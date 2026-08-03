Turkey News
Mapa Health Reports Growing Demand for All-on-6 Dental Implant Treatments From German Patients in 2026
Mapa Health reports increasing demand from German patients seeking All-on-6 dental implant treatments in Turkey and expects continued growth throughout 2026. - August 03, 2026 - Mapa Health
Turkey Medicals Reports Increase in Retirees Seeking Faster Surgery Options in Türkiye
TurkeyMedicals.com reports a growing number of retirees from the UK, Ireland, Canada, and the United States exploring treatment options at internationally accredited hospitals in Türkiye amid ongoing healthcare wait times. - July 03, 2026 - Turkey Medicals
Mapa Health Announces 500+ Patients
Mapa Health, a medical tourism coordinator licensed by the Turkish Ministry of Health (License AK-0456), announces it has surpassed 500 coordinated All-on-Six dental implant cases since its founding in February 2020. The company also released a comprehensive 2026 comparison guide showing 70-75 percent cost savings versus European prices for international patients from Germany and the United Kingdom. - May 24, 2026 - Mapa Health
Intertek Cristal Awards Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya Ten Health and Safety Certifications
Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors has awarded Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya ten different certifications based on its international standards for health, safety, hygiene,... - February 11, 2026 - Intertek
Turkey Medicals Reports 17,000+ International Hair Transplant Patients in 2025
Patients from North America represented the largest growth segment in 2025, driven by escalating domestic procedure costs, long waiting times, and limited surgeon availability. Turkey Medicals reports that U.S. and Canadian patients increasingly seek surgeon-led procedures performed in full hospital settings rather than standalone clinics. - December 28, 2025 - Turkey Medicals
ISU DENT Opens New State-of-the-Art Sarıyer Dental Hospital in Istanbul, Enhancing Care for International Patients
ISU DENT Istinye Dental Hospitals expands its world-class dental services with the launch of its new Sarıyer facility, offering advanced dental care and extended hours for international patients via Turkeymedicals.com. - September 25, 2025 - Turkey Medicals
TurkeyMedicals.com Unveils Major Clinic Expansion and Cutting-Edge Medical Technologies
TurkeyMedicals.com, a leading medical clinic in Istanbul, has unveiled a significant expansion and technological upgrade. The clinic has added four in-house specialists, including a surgeon, internal medicine expert, dentist, and general practitioner, expanding its range of services. In addition, advanced medical technologies, such as cutting-edge tomography and CBCT machines, along with the Trishape intraoral scanner, will enhance diagnostic precision and treatment effectiveness. - August 18, 2025 - Turkey Medicals
HSE Ireland Patients Coming to Turkey with Turkey Medicals Service Expansion
As more people from Ireland turn to Turkey for their healthcare needs, Turkey Medicals is playing a key role in making that process as seamless and stress-free as possible. It’s no surprise that Turkey is becoming a top choice for medical tourists, and with the help of services like Turkey Medicals, more and more Irish patients will likely consider this destination for their next medical journey. - May 19, 2025 - Turkey Medicals
Neo Hair Transplant: “One Patient Per Day” VIP Service, Redefining Hair Restoration in Turkey
Neo Hair Transplant, a prominent clinic in Turkey specializing in advanced hair restoration techniques, has announced the launch of its “One Patient Per Day” service. This initiative emphasizes personalized care and attention, offering patients a focused, individualized experience that prioritizes quality outcomes in hair transplant. - December 11, 2024 - Neo Hair Transplant
How to Ensure Safe and Successful Hair Transplants in Turkey? Tips from Dr. Resul Yaman Hair Clinic.
