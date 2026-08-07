Future Trans Limited has been ranked number 1 for the second year in a row in the 2014 list of the top Language translation agencies in Egypt; according to a report released by Common Sense Advisory (CSA). CSA has been providing annual market studies of the language industry for the past 9 years. Future Trans Limited; the no.1 translation agency in Egypt and 2nd in Africa posted gross revenue of US$ 3.25 in 2013. - August 25, 2014 - Future Trans