Ghana News
Trostar Launches in Ghana to Advance Smart Mobility and Transport System Integration
Trostar, an all-in-one transport application developed by MC Multimedia, launches in Ghana to provide route navigation, fare estimation, and integrated mobility services for commuters and transport stakeholders. - May 27, 2026 - MC MULTIMEDIA
18+ Show Returns in 2025: Spoken Word Meets Creativity and “Something Else”
The much-anticipated 18+ Show makes its grand return this December with a bigger, bolder, and more immersive edition. 18+ Show 2.0 is under the theme “Spoken Word Meets Creativity and Something Else.” Organized by Viewplus, an African-focused entertainment brand under MC Multimedia,... - November 27, 2025 - MC MULTIMEDIA
From Accra to the World: Halmblog Music Puts African Artists in the Spotlight
Halmblog Music, based in Accra, Ghana, has announced bold plans to transform African music into a global phenomenon. By combining cutting-edge technology such as blockchain and AI with a strong commitment to artist empowerment, the platform provides African musicians with tools to monetize their work, connect with fans, and grow their audience. - November 24, 2024 - Halmblog Music
Bako Ambianda Unveils a New Personal Brand Emblem to Reflect His Current Global Focus
The Emblem of a New Era Has Been Unveiled by Mr. Bako Ambianda - June 14, 2023 - Bako Enterprises
Bako Ambianda Launches Bako Enterprises
Bako makes triumphant return to the global business landscape after the COVID-19 crises with the creation of Bako Enterprises, Bako Capital, Bako Production, Bako Motors, Bako University and Bako Media. He also launched the reinvention of this personal brand, and he would officially change his social media name to "The Bako Way." - June 14, 2023 - Bako Enterprises
Urite Brings Records, a Ghana Based Record Label, is Currently Looking for an Artist/Content Manager
Urite Brings Records, a Ghana Based Record Label, is Currently Looking for an Artist/Content Manager to Sign and Manage Anthony B. Hiplove - March 06, 2021 - Urite Brings Records
Augson Global Warns the Public of Facebook Fake Accounts
Some unscrupulous individuals are using fake Facebook accounts impersonating Augson Global Limited and it’s subsidiary company Augson Trading to scam people on Facebook. - May 23, 2020 - Augson Global LLC
Brands in the Time of Coronavirus: 10 Examples in Ghana Compiled by WaxPrint Media
African marketers and observers of all things "branding," WaxPrint Media has been inspired by brands in Ghana who have responded to the pandemic and the various ways they have provided support. - April 23, 2020 - WaxPrint Media
eRevMax Provides Connectivity for Upscale Ghana Property
The Royal Senchi Hotel & Resort leverages RateTiger for online distribution. - February 14, 2020 - eRevMax Inc.
Augson Global Set to Develop Student and Staff Accommodation Facilities at UHAS
Augson Global has signed an MoU with the University of Health and Allied Sciences for the development of Students and Staff Accommodation facilitates. - August 04, 2019 - Augson Global LLC
US $50 Million Earmarked for AuSIP Projects - Rudolf Schirmer Ampofo-Domfeh, Founder of Augson Global
In a follow-up interview with Mr Rudolf Schirmer Ampofo-Domfeh, founder of Augson Global, after the launch of the Augson Investment Program (AuSIP) to uplift low and middle-income earners, it has been made known that US $50m investment threshold has been earmarked for the first five years of AuSIP implementation. - July 09, 2019 - Augson Global LLC
Augson Global Introduces a New Investment Initiative in Ghana
Augson Global has launched a new initiative program aimed at assisting the low-and middle-income earners, and the poor and deprived communities in Ghana, dubbed "Augson Investment Program (AuSIP)." - June 15, 2019 - Augson Global LLC
The Game Changing Selfie Social Networking Website, selfiegh.com
SelfieGh is powerful photo platform and community that allows you to share your beautiful,happy and best moments with the world. - November 20, 2016 - Selfie Global Hut Inc.