In recent years, Istanbul has become a popular health tourism destination for hair transplants. Turkey is preferred for its affordable prices, experienced surgeons, and all-inclusive packages. However, with the rapidly growing industry, there are some regulatory issues. Patients should carefully research clinics to make a reliable choice. - November 15, 2024 - Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic
TOZZBIKE Announced Its New Surfer Culture Inspired Electric Kick-Bike Pipegun Sixteen
Following the success of Pipegun #1 electric kick-bike, TOZZ bike announced its second electric kick-bike Pipegun Sixteen with the same soul in different body. Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1. - October 30, 2024 - TOZZ Bike
Umay Ajans Unveils Comprehensive Ready Website Packages to Empower Businesses and Individuals
Umay Ajans, a leading web design and digital marketing agency, has launched three innovative Ready Website Packages to cater to businesses and individuals seeking a professional online presence. The packages include the Basic Package, Pro Package, and E-Commerce Package, each designed to meet specific needs ranging from essential features to premium designs and e-commerce capabilities. - July 29, 2024 - Umay Ajans
Turkish Yacht Charter, MedGulets, Announces Expansion to Croatia and Greece
MedGulets, a top yacht charter company in Turkey, is now growing bigger. The company is happy to share that they will start offering sea voyage packages with routes in Croatia and Greece in addition to their numerous routes across Turkish waters. With dozens of added destinations across the... - January 09, 2024 - MedGulets
Medical Student Mehmet Eren Aksu Launches Informative Health and Wellness Blog: "Healthy Bodies 101"
Medical student and aspiring healthcare professional Mehmet Eren Aksu is excited to announce the launch of his new blog, "Healthy Bodies 101." This comprehensive online platform is designed to provide valuable information and insights into the world of health and wellness, aimed at helping individuals lead healthier lives, make informed decisions, and stay up-to-date with the latest medical and wellness trends. - October 19, 2023 - HealthyBodies101
MTS' Barista Releases New Album "Open Sesame Vol 3: A Different Beat"
This dance-oriented edition from the MTS melodic rock artist features notables Simon Phillips (Toto, Judas Priest), Jesse Siebenberg (Kenny Loggins, Supertramp), and more. - September 12, 2021 - MTS Management Group
Tekin Deri Released Its Newest Product, Leather Cigarette Cases, for Large Global Production
Tekin Deri Leather Goods Company has announced a new product that meets the need of frequent smokers, Leather Cigarette Case. Tekin Deri is ready to supply leather cigarette cases on a large scale for national and international retailers and importers. The Tekin Deri leather cigarette case... - October 20, 2020 - Tekin Deri
Omkon AS is Planning to Undertake New Steel Structure Construction Projects in Eurasia and Africa
Amid COVID-19 Pandemic obstacles burdening the Construction Industry with the uncertainties of labor source and the supply chain, OMKON AS is striving to undertake new Steel Structure Construction Projects Overseas and to establish new Contracting Partnerships. - September 23, 2020 - OMKON YAPI SAN VE TIC AS
Spartacus Entertainment Officially Changed Their Brand Name to Chlorine
Spartacus entertainment, previously on facebook with their facebook page name as "Spartacus" and handle as "spartacusfan" has now changed their company name to "Chlorine." - June 14, 2020 - Chlorine
Veli Murat Celik, Telco Veteran, Appointed as CEO at Defne
Celik Joins Defne to Drive Innovative Product Portfolio and Growth - March 14, 2020 - Defne Telekomünikasyon A.S.
