Croatia News
Ciklopea Achieves ISO 13485 Certification
Ciklopea, a leading European provider of translation and localization services, has just received a globally recognised quality standard for the medical device industry - ISO 13485 certification. What’s more, Ciklopea has recently earned ISO 27001:2013, an upgrade from ISO 27001:2022,... - April 07, 2026 - Ciklopea
Croatian Booking Platform Laganini.com Replaces 14 Regional Sites with Direct, Commission-Free Booking
Laganini.com replaced ApartmanInfo.hr and 13 regional travel portals with a single platform. All domains now redirect to Laganini.com. The platform lists 11,000+ apartments, villas, and holiday homes across entire Croatia and Adriatic coast, bookable directly with owners — no commission, no booking fees. Supports 13 languages and 300+ Croatian destinations. - March 23, 2026 - Samo Laganini d.o.o.
Geolux Launches New Radar Level Sensors
Geolux has officially announced that the company has launched a new and improved version of contactless radar for measuring the water level. The improved water level sensor represents a new innovative product in the hydrology instrument line. - September 23, 2021 - Geolux
Red Martyr Entertainment's 2.5D Horror Adventure Game “Saint Kotar” Nearly Funded on Kickstarter
Saint Kotar is a psychological horror adventure game placed within a unique hand-painted 2.5D world. Indie studio Red Martyr Entertainment are developing Saint Kotar for PC and Consoles (Switch, Playstation and Xbox). The new clicker takes place within over 70 locations of the rural town of Sveti... - July 17, 2020 - Red Martyr Entertainment
Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA, to Participate in Wreaths Across America in Luxembourg
Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA 2020, will travel to Luxembourg to volunteer with Wreaths Across America as they expand their mission overseas. - November 06, 2019 - International Ms. USA 2020
Hopemeet.me Launches New Website with the Unique Hopemeet Match Engine
The Hopemeet match engine is a free web service that helps users connect with people with whom they otherwise wouldn’t have a way to contact. - March 06, 2019 - Hopemeet.me
Best of Istria Travel Guide Provides Authentic Experience When Travelling to Istria
Istria travel guide combines travel recommendations with Google Maps - December 09, 2016 - Concise Books Publishing
"Social Hotels Worldwide" Launches on Indiegogo
Realcon LTD has just released a new project called ""Social Hotels Worldwide." The project is now up on Indiegogo for everyone to see and be a part of. This campaign is showcasing the project in a unique way. The backers are able to get an inside look at how this idea came to... - March 09, 2016 - Realcon ltd
Ultimate FreeCell Solitaire for Your Android, iOS or BlackBerry Device
Playing solitaire has never been more fun, play alone or compete against other players. - March 06, 2015 - UBJ3D
Heel Spain Launches MediaSoft Cloud-Based Multichannel CLM Solution
Heel Spain as one of the Europe leading OTC companies within the life-science industry, introduced the award winning CLM/e-Detailing platform from Media-Soft, BookVision CLM. - February 19, 2015 - Media-soft
UBJ3D Releases a New Game with Christmas spirit
Christmas is just around the corner. Time to get in the mood for the holiday. What can be better than a bit of brain exercise, relaxing game play and traditional Christmas music. - December 20, 2014 - UBJ3D
UBJ3D Releases a New Game for Halloween
Halloween is near. Time to get in the mood for the holiday. What can be better than a bit of brain exercise, relaxing game play and scary sounds. - October 30, 2014 - UBJ3D
Feel the Heat of the Brazil 2014 World Cup on Your Android Device
New version of "Fun Football" is released just on time for the World Cup 2014, pick your favorite team and lead it to the finals. - June 13, 2014 - UBJ3D
Versatile Security and RECRO-NET Announce Partnership
Versatile Security and the esteemed firm RECRO-NET announce a partnership that enables RECRO-NET to offer vSEC:CMS, the innovative smart card lifecycle system from Versatile Security, to IAM customers in the Croatian region. - April 17, 2014 - Versasec AB
More Pharma Deploys Sales Vision CRM on iPad
More Pharma, one of the leading Mexican pharmaceuticals has implemented the winning and globally most popular offline iPad version of Sales Vision Pharma CRM. - January 26, 2014 - Media-soft
First Open Source Mobile Messaging System Available to Developers
Spika, the first open source mobile messaging system for iOS and Android, is now available to developers and companies to use its source code to develop custom apps. - January 25, 2014 - Clover Studio
Bayer deploys Sales Vision CRM on iPad!
