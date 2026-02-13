Lotz Renovations Inc. of St Charles just received the Best of Houzz for Customer Satisfaction for 2015. Being in the remodeling industry, Lotz Renovations Inc. has always tried to separate themselves from other contractors and their clients have proven that Lotz Renovations Inc. is the best. Lotz Renovations Inc. wants to thank their clients for giving Lotz their vote of confidence. - February 12, 2015 - Lotz Renovations Inc