Report: Social Entrepreneurs Provide Sustainable Solutions for Africa’s Development Challenges
Social entrepreneurship is on the rise as a solution for development challenges in Africa, according to a recent report from Reach for Change. Social entrepreneurship is an alternative to more traditional aid solutions because it puts development in the hands of local people who come up with innovations to solve their community's most pressing socio-economic issues through financially sustainable grassroots organizations. - May 05, 2016 - Reach for Change
Freedom University Keta Reaches Key Milestone
Ghana Institution Announces Launch of New International Slave Studies Program - July 28, 2015 - Freedom University Keta
Typhoon DBMS Software Releases Typhoon 1.0 Beta
TyphoonDBMS Software today announces the release of 1.0 Beta Version of Typhoon. TyphoonDBMS is a complex and efficient Java-based software (free) solution that enables you to easily access and manage tables on Oracle Database Servers. - February 08, 2015 - Typhoon DBMS Software
Neoedge Announces Keynote Speakers and Panelists in Upcoming Public Private Partnerships Summit
Neoedge, a leading business intelligence company based in Singapore has announced its high-level speakers and panelists in the most anticipated Public Private Partnerships (PPP) event in Accra, Ghana this coming 21st to 22nd October 2014. The event will be held in the world-class Labadi Beach Hotel. - September 17, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
Flintstone Services & Marketing Ltd., Announces Partnership Agreement with Berkeley Capital Group Inc (BCG)
Flintstone Services & Marketing Ltd., Ghana, the innovative West African sales and marketing firm specializing in alternative solutions for government, institutions as well as wealthy individuals within and around the West Africa region is excited to announce its partnership with U.S. based,... - September 08, 2014 - The Berkeley Capital Group
Neoedge Brings Together Africa’s Brightest Innovators in Public Private Partnerships
Neoedge’s Africa Public Private Partnerships: Investment & Development Summit to be held in Accra, Ghana, joined by Industry Experts. - July 27, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
High Ranking Government Officials and Top Counsels to Continue Capacity Building Discussions on the Legal and Commercial Aspects of Public Private Partnerships
Neoedge, the leading corporate events organiser has successfully organised the gathering of the most important personalities who are involved in the in shaping the future of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) projects in Africa. The 4-day workshop, entitled “Legal and Commercial Aspects of... - February 21, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
African Summit 2013 on “Achieving Sustainable Developmental Goals Beyond 2015” to be Held Soon
The 2nd African Summit conducted by the Elizka Relief Foundation will take place next month to discuss development policies and programs that would affect socio-economic development in the continent. - July 12, 2013 - Elizka Relief Foundation
Ghana HR Solutions Corporate Human Resource Workshop
Ghana HR Solutions Corporate HR Workshop provides participants with practical tools for aligning Talent with dynamic business needs. Workshop is facilitated by very experienced HR practitioners with over 15 years experience in the business. Through round table discussions participants will be taken through three basic approaches for leveraging organizational talent in the face of the new challenges confronting today’s organizations. - March 10, 2012 - Ghana HR Solutions
GhanaXFT Announces S.U.C.C.E.S.S Training Program
GhanaXFT, an affiliate of Team SyntekLife, today announced the launch of a comprehensive online and in person educational training program for XFT distributors in Ghana and throughout Africa. - February 03, 2012 - GhanaXFT
Humanity First Team Travels to Ghana for Water for Life Project
Refurbishing 50 Water Pumps with Humanity First Ghana Team. - December 28, 2011 - Humanity First
MacDermid Offshore Solutions Announces New Fluid Monitoring Lab Facility in Ghana
MacDermid Offshore Solutions (MacDermid) announced the opening of a new laboratory facility in Takoradi, Ghana for production and drilling control fluid monitoring and testing. The new facility will serve production operators, drilling contractors, OEM’s, and service companies in West Africa. - September 25, 2010 - MacDermid Offshore Solutions
HealthCare Global to Establish Cancer Centre in Ghana
For over fifteen years, Health Care Global Enterprises (HCG) has been researching and defining the future of cancer care in India by designing, building and managing cancer centers with a steadfast vision to transform cancer care environment by bringing core clinical services to one central place. - September 23, 2010 - HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.
Ikando and the UNHCR Collaborated to Commemorate the World Refugee Day
Ikando volunteers and Interns for the Foundation of Contemporary Art and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) collaborated to commemorate World Refugee Day with the refugees at the Buduburam Camp. - June 22, 2010 - Ikando Foundation
Excend Provides Keynote Address at World Bank Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Event in Ghana
Excend makes keynote presentation to government and industry leaders in Ghana to enhance the country’s competitive position in the global business process outsourcing (BPO) market - September 04, 2009 - Excend