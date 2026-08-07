Egypt News
From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Unwind in the Sacred Spirit of Ramadan at Novotel Cairo Airport
As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, bringing with it moments of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude, Novotel Cairo Airport invites you to experience the blessed month in an atmosphere where serenity meets heartfelt hospitality. Whether you are a Cairo resident seeking a peaceful escape... - February 24, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Fruitful Participation, Co-Shaping the Future: CWG Markets’ Active Engagement at SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Summit
CWG Markets made a strong appearance at the SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Technology Summit in Cairo, engaging with industry leaders, investors, and fintech innovators across the MENA region. Through expert-led discussions and a technology-focused exhibition presence, the company showcased its commitment to compliance, innovation, and client-centric financial services, reinforcing its strategic expansion and leadership in the regional market. - December 20, 2025 - Cwg Markets
Celebrate the Joy of Christmas and Winter Holidays at Novotel Cairo Airport
At this festive season, Novotel Cairo Airport invites guests from around the world to experience the warmth and magic of the holidays in a welcoming and comfortable ambiance. Conveniently located just steps from Cairo International Airport, the hotel provides an ideal stopover for families,... - December 06, 2025 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates International Men’s Day with Wellness and Games
At Novotel Cairo Airport, International Men’s Day is a meaningful occasion to honour the men who contribute every day to the hotel’s success. The celebration began with an energizing wellness session led by a professional Wellness Coach, guiding the team through discussions about... - December 02, 2025 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Imbassy Unveils Webflow Republic: Designing Impact & Driving Change with Webflow
Imbassy launches Webflow Republic, a dedicated division empowering businesses to leverage Webflow's power for impactful websites. Combining Imbassy's marketing expertise with Webflow's flexibility, Webflow Republic delivers strategic design, development, and marketing solutions to drive business success for startups, scaleups, and enterprises. - June 29, 2024 - Imbassy
Klivva.com Redefines Web Design Standards with Cutting-Edge Solutions
Klivva.com introduces innovative web design solutions, setting new industry standards. Seamlessly blending creativity with expertise, Klivva.com delivers bespoke websites that elevate brands and enhance user experiences. - May 08, 2024 - Klivva
Imbassy Expands Digital Marketing Services to Meet Growing Client Needs
Imbassy, a leading provider of integrated digital marketing solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its service offerings. These enhancements are designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses seeking to maximize their online presence and achieve tangible results. - May 06, 2024 - Imbassy
Adventurer Ali Abdo Breaks the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Journey on an Electric Motorcycle
Adventurer and environmental activist Ali Abdo succeeded in setting two Guinness records to raise awareness about climate change on his way to participate in COP27. - January 06, 2023 - Ali Abdo
SHAL MLS to Transform Egyptian Real Estate with CoreLogic Multiple Listing Platform
SHAL MLS, LLC, the driving force behind real estate innovation in the Middle East, has announced an agreement with CoreLogic® to create the first-ever multiple listing service in Egypt. Powered by a suite of connected solutions from CoreLogic, the new nation-wide MLS will unify the fractured... - November 14, 2022 - SHAL MLS
Softline Expands in MENA by Increasing Its Investments in the Egyptian Market
The leading company in digital transformation and cybersecurity services announced its strategy to increase its presence in the Middle East region by investing in the Egyptian market - December 08, 2021 - Softline Group
Slideator: a New Network for Recording and Sharing Video Presentations
Slideator offers free slide recording tools and video management platform to help educators and professionals record, upload, and share their PowerPoint video presentations easily and effectively. - November 17, 2021 - Slideator
A Wonderful Family Summer Retreat at Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Treat your family to a break from the ordinary and escape to a world of warmth and comfort. - May 31, 2021 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Eureka Digital is Signing an Agreement with WHO and Egyptian MOH
Eureka Digital, the well-known digital marketing agency focused on healthcare field, has just signed an agreement with WHO and Egyptian Ministry of Health to launch one of the biggest anti-tobacco campaigns in Egypt. The burden of tobacco consumption rates in Egypt are among the highest in the... - November 18, 2020 - eureka digital
iCare Solutions Announces Availability of a New Release of Its COVID-19 Tracker App with More Features and Worldwide Coverage
Interactive Dashboards, Data Analysis and Global Stats and Google Mobility Trends - August 27, 2020 - iCare Solutions
LEORON Institute Plants First Flag in Egypt with Recent Franchise Location in Cairo
LEORON Institute is excited to announce its new franchise in Egypt in partnership with Bankers Learning Hub - BLH. Led by seasoned entrepreneurs, the franchise is expected to launch September 2020, catering to the Egyptian market under the name LEORON Egypt. Following a comprehensive assessment... - August 25, 2020 - LEORON Institute
