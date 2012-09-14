PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Iowa: Dubuque News

Theresa Hauser Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Theresa Hauser of Dubuque, Iowa has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of wellness products. About Theresa Hauser Ms. Hauser is a Director for IDLife nutritional products. She conducts... - August 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Earns His Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) Designation from the National Private Truck Council
This past Sunday, Steven Garrish was recognized for earning the designation of CTP at the 2017 CTP Awards Ceremony held at the National Private Truck Council’s Annual Meeting in Cincinnati, Ohio. Steven Garrish, SVP of Safety and Regulatory Compliance at SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation’s... - May 06, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Selected to Speak on the Importance of Fatigue Management Programs at Safety and Risk Control Workshops
Cottingham & Butler schedules Steven Garrish to speak at several of its Transportation Safety and Risk Control Workshops about how fatigue management programs specialized for high-risk occupations can save lives, improve driver health, cut costs and boost recruitment and retention programs. - April 06, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Educates Truckload Carriers Association Members on the Importance of Implementing a Fatigue Management Program
At the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Annual Convention, Steven Garrish will discuss how fatigue management programs specialized for high-risk occupations can save lives, improve driver health, cut costs and boost recruitment and retention programs. Steven Garrish, SVP of Safety and Regulatory... - March 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
Preferred Jewelers International
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Doland Jewelers Into Its Network
Iowa-Based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences That Last a Lifetime™” - December 22, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International
PR.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Auto Shutdown Computers at Schedule Time
GoldSolution Software announces the release of PC Auto Shutdown, a handy utility for the Windows operating system that help you shutdown, power off, reboot, hibernate, suspend or log off computers at schedule time you specifies. - January 20, 2006 - GoldSolution Software
Automate Works with Easy Macro Recorder
GoldSolution Software announces the release of Easy Macro Recorder 2.2, a handy utility for the Windows operating system that record what you operate and create a replayable script. - January 19, 2006 - GoldSolution Software
