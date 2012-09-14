PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sky Fund Launches Investable Index of Alternative UCITS Funds Asset management firm Sky Fund has entered into an advisory agreement with a European bank for a new, actively-managed index of liquid alternative UCITS funds called SkyRank Navigator. Sky Fund and the issuing bank have launched a 10-year note that is linked to the performance of the SkyRank Navigator... - June 11, 2015 - Sky Fund LLC

Nobel Celebrates 15 Years in the Telecom Business with Discounts and Interactive Events in Social Media In August, telecom company Nobel celebrates 15 years as a premier provider in the telecom industry. The telecom company has announced that their main brands sites - NobelCom and Enjoy Prepaid will promote many surprises in the form of discounts and special deals. The firm's actions are scheduled for the first weeks of August. - August 06, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.

Telecom Company Nobel Dedicates an Entire Month to the Filipino Community Nobel, a leading online retailer in prepaid telecommunication, is celebrating Philippines Month between May 24th and June 24th 2013 with a 12% discount for all customers calling the Philippines. - May 25, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.

Enjoy Prepaid - Lucky Winners Wanted on Nobel's 13th Anniversary On Nobel's 13th anniversary, Enjoy Prepaid calling cards - the telecom company's second launched website - has decided to put an end to the legendary bad luck associated with the number 13. And in order to do so, they are running a number of campaigns aimed at giving away many presents to over 70 of their luckiest customers. - August 13, 2011 - Nobel

NobelCom - Turning Around the Luck of No. 13 On its 13th anniversary, NobelCom has decided to turn around the "luck" of number 13. And in order to do so, they are running a number of campaigns aimed at giving away many presents to their loyal customers. - August 12, 2011 - Nobel

Nobel Dialer for your Smartphone by Nobel Ltd. In the first week of spring, NobelCom and EnjoyPrepaid have announced the launching of their smartphone application on their Facebook pages. - April 02, 2011 - Nobel Ltd

This Winter NobelCom Introduces New Functionalities for Its Customers As always, NobelCom is focused on customers satisfaction and keeps on adding various features meant to create an enjoyable experience for its users. - December 21, 2010 - Nobel Ltd

NobelCom Affiliate Program Features a New Payment Method NobelCom has in place a rewarding affiliate program ever since 2000, but over time, more and more improvements have been taking place. As such, the program now features a new payment method, that many affiliate partners might find more convenient: PayPal. - October 21, 2010 - Nobel

Business as Usual for First Atlantic Commerce as Hurricane Igor Moves Across Bermuda No disruption to First Atlantic Commerce's transaction processing as Hurricane Igor whips through the island. - September 24, 2010 - First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce Raises Money for Charity and Wins Team Spirit Award FAC employees and friends biked the Catlin End-to-End, a Bermuda fund raising event - September 22, 2010 - First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce, MITec Mexico and Ukash Launch Consumer Cash Payment Solutions in Mexico FAC, MITec and UKASH extend their partnerships to provide alternative cash and ecommerce payment solutions to consumers in the burgeoning Mexican market. - July 16, 2010 - First Atlantic Commerce

NobelCom – Building a Presence on the Social Media Websites NobelCom, one of the leading phone card companies on the market, is now present in the social media environment, through its Facebook and Twitter profiles. - May 06, 2010 - Nobel Ltd

PriceSmart Chooses FAC for Secure, Online Credit Card Processing Services First Atlantic Commerce delivers online payment solution to membership warehouse club operator, PriceSmart, Inc. - April 10, 2010 - First Atlantic Commerce

WorldNet Chooses First Atlantic Commerce for 3-D Secure Authentication-Only Fraud Management Tool First Atlantic Commerce joins forces with WorldNet to mitigate credit card fraud for WorldNet merchants across Ireland, UK and Europe - March 27, 2010 - First Atlantic Commerce

Cheyne Capital Appoints New Head of International Sales and Distribution Cheyne Capital announces the appointment of Max Nardulli, responsible for the marketing of Cheyne’s expanding range of products as Head of International Sales and Distribution. - October 29, 2009 - Cheyne capital

Nobelcom UK PINless Phone Cards – Easy and Convenient to Dial Any Destination Nobelcom UK now offers the PINless dialing option on all its phone cards, for more convenience and an easier and faster dialing process. - September 15, 2009 - Nobel Ltd

