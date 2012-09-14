PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA, to Participate in Wreaths Across America in Luxembourg Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA 2020, will travel to Luxembourg to volunteer with Wreaths Across America as they expand their mission overseas. - November 06, 2019 - International Ms. USA 2020

Hopemeet.me Launches New Website with the Unique Hopemeet Match Engine The Hopemeet match engine is a free web service that helps users connect with people with whom they otherwise wouldn’t have a way to contact. - March 06, 2019 - Hopemeet.me

Best of Istria Travel Guide Provides Authentic Experience When Travelling to Istria Istria travel guide combines travel recommendations with Google Maps - December 09, 2016 - Concise Books Publishing

"Social Hotels Worldwide" Launches on Indiegogo Realcon LTD has just released a new project called ""Social Hotels Worldwide." The project is now up on Indiegogo for everyone to see and be a part of. This campaign is showcasing the project in a unique way. The backers are able to get an inside look at how this idea came to realization... - March 09, 2016 - Realcon ltd

Ultimate FreeCell Solitaire for Your Android, iOS or BlackBerry Device Playing solitaire has never been more fun, play alone or compete against other players. - March 06, 2015 - UBJ3D

Heel Spain Launches MediaSoft Cloud-Based Multichannel CLM Solution Heel Spain as one of the Europe leading OTC companies within the life-science industry, introduced the award winning CLM/e-Detailing platform from Media-Soft, BookVision CLM. - February 19, 2015 - Media-soft

UBJ3D Releases a New Game with Christmas spirit Christmas is just around the corner. Time to get in the mood for the holiday. What can be better than a bit of brain exercise, relaxing game play and traditional Christmas music. - December 20, 2014 - UBJ3D

UBJ3D Releases a New Game for Halloween Halloween is near. Time to get in the mood for the holiday. What can be better than a bit of brain exercise, relaxing game play and scary sounds. - October 30, 2014 - UBJ3D

Feel the Heat of the Brazil 2014 World Cup on Your Android Device New version of "Fun Football" is released just on time for the World Cup 2014, pick your favorite team and lead it to the finals. - June 13, 2014 - UBJ3D

Versatile Security and RECRO-NET Announce Partnership Versatile Security and the esteemed firm RECRO-NET announce a partnership that enables RECRO-NET to offer vSEC:CMS, the innovative smart card lifecycle system from Versatile Security, to IAM customers in the Croatian region. - April 17, 2014 - Versasec AB

More Pharma Deploys Sales Vision CRM on iPad More Pharma, one of the leading Mexican pharmaceuticals has implemented the winning and globally most popular offline iPad version of Sales Vision Pharma CRM. - January 26, 2014 - Media-soft

First Open Source Mobile Messaging System Available to Developers Spika, the first open source mobile messaging system for iOS and Android, is now available to developers and companies to use its source code to develop custom apps. - January 25, 2014 - Clover Studio

Bayer deploys Sales Vision CRM on iPad! Bayer Pharma Adria one of the global leading pharmaceuticals has implemented most popular offline iPad version of Sales Vision Pharma CRM. - January 17, 2014 - Media-soft

Pfizer Selects to Deploy Sales Vision CRM and BookVision CLM on iPad Pfizer as one of the global leading originators has extended operations with Media-Soft Pharmacentric Solutions. Pfizer has gone live with the global most flexible Bookvision CLM and Sales Vision CRM solution for pharmaceuticals. - November 15, 2013 - Media-soft

All New Sales Vision iPad CRM for iOS 7 Media-Soft, one of the global leading Pharma CRM vendors has announced its all new offline Sales Vision iOS 7 app for iPad. Since Apple has launched the new iOS 7 which comes with complete new design, functions and philosophy, Media-Soft redesigned the worlds first offline Pharma CRM app. The new redesigned... - October 07, 2013 - Media-soft

What Drupal Balkan Summit Changed in the Drupal World QArea Drupal developers took part in Drupal Balkan Summit 2012 that was held in Zagreb, at the Croatia Chamber of Economy venue, on December 8-9, 2012, organized by Drupal Communities from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia. The main issues that were raised are implementation of the tools and... - December 12, 2012 - QArea Group

Launch of Lucid Dreaming Website Emma Rose launcehd a brand new website, Lucid Dreaming Guide, on the art of lucid dreaming, offering free content to fans of altered states of consciousness. Website is dedicated to lucid dreaming and other altered states of awareness, run by a skillful lucid dreamer, the site features lucid dreaming techniques, book reviews, sleep studies, paranormal investigations and interesting facts about lucid dreaming phenomena. - September 12, 2012 - Lucid Dreaming Guide

