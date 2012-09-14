PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Those Who Gave the Gift of Sight Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin held its annual Legacy of Sight ceremony, which honored families and their loved ones, who gave the gift of sight through eye donation. The event, held at the Overture Center in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, began with a welcome from Stacey Troha, Interim Executive Director at Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin. “Know that your loved one’s gift has brought peace of mind, reduced anxiety and stress. No more will a recipient wonder if they counted money correctly, reached... - November 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Lotz Renovations Inc. of St Charles Was Awarded Best of Houzz 2015 Lotz Renovations Inc. of St Charles just received the Best of Houzz for Customer Satisfaction for 2015. Being in the remodeling industry, Lotz Renovations Inc. has always tried to separate themselves from other contractors and their clients have proven that Lotz Renovations Inc. is the best. Lotz Renovations Inc. wants to thank their clients for giving Lotz their vote of confidence. - February 12, 2015 - Lotz Renovations Inc

Costa Rican Medical Care Free Seminar Details Business and Retirement Options in Costa Rica Costa Rican Medical Care, a leading provider of medical and dental tourism plans in Costa Rica, is offering a seminar on healthcare, business expansion and retirement options in Costa Rica on Wednesday, November 14th at 1:00 pm CST. This is a free seminar featuring speakers both in the U.S. and in Costa... - November 12, 2012 - Costa Rican Medical Care

The Future of HSAS and Consumer-Driven Plans: How Actuarial Value and Medical Loss Ratio Rules Will Change the Landscape Do you understand the new HHS guidance bulletin on actuarial value? How will the minimum medical loss ratio regulations impact your business? If you are involved with the design, sale, purchase or implementation of HSAs or HRAs, consumer‐driven health plans, or related services, you won’t... - March 19, 2012 - HSA Clearing Corp

Costa Rican Dental Care is Offering a No-Cost Employee Dental Benefit Plan During “Open Enrollment,” many companies are cutting back this year on their employee benefits to cut costs. By taking advantage of Costa Rican Dental Care no-cost dental plan option, people save thousands of dollars on major dental work costs by going to Costa Rica. - November 08, 2011 - Costa Rican Medical Care

Freedom Graphic Systems to Celebrate Its 25th Year as One of the United States’ Largest Independent Direct Mailers Freedom Graphic Systems, one of the nation’s largest independent direct mail companies, is marking a major milestone with the celebration of its 25th anniversary as a “Sole-Source Direct Mail Provider.” This commemorative year will be marked by a metaphorical journey along the Freedom Trail via a dynamic, multi-channel direct marketing campaign, concluding with a festive celebratory event in October at the Annual Direct Marketing Association Show in Boston. - April 04, 2011 - Freedom Graphic Systems

Diesel Truck Driver Training School Offers New Online Training Diesel Truck Driver Training School offers online training for students wishing to acquire their Commercial Driver's License. The school has been training drivers to receive their CDL accreditation since 1963. - February 02, 2011 - Diesel Truck Driver Training School

Natural Gas Buying Guide Identifies Critical Buying Timeframes and Opportunities Strategic Natural Gas Buying Guide, the most recent analysis from Energy Solutions, Inc., shows natural gas buyers how to deal with and make buying decisions in both today’s and tomorrow’s natural gas marketplace. - June 15, 2010 - Energy Solutions, Inc.

AAA Measurement Men LLC, Now Provides Reverse Engineering Utilizing Their Faro Laser Scanner Which Creates Point Clouds From Products Into Solid 3D Models They've acquired the technology & experience to convert scanned product from Point Clouds into a Solid 3D Model. Very few companies have the technology & resources for this service. - August 27, 2009 - AAA Measurement Men LLC

Extract Systems Announces New Desktop Redaction Software - ID Shield Office Extract Systems announced that it has broadened its document management platform to include a desktop version of its award-winning redaction software, ID Shield. The new desktop version, ID Shield Office, allows legal professionals to find and remove privileged information before releasing documents for eDiscovery, and can automatically redact privacy information such as social security numbers, names and phone numbers. - April 02, 2009 - Extract Systems