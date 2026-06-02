Iowa: Dubuque News
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
Christopher Larsen’s New Book "Angel Azul," is a Riveting Saga of an Angel’s Effort to Create Paradise on a South Pacific Island
Fulton Books author Christopher Larsen, a graduate of the University of Phoenix who has worked in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, has completed his most recent book, “Angel Azul”: a gripping novel that starts with snorkeling in the Red Sea, finding the Moses crossing” writes... - May 29, 2025 - Fulton Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
David Henry Patton’s Newly Released “SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?” Offers a Reflective Critique on Societal Values
“SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?: A thought-provoking look at society, and what I think has gone wrong with it in the last sixty years.” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Henry Patton is a compelling exploration of societal shifts and the abandonment of traditional values in the pursuit of materialism. - March 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
David Henry Patton’s Newly Released “At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices’” is a Riveting Exploration of Faith and Redemption
“At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices’” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Henry Patton is a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of faith, personal choices, and the journey towards redemption. - March 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
MADhousepitality Releases Innovative Product: "The MAD Bottle"
After two years of research and development in their basements in the city of Dubuque, MADhousepitality is ready to introduce an ingenious creation, The MAD Bottle. Owners of MADhousepitality and siblings, Max Valenciano and Araceli DeWitt, have amassed a combined experience of over 35 years in... - September 29, 2023 - MADhousepitality
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Theresa Hauser Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Theresa Hauser of Dubuque, Iowa has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of wellness products. About Theresa Hauser Ms. Hauser is a Director for IDLife nutritional products. She... - August 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Earns His Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) Designation from the National Private Truck Council
This past Sunday, Steven Garrish was recognized for earning the designation of CTP at the 2017 CTP Awards Ceremony held at the National Private Truck Council’s Annual Meeting in Cincinnati, Ohio. Steven Garrish, SVP of Safety and Regulatory Compliance at SleepSafe Drivers, one of the... - May 06, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Selected to Speak on the Importance of Fatigue Management Programs at Safety and Risk Control Workshops
Cottingham & Butler schedules Steven Garrish to speak at several of its Transportation Safety and Risk Control Workshops about how fatigue management programs specialized for high-risk occupations can save lives, improve driver health, cut costs and boost recruitment and retention programs. - April 06, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Educates Truckload Carriers Association Members on the Importance of Implementing a Fatigue Management Program
At the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Annual Convention, Steven Garrish will discuss how fatigue management programs specialized for high-risk occupations can save lives, improve driver health, cut costs and boost recruitment and retention programs. Steven Garrish, SVP of Safety and... - March 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Doland Jewelers Into Its Network
Iowa-Based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences That Last a Lifetime™” - December 22, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Auto Shutdown Computers at Schedule Time
GoldSolution Software announces the release of PC Auto Shutdown, a handy utility for the Windows operating system that help you shutdown, power off, reboot, hibernate, suspend or log off computers at schedule time you specifies. - January 20, 2006 - GoldSolution Software
Automate Works with Easy Macro Recorder
GoldSolution Software announces the release of Easy Macro Recorder 2.2, a handy utility for the Windows operating system that record what you operate and create a replayable script. - January 19, 2006 - GoldSolution Software