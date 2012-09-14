PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask, One of the Latest Facial and Body Masks on the Market, Rejuvenates and Detoxifies the Skin One of the toughest things is to nurture skin and body as a whole. It can be very tricky to do that, which is why one needs a good face and body mask. The FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask is one of the latest facial and body masks on the market, and it promises to deliver a very good experience and... - March 23, 2018 - FineVine Organics

EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,” which... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global

Victoria Homes For Heroes® Real Estate Agent Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes program honors Caleb Shaw of Victoria, TX for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the grand... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Workshops for Summer 2012 in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 26, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Academy Offering Workshops for New Oil & Gas Agents in The Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that more training is needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 30, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Offered to the Public by American Right of Way Academy ARWA - American Right of Way Academy formally known as American Right of Way Associates announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near of San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - March 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Are Needed in 2012 to Keep Up with the Demands Near San Antonio Texas ARWA - American Right of Way Associates announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near of San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, January 21st, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - January 13, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training for Jobs for the Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Play in San Antonio, Texas There is still a shortage of trained Local Residents living in and around San Antonio, Texas for Right of Way Agent and Title Agent positions to acquire pipeline right of way to carry natural gas and crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure. - October 20, 2011 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes for Oil & Gas in San Antonio, Texas There is a need for trained right of way agents and title agents to assist with acquiring right of way for pipelines to carry natural gas and crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure located Southwest of San Antonio, Texas. - October 19, 2011 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes Eagle Ford Shale Training Class: ARWA Announces Oil & Gas Right Of Way Training Classes For 20011… ARWA -American Right of Way Associates announced today that they will hold more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes in 2011. The next class will be on Saturday, January 29th, 2011 at the Crown... - January 21, 2011 - American Right of Way Academy

Simpson Galleries Announces the Sale of the Mary Ann Moorman Photograph Taken the Moment That John F. Kennedy Was Assassinated Approximately 1/6th of second after President Kennedy's head was shattered at frame Z-313, Mary Ann Moorman captured a Polaroid photograph (her fifth that day) of the presidential limousine and President Kennedy that also includes the grassy knoll area. What was captured in the background of the photo has been a matter of contentious debate. On the grassy knoll some claim to have identified as many as four different figures, while others dismiss these indistinct images as trees or shadows. - November 19, 2007 - Simpson Galleries