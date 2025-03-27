Pennsylvania: Altoona News
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
Author Frank T. Whalen’s New Book, "Overcoming the Five Obstacles to Assurance," Presents Readers with a Winning Game Plan to Fight Against One’s Doubt in Life
Recent release “Overcoming the Five Obstacles to Assurance: Your Winning Game Plan for Making Your Calling and Election Sure!” from Covenant Books author Frank T. Whalen is an insightful guide to help readers conquer their doubts and other trials keeping them from finding the assurance they need to forge ahead and create their own destiny. - February 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
March 2022 - Coffee & Farming & Art & Space Travel
Free Fresh Gourmet Coffee - Rooster Farms is small permaculture farm & coffee roastery cross-pollinated with science and art. To celebrate a recent success resulting in the symbiosis of art and science, Rooster Farms is giving away free samples of their freshly roasted, small-batch coffee. - March 11, 2022 - Rooster Farms
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Rescue Store in Pennsylvania
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the Hurst Jaws of Life dealer, The Rescue Store, in Mercer, Pennsylvania. MES is proud to have Bill Finley Jr., with nearly 30 years of first responder experience, join the MES team and to help... - April 07, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
ZombieTown USA, October 5-6 in Altoona, PA
On October 5-6, the city of Altoona, Pennsylvania will host the most unique zombie festival ever created. ZombieTown USA is a one of a kind fall festival, a zombie inspired event for everyone – from the hardcore zombie enthusiast to families and little zombies. Everyone is invited. - September 04, 2018 - ZombieTown USA
CyberCrunch® Announces Mary Ann Schmidt Has Joined Its Business Development Team Beginning January 2016
CyberCrunch® is pleased to announce Mary Ann Schmidt has joined its business development team beginning January 2016. Ms. Schmidt will extend CyberCrunch®'s geographic reach to Central Pennsylvania, where she has built a reputable client base over the last 10 years. Ms. Schmidt previously... - January 19, 2016 - CyberCrunch
Brent L. Wright Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Brent L. Wright of Claysburg, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Brent L. Wright Mr. Wright has 25 years of experience in the education and management fields. - March 31, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Brent L. Wright Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Brent L. Wright of Claysburg, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Brent L. Wright Mr. Wright has 15 years experience in the education field. He is the... - May 08, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
PA Equipment Company Aids in Sandy Relief Efforts in NY and NJ
PA Equipment Company Aids in Sandy Relief Efforts - November 06, 2012 - Best Line Equipment
Boys and Men Healing Film Screenings at Penn State
Penn State will host two screenings of Boys and Men Healing, a leading documentary produced by Big Voice Pictures about the affects of male child sexual abuse and the importance of healing, speaking out, and advocating for ending the cycle of the sexual abuse of boys. This event is hosted by Penn State University. - March 22, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization
Doctor Offers Five Surprising Sleep/Health Facts for National Sleep Awareness Week
Dr. Wei-Shin Lai, MD, inventor of insomnia solution SleepPhones, offers five health benefits of sleep that may not be common knowledge. - February 28, 2012 - AcousticSheep LLC
New Free iPhone App Relieves Insomnia and Dulls Snoring
SleepPhones introduces iPhone App with soothing sound tracks that induce sleep and dull annoying noises like snoring. - September 07, 2011 - AcousticSheep LLC
Author Sylvia Huffnagle Has Published a Book of Inspirational Short Stories
The title is Yea, Though I Walk … and it is a collection of all her short fiction stories. Part one: 7 Christian lessons learned by teens Part two: 5 Stories about challenges that Christians face. Pet three: 3 Christian Testimonies and 1 parable. Part four: 5 Contemporary rescue... - August 03, 2011 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle
Penn State Libraries to Digitize Lynd Ward Collection for Documentary by 217 Films
In celebration of the art and life of American printmaker and illustrator, Lynd Ward (1905-1985), 217 Films has given a gift to Penn State University Libraries to digitize selected Ward woodcuts and wood engravings. 217 Films will showcase many of these works in a new film titled “O Brother... - February 22, 2011 - 217 Films
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Pioneering Area Physician is First in the Lehigh Valley to Offer the Benefits of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hot flashes, loss of libido, restless nights. Are all women destined to experience these symptoms associated with menopause? And what about men, do they experience a change of life as well? The truth is, the human body was originally designed to reproduce offspring, but then die shortly thereafter. - May 08, 2008 - Azani Medical Spa
ALLBoats4Sale.com Sets Sail to Become "The Official Boat Listing Website of All Boats for Sale in the U.S."
Developed exclusively for marine industry companies and individual boaters, the ALLBoats4Sale.com registration enables a minimum investment of time to start getting leads through marine industry related websites and e-mail addresses. Companies that specialize in boat sales can certainly post their inventory, but when time is of the essence, at a minimum, potential boat buyers can visit their company website directly. - November 16, 2007 - 2simplifi Web Solutions, Inc.
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Enhancements Prove Ameriplan Owners Take Another Step Toward Making their Home Business Opportunity the Finest in the Nation
Once again the co-founders of Ameriplan, Dennis and Daniel Bloom, have made improvements to their home business opportunity that makes their company stand out in the home based business industry. These enhancements come in addition to the already existing benefits that their brokers receive. - July 22, 2006 - OneStepHomeSuccess.com
Five Steps to Choosing the Ideal Home Based Business and Getting the Ball Rolling
A five step approach for the average folk to select the best home based business and achieve theirs goals of financial freedom. - June 04, 2006 - OneStepHomeSuccess.com