Adriatic.hr Recommends - Cruise the Adriatic and Spend Summer Vacations on the Open Sea Adriatic.hr is proud to present its wide offer of sailboats and motorboats to all its current and future clients who desire to spend a sailing holiday in Croatia. - July 04, 2012 - Adriatic.hr

Adriatic.hr Now Offers More Than 13.000 Accommodation Units on the Adriatic Travel agency Adriatic.hr proudly presents its accommodation offer with more than 13.000 accommodation units, confirming its status of the agency with the largest accommodation offer on the Adriatic, with all the attractive locations and something for everyone's taste and budget. - May 14, 2012 - Adriatic.hr

Hotel Excelsior Awarded the "Leading Five Star Hotel on the Adriatic" Adriatic Luxury Hotels have yet again come out as number one following the annual event for Croatian Tourism Professionals. - October 28, 2011 - adriatic luxury hotels

Dubrovnik Palace Hotel and the Blue Planet Diving Centre Receive the "5 Star Dive Resort" Certificate from PADI The Dubrovnik Palace Hotel’s "Blue Planet" diving centre has been awarded the "PADI Five Star Dive Resort" certificate from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). - October 05, 2011 - adriatic luxury hotels

New Album Release "Slide to eternity" by SimCut Music SimCut Music is releasing a new trance album "Slide to eternity." - May 17, 2011 - SimCut Music

Advanced AdWords Editor Released by Gemmeus d.o.o. First release of PPC Manager delivers faster management and better insights of AdWords pay-per-click campaigns. - December 04, 2010 - Gemmeus d.o.o.

Dubrovnik Palace Hotel Appoints New Chef - Kristijan Konjevic, to Bring Fresh Ideas and New Food Style Concepts to the Dubrovnik Palace Hotel The Dubrovnik Palace Hotel, leading conference and family resort in the region, is delighted to welcome new Chef Kristijan Konjevic, who will bring fresh culinary ideas and new concepts to this amazing 5-star property. - December 02, 2010 - adriatic luxury hotels

One Billion Bytes Offers One Million Dollar Earning Solution by Selling Each Byte Saying good bye to traditional methods of marketing and introducing 21st century marketing solution, OneBillionByte is offering 1 billion bytes to internet users to promote their products or services by purchasing as low as 1KB for only $1. The idea is simple; the user would need to buy bytes in against to the file he/she wants to be advertised on the website. - August 10, 2010 - One Billion Bytes

Adriatic Challenge Participating in the Linz Cup with Its 19 Bavaria 42 Match Fleet Adriatic Challenge, a yacht charter in Croatia, is participating with its Bavaria 42 Match fleet in the 2010 edition of the sailing Croatia regatta event, the Linuz Cup. It is a famous Mediterranean yacht charter company well known for its organization and participation in regatta events and for holding corporate sailing programs. - May 28, 2010 - Adriatic Challenge - Company for yacht charter in Croatia

Croatia Develops New Research Consortium with IISEIE to Help Drive Economic Growth Within the ICT Sector The International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Inc. (IISEIE) joins government and Academia to form the Croatian Research Consortium. - January 30, 2010 - International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Advanced AdWords API for .NET from GemBox Software GemBox.Ppc delivers advanced management of AdWords data from C# and VB.NET applications. - December 22, 2009 - Gemmeus d.o.o.

Workshop Delivers Education to Help Croatia Achieve Economic Growth Through Development of a Local Software Economy Start Up software developers attended the newly established Microsoft Innovation Academy Workshop held in Varazdin, Croatia earlier this month where they gained valuable knowledge and insights on best business practices within the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, designed to help stimulate the local software industry. - December 12, 2009 - International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Former Motorola Global Marketing Director Joins Mobile Startup Croatian mobile startup, Gideon Multimedia, announced a new addition to its Board. Gideon hired Jim McGough, former director of global marketing at Motorola, as a Board Member for sales and marketing In his new position Mr. McGough will be primarily focused on global expansion of Gideon's award-winning... - July 09, 2009 - Gideon Multimedia

Another Vendor to Fully Support ODF: GemBox Software GemBox.Spreadsheet delivers Open Document Format (ODF) support that is compatible with both Excel 2007 and OpenOffice.org Calc - July 01, 2009 - Gemmeus d.o.o.