The New Egyptian Postal Code - Egyptpostalmap.com
Egypt has launched a new postal code system, which is dividing the entire country into very small regions, the challenge is how to get your postal code within this new system. - August 17, 2020 - Egypt Postal Map
iCare Solutions Announces Availability of COVID-19 Tracker App for Egypt and the Arab World
The First of its Kind in the Region - July 29, 2020 - iCare Solutions
Exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments for Members at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh
Experience the Charm of Sharm with a Snorkel Trip and Beach Dinner and Two-Night Suite Stay at Sheraton Sharm Hotel - February 04, 2020 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning
Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours
Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa Celebrates the Launch of the New Marriott Loyalty Program "Marriott BonVoy"
Marriott International announces Marriott Bonvoy – the new brand name of its Loyalty Program. Marriott Bonvoy invites members to explore the world with its leading hotel portfolio - June 10, 2019 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Link Development Crafts Orascom Development’s Real-Estate Digital Apps
Jaw-dropping, 3D Digital Experiences of El Gouna’s Elite Cyan Neighborhood - December 13, 2018 - Link Development
World Youth Art Forum at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh
Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh has hosted the World Art Youth Forum that took place from 10th – 31st of October with the participation of 300 specialized famous world artists and 1000 attendees from around the world, representing 40 foreign countries under the auspices of South Sinai Governor... - November 13, 2018 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Egypt Western Desert Tours See an Increase in Foreign Tourist Group Tours for Desert Ecotourism in Egypt
Positive outlook for Egypt Tourism in the second half of 2018 to 2019. Egypt Western Desert Tours see an increase of foreign visitors group tours for eco-tourism from the UK, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe along with new markets from Asia; South Korea, China, and Malaysia. - June 27, 2018 - Egypt Western Desert Tours
Cosmic Series Presents Medical Events on Cardiology and Neuroscience
Cosmic Series welcomes all to attend the 2018 Healthcare and Cardiology Conferences (2018HCC) & 2018 Mental Health and Neurology Conference (2018MHNC) held from September 18 to 19, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the participants as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with world-class medical associations. - May 11, 2018 - Cosmic Series
Egyptian Retailer Kazyon Selects iVend Retail for Its Expansion Strategy
Fastest-Expanding, Egyptian Supermarket Will Deploy iVend Retail Integrated Omnichannel Suite to Modernize Retail Operations and Support Growth Plans - March 02, 2018 - CitiXsys
Nogom Masrya, an Egyptian Revenue Sharing Website Ranks in the Top 1000 Websites in the World
Nogom Masrya (nmisr.com) now has over 300 editors, publishing news from Egypt and all over the world with attention to the gulf area; the area that became so hot the years after the Qatar conflict with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. - January 30, 2018 - Nmisr.com
Phoenix Energy to Construct Solar PV Plant within Benban Solar Park in Egypt
Phoenix Energy will partner with Infinity Solar of Egypt and IB Vogt of Germany to develop a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Benban Solar Park near Aswan, Egypt. - November 05, 2017 - INDEVCO Group
“Get to Know SPG®” Night at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh
Travel inside the world of Marriott Loyalty Programs. 110 countries. 5,700+ hotels. 30 brands. over 1.1 million rooms - October 13, 2017 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
NoSteroids Can Help People Worldwide Reach Their Fitness Goals Though Online Personal Training
Announcement of new online personal training service to help clients reach their fitness goals. - October 06, 2017 - NoSteroids
Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Celebrate Earth Hour 2017
Hotel supports worldwide Earth Hour movement for the environment. - March 30, 2017 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
MasterPeace Organizes Painting 30 Walls Simultaneously on Peace Day, Marking It One of the Biggest Art Projects of Its Kind
MasterPeace Gives a Powerful Peace Statement Transforming Walls of Separation in 30 Cities Into Walls of Connection in Celebration of the International Day of Peace, September 21, 2016 - September 01, 2016 - MasterPeace
Cranchi Debuts Its "Evoluzione" Line at the Cannes Yachting Festival with the World Premiere of 4 Yachts
Cranchi will premiere its Evoluzione line at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival (6-11 September), with the world debut of 4 brand new yachts, E 52 F, E52 Sport, E56 HT and E56 F. The Evoluzione line is the outcome of Cranchi’s collaboration with the acclaimed designer Christian... - August 26, 2016 - Marine Centre International
ACAD Corp. Introduces SHRM-SCPTM Preparation Course for HR Management and Training
Human resource management is a unique career option which requires its followers to brush their people skills from time to time. - July 31, 2016 - Arab Consulting And Development Corporation – ACAD Corp.
ACAD Corp. Introduces SHRM-CP/SCP Preparatory Exam for HR Management and Training
ACAD Corp. is glad to announce the commencement of a training program for SHRM -CP/SCP. ACAD Corp. is a firm that provides training, consulting and certification services to those who seek a career in HR Management. ACAD Corp. is the leading provider of training and consulting services in Egypt... - June 24, 2016 - Arab Consulting And Development Corporation – ACAD Corp.
