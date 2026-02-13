Wisconsin: Janesville-Beloit News
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Rock Energy Systems Appoints Chris Fillmore as New CEO Following Jeff Townsend’s Retirement
Rock Energy Systems announced a planned leadership transition as Jeff Townsend retired as CEO, with Chris Fillmore assuming the role effective May 27, 2025. Townsend will remain on the Board in an advisory capacity. - June 13, 2025 - Rock Energy Systems
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Madison Adventure Tours Brings eBike Tours to Downtown Madison
Madison Adventure Tours, a new eBike tour experience, founded by Madison locals and eBike enthusiasts Garret and Jade Olsen, is excited to announce its official launch and the start of its guided tours of downtown Madison. Madison Adventure Tours offers an unforgettable experience that takes... - May 17, 2023 - Madison Adventure Tours
Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees... - September 14, 2022 - Ligchine
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
"The Path to Healing Show" Launches National Tour of Hope, Healing and Horses
"Healing Has Come Across America" The Cast of The Path to Healing Show is taking their show on the road and Presenting a three day event beginning in Cherry Valley, IL. Text Event to 303-646-6558 for more information and how to register. - April 13, 2021 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Those Who Gave the Gift of Sight
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin held its annual Legacy of Sight ceremony, which honored families and their loved ones, who gave the gift of sight through eye donation. The event, held at the Overture Center in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, began with a welcome from Stacey Troha, Interim Executive Director at Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin. “Know that your loved one’s gift has brought peace of mind, reduced anxiety and stress. No more will a recipient wonder if they counted money correctly, reached... - November 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin
Lotz Renovations Inc. of St Charles Was Awarded Best of Houzz 2015
Lotz Renovations Inc. of St Charles just received the Best of Houzz for Customer Satisfaction for 2015. Being in the remodeling industry, Lotz Renovations Inc. has always tried to separate themselves from other contractors and their clients have proven that Lotz Renovations Inc. is the best. Lotz Renovations Inc. wants to thank their clients for giving Lotz their vote of confidence. - February 12, 2015 - Lotz Renovations Inc
Costa Rican Medical Care Free Seminar Details Business and Retirement Options in Costa Rica
Costa Rican Medical Care, a leading provider of medical and dental tourism plans in Costa Rica, is offering a seminar on healthcare, business expansion and retirement options in Costa Rica on Wednesday, November 14th at 1:00 pm CST. This is a free seminar featuring speakers both in the U.S. and in... - November 12, 2012 - Costa Rican Medical Care
The Future of HSAS and Consumer-Driven Plans: How Actuarial Value and Medical Loss Ratio Rules Will Change the Landscape
Do you understand the new HHS guidance bulletin on actuarial value? How will the minimum medical loss ratio regulations impact your business? If you are involved with the design, sale, purchase or implementation of HSAs or HRAs, consumer‐driven health plans, or related services, you... - March 19, 2012 - HSA Clearing Corp
Costa Rican Dental Care is Offering a No-Cost Employee Dental Benefit Plan
During “Open Enrollment,” many companies are cutting back this year on their employee benefits to cut costs. By taking advantage of Costa Rican Dental Care no-cost dental plan option, people save thousands of dollars on major dental work costs by going to Costa Rica. - November 08, 2011 - Costa Rican Medical Care
Freedom Graphic Systems to Celebrate Its 25th Year as One of the United States’ Largest Independent Direct Mailers
Freedom Graphic Systems, one of the nation’s largest independent direct mail companies, is marking a major milestone with the celebration of its 25th anniversary as a “Sole-Source Direct Mail Provider.” This commemorative year will be marked by a metaphorical journey along the Freedom Trail via a dynamic, multi-channel direct marketing campaign, concluding with a festive celebratory event in October at the Annual Direct Marketing Association Show in Boston. - April 04, 2011 - Freedom Graphic Systems
Diesel Truck Driver Training School Offers New Online Training
Diesel Truck Driver Training School offers online training for students wishing to acquire their Commercial Driver's License. The school has been training drivers to receive their CDL accreditation since 1963. - February 02, 2011 - Diesel Truck Driver Training School
Natural Gas Buying Guide Identifies Critical Buying Timeframes and Opportunities
Strategic Natural Gas Buying Guide, the most recent analysis from Energy Solutions, Inc., shows natural gas buyers how to deal with and make buying decisions in both today’s and tomorrow’s natural gas marketplace. - June 15, 2010 - Energy Solutions, Inc.
AAA Measurement Men LLC, Now Provides Reverse Engineering Utilizing Their Faro Laser Scanner Which Creates Point Clouds From Products Into Solid 3D Models
They've acquired the technology & experience to convert scanned product from Point Clouds into a Solid 3D Model. Very few companies have the technology & resources for this service. - August 27, 2009 - AAA Measurement Men LLC
Extract Systems Announces New Desktop Redaction Software - ID Shield Office
Extract Systems announced that it has broadened its document management platform to include a desktop version of its award-winning redaction software, ID Shield. The new desktop version, ID Shield Office, allows legal professionals to find and remove privileged information before releasing documents for eDiscovery, and can automatically redact privacy information such as social security numbers, names and phone numbers. - April 02, 2009 - Extract Systems
New List of Small Businesses with Blogs
Blogs for businesses are popping up all over the place and it’s not just large businesses that are benefiting from the technology. Small businesses are starting to tap into the marketing power that blogs offer and one website is taking notice. Pajama Market (www.pajamamarket.com)... - September 24, 2006 - Pajama Market