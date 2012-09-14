PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline

Hawkeye Telephone Company Announces Free Internet for Customers Today, Hawkeye Telephone Company (HTC), a local company providing Hawkeye and the surrounding northeast Iowa communities with modern phone and Internet services, announced it will be offering free Gigabit Internet to new and existing customers. HTC believes the digital divide between rural America and... - October 17, 2017 - Hawkeye Telephone Company

Vivion Road Kmart Sold; Redevelopment to Begin Immediately Lockard, a Cedar Falls, IA based real estate developer has officially closed on the former Kmart property located at 2835 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO. Representing the buyer was Dustin Whitehead, CCIM, with Lockard and Jared Frost with Point Commercial. The newly named Shoppes at Vivion Point will... - August 30, 2017 - Lockard

Online Scoreboard System for High Schools Iowa company offers live online football scoreboards for the high school and college markets. - August 21, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network

Friday Night Lights - Now with Live Online Scoreboard The Virtual Scoreboard Network offers a free online scoreboard for any local game. - August 19, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network

The Sunshine Clothesline is Celebrating 100 Years of Helping Home Owners Harness Renewable Energy This marks the 100th year the Sunshine Clothesline, the first umbrella style rotating clothesline has been manufactured and sold. This was an innovation in using solar power to dry clothing. The ease of standing in one place and rotating the clothes to you is a good idea. - March 09, 2013 - G and G Clothesline

G&G Clothesline Has Developed a Smaller Umbrella Style Outdoor Clothesline G&G Clothesline is manufacturing a smaller version of their longtime Sunshine Clothes Dryer, an outdoor umbrella style clothesline that has been made since 1913. This addition to the product line will fill a need for smaller households or ones that don’t have enough yard space to accommodate a large clothesline. - May 09, 2012 - G&G Industries Inc

Child Safety Event Free for the Community in Mason City, IA Same machine that the FBI uses. Gives parents a lifetime set of digital fingerprints and life-saving safety information. - May 03, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com