TM Robotics Partners with Caionix to Sell Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots in Egypt
Caionix will offer Toshiba Machine’s full line of Cartesian, 6-axis, and SCARA robot systems for companies looking to improve industrial production efficiency. - May 29, 2016 - Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots
Egypt’s Leading Renewable Energy Conference is Back
Progress updates on the successful financing, designing and construction of solar plants in Egypt under its Solar FIT program. - May 12, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Marine Centre International Signs Agreement with Orascom Trading Co. and Becomes the Only Authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna
Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) and Orascom Trading Company (www.orascom-trading.com) have signed an agreement according to which Marine Centre International becomes the only authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt. This means that Marine Centre International... - March 03, 2016 - Marine Centre International
Marine Centre International Launches Customised Yacht Service & Management Packages to Reduce Unnecessary Costs for Boat Owners
Marine Centre International has announced the launch of a portfolio of customised yacht service & management packages for boat owners in Egypt. - October 23, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Solar Projects Egypt 2015 Conference
Egypt is attracting huge interest from hopeful solar developers, who are expecting the Egyptian government’s solar FDI strategy to jump start the market. Egypt is aiming to install 2.3 GW of solar by 2017, with a renewable energy target of 20% by 2020, and foreign investors are already... - July 30, 2015 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Tiara Yachts Q 44 Comes to Life and Will be Available in Egypt Through Marine Centre International, Tiara Yachts’ Exclusive Dealer in the Region
The all new Tiara Q44 is revealed and will be available through Marine Centre International in Egypt. - May 19, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Egyptian IT Sector Bounces Back with 6,000 Job Opportunities Created by Foreign Investment
Egypt has established its reputation as one of the most popular BPM/ITO/KPO destinations with an average of 7.5% annual ICT exports growth rate. The country is already home to major multinational corporations including Intel, Valeo, Microsoft, Vodafone, Convergys, Sykes, Cisco, HP, Orange, Dell, Mentor Graphics, and many more exporting their services to nearly 160 destinations in different languages. - May 08, 2015 - ITIDA
Cranchi 50 Atlantique is Sold by Marine Centre International in El Gouna, Egypt
Cranchi yachts continue their rise in popularity in Egypt, as Marine Centre International sells a Cranchi 50 Atlantique. - May 07, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Marine Centre International, Leading Yacht Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt, Boosts Its Technical Team
Marine Centre International increases technical staff to enhance its full service offering to its clients with further technical capabilities and resources. - February 06, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Intercom Enterprises Lands the SAP EMEA Recognized Expertise BI Award
Intercom Enterprises, a leading system integrator and solutions provider servicing the Egyptian market since 1992, has revealed today their most recent accolade, “The SAP Recognized Expertise for Business intelligence” award; formally qualifying the company as the first recognized... - January 24, 2015 - Intercom Enterprises
The Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance Wins the European Powerboat of the Year Award 2015
Marine Centre International today celebrated the winning of the European Powerboat of the year 2015 award for Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance. - January 24, 2015 - Marine Centre International
The New Cranchi 54 Fly Yacht, Bought by Famous Actor Mostafa Shaban, Arrives in El Gouna, Egypt
Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) welcomed the arrival of the new Cranchi 54 Fly in El Gouna, Egypt, bought by famous actor Mostafa Shaban. The new proud owner of one of the most stylish Cranchi yachts available arrived in El Gouna to enjoy his new yacht while the team of... - January 01, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Intra-Galactic War Brews in New Science Fiction Novel: Five Scientists Discover Their Destinies in "Legends"
An intra-galactic war is set to destroy the earth unless five human scientists and an alien scientist can put a stop to it in Mohamed Moshrif's new science fiction novel “Legends: Nomory” (published by Lulu). In the year 2032, a Land Cruiser zips across the Egyptian desert, carrying Dr. - October 17, 2014 - Mohamed Moshrif
Future Trans Ltd. - No. 1 Translation Agency in Egypt and 2nd in Africa
Future Trans Limited has been ranked number 1 for the second year in a row in the 2014 list of the top Language translation agencies in Egypt; according to a report released by Common Sense Advisory (CSA). CSA has been providing annual market studies of the language industry for the past 9 years. Future Trans Limited; the no.1 translation agency in Egypt and 2nd in Africa posted gross revenue of US$ 3.25 in 2013. - August 25, 2014 - Future Trans
SUNRISE Holidays Resort and SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort Got TripAdvisor Award
SUNRISE Holidays Resorts and the by SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises managed SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort got Tripadviser “Travelers’ Choice” Award in 2014. - February 02, 2014 - SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises