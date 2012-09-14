PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Augson Global Set to Develop Student and Staff Accommodation Facilities at UHAS Augson Global has signed an MoU with the University of Health and Allied Sciences for the development of Students and Staff Accommodation facilitates. - August 04, 2019 - Augson Global LLC

US $50 Million Earmarked for AuSIP Projects - Rudolf Schirmer Ampofo-Domfeh, Founder of Augson Global In a follow-up interview with Mr Rudolf Schirmer Ampofo-Domfeh, founder of Augson Global, after the launch of the Augson Investment Program (AuSIP) to uplift low and middle-income earners, it has been made known that US $50m investment threshold has been earmarked for the first five years of AuSIP implementation. - July 09, 2019 - Augson Global LLC

Augson Global Introduces a New Investment Initiative in Ghana Augson Global has launched a new initiative program aimed at assisting the low-and middle-income earners, and the poor and deprived communities in Ghana, dubbed "Augson Investment Program (AuSIP)." - June 15, 2019 - Augson Global LLC

The Game Changing Selfie Social Networking Website, selfiegh.com SelfieGh is powerful photo platform and community that allows you to share your beautiful,happy and best moments with the world. - November 20, 2016 - Selfie Global Hut Inc.

Report: Social Entrepreneurs Provide Sustainable Solutions for Africa’s Development Challenges Social entrepreneurship is on the rise as a solution for development challenges in Africa, according to a recent report from Reach for Change. Social entrepreneurship is an alternative to more traditional aid solutions because it puts development in the hands of local people who come up with innovations to solve their community's most pressing socio-economic issues through financially sustainable grassroots organizations. - May 05, 2016 - Reach for Change

Freedom University Keta Reaches Key Milestone Ghana Institution Announces Launch of New International Slave Studies Program - July 28, 2015 - Freedom University Keta

Typhoon DBMS Software Releases Typhoon 1.0 Beta TyphoonDBMS Software today announces the release of 1.0 Beta Version of Typhoon. TyphoonDBMS is a complex and efficient Java-based software (free) solution that enables you to easily access and manage tables on Oracle Database Servers. - February 08, 2015 - Typhoon DBMS Software

Neoedge Announces Keynote Speakers and Panelists in Upcoming Public Private Partnerships Summit Neoedge, a leading business intelligence company based in Singapore has announced its high-level speakers and panelists in the most anticipated Public Private Partnerships (PPP) event in Accra, Ghana this coming 21st to 22nd October 2014. The event will be held in the world-class Labadi Beach Hotel. “We... - September 17, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

Flintstone Services & Marketing Ltd., Announces Partnership Agreement with Berkeley Capital Group Inc (BCG) Flintstone Services & Marketing Ltd., Ghana, the innovative West African sales and marketing firm specializing in alternative solutions for government, institutions as well as wealthy individuals within and around the West Africa region is excited to announce its partnership with U.S. based, Berkeley... - September 08, 2014 - The Berkeley Capital Group

Neoedge Brings Together Africa’s Brightest Innovators in Public Private Partnerships Neoedge’s Africa Public Private Partnerships: Investment & Development Summit to be held in Accra, Ghana, joined by Industry Experts. - July 27, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

High Ranking Government Officials and Top Counsels to Continue Capacity Building Discussions on the Legal and Commercial Aspects of Public Private Partnerships Neoedge, the leading corporate events organiser has successfully organised the gathering of the most important personalities who are involved in the in shaping the future of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) projects in Africa. The 4-day workshop, entitled “Legal and Commercial Aspects of Successful... - February 21, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

African Summit 2013 on “Achieving Sustainable Developmental Goals Beyond 2015” to be Held Soon The 2nd African Summit conducted by the Elizka Relief Foundation will take place next month to discuss development policies and programs that would affect socio-economic development in the continent. - July 12, 2013 - Elizka Relief Foundation

Ghana HR Solutions Corporate Human Resource Workshop Ghana HR Solutions Corporate HR Workshop provides participants with practical tools for aligning Talent with dynamic business needs. Workshop is facilitated by very experienced HR practitioners with over 15 years experience in the business. Through round table discussions participants will be taken through three basic approaches for leveraging organizational talent in the face of the new challenges confronting today’s organizations. - March 10, 2012 - Ghana HR Solutions

GhanaXFT Announces S.U.C.C.E.S.S Training Program GhanaXFT, an affiliate of Team SyntekLife, today announced the launch of a comprehensive online and in person educational training program for XFT distributors in Ghana and throughout Africa. - February 03, 2012 - GhanaXFT

Humanity First Team Travels to Ghana for Water for Life Project Refurbishing 50 Water Pumps with Humanity First Ghana Team. - December 28, 2011 - Humanity First

MacDermid Offshore Solutions Announces New Fluid Monitoring Lab Facility in Ghana MacDermid Offshore Solutions (MacDermid) announced the opening of a new laboratory facility in Takoradi, Ghana for production and drilling control fluid monitoring and testing. The new facility will serve production operators, drilling contractors, OEM’s, and service companies in West Africa. This... - September 25, 2010 - MacDermid Offshore Solutions

HealthCare Global to Establish Cancer Centre in Ghana For over fifteen years, Health Care Global Enterprises (HCG) has been researching and defining the future of cancer care in India by designing, building and managing cancer centers with a steadfast vision to transform cancer care environment by bringing core clinical services to one central place. - September 23, 2010 - HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

Ikando and the UNHCR Collaborated to Commemorate the World Refugee Day Ikando volunteers and Interns for the Foundation of Contemporary Art and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) collaborated to commemorate World Refugee Day with the refugees at the Buduburam Camp. - June 22, 2010 - Ikando Foundation