Partnership Between Broward Center of Turkey and Huda International Schools Serves the Higher Education Needs of Students in Istanbul
Broward Center of Turkey (BCT), the international affiliate of Broward College, has entered into a strategic partnership with Huda International Schools (HIS) to provide HIS students with a wide range of university preparatory classes that are powered by Broward College. BCT will commence its programs by offering English for Academic Purposes(EAP) courses to their 11th and 12th grade students in order to prepare them for University in Turkey, in the US or anywhere the students wish to study. - March 06, 2020 - Broward Center Of Turkey
Litum’s Automated Headcount System Brings Security for Ferrero Group
When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT. - December 15, 2019 - Litum IoT
Litum Named Best Tech Company of 2018
Izmir Institute Technology’s High Technology Awards was given to the IoT company based on its excellence in development and innovation. - November 02, 2019 - Litum IoT
Transforming Employee Safety on Europe's Largest Urban Project with Real Time Location System
Litum IoT is proud to work in collaboration with the French partner FS Tunnel to provide an indoor tracking solution to protect the health and safety of workers on Europe's largest urban development project – the Grand Paris Express. A colossal feat, the project entails the construction of... - September 14, 2019 - Litum IoT
New Classified Ads Platform is Now Available to Turkish Internet Users
The new generation Turkish classified ads platform, AramaDur.com is designed to provide a wide range of services from second-hand purchases to real estate property ads. - January 30, 2019 - AramaDur
A Strategic Agreement in the Medical Sector Between Aselsan and Bicakcilar
As innovation is the most effective way to create an affordable and effective healthcare, medical device manufacturer, Bicakcilar, signs an agreement with Aselsan, an advanced technology provider to contribute to the well-being of patients, anywhere in the world, by developing devices that create effective and affordable healthcare so nobody is left behind in sickness and in health. - October 16, 2018 - Bicakcilar Medical Devices
CODE Offers Sales Training with Real Life Scenario Tests
CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme, the Sales training experts, conduct real life scenario tests at the beginning and the end of the training to mold participants and get them ready to face the business world. - January 20, 2018 - CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme
Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Turkey: Istanbul to Discuss Blockchain Technologies and Future of Digital Economy
On March 1, Istanbul will host a large-scale event, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Turkey, dedicated to the study of the role of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the modern world. Why Turkey? The country experiences an active development of the blockchain technology and... - January 12, 2018 - Smile-Expo
CODE Adopts New Generation Sales Techniques to Help Companies Close More Sales
Experienced sales trainers CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme designs and implements latest sales techniques that have helped several sales teams achieve more. - December 11, 2017 - CODE Satis Egitimi - Satis Gelistirme
InterContinental Istanbul Improves Efficiency with RateTiger
Revenue Management team saves over 1.5 hours daily to focus on strategy. - August 05, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.
Experian and REIDIN Speed Up Decision-Making for Customers with Limited Credit History
A new service to help speed up access to finance for consumers with limited credit history has been unveiled by the leading global information services company Experian and real estate information services company REIDIN. - March 01, 2017 - REIDIN
HairCompare.net Provides a Listing of Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey
Hundreds of foreign patients are travelling to Turkey in a bid to regain a fulsome quiff or lustrous crown as well as for other types of cosmetic surgery. The clinic directory HairCompare.net is helping patients to find the right clinic for their hair transplant treatment. - December 22, 2016 - HairCompare.net
HotelsPro’s New Generation API Coral Will Minimize Booking Errors
Hotelspro, a global travel wholesaler which offers tailor-made technologies and reservation solutions for travel professionals, has launched its new generation search and booking API, Coral. Aggregating and consolidating a global inventory from company's wide range of contracted hotel suppliers,... - December 21, 2016 - HotelsPro
MetGlobal Established “MetGlobal Academy”
The world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, established its travel industry-focused “MetGlobal Academy.” Aiming to introduce company culture, business essentials and systems to new employees, this new learning and development program offers... - December 06, 2016 - HotelsPro
HotelsPro Introduced Its New Brand Identity in London
