Iowa: Waterloo-Cedar Falls News
Author Traci Ciepiela's New Audiobook, “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back,” is a Compelling Memoir of the Author’s Sruggles She Faced During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Recent audiobook release “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” from Audiobook Network author Traci Ciepiela is a powerful and thought-provoking account of the challenges the author endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout her story, Ciepiela shares her journey of navigating life in the wake of nearly dying from the virus and a vaccine injury. - July 03, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Author Traci Ciepiela’s New Book, "Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back," is a Powerful Story of Resilience and Perseverance in the Wake of Personal Struggle
Recent release “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” from Covenant Books author Traci Ciepiela is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that delves into the depths of the human spirit amidst the trials of the COVID-19 era. Through the author’s own journey, Traci weaves a story of finding meaning in a post-pandemic world following a vaccine injury. - June 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Renowned British Gardener, Charles Dowding, to Headline Murray Fest Midwest in Webster City, Iowa
McMurray Hatchery is proud to announce renowned British gardener, Charles Dowding, will headline Murray Fest Midwest homesteading conference and festival in Webster City, Iowa, in June 2024. Murray Fest Midwest is Iowa's premier poultry, gardening, and homesteading festival. Learn from leading experts for two full days across four stages. Each evening, relax and enjoy live music and entertainment featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Rory Feek. Visit MurrayFestMidwest.com to order tickets. - February 07, 2024 - Murray McMurray Hatchery
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
GIAA Recognizes Industry's Best at Pinnacle of Excellence Awards
GIAA held its Pinnacle of Excellence Awards this past Friday; an event that honors the accomplishments of professionals and organizations in the state of Iowa's rental housing industry. - October 20, 2022 - Greater Iowa Apartment Association
Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors
Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire
New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms
A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline
Hawkeye Telephone Company Announces Free Internet for Customers
Today, Hawkeye Telephone Company (HTC), a local company providing Hawkeye and the surrounding northeast Iowa communities with modern phone and Internet services, announced it will be offering free Gigabit Internet to new and existing customers. HTC believes the digital divide between rural America... - October 17, 2017 - Hawkeye Telephone Company
Vivion Road Kmart Sold; Redevelopment to Begin Immediately
Lockard, a Cedar Falls, IA based real estate developer has officially closed on the former Kmart property located at 2835 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO. Representing the buyer was Dustin Whitehead, CCIM, with Lockard and Jared Frost with Point Commercial. The newly named Shoppes at Vivion Point... - August 30, 2017 - Lockard
Online Scoreboard System for High Schools
Iowa company offers live online football scoreboards for the high school and college markets. - August 21, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network
Friday Night Lights - Now with Live Online Scoreboard
The Virtual Scoreboard Network offers a free online scoreboard for any local game. - August 19, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network
The Sunshine Clothesline is Celebrating 100 Years of Helping Home Owners Harness Renewable Energy
This marks the 100th year the Sunshine Clothesline, the first umbrella style rotating clothesline has been manufactured and sold. This was an innovation in using solar power to dry clothing. The ease of standing in one place and rotating the clothes to you is a good idea. - March 09, 2013 - G and G Clothesline
G&G Clothesline Has Developed a Smaller Umbrella Style Outdoor Clothesline
G&G Clothesline is manufacturing a smaller version of their longtime Sunshine Clothes Dryer, an outdoor umbrella style clothesline that has been made since 1913. This addition to the product line will fill a need for smaller households or ones that don’t have enough yard space to accommodate a large clothesline. - May 09, 2012 - G&G Industries Inc
Child Safety Event Free for the Community in Mason City, IA
Same machine that the FBI uses. Gives parents a lifetime set of digital fingerprints and life-saving safety information. - May 03, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com