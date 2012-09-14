PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020 Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019. - December 16, 2019 - Finest Punta Cana

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

TravelSmart VIP Now Offering Grand Memories in the Dominican Republic Following the closing of the Memories Splash resort, two new Grand Memories properties are now available in the popular tourist destination of Bavaro. - December 12, 2018 - TravelSmart VIP

GRAMMY Award Winners Perform at Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The 21st Dominican Republic Jazz Festival, presented by FEDUJAZZ and the Ministry of Tourism, will host six nights of free concerts recognizing music, culture and the arts beginning in Santo Domingo on October 29, and from November 1 - 5, 2017 in Santiago, Sosúa, Puerto Plata and Cabarete. Celebrating... - October 26, 2017 - Dominican Republic Jazz Festival

Spectacular New Yoga Platform and Retreats in the Dominican Republic Yoga practice can be an amazing experience with soft tropical breezes caressing the body while enjoying breathtaking ocean views and surrounded by swaying palm trees embedded in lush, tropical vegetation. All this is possible thanks to the spectacular, newly built yoga platform at the Samaná Ocean... - April 19, 2017 - Dominican Expert

WICKED Events and Travel: The Dominican Republic from One Source - Travel, Events and Catering WICKED Events & Travel is introducing themselves and a new concept in one-stop total service at this year’s ITB Berlin. For the first time there is a Destination Management Company in the Dominican Republic which offers a tourism department, events design and management, and top-notch catering... - March 07, 2016 - Dominican Expert

Grand Changes Made at Occidental Grand Punta Cana First Club Lounge While the U.S. was busy with Thanksgiving, Occidental Vacation Club (OVC) was putting the final touches on fresh new renovations to its exclusive First Club Lounge. Grand re-opening festivities took place this week—just in time for holiday travelers to enjoy. With $1.4 million in renovations being... - December 28, 2014 - Occidental Vacation Club

$1.4 Million Renovation Makes Big Splash at Occidental Grand Punta Cana Beach Club Occidental Vacation Club Opens New $1.4 million Beach Club in Punta Cana. - August 03, 2014 - Occidental Vacation Club

Luis Namnum, President of Occidental Vacation Club Selected for American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Board of Directors Luis Namnum, President of Occidental Vacation Club (OVC) has been selected to the elite Board of Directors of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA). Namnum has served as president of OVC for 17 years. OVC, a division of Occidental Hotels and Resorts (Madrid) includes resorts in Aruba, Costa... - June 27, 2014 - Occidental Vacation Club

Occidental Vacation Club Offers Members a Choice Stay Home and Watch TV or Learn About Wine - December 06, 2013 - Occidental Vacation Club

Bahia Principe Bavaro Resort Will Now Offer a Fun Park, an Adventure Park and Club Bahia Scouts House Nothing is better than taking a beautiful beach vacation with your family. Enjoying a family vacation, with no daily distractions, makes for the perfect time to create new family traditions and memories. Spending time with your family at home is fun, but spending time with them at a beach resort is even... - October 25, 2013 - Bahia Principe

AdultMANcation is a High Profile, New Breed Tour Company That Provides Exclusive Excursion Tours for Men in the Dominican Republic AdultMancation; an online travel agency focused on vacations for men, Activities included would be items such as... - Beach, yacht, equestrian, golf and country clubs - Elegant boutiques and restaurants - Tennis and swimming facilities - Deep sea fishing - Polo grounds - A casino - Major event gathering (such Sports, and Concerts,) - Biking, Hunting, Running - Cigar, lounges, male socializing - September 23, 2013 - adultmancation.com

Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Hits the Hard Rock Casino The Dominican Republic - Punta Cana Hard Rock Casino exposes the S.O.B™ Dominican cigar brand. - July 12, 2013 - S.O.B cigars

Shon Brooks Invents "Star Cigar" for Dominican Republic The Dominican Republic Names Shon Brooks' "S.O.B Brand" for Excellence, Quality, Vision and Inspiration. - May 03, 2013 - S.O.B cigars

Dominican Republic Travel Specialist Santo Domingo Vacation e'Elite Announces Caribbean Excursion Contest Santo Domingo Vacation d'Elite offers chance to win an exciting Caribbean excursion. - November 30, 2012 - Santo Domingo Vacation d'Elite

New Dominican Republic Travel Specialist Offers Innovative Travel Services to North American Clients Saona d’Elite, a Dominican Republic vacation, eco-tour, and destination wedding planning specialist, is extending its innovative travel services to a North American audience. - November 15, 2012 - Santo Domingo Vacation d'Elite