Enjoy a Traditional Croatian Easter in Dubrovnik Spend an exciting Easter weekend in breathtaking Dubrovnik and enjoy in luxurious accommodation, daily breakfast, complimentary Easter lunch or dinner and a variety of Easter treats. - April 01, 2009 - adriatic luxury hotels

Dubrovnik Film Meeting – Enjoy a Magical and Glamorous Film Experience Filled with Remarkable Stylish Events Dubrovnik Film Meeting, a distinctive film happening celebrating the art of film with a number of distinguished events, this year, for the fourth year in a row, will bring Hollywood glamour to the cultural scene of Dubrovnik, a jewel city of the Adriatic, a city proud of its thousand year old existence, stunning architecture and cultural events. - March 11, 2009 - adriatic luxury hotels

Dubrovnik Palace Hotel, Conference Centre & Spa, Dubrovnik: Celebrating Reopening in Style with a ‘Fifth Anniversary Luxurious Suite’ Package The Dubrovnik Palace Hotel, Croatia’s finest conference and spa hotel, this year celebrates in style its anticipated reopening after a short break with a special ‘Fifth Anniversary Luxurious Suite’ package. - March 04, 2009 - adriatic luxury hotels

Croatian Transfers Company Johnnie.hr Launches New Services The most popular online taxi booking company in Croatia, launches new Croatia transfers Services. - January 20, 2009 - Skver Tours

CroModa.com Celebrates a Year of Work These days the Croatian fashion portal CroModa.com celebrates a year of work. The project was launched in January 2008, with the aim of creating a strong web-presentation of all the fashion events in Croatia and the region. During the first months of existence portal was recognized as a one of the best... - January 13, 2009 - CroModa.com

Global Industrial Markets Begin to Feel the Effects of the Slowdown Industrial markets around the world are beginning to feel the effects of the global slowdown. That's according to the latest research from Colliers International, who have just released their Midyear 2008 Global Industrial report. The research also found that London's Heathrow submarket is the most expensive... - August 24, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

New Wave of Office Development in Zagreb Starting Colliers Croatia says falling vacancy rates are prompting a new round of expansion. - April 03, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

A New Version of Crodream! Classifieds Has Been Launched Crodream! Classifieds are free Croatian photo classifieds. One of the main specificities of these classifieds is classification of advertisements into categories and subcategories, as well as Croatian counties and cities. - March 28, 2008 - Crodream! Classifieds

Colliers Croatia Wins Prestigious Business Award in Two Categories First Croatian Kuna awarded to top 1% of companies. - March 01, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Colliers Croatia to Lease Major International Shopping Center in Sibenik Dalmare to be upgraded and extended; Colliers Croatia the exclusive leasing agent. - February 27, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Croatia Has New Online Web 2.0 Information Service Idea of Croportal is to present all the current news and information from different and relevant media sources in Croatia and give users opportunity to share their own choice of information – articles they think are interesting and useful. - February 17, 2008 - Cro portal d.o.o.

Colliers Croatia Announces Record Advisory and Valuation Figures Total of 5,000,000 m2 in valuations and 1,000,000 m2 in advisory work in the last six months. - February 01, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Apartments to Stay in on Croatia's Beautiful Makarska Rivera High Quality Apartment Accommodation Available. - January 31, 2008 - Zeljka Sulenta

Colliers International Croatia Opens New Split Office Today Opening is part of ambitious expansion program for the international property consultants. - January 17, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Pardus Was Awarded with Two Special Acknowledgments from Vidi E-Novation 2007 Evaluation Committee Vidi e-novation 2007 evaluation committee awarded Pardus in category "Enterprises Acknowledgments" with two special acknowledgments for Pardus' eQMS::LIMS and eQMS::DNA. - December 24, 2007 - Pardus d.o.o.

Pardus' eQMS::DNA to be Used by Macedonian (FYR) Police CSI Team Macedonian (FYRM) Police to use Pardus' eQMS::DNA in DNA forensic lab to store crime scene DNA profiles. - November 05, 2007 - Pardus d.o.o.

Croatian PHI of Sibensko-Kninska county Licensed Pardus' LIMS - eQMS::LIMS Public health institute (PHI) will use Pardus' LIMS (laboratory information management system) -- eQMS::LIMS -- in day-to-day activities of monitoring food, air, sea and water safety and quality. - September 21, 2007 - Pardus d.o.o.

Pardus' LIMS -- eQMS::LIMS Implemented in PIK Vrbovec Croatian largest meat industry implemented Pardus' LIMS - eQMS::LIMS - September 21, 2007 - Pardus d.o.o.