, Italy. - February 11, 2015 - Akasya Limited

Low Cost Country Suppliers Presenting E-Auction Software Low Cost Country Suppliers are offering new e-auction software for clients from across the nation. The site is an online auction website for creating auctions for buyers and presenting quotations for suppliers. The software has reverse auction, Japanese auction, second item auction and Dutch auction options. - February 11, 2015 - Low Cost Country Suppliers

Darkwood, the New Turkish Footwear Brand, to Attend GDS for the First Time in February 2015 Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international shoes fair, GDS, for the first time from February 4-6, 2015 in Düsseldorf, Germany. At this fair, in its drive to reach international status, the brand will have the avant-premiere of its Fall/Winter 2015/2016... - January 29, 2015 - Akasya Limited

Rabarama Interview with Istanbul Art Snob Magazine In 2014 Rabarama partecipated at the Art Fair Contemporary Istanbul, with Gallery Ilayda, and her artworks had a great success among Istanbul art lovers and collectors. Following the event, the magazine Istanbul Art Snob interviewed the Artist about her career and the relationship with Oriental cultures. - December 31, 2014 - Rabarama di Paola Epifani

Kiosk Innova Launches the Latest Self-Service Payment Kiosks Kiosk Innova, Turkey’s leading kiosk producer, has launched two brand new product families, the Curve and Duet series. With their innovative design, the Curve and Duet models have been specially developed to offer convenient solutions for self-service check-in, payment and ticketing operations. - November 12, 2014 - Kiosk Innova

MyBilet, Turkey's e-Ticketing Giant Chooses Kiosk Innova for Its Self-Service Sales Points MyBilet is a key player in Turkey's entertainment sector, selling more than 37 million concert, movie and event tickets a year. MyBilet has recently chosen to work with Kiosk Innova to expand its self-service ticket sales. - October 24, 2014 - Kiosk Innova

MAST Conference/Exhibition Gets a MENA/Asia Boost The 11th MAST will be co-located with 111th NATO Naval Armaments Group meeting in Istanbul, Turkey: uniting Europe with Asia and with direct connection to Middle East North Africa, your colleagues and counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkmenistan are already registering. - March 20, 2014 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Start Your Camping Season with CPL Get your camping trip organised for the most enjoyable time. - March 07, 2014 - Camping Packing List

Health Travels Offers FUE Hair Transplant Surgeries for a Reasonable Price FUE Hair Transplant is a modern hair transplantation method. Health Travels is a medical tourism company headquartered in Istanbul. Health Travels offers its patients an individual service and support on site in Istanbul. - March 06, 2014 - Health Travels

GHTC - “Global Healthcare Travel Council" Launched in Monte Carlo New global council is formed to support, represent and promote the growing health travel and medical tourism sector. The new initiative was launched with the statement, “Our long-term vision is to become a standard setting organization for the promotion and delivery of healthcare services to all global citizens.” - April 06, 2013 - Global Healthcare Travel Council

Forte Consultancy Group Wraps Up Its Marketing Analytics Academy Forte Consultancy Group, the preeminent provider of analytics-driven marketing and sales consultancy services in the EMEA region, today announced the completion of its Marketing Analytics Academy. The Academy, which ran for a period of eight weeks, was a first of its kind in Turkey. Initially conceptualized... - September 05, 2012 - Forte Consultancy Group

Istanbul-Based HumanGroup Enhances IRC Global Executive Search Partners Expanding and Active Global Executive Search Alliance IRC Global Executive Search Partners has accepted Istanbul-based HumanGroup as a new member firm. IRC is ranked among the world’s 10th largest retained search firms, with more than 250 executive search professionals in 35+ countries, 70+ offices and 40+ member firms; HumanGroup’s clients are primarily large Turkish and international firms, operating across multiple sectors, and expanding regionally and internationally. - July 11, 2012 - IRC Global Executive Search Partners

Türk Telekom Becomes Turkey’s Leading Telecom Company in Carbon Disclosure Project Reporting Türk Telekom is the first telecommunication company which reports to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) by measuring its carbon emissions in Turkey in 2011. In terms of methodology and transparency, Türk Telekom has been elected as one of two companies submitting the best report, ahead of several other companies. - June 05, 2012 - Turk Telekom

Noble Manhattan Takes on New Partner in Turkey Noble Manhattan has definitely gained a great partner in Ufuk Koc, a company that’s well on the way to further the coaching culture in Turkey. - May 02, 2012 - Noble Manhattan Coaching Ltd.

IT Public Relations; "Red Hat" Selects Promedia Turkey Red Hat Selects Promedia as its new PR agency-of-record in Turkey. - November 13, 2011 - Promedia Public Relations

New Ozsubasi Homes Project for 2012 – Apartments in Altinkum, Didim, Turkey Affordable residential and holiday homes for completion May 2012 on the sunny Aegean coast of south west Turkey. - October 27, 2011 - Ozsubasi Homes Ltd

Expert from Rana Provides Tips to Choose Durable and Long-Lasting Doors Expert from Rana offers tips to choose durable and long lasting doors. When it’s up to security, doors play a crucial role in enhancing the security aspect of your home. - October 05, 2011 - ranacelikkapi.com