Bayer Pharma Adria one of the global leading pharmaceuticals has implemented most popular offline iPad version of Sales Vision Pharma CRM. - January 17, 2014 - Media-soft
Pfizer Selects to Deploy Sales Vision CRM and BookVision CLM on iPad
Pfizer as one of the global leading originators has extended operations with Media-Soft Pharmacentric Solutions. Pfizer has gone live with the global most flexible Bookvision CLM and Sales Vision CRM solution for pharmaceuticals. - November 15, 2013 - Media-soft
All New Sales Vision iPad CRM for iOS 7
Media-Soft, one of the global leading Pharma CRM vendors has announced its all new offline Sales Vision iOS 7 app for iPad. Since Apple has launched the new iOS 7 which comes with complete new design, functions and philosophy, Media-Soft redesigned the worlds first offline Pharma CRM app. The new... - October 07, 2013 - Media-soft
What Drupal Balkan Summit Changed in the Drupal World
QArea Drupal developers took part in Drupal Balkan Summit 2012 that was held in Zagreb, at the Croatia Chamber of Economy venue, on December 8-9, 2012, organized by Drupal Communities from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia. The main issues that were raised are implementation of the tools... - December 12, 2012 - QArea Group
Launch of Lucid Dreaming Website
Emma Rose launcehd a brand new website, Lucid Dreaming Guide, on the art of lucid dreaming, offering free content to fans of altered states of consciousness. Website is dedicated to lucid dreaming and other altered states of awareness, run by a skillful lucid dreamer, the site features lucid dreaming techniques, book reviews, sleep studies, paranormal investigations and interesting facts about lucid dreaming phenomena. - September 12, 2012 - Lucid Dreaming Guide
Adriatic.hr Recommends - Cruise the Adriatic and Spend Summer Vacations on the Open Sea
Adriatic.hr is proud to present its wide offer of sailboats and motorboats to all its current and future clients who desire to spend a sailing holiday in Croatia. - July 04, 2012 - Adriatic.hr
Adriatic.hr Now Offers More Than 13.000 Accommodation Units on the Adriatic
Travel agency Adriatic.hr proudly presents its accommodation offer with more than 13.000 accommodation units, confirming its status of the agency with the largest accommodation offer on the Adriatic, with all the attractive locations and something for everyone's taste and budget. - May 14, 2012 - Adriatic.hr
Hotel Excelsior Awarded the "Leading Five Star Hotel on the Adriatic"
Adriatic Luxury Hotels have yet again come out as number one following the annual event for Croatian Tourism Professionals. - October 28, 2011 - adriatic luxury hotels
Dubrovnik Palace Hotel and the Blue Planet Diving Centre Receive the "5 Star Dive Resort" Certificate from PADI
The Dubrovnik Palace Hotel’s "Blue Planet" diving centre has been awarded the "PADI Five Star Dive Resort" certificate from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). - October 05, 2011 - adriatic luxury hotels
New Album Release "Slide to eternity" by SimCut Music
SimCut Music is releasing a new trance album "Slide to eternity." - May 17, 2011 - SimCut Music
Advanced AdWords Editor Released by Gemmeus d.o.o.
First release of PPC Manager delivers faster management and better insights of AdWords pay-per-click campaigns. - December 04, 2010 - Gemmeus d.o.o.
Dubrovnik Palace Hotel Appoints New Chef - Kristijan Konjevic, to Bring Fresh Ideas and New Food Style Concepts to the Dubrovnik Palace Hotel
The Dubrovnik Palace Hotel, leading conference and family resort in the region, is delighted to welcome new Chef Kristijan Konjevic, who will bring fresh culinary ideas and new concepts to this amazing 5-star property. - December 02, 2010 - adriatic luxury hotels
One Billion Bytes Offers One Million Dollar Earning Solution by Selling Each Byte
Saying good bye to traditional methods of marketing and introducing 21st century marketing solution, OneBillionByte is offering 1 billion bytes to internet users to promote their products or services by purchasing as low as 1KB for only $1. The idea is simple; the user would need to buy bytes in against to the file he/she wants to be advertised on the website. - August 10, 2010 - One Billion Bytes
Adriatic Challenge Participating in the Linz Cup with Its 19 Bavaria 42 Match Fleet
Adriatic Challenge, a yacht charter in Croatia, is participating with its Bavaria 42 Match fleet in the 2010 edition of the sailing Croatia regatta event, the Linuz Cup. It is a famous Mediterranean yacht charter company well known for its organization and participation in regatta events and for holding corporate sailing programs. - May 28, 2010 - Adriatic Challenge - Company for yacht charter in Croatia
Croatia Develops New Research Consortium with IISEIE to Help Drive Economic Growth Within the ICT Sector
The International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Inc. (IISEIE) joins government and Academia to form the Croatian Research Consortium. - January 30, 2010 - International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Advanced AdWords API for .NET from GemBox Software
GemBox.Ppc delivers advanced management of AdWords data from C# and VB.NET applications. - December 22, 2009 - Gemmeus d.o.o.
Workshop Delivers Education to Help Croatia Achieve Economic Growth Through Development of a Local Software Economy
Start Up software developers attended the newly established Microsoft Innovation Academy Workshop held in Varazdin, Croatia earlier this month where they gained valuable knowledge and insights on best business practices within the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, designed to help stimulate the local software industry. - December 12, 2009 - International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Former Motorola Global Marketing Director Joins Mobile Startup
Croatian mobile startup, Gideon Multimedia, announced a new addition to its Board. Gideon hired Jim McGough, former director of global marketing at Motorola, as a Board Member for sales and marketing In his new position Mr. McGough will be primarily focused on global expansion of Gideon's... - July 09, 2009 - Gideon Multimedia
Another Vendor to Fully Support ODF: GemBox Software
GemBox.Spreadsheet delivers Open Document Format (ODF) support that is compatible with both Excel 2007 and OpenOffice.org Calc - July 01, 2009 - Gemmeus d.o.o.
Enjoy a Traditional Croatian Easter in Dubrovnik
Spend an exciting Easter weekend in breathtaking Dubrovnik and enjoy in luxurious accommodation, daily breakfast, complimentary Easter lunch or dinner and a variety of Easter treats. - April 01, 2009 - adriatic luxury hotels
Dubrovnik Film Meeting – Enjoy a Magical and Glamorous Film Experience Filled with Remarkable Stylish Events
Dubrovnik Film Meeting, a distinctive film happening celebrating the art of film with a number of distinguished events, this year, for the fourth year in a row, will bring Hollywood glamour to the cultural scene of Dubrovnik, a jewel city of the Adriatic, a city proud of its thousand year old existence, stunning architecture and cultural events. - March 11, 2009 - adriatic luxury hotels
Dubrovnik Palace Hotel, Conference Centre & Spa, Dubrovnik: Celebrating Reopening in Style with a ‘Fifth Anniversary Luxurious Suite’ Package
The Dubrovnik Palace Hotel, Croatia’s finest conference and spa hotel, this year celebrates in style its anticipated reopening after a short break with a special ‘Fifth Anniversary Luxurious Suite’ package. - March 04, 2009 - adriatic luxury hotels
Croatian Transfers Company Johnnie.hr Launches New Services
The most popular online taxi booking company in Croatia, launches new Croatia transfers Services. - January 20, 2009 - Skver Tours
CroModa.com Celebrates a Year of Work
These days the Croatian fashion portal CroModa.com celebrates a year of work. The project was launched in January 2008, with the aim of creating a strong web-presentation of all the fashion events in Croatia and the region. During the first months of existence portal was recognized as a one of the... - January 13, 2009 - CroModa.com
Global Industrial Markets Begin to Feel the Effects of the Slowdown
Industrial markets around the world are beginning to feel the effects of the global slowdown. That's according to the latest research from Colliers International, who have just released their Midyear 2008 Global Industrial report. The research also found that London's Heathrow submarket is the most... - August 24, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
New Wave of Office Development in Zagreb Starting
Colliers Croatia says falling vacancy rates are prompting a new round of expansion. - April 03, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
A New Version of Crodream! Classifieds Has Been Launched
Crodream! Classifieds are free Croatian photo classifieds. One of the main specificities of these classifieds is classification of advertisements into categories and subcategories, as well as Croatian counties and cities. - March 28, 2008 - Crodream! Classifieds
Colliers Croatia Wins Prestigious Business Award in Two Categories
First Croatian Kuna awarded to top 1% of companies. - March 01, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Colliers Croatia to Lease Major International Shopping Center in Sibenik
Dalmare to be upgraded and extended; Colliers Croatia the exclusive leasing agent. - February 27, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Croatia Has New Online Web 2.0 Information Service
Idea of Croportal is to present all the current news and information from different and relevant media sources in Croatia and give users opportunity to share their own choice of information – articles they think are interesting and useful. - February 17, 2008 - Cro portal d.o.o.
Colliers Croatia Announces Record Advisory and Valuation Figures
Total of 5,000,000 m2 in valuations and 1,000,000 m2 in advisory work in the last six months. - February 01, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Apartments to Stay in on Croatia's Beautiful Makarska Rivera
High Quality Apartment Accommodation Available. - January 31, 2008 - Zeljka Sulenta
Colliers International Croatia Opens New Split Office Today
Opening is part of ambitious expansion program for the international property consultants. - January 17, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Pardus Was Awarded with Two Special Acknowledgments from Vidi E-Novation 2007 Evaluation Committee
Vidi e-novation 2007 evaluation committee awarded Pardus in category "Enterprises Acknowledgments" with two special acknowledgments for Pardus' eQMS::LIMS and eQMS::DNA. - December 24, 2007 - Pardus d.o.o.