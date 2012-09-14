PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ZombieTown USA, October 5-6 in Altoona, PA On October 5-6, the city of Altoona, Pennsylvania will host the most unique zombie festival ever created. ZombieTown USA is a one of a kind fall festival, a zombie inspired event for everyone – from the hardcore zombie enthusiast to families and little zombies. Everyone is invited. - September 04, 2018 - ZombieTown USA

CyberCrunch® Announces Mary Ann Schmidt Has Joined Its Business Development Team Beginning January 2016 CyberCrunch® is pleased to announce Mary Ann Schmidt has joined its business development team beginning January 2016. Ms. Schmidt will extend CyberCrunch®'s geographic reach to Central Pennsylvania, where she has built a reputable client base over the last 10 years. Ms. Schmidt previously owned... - January 19, 2016 - CyberCrunch

Brent L. Wright Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Brent L. Wright of Claysburg, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Brent L. Wright Mr. Wright has 25 years of experience in the education and management fields. He... - March 31, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

PA Equipment Company Aids in Sandy Relief Efforts in NY and NJ PA Equipment Company Aids in Sandy Relief Efforts - November 06, 2012 - Best Line Equipment

Boys and Men Healing Film Screenings at Penn State Penn State will host two screenings of Boys and Men Healing, a leading documentary produced by Big Voice Pictures about the affects of male child sexual abuse and the importance of healing, speaking out, and advocating for ending the cycle of the sexual abuse of boys. This event is hosted by Penn State University. - March 22, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization

Doctor Offers Five Surprising Sleep/Health Facts for National Sleep Awareness Week Dr. Wei-Shin Lai, MD, inventor of insomnia solution SleepPhones, offers five health benefits of sleep that may not be common knowledge. - February 28, 2012 - AcousticSheep LLC

New Free iPhone App Relieves Insomnia and Dulls Snoring SleepPhones introduces iPhone App with soothing sound tracks that induce sleep and dull annoying noises like snoring. - September 07, 2011 - AcousticSheep LLC

Author Sylvia Huffnagle Has Published a Book of Inspirational Short Stories The title is Yea, Though I Walk … and it is a collection of all her short fiction stories. Part one: 7 Christian lessons learned by teens Part two: 5 Stories about challenges that Christians face. Pet three: 3 Christian Testimonies and 1 parable. Part four: 5 Contemporary rescue stories. Sylvia’s... - August 03, 2011 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle

Penn State Libraries to Digitize Lynd Ward Collection for Documentary by 217 Films In celebration of the art and life of American printmaker and illustrator, Lynd Ward (1905-1985), 217 Films has given a gift to Penn State University Libraries to digitize selected Ward woodcuts and wood engravings. 217 Films will showcase many of these works in a new film titled “O Brother Man:... - February 22, 2011 - 217 Films

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Pioneering Area Physician is First in the Lehigh Valley to Offer the Benefits of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy Hot flashes, loss of libido, restless nights. Are all women destined to experience these symptoms associated with menopause? And what about men, do they experience a change of life as well? The truth is, the human body was originally designed to reproduce offspring, but then die shortly thereafter. - May 08, 2008 - Azani Medical Spa

ALLBoats4Sale.com Sets Sail to Become "The Official Boat Listing Website of All Boats for Sale in the U.S." Developed exclusively for marine industry companies and individual boaters, the ALLBoats4Sale.com registration enables a minimum investment of time to start getting leads through marine industry related websites and e-mail addresses. Companies that specialize in boat sales can certainly post their inventory, but when time is of the essence, at a minimum, potential boat buyers can visit their company website directly. - November 16, 2007 - 2simplifi Web Solutions, Inc.

Enhancements Prove Ameriplan Owners Take Another Step Toward Making their Home Business Opportunity the Finest in the Nation Once again the co-founders of Ameriplan, Dennis and Daniel Bloom, have made improvements to their home business opportunity that makes their company stand out in the home based business industry. These enhancements come in addition to the already existing benefits that their brokers receive. - July 22, 2006 - OneStepHomeSuccess.com