Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa Celebrates the Launch of the New Marriott Loyalty Program "Marriott BonVoy" Marriott International announces Marriott Bonvoy – the new brand name of its Loyalty Program. Marriott Bonvoy invites members to explore the world with its leading hotel portfolio - June 10, 2019 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Link Development Crafts Orascom Development’s Real-Estate Digital Apps Jaw-dropping, 3D Digital Experiences of El Gouna’s Elite Cyan Neighborhood - December 13, 2018 - Link Development

World Youth Art Forum at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh has hosted the World Art Youth Forum that took place from 10th – 31st of October with the participation of 300 specialized famous world artists and 1000 attendees from around the world, representing 40 foreign countries under the auspices of South Sinai Governor General... - November 13, 2018 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Egypt Western Desert Tours See an Increase in Foreign Tourist Group Tours for Desert Ecotourism in Egypt Positive outlook for Egypt Tourism in the second half of 2018 to 2019. Egypt Western Desert Tours see an increase of foreign visitors group tours for eco-tourism from the UK, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe along with new markets from Asia; South Korea, China, and Malaysia. - June 27, 2018 - Egypt Western Desert Tours

Cosmic Series Presents Medical Events on Cardiology and Neuroscience Cosmic Series welcomes all to attend the 2018 Healthcare and Cardiology Conferences (2018HCC) & 2018 Mental Health and Neurology Conference (2018MHNC) held from September 18 to 19, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the participants as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with world-class medical associations. - May 11, 2018 - Cosmic Series

Egyptian Retailer Kazyon Selects iVend Retail for Its Expansion Strategy Fastest-Expanding, Egyptian Supermarket Will Deploy iVend Retail Integrated Omnichannel Suite to Modernize Retail Operations and Support Growth Plans - March 02, 2018 - CitiXsys

Nogom Masrya, an Egyptian Revenue Sharing Website Ranks in the Top 1000 Websites in the World Nogom Masrya (nmisr.com) now has over 300 editors, publishing news from Egypt and all over the world with attention to the gulf area; the area that became so hot the years after the Qatar conflict with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. - January 30, 2018 - Nmisr.com

Phoenix Energy to Construct Solar PV Plant within Benban Solar Park in Egypt Phoenix Energy will partner with Infinity Solar of Egypt and IB Vogt of Germany to develop a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Benban Solar Park near Aswan, Egypt. - November 05, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

“Get to Know SPG®” Night at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Travel inside the world of Marriott Loyalty Programs. 110 countries. 5,700+ hotels. 30 brands. over 1.1 million rooms - October 13, 2017 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

NoSteroids Can Help People Worldwide Reach Their Fitness Goals Though Online Personal Training Announcement of new online personal training service to help clients reach their fitness goals. - October 06, 2017 - NoSteroids

Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Celebrate Earth Hour 2017 Hotel supports worldwide Earth Hour movement for the environment. - March 30, 2017 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

MasterPeace Organizes Painting 30 Walls Simultaneously on Peace Day, Marking It One of the Biggest Art Projects of Its Kind MasterPeace Gives a Powerful Peace Statement Transforming Walls of Separation in 30 Cities Into Walls of Connection in Celebration of the International Day of Peace, September 21, 2016 - September 01, 2016 - MasterPeace

Cranchi Debuts Its "Evoluzione" Line at the Cannes Yachting Festival with the World Premiere of 4 Yachts Cranchi will premiere its Evoluzione line at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival (6-11 September), with the world debut of 4 brand new yachts, E 52 F, E52 Sport, E56 HT and E56 F. The Evoluzione line is the outcome of Cranchi’s collaboration with the acclaimed designer Christian Grande,... - August 26, 2016 - Marine Centre International

ACAD Corp. Introduces SHRM-SCPTM Preparation Course for HR Management and Training Human resource management is a unique career option which requires its followers to brush their people skills from time to time. - July 31, 2016 - Arab Consulting And Development Corporation – ACAD Corp.

ACAD Corp. Introduces SHRM-CP/SCP Preparatory Exam for HR Management and Training ACAD Corp. is glad to announce the commencement of a training program for SHRM -CP/SCP. ACAD Corp. is a firm that provides training, consulting and certification services to those who seek a career in HR Management. ACAD Corp. is the leading provider of training and consulting services in Egypt and... - June 24, 2016 - Arab Consulting And Development Corporation – ACAD Corp.

