|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire
A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline
Today, Hawkeye Telephone Company (HTC), a local company providing Hawkeye and the surrounding northeast Iowa communities with modern phone and Internet services, announced it will be offering free Gigabit Internet to new and existing customers. HTC believes the digital divide between rural America and... - October 17, 2017 - Hawkeye Telephone Company
Lockard, a Cedar Falls, IA based real estate developer has officially closed on the former Kmart property located at 2835 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO. Representing the buyer was Dustin Whitehead, CCIM, with Lockard and Jared Frost with Point Commercial.
The newly named Shoppes at Vivion Point will... - August 30, 2017 - Lockard
Iowa company offers live online football scoreboards for the high school and college markets. - August 21, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network
The Virtual Scoreboard Network offers a free online scoreboard for any local game. - August 19, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network
This marks the 100th year the Sunshine Clothesline, the first umbrella style rotating clothesline has been manufactured and sold. This was an innovation in using solar power to dry clothing. The ease of standing in one place and rotating the clothes to you is a good idea. - March 09, 2013 - G and G Clothesline
G&G Clothesline is manufacturing a smaller version of their longtime Sunshine Clothes Dryer, an outdoor umbrella style clothesline that has been made since 1913. This addition to the product line will fill a need for smaller households or ones that don’t have enough yard space to accommodate a large clothesline. - May 09, 2012 - G&G Industries Inc
Same machine that the FBI uses. Gives parents a lifetime set of digital fingerprints and life-saving safety information. - May 03, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com