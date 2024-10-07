Dominican Republic News
Lifestyle Holidays Celebrates Owners and Members at The Event 2024
Festival featuring bands, chefs, and a Rhinestone Rodeo part of the company’s successful all-inclusive offerings. - October 07, 2024 - Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club
Global Coralition Joins Forces with Magua Foundation and Pauhana Surf Center
A "Coralition" to build the first land-based coral farm and education center on the North Coast, Dominican Republic. - April 13, 2022 - Global Coralition
Devart Introduced Data Analysis and Reporting Features in dbForge Query Builder for SQL Server
Devart released an update for dbForge Query Builder for SQL Server. The new version is powered with a pack of reporting and analysis features. - September 01, 2021 - Devart
The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020
Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019. - December 16, 2019 - The Excellence Collection
New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality
Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon
TravelSmart VIP Now Offering Grand Memories in the Dominican Republic
Following the closing of the Memories Splash resort, two new Grand Memories properties are now available in the popular tourist destination of Bavaro. - December 12, 2018 - TravelSmart VIP
GRAMMY Award Winners Perform at Dominican Republic Jazz Festival
The 21st Dominican Republic Jazz Festival, presented by FEDUJAZZ and the Ministry of Tourism, will host six nights of free concerts recognizing music, culture and the arts beginning in Santo Domingo on October 29, and from November 1 - 5, 2017 in Santiago, Sosúa, Puerto Plata and... - October 26, 2017 - Dominican Republic Jazz Festival
Spectacular New Yoga Platform and Retreats in the Dominican Republic
Yoga practice can be an amazing experience with soft tropical breezes caressing the body while enjoying breathtaking ocean views and surrounded by swaying palm trees embedded in lush, tropical vegetation. All this is possible thanks to the spectacular, newly built yoga platform at the Samaná... - April 19, 2017 - Dominican Expert
WICKED Events and Travel: The Dominican Republic from One Source - Travel, Events and Catering
WICKED Events & Travel is introducing themselves and a new concept in one-stop total service at this year’s ITB Berlin. For the first time there is a Destination Management Company in the Dominican Republic which offers a tourism department, events design and management, and top-notch... - March 07, 2016 - Dominican Expert
Grand Changes Made at Occidental Grand Punta Cana First Club Lounge
While the U.S. was busy with Thanksgiving, Occidental Vacation Club (OVC) was putting the final touches on fresh new renovations to its exclusive First Club Lounge. Grand re-opening festivities took place this week—just in time for holiday travelers to enjoy. With $1.4 million in renovations... - December 28, 2014 - Occidental Vacation Club
$1.4 Million Renovation Makes Big Splash at Occidental Grand Punta Cana Beach Club
Occidental Vacation Club Opens New $1.4 million Beach Club in Punta Cana. - August 03, 2014 - Occidental Vacation Club
Luis Namnum, President of Occidental Vacation Club Selected for American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Board of Directors
Luis Namnum, President of Occidental Vacation Club (OVC) has been selected to the elite Board of Directors of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA). Namnum has served as president of OVC for 17 years. OVC, a division of Occidental Hotels and Resorts (Madrid) includes resorts in Aruba,... - June 27, 2014 - Occidental Vacation Club
Brooks Entertainment -Star Cigar- Builds Billion Dollar Intellectual Property
Billion Dollar "Stick" for the S.O.B™ Cigar and Republic Technologies LLC. - February 17, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
Occidental Vacation Club Offers Members a Choice
Stay Home and Watch TV or Learn About Wine - December 06, 2013 - Occidental Vacation Club
Bahia Principe Bavaro Resort Will Now Offer a Fun Park, an Adventure Park and Club Bahia Scouts House
Nothing is better than taking a beautiful beach vacation with your family. Enjoying a family vacation, with no daily distractions, makes for the perfect time to create new family traditions and memories. Spending time with your family at home is fun, but spending time with them at a beach resort is... - October 25, 2013 - Bahia Principe
AdultMANcation is a High Profile, New Breed Tour Company That Provides Exclusive Excursion Tours for Men in the Dominican Republic
AdultMancation; an online travel agency focused on vacations for men, Activities included would be items such as... - Beach, yacht, equestrian, golf and country clubs - Elegant boutiques and restaurants - Tennis and swimming facilities - Deep sea fishing - Polo grounds - A casino - Major event gathering (such Sports, and Concerts,) - Biking, Hunting, Running - Cigar, lounges, male socializing - September 23, 2013 - adultmancation.com
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Hits the Hard Rock Casino
The Dominican Republic - Punta Cana Hard Rock Casino exposes the S.O.B™ Dominican cigar brand. - July 12, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks Invents "Star Cigar" for Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic Names Shon Brooks' "S.O.B Brand" for Excellence, Quality, Vision and Inspiration. - May 03, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
Dominican Republic Travel Specialist Santo Domingo Vacation e'Elite Announces Caribbean Excursion Contest
Santo Domingo Vacation d'Elite offers chance to win an exciting Caribbean excursion. - November 30, 2012 - Santo Domingo Vacation d'Elite
New Dominican Republic Travel Specialist Offers Innovative Travel Services to North American Clients
Saona d’Elite, a Dominican Republic vacation, eco-tour, and destination wedding planning specialist, is extending its innovative travel services to a North American audience. - November 15, 2012 - Santo Domingo Vacation d'Elite
Why do Investment Books Have to be so Boring? With His New E-Book "Investilosophy," Ofir Hirsh Wants to Break That Stigma.
“Investilosophy: Investment Lessons Wrapped in a Story,” by Ofir Hirsh. Finally, an Entertaining And Unconventional Investment Book. A Blend of Fiction, the Real Investment World, and the Wild Beauty of Kauai. - August 14, 2012 - Ofir Hirsh
Luxury Living in Punta Cana
Iberostate Bávaro Launches Second Phase of New Luxury Lifestyle Community - March 10, 2012 - Iberostate
Elite Retreat Redifines Punta Cana Suite Life
Eden Roc at Cap Cana will be unveiled early 2012. - March 10, 2012 - Eden Roc
Group Metro’s Marbella on Track for Completion in October
Leading Real Estate Company Announces Marbella 2nd Phase at 75% Complete - March 10, 2012 - Group Metro
Nikki News States That Cabarete is Now on the Jet Set Map with the Opening of Nikki Beach
Cabarete Dominican Republic is now officially a Jet Set location with the installment of Nikki Beach with dinner guests Sir Richard Branson and his family - August 02, 2010 - Nikki News
The Ritz Cabarete Offers a Unique Alternative with Their Newly Developed Luxury Condos in the Dominican Republic
The Ritz Cabarete Condominium village provides international clientele with a unique alternative to owning property abroad with their luxurious condominiums in Cabarete Beach. - September 20, 2009 - The Ritz Cabarete
Dominican Republic, Not Only a Paradise
Los Niños de Leonardo y Meredith, Inc. is a non-profit organization, committed to improving the lives of children living in poverty. - September 18, 2009 - Los Niños de Leonardo y Meredith
21 Bizarre Short Stories New Release by Dominican Author: Short Stories Based on Caribbean Myths
José Cepeda Garcia is fast developing an international reputation in the fantastic/horror genre, and his latest release, 21 Bizarre Short Stories, published by Outskirts Press, promises to propel this author’s readership even further. His previously published novel, Fabulario de las... - June 10, 2009 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
New Solution for Auto Dealer Websites
Autologica, a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers and distributors (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), announced the launching of its new website solution for dealers: Dealer Web Manager (also known as DWM). - May 11, 2009 - Autologica S.A.
Kelly Mcintyre of Embrace Your Life Coaching Announces Debut of Bi-Weekly Radio Show
Join Kelly on Blog Talk Radio as she answers questions and talks about ways and techniques that women can truly align with their ideal lives. - March 02, 2009 - Embrace Your Life
Transition Counseling is Now Embrace Your Life
Transition Counseling changes name to Embrace Your Life in order to better reflect Kelly McIntyre’s mission to help women embrace their lives and help them follow their hearts. - March 01, 2009 - Embrace Your Life
Re/Max Elite Property Collection Adds New Resort
Re/Max Elite Property Collection is pleased to announce partnership with Caribbean Residence Clubs and a new resort affiliate… Viva Wyndham Resorts. Viva Wyndham Resorts is a major Caribbean all-inclusive resort chain, with nine resort located in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and The... - December 13, 2008 - Caribbean Residence Clubs
Dr Alba Reyes Launches New Website On Hair Transplant Surgery
The new website is available in both English and Spanish, and it features dozens of case studies and patients testimonials in Text and Video, along with detailed Q&A from patients. - November 27, 2008 - AlbaReyes.com
Software for Automotive Dealers Arrives in Puerto Rico
Autologica S.A., a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), continued its strategic plan for the Caribbean region with a visit to Puerto Rico in order to meet with the most important dealerships and distributors in the country. - June 21, 2008 - Autologica S.A.
Caribbean Auto Dealerships Can Save Up to 65 Percent
With their new office in the Dominican Republic, Autologica, a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), now offers auto dealers in the Caribbean basin an alternative to traditional systems that can save dealers up to 65 percent... - April 24, 2008 - Autologica S.A.
Autologica Disembarks in Dominican Republic
Autologica, a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers and distributors (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), announced their arrival in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic as part of their strategic plan for the Caribbean region. - January 12, 2008 - Autologica S.A.
Francisco A. Pavonessa L. Has Been Selected for Inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry
Francisco A. Pavonessa L. has been selected for inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry. Francisco is currently an Industrial and Engineering and Finance student at Rochester Institute of Technology. Francisco aspires to get into the finance field after receiving his degree and has... - November 02, 2007 - Princeton Premier
Brad Pitt Goes House Hunting in the Caribbean
Find your dream holiday home in the stunning resort of Punta perla and you may even end up with Brad Pitt as a neighbour. - June 23, 2006 - Caribbean Dream Properties SC