TM Robotics Partners with Caionix to Sell Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots in Egypt Caionix will offer Toshiba Machine’s full line of Cartesian, 6-axis, and SCARA robot systems for companies looking to improve industrial production efficiency. - May 29, 2016 - Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots

Egypt’s Leading Renewable Energy Conference is Back Progress updates on the successful financing, designing and construction of solar plants in Egypt under its Solar FIT program. - May 12, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Marine Centre International Signs Agreement with Orascom Trading Co. and Becomes the Only Authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) and Orascom Trading Company (www.orascom-trading.com) have signed an agreement according to which Marine Centre International becomes the only authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt. This means that Marine Centre International is... - March 03, 2016 - Marine Centre International

Marine Centre International Launches Customised Yacht Service & Management Packages to Reduce Unnecessary Costs for Boat Owners Marine Centre International has announced the launch of a portfolio of customised yacht service & management packages for boat owners in Egypt. - October 23, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Solar Projects Egypt 2015 Conference Egypt is attracting huge interest from hopeful solar developers, who are expecting the Egyptian government’s solar FDI strategy to jump start the market. Egypt is aiming to install 2.3 GW of solar by 2017, with a renewable energy target of 20% by 2020, and foreign investors are already planning... - July 30, 2015 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Tiara Yachts Q 44 Comes to Life and Will be Available in Egypt Through Marine Centre International, Tiara Yachts’ Exclusive Dealer in the Region The all new Tiara Q44 is revealed and will be available through Marine Centre International in Egypt. - May 19, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Egyptian IT Sector Bounces Back with 6,000 Job Opportunities Created by Foreign Investment Egypt has established its reputation as one of the most popular BPM/ITO/KPO destinations with an average of 7.5% annual ICT exports growth rate. The country is already home to major multinational corporations including Intel, Valeo, Microsoft, Vodafone, Convergys, Sykes, Cisco, HP, Orange, Dell, Mentor Graphics, and many more exporting their services to nearly 160 destinations in different languages. - May 08, 2015 - ITIDA

Cranchi 50 Atlantique is Sold by Marine Centre International in El Gouna, Egypt Cranchi yachts continue their rise in popularity in Egypt, as Marine Centre International sells a Cranchi 50 Atlantique. - May 07, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Marine Centre International, Leading Yacht Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt, Boosts Its Technical Team Marine Centre International increases technical staff to enhance its full service offering to its clients with further technical capabilities and resources. - February 06, 2015 - Marine Centre International

The Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance Wins the European Powerboat of the Year Award 2015 Marine Centre International today celebrated the winning of the European Powerboat of the year 2015 award for Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance. - January 24, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Intercom Enterprises Lands the SAP EMEA Recognized Expertise BI Award Intercom Enterprises, a leading system integrator and solutions provider servicing the Egyptian market since 1992, has revealed today their most recent accolade, “The SAP Recognized Expertise for Business intelligence” award; formally qualifying the company as the first recognized expert... - January 24, 2015 - Intercom Enterprises

The New Cranchi 54 Fly Yacht, Bought by Famous Actor Mostafa Shaban, Arrives in El Gouna, Egypt Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) welcomed the arrival of the new Cranchi 54 Fly in El Gouna, Egypt, bought by famous actor Mostafa Shaban. The new proud owner of one of the most stylish Cranchi yachts available arrived in El Gouna to enjoy his new yacht while the team of Marine... - January 01, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Intra-Galactic War Brews in New Science Fiction Novel: Five Scientists Discover Their Destinies in "Legends" An intra-galactic war is set to destroy the earth unless five human scientists and an alien scientist can put a stop to it in Mohamed Moshrif's new science fiction novel “Legends: Nomory” (published by Lulu). In the year 2032, a Land Cruiser zips across the Egyptian desert, carrying Dr. - October 17, 2014 - Mohamed Moshrif

Future Trans Ltd. - No. 1 Translation Agency in Egypt and 2nd in Africa Future Trans Limited has been ranked number 1 for the second year in a row in the 2014 list of the top Language translation agencies in Egypt; according to a report released by Common Sense Advisory (CSA). CSA has been providing annual market studies of the language industry for the past 9 years. Future Trans Limited; the no.1 translation agency in Egypt and 2nd in Africa posted gross revenue of US$ 3.25 in 2013. - August 25, 2014 - Future Trans

SUNRISE Holidays Resort and SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort Got TripAdvisor Award SUNRISE Holidays Resorts and the by SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises managed SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort got Tripadviser “Travelers’ Choice” Award in 2014. - February 02, 2014 - SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises

Building the Arab Sustainable Energy Caliber: Five Interns at a Time RCREEE starts another round of its regional internship program. - December 05, 2013 - RCEEE

Amwal Al Ghad Release Its New English Economic News Portal Today, Amwal Al Ghad Releases its English edition, www.amwalalghad.com/en, this news portal covers all economy, Banks, investments, stock market, insurance, IT, mobile, and real estate, within Egypt and in the GCC and throughout the entire MENA region. - April 25, 2013 - Amwal Al Ghad

What’s Trending in Egypt in 2013? Recent analysis conducted by Yellow Media, the Local Search Company, of search activity on its popular Yellow.com.eg website indicates some interesting trends for Egypt – the country’s zeitgeist, or “spirit of the times.” Yellow Media’s analysis of multitudes of search... - March 31, 2013 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd

