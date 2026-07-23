Texas: Victoria News
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Port of Victoria Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes the Port of Victoria, a Texas-based, shallow-draft inland port boasting multimodal transportation options, as TNA’s first member at the “Nonprofit and Local Government” membership level. - May 16, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Author Lori Escalante’s New Book, "Cooper Finds a Reindeer," Follows a Young Boy and His Friends as They Work to Return a Lost Reindeer to the North Pole
Recent release “Cooper Finds a Reindeer” from Page Publishing author Lori Escalante is a charming tale that reveals how Santa and Mrs. Claus met. After a young boy discovers a lost reindeer in need of help, he and his friends ask a kind old woman to assist them in returning the reindeer to the North Pole, where she catches the eye of St. Nick. - February 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Author Lori Escalante’s New Book, "Cooper Makes a New Friend," Follows a Young Boy Who Makes a New Friend After an Unexpected Visitor Crashes Into Town
Recent release “Cooper Makes a New Friend” from Page Publishing author Lori Escalante is an adorable story that centers around Cooper and his friends, who discover an alien that has crash landed on the beach. After befriending the alien, Cooper and the gang do their best to repair his ship so he can return to his home planet and continue on his adventures. - March 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.’s New Book, “The Message: A Time for Repair and Reward in Texas Communities,” Explores the Author’s Plan to Reinvest in Texas as Its Governor
Fulton Books author Jack Daniel Foster, Jr., a state-certified teacher in biology and economics who holds a master’s degree in finance and became a certified retirement counselor, has completed his most recent book, “The Message: A Time for Repair and Reward in Texas Communities”:... - March 25, 2024 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Morningbird Media Corporation Awarded a U.S. Patent for New 3D Printer Capable of Printing Electronics
The Electronic Alchemy eforge is an advanced multi-material FDM 3D printer capable of printing functional electronic components and devices. - May 07, 2022 - Morningbird Media Corporation
Two Texas Foodies Reinvent the South’s Most Iconic Foods to Great Acclaim
A duo turned queso dip real dairy/all-natural (Culinary Cowgirls) then invented the world’s first (& most delicious) banana pudding sold by-the-scoop (The Culinary Room) - July 07, 2021 - The Culinary Room
FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask, One of the Latest Facial and Body Masks on the Market, Rejuvenates and Detoxifies the Skin
One of the toughest things is to nurture skin and body as a whole. It can be very tricky to do that, which is why one needs a good face and body mask. The FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask is one of the latest facial and body masks on the market, and it promises to deliver a very good experience... - March 23, 2018 - FineVine Organics
EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi
EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,”... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
Victoria Homes For Heroes® Real Estate Agent Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families
National Homes for Heroes program honors Caleb Shaw of Victoria, TX for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes
Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio
Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays
American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Training Workshops for Summer 2012 in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas
American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 26, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas
American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Training Academy Offering Workshops for New Oil & Gas Agents in The Shale Plays
American Right of Way Academy announced today that more training is needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 30, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public
American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Offered to the Public by American Right of Way Academy
ARWA - American Right of Way Academy formally known as American Right of Way Associates announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near of San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - March 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Are Needed in 2012 to Keep Up with the Demands Near San Antonio Texas
ARWA - American Right of Way Associates announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near of San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, January 21st, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - January 13, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Training for Jobs for the Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Play in San Antonio, Texas
There is still a shortage of trained Local Residents living in and around San Antonio, Texas for Right of Way Agent and Title Agent positions to acquire pipeline right of way to carry natural gas and crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure. - October 20, 2011 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes for Oil & Gas in San Antonio, Texas
There is a need for trained right of way agents and title agents to assist with acquiring right of way for pipelines to carry natural gas and crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure located Southwest of San Antonio, Texas. - October 19, 2011 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Are Needed to Keep Up with the Demands South of San Antonio, Texas
Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes - March 24, 2011 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes
Eagle Ford Shale Training Class: ARWA Announces Oil & Gas Right Of Way Training Classes For 20011… ARWA -American Right of Way Associates announced today that they will hold more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes in 2011. The next class will be on Saturday, January 29th, 2011 at the... - January 21, 2011 - American Right of Way Associates
American Right of Way Associates Announces: CEO, Don Valden Will Hold an Eagle Ford Shale Training Class
Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes - September 27, 2010 - American Right of Way Associates
Simpson Galleries Announces the Sale of the Mary Ann Moorman Photograph Taken the Moment That John F. Kennedy Was Assassinated
Approximately 1/6th of second after President Kennedy's head was shattered at frame Z-313, Mary Ann Moorman captured a Polaroid photograph (her fifth that day) of the presidential limousine and President Kennedy that also includes the grassy knoll area. What was captured in the background of the photo has been a matter of contentious debate. On the grassy knoll some claim to have identified as many as four different figures, while others dismiss these indistinct images as trees or shadows. - November 19, 2007 - Simpson Galleries
PR.com Interviews R&B Singer and Actor Tyrese Gibson and Acclaimed Film Director John Singleton
PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews Tyrese about his transition from R&B music into rap and hip hop and then chats with both Tyrese and director John Singleton about Tyrese’s film career. - December 12, 2006 - PR.com