Offering technology and reservation solutions to the professionals of travel industry, HotelsPro launched its new brand identity at the World Travel Market (WTM), considered as one of the world’s most important tourism fairs. HotelsPro, providing attractive options to the professionals of... - November 24, 2016 - HotelsPro
MechSoft Unveils First Public Version of M-Client macOS Client for M-Files
M-Client delivers core M-Files features to macOS users, including the ability to create, secure and process documents and objects. - November 18, 2016 - MechSoft
HotelsPro Announces 48% Growth in Asia-Pacific and China
HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, announces 48% growth in revenue in Asia-Pacific and China since the opening of HotelsPro’s Shanghai... - October 18, 2016 - HotelsPro
HotelsPro Appointed New Managing Director
HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, appointed a New Managing Director. Assigned in senior finance executive roles at the leading companies of... - September 01, 2016 - HotelsPro
SOCAR TURKEY and STAR Refinery Once Again Supporting the CEE & Turkey Refining and Petrochemicals Summit
Top management team from SOCAR Turkey and STAR Refinery will be present at the 19th Annual CEE and Turkey Refining and Petrochemicals Conference. - August 24, 2016 - World Refining Association
HotelsPro and Juniper Strengthen Their Partnership by Upgrading HotelsPro’s New API
HotelsPro and Juniper announced the integration of HotelsPro’s New API, emphasizing speed of delivering hotel inventory to travel professionals. - June 07, 2016 - HotelsPro
Robert Turner and Jinyan Li Has Been Named to Head the London and Shanghai Offices of HotelsPro
HotelsPro, part of MetGlobal group of companies and the leading global provider of travel and hospitality solutions, announced opening of its two new offices in United Kingdom and China. Robert Turner and Jinyan Li has been named to head the London and Shanghai offices. “The opening of the... - May 11, 2016 - HotelsPro
Etiya Strengthens Its International Team with a New Executive
Apostolos Kallis Joins Etiya International as SVP Business Development - March 25, 2016 - Etiya Information Technologies
HotelsPro Connects with Business Partners Through HotelsPro Touch
HotelsPro hosted its first annual event “HotelsPro Touch” for travel partners in Azerbaijan on 17th December, 2015 in Fairmont Hotel, Baku. - December 24, 2015 - HotelsPro
Etiya Releases Telaura Suite 6.0 with CPQ and Smart Marketing Management Features
Etiya released the 6.0 version of its award-winning product Telaura Suite with Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Smart Marketing Management (SMM) features. - October 28, 2015 - Etiya
Defne Signs a New Deployment Agreement in APAC Region
Leading Mobile Operator in Nepal, Selects Defne’s Roamers CallBack Solution - September 18, 2015 - Defne Telekomünikasyon A.S.
Darkwood, the New Turkish Footwear Brand, Showcases Its New Summer 2016 Collection in GDS in July 2015
Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international shoes fair, GDS, from July 29-31, 2015 in Düsseldorf, Germany. - July 11, 2015 - Akasya Limited
Darkwood, the New Turkish Footwear Brand, to Attend Expo Riva Schuh for the First Time in June 2015
Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international shoes fair, Expo Riva Schuh, for the first time from June 13-16 2015 in Riva del Garda, Italy. - June 06, 2015 - Akasya Limited
Global Healthcare Travel Council Appoints New Board Members Elizabeth Ziemba and Irving Stackpole to Lead Education Initiatives for GHTC
The Global Healthcare Travel Council (GHTC) announces the appointment of Elizabeth Ziemba, President of Medical Tourism Training, Inc. (MTTI) and Irving Stackpole, President of Stackpole & Associates, to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Their mandate is to develop and deliver a... - May 11, 2015 - Global Healthcare Travel Council
Young Innovators from All Over the World Will Compete at MEF Schools, Istanbul
The countdown started for the 24th International Science Research Project Competition organized by the cooperation of MEF Schools and MEF University, Istanbul, Turkey. 1434 Students from 25 different nations will participate in the contest with 771 distinct science projects between May 5 and May 8, 2015. The qualifying 163 high-school students will compete for the top spot in the finals at MEF University Campus. - April 29, 2015 - MEF Education Institutions
Startupbootcamp Istanbul is Offering a $10 Million Fund to Startups
Startupbootcamp Istanbul is offering the 10 startups selected for its latest class the chance to receive up to $250k from a dedicated investment fund of $10 million. After a successful first program, Startupbootcamp Istanbul is looking to make even bigger noise this year with a $10 million... - April 15, 2015 - Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka
Darkwood Will Present Its Fall/Winter 2015/16 Collection During the Aymod Fair in Istanbul in April 2015
Darkwood, the new Turkish name in the leather footwear industry, will attend the international footwear fashion fair, Aymod, from April 15-18, 2015 in Istanbul, Turkey. The brand will present the best of its fall/winter 2015/16 collection that has been shown during major international shoes fairs in February this year. - April 05, 2015 - Akasya Limited