Yellow Media-Sarmady Partnership Stronger Than Ever in 2013 Yellow Media, the Local Search Company, is now selling advertising on three of Egypt’s most popular web platforms – FilGoal.com, ContactCars.com, and Akhbarak.net. The three platforms belong to Sarmady, which is wholly owned by Vodafone. Through a cooperative agreement, Yellow Media can... - March 14, 2013 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd

DrBridge Sponsored the Third International Dental Congress DrBridge sponsored the third International Dental Congress organized by Cairo University, at Intercontinental City Stars Hotel; from 22nd to 25th January, 2013. - February 05, 2013 - DrBridge

Travco Group & Jaz Hotels, Resorts & Cruises Host the 54th “FIJET” World Congress in Egypt Travco Group & Jaz Hotels, Resorts & Cruises have recently hosted the 54th Federation of Travel Journalists & Writers “FIJET” attended by 165 journalists from 45 different countries at “Jaz Crystal Resort” in Almaza Bay, Mersa Matruh. - November 29, 2012 - Travco Group

Yellow Media's Mobinil 8000 App Now Available for iPhone Yellow Media, the local search company, is now powering the Mobinil 8000 app for iPhone and will also power 8000 apps for Android and Blackberry, making them available to all Mobinil subscribers. - November 27, 2012 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd

Vodafone Now Utilizes Yellow Media’s SMS Directory Yellow Media, the local search company, is proud to announce that its extremely successful SMS directory search engine can now be accessed by texting Vodafone’s 2121 SMS service. Yellow Media started developing its SMS directory in 2008, using the SMS test short code 9110. Since then, Yellow Media... - November 16, 2012 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd

Two Awards at HACE for Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis Radisson Blu Hotel Cairo Heliopolis Chef Alaa El Din Mabrouk was the ‘star of the show’ for Radisson Blu Heliopolis, Cairo, when he scooped two awards at the HACE – Hotel Expo 2012 held recently at the Cairo International Conference Centre. Chef Alaa was victorious in the Makro Black... - October 25, 2012 - Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis

In Smart Village: Experts to Discuss Social Media Trends in Egypt TIEC, Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, will be hosting a must-to-attend session about Social Media marketing and trends in Egypt. “Social media marketing is no more a luxury for companies aiming at staying competitive in today’s marketing environment where social media... - October 18, 2012 - eMarketing Egypt

eMarketing Egypt Releases Its Third Annual Report About Facebook in Egypt: E-Marketing Insights "Facebook evolved to be of extreme importance for any digital marketing efforts, and understanding all about Facebook users becomes an essential step to start any Facebook marketing activity," said Ahmad Nagy; eMarketing Egypt Managing Director. - October 08, 2012 - eMarketing Egypt

Solutions Consulting Expands in the MENA Region with Its First Subsidiary in the UAE After 15 years of substantial and noteworthy success in Egypt, Solutions Consulting begins implementing its ambitious future strategic plans to go global by opening the company’s first subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This comes as part of Solutions Consulting’s vision to be the prime, respected source of business expertise for organizations in the MENA region and across the world. - October 02, 2012 - Solutions Consulting

Yellow Media Introduces the All New Dalili Yellow Media, the local search company, has improved its electronic property Dalili.com.eg, upgrading the technology utilized by the website and enhancing its design and performance. - September 20, 2012 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd

Egypt Yellow Pages Achieves Google AdWords™ Certified Partner Status Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd, the local search company, is now the first certified Google AdWords™ Premier SMB Partner in the Middle East. The Google AdWords™ Premier SMB Partner Program enables strategic relationships between Google and companies that can deliver the power of Google AdWords to... - August 30, 2012 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd

Yellow Media Becomes First Premier SMB Partner in Egypt In mid-April, Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd, the local search company, became the first Google™ Premier SMB partner in Egypt through its new brand Yellow Media. Google AdWords™ is a key feature of the comprehensive Yellow Media solutions packages Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd now offers to its customers,... - June 13, 2012 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd

Egypt Last Minute Payment Policy No Pre-Payment Needed, Pay at the End of the Trip When the Client is Satisfied. - June 07, 2012 - egyptlastminute.com

Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Play an Active Role in Serving the Society As apart of Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa responsibilities towards the society, and in light of its constant role in serving the community; the hotel has participated in “A Right to an Equal Life” program sponsored by the international labor organization and in collaboration with “Ebtessama” foundation. - May 31, 2012 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Egypt Yellow Pages Offers SoLoMo Solutions Packages for Small Businesses Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd, the local search company, is offering a SoLoMo solutions packages designed for small to medium-sized businesses, which it says are also ideal for start-up enterprises. Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd, through its new brand Yellow Media, offers its customers a comprehensive SoLoMo, or... - May 31, 2012 - Egypt Yellow Pages Ltd