First Atlantic Commerce Teams Up with Chexx Inc. to Provide International Checks and Electronic Funds Transfer Across the Globe FAC merchants can now benefit from the world’s most convenient way to issue and send a high volume of outgoing payments ­– in most currencies ­­ to beneficiaries around the world - September 14, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce and Mercadotecnia Ideas y Tecnología Join Forces to Reduce Online Credit Card Fraud in Mexico FAC provides MITec with authentication-only fraud management tools. - September 11, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

Business as Usual for First Atlantic Commerce as Hurricane Bill Passes to the Island’s West It was Business as usual for First Atlantic Commerce as Hurricane Bill passed to the West of Bermuda last Saturday the 22nd of August. - August 28, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce Wins Team Spirit Award While Raising Money for Charity FAC employees and friends participate in Catlin EndtoEnd, a Bermuda fund raising event. - August 06, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

Scotiabank Joins Forces with International Payment Gateway, First Atlantic Commerce, to Offer 3D Secure Solutions Across the English Caribbean Region Chargeback liability shift now available for authenticated online transactions across the English Caribbean Region - July 24, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

Leading Anti-Money Laundering Association Partners with ABCO to Offer Caribbean Compliance Officers Professional Certification The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists will offer its internationally recognised CAMS Certification examination and preparation seminar in Bermuda two days before the Association of Bermuda Compliance Officers (ABCO) Bermuda Compliance Summit II on September 28-29 at the Southampton... - July 19, 2009 - The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists

First Atlantic Commerce and Promocion y Operation S.A de CV (PROSA) Collaborate to Reduce Online Credit Card Fraud in Mexico First Atlantic Commerce (FAC), a leading, international, multi-currency payment and risk management solutions provider, and Promocion y Operation S.A de C.V (PROSA), the largest provider of electronic transactions in Latin America, and one of the largest such companies in the world, have collaborated... - June 02, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce Continues to Meet the Highest Security Standards FAC achieves PCI DSS certification for 5th consecutive year. - April 23, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

Nobelcom UK – Providing UK Customers with the Quality Solutions for Calling Internationally Nobelcom UK, a high-quality prepaid calling card provider, has listened to the voice of their customer, and improved its UK website and products. www.nobelcom.co.uk now offers phone cards that can also be used from abroad. - March 20, 2009 - Nobel Ltd

First Atlantic Commerce Fires Up a Suite of Online Risk Prevention Services First Atlantic Commerce fires up a suite of online risk prevention services to tackle 'Friendly Fraud' chargebacks in a high risk credit crisis market. - February 11, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce Launches New Website First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) - the online payment gateway - has released its new brand and corporate website with new features including an innovative look and feel, a section dedicated to client sectors and an educational Resource section, amongst others. More relevant information will be included regularly. - January 09, 2009 - First Atlantic Commerce

Nobel’s Sweepstakes or How to Get More Than Just a Calling Card First Winners Announced - since August 2007, over 500 participants were rewarded in the Nobel Free Draw program. - August 16, 2008 - Nobel Ltd

Bermuda Walking Tours and AudioConexus Revolutionize Tourism in Bermuda with GPS Walking Tours Self-guided GPS multimedia walking tours provide tourists with significantly enhanced tourism experiences in the Town of St. George, Hamilton and Royal Navy Dockyard, Bermuda. - July 17, 2008 - AudioConexus Inc.

Nobel Announces New Customer Programs Nobel has recently introduced new online features for its customers. - March 15, 2008 - Nobel Ltd

New Book Increases Product Knowledge for People in the Menswear Business A lifetime of experience in the menswear business is being passed on with publication of The A to Z Book of Menswear by Richard Woolnough. Although it is designed for people associated with the business rather than the consuming public, there is plenty in it for everyone. It is sure to be a great Christmas... - October 31, 2007 - Bespoke Solutions Ltd

Nobel Tackles the UK Market with nobelcom.co.uk Nobel enters the scene with the launch of nobelcom.co.uk, a website dedicated to UK customers - September 06, 2007 - Nobel Ltd

Win Valuable Prizes with Nobel’s Sweepstakes Nobel, a leading online retailer in prepaid communication, is now giving away prizes through nobelcom.com and enjoyprepaid.com - July 12, 2007 - Nobel Ltd

Nobel Launches New Retention Program Nobel has recently launched their new fidelity program. - May 08, 2007 - Nobel Ltd