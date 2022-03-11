March 2022 - Coffee & Farming & Art & Space Travel
Free Fresh Gourmet Coffee - Rooster Farms is small permaculture farm & coffee roastery cross-pollinated with science and art. To celebrate a recent success resulting in the symbiosis of art and science, Rooster Farms is giving away free samples of their freshly roasted, small-batch coffee.
Pasadena, CA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rooster Farms is a small business and organic permaculture farm in South Kona, on the Big Island of Hawai'i. A daily small-batch coffee roastery, the tiny collaborative husband and wife team also does research and development of scientific advance alongside the creation of contemporary art.
The team has developed the first electromagnetic "reactionless" drive in history. Partners Ed Chen and Tara Cronin work collaboratively and will present their paper with SAE International in March 2022.
To celebrate, they are giving away free coffee samples (limited availability) in all stores carrying Rooster Farms coffee across the nation. Stores vary from natural food stores to specialty food stores.
Rooster Farms is one of few farms in the U.S. working with a permaculture system, growing coffee with turmeric and other crops in harmony. They are the oldest certified organic farm in Hawaii. They are a micro coffee roastery, which helps support their STEAM-oriented work.
The presentation can be viewed during the AeroTech Conference form March 15-17, 2022, in Pasadena, CA, and online at sae.org.
The title of the paper is "Derivation of a Theoretical Reactionless Drive, Using the Abraham-Lorentz Force."
More about Ed and Tara at Rooster Farms can be found at: roosterfarms.com.
Artwork directly relating to the new engine can be found here: taracronin.com.
More about Rooster Farms can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/496485465.
Contact
Tara Cronin, Ed Chen
646-400-4895
roosterfarms.com
cronin.tara@gmail.com