Why do Investment Books Have to be so Boring? With His New E-Book "Investilosophy," Ofir Hirsh Wants to Break That Stigma. “Investilosophy: Investment Lessons Wrapped in a Story,” by Ofir Hirsh. Finally, an Entertaining And Unconventional Investment Book. A Blend of Fiction, the Real Investment World, and the Wild Beauty of Kauai. - August 14, 2012 - Ofir Hirsh

Group Metro’s Marbella on Track for Completion in October Leading Real Estate Company Announces Marbella 2nd Phase at 75% Complete - March 10, 2012 - Group Metro

Elite Retreat Redifines Punta Cana Suite Life Eden Roc at Cap Cana will be unveiled early 2012. - March 10, 2012 - Eden Roc

Luxury Living in Punta Cana Iberostate Bávaro Launches Second Phase of New Luxury Lifestyle Community - March 10, 2012 - Iberostate

Nikki News States That Cabarete is Now on the Jet Set Map with the Opening of Nikki Beach Cabarete Dominican Republic is now officially a Jet Set location with the installment of Nikki Beach with dinner guests Sir Richard Branson and his family - August 02, 2010 - Nikki News

The Ritz Cabarete Offers a Unique Alternative with Their Newly Developed Luxury Condos in the Dominican Republic The Ritz Cabarete Condominium village provides international clientele with a unique alternative to owning property abroad with their luxurious condominiums in Cabarete Beach. - September 20, 2009 - The Ritz Cabarete

Dominican Republic, Not Only a Paradise Los Niños de Leonardo y Meredith, Inc. is a non-profit organization, committed to improving the lives of children living in poverty. - September 18, 2009 - Los Niños de Leonardo y Meredith

21 Bizarre Short Stories New Release by Dominican Author: Short Stories Based on Caribbean Myths José Cepeda Garcia is fast developing an international reputation in the fantastic/horror genre, and his latest release, 21 Bizarre Short Stories, published by Outskirts Press, promises to propel this author’s readership even further. His previously published novel, Fabulario de las Sombras... - June 10, 2009 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

New Solution for Auto Dealer Websites Autologica, a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers and distributors (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), announced the launching of its new website solution for dealers: Dealer Web Manager (also known as DWM). - May 11, 2009 - Autologica S.A.

Kelly Mcintyre of Embrace Your Life Coaching Announces Debut of Bi-Weekly Radio Show Join Kelly on Blog Talk Radio as she answers questions and talks about ways and techniques that women can truly align with their ideal lives. - March 02, 2009 - Embrace Your Life

Transition Counseling is Now Embrace Your Life Transition Counseling changes name to Embrace Your Life in order to better reflect Kelly McIntyre’s mission to help women embrace their lives and help them follow their hearts. - March 01, 2009 - Embrace Your Life

Re/Max Elite Property Collection Adds New Resort Re/Max Elite Property Collection is pleased to announce partnership with Caribbean Residence Clubs and a new resort affiliate… Viva Wyndham Resorts. Viva Wyndham Resorts is a major Caribbean all-inclusive resort chain, with nine resort located in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and The Bahamas. - December 13, 2008 - Caribbean Residence Clubs

Dr Alba Reyes Launches New Website On Hair Transplant Surgery The new website is available in both English and Spanish, and it features dozens of case studies and patients testimonials in Text and Video, along with detailed Q&A from patients. - November 27, 2008 - AlbaReyes.com

Software for Automotive Dealers Arrives in Puerto Rico Autologica S.A., a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), continued its strategic plan for the Caribbean region with a visit to Puerto Rico in order to meet with the most important dealerships and distributors in the country. - June 21, 2008 - Autologica S.A.

Caribbean Auto Dealerships Can Save Up to 65 Percent With their new office in the Dominican Republic, Autologica, a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), now offers auto dealers in the Caribbean basin an alternative to traditional systems that can save dealers up to 65 percent in... - April 24, 2008 - Autologica S.A.

Autologica Disembarks in Dominican Republic Autologica, a specialist in business management software for automotive dealers and distributors (known as Dealer Management Systems or DMS), announced their arrival in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic as part of their strategic plan for the Caribbean region. - January 12, 2008 - Autologica S.A.

Francisco A. Pavonessa L. Has Been Selected for Inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry Francisco A. Pavonessa L. has been selected for inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry. Francisco is currently an Industrial and Engineering and Finance student at Rochester Institute of Technology. Francisco aspires to get into the finance field after receiving his degree and has hopes... - November 02, 2007